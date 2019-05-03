Check Out: 6 New Riding Packs

I'm intrigued by this insulated Hydroflask bag and its Hydrapak insulated reservoir, but have yet to test it out on a hot summer day. I have friends who swear by filling their hydration reservoirs with water and freezing them before a big ride in the desert and I've definitely had days when dehydration and carrying extra weight around seemed preferable to drinking the unpleasantly warm and plasticky tasting water in my reservoir, so it seems like a good idea if it works.



The Journey Series packs have a minimal design with a couple organizer pockets. They are on the heavier side since they are made from a very sturdy material that they say it is a coated waterproof fabric. While it does look like its sturdiness should make the packs as long-lasting and resistant as the insulated thermoses that Hydroflask is renowned for, I find it curious that a bag that is made for keeping water cool on hot rides has a waterproof coating. I'd also like to see Hydroflask go the whole nine yards and pair the insulated bag and insulated Hydrapak reservoir with an insulated hose since regardless of how cold the water is in your pack, you always have to drink the water out of your hose before you get to it. A nice touch is the articulated back panel that allows some air flow between you and the pack to battle sweat. It also helps keep the reservoir away from your back, and therefore cooler. — Sarah Moore