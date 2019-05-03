Check Out: 6 New Riding Packs

|This pack is about as normal as it gets, and that's by no means a bad thing. It's basically got everything you would need for most rides. If you don't want all the bells and whistles or the additional weight that goes alongside them, but you still want to carry your lunch, a spare layer, and some tools, along with up to 2.5L of water on your rides, the Salida looks like a great option. It's the bag you would expect to be shown if you walked into a bike shop and said you were looking for a mountain bike hydration pack.
The Salida has features that make a difference on a ride like tool organization, four small zippered pockets for those easy-to-lose items, a magnetic attachment for the hydration hose, compression straps, and a helmet attachment. It also has what Osprey calls the AirScape backpanel, which means that there's no sweat-absorbing material right up against your back. Its counterpart for men is the Siskin and there are 8L, 12L and 20L versions of both packs available.—Sarah Moore
14 Comments
you know ice doesnt weigh more than the water it was before it froze, right? its less dense so its higher volume, but no heavier.
Post a Comment