Check Out: 6 New Riding Packs

May 3, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

6 New Riding Packs


Riding with a backpack may not be on trend as the popularity of storage bibs and fanny packs has soared, but opening up your closet and having the right bag for the occasion can make or break a day. With these six riding-specific backpacks coming out in the past year, it looks like bags, love 'em or hate 'em, won't be entirely replaced by the new standard anytime soon.




EVOC Explorer Pro 30L Pack



EVOC Explorer Pro 30L Bag Features

• Gear Capacity: 30L
• Weight: 1350 g
• Dimensions: 27 x 53 x 19 cm
• Includes waterproof cover
• Reservoir not included
• 4 colours
• $200 USD
evocsports.com
From the manufacturer:
The Evoc Explorer Pro 30L is a versatile bike touring backpack for unlimited adventures. With enough room for storage and a dialed compartment management everything you’d need on tour has its space, exactly where you need it. The Air Flow Contact System offers an outstanding carrying comfort through maximum back ventilation and absolute load neutrality.

bigquotesThanks to its oversized waist belt, the Explorer Pro is one of the most comfortable bags I have ever ridden with. At 30L, it's too big of a pack for an after work ride or even most regular weekend rides, but it doesn't move around when you're wearing it so it feels like a much smaller back than its volume suggest. That being said, you can really load it up and it's definitely a good choice for overnight excursions and for all day rides in the alpine when you don't know what weather or obstacles you will encounter.

There are several storage pockets to keep all your gear organized and accessible and clever features like a second entrance from the bottom of the bag, a stowed away helmet carrier, a waterproof cover and a fleece-lined glasses pocket. As someone who sweats a lot, I really like that the Air Flow Contact System keeps the bag away from your back so the bag doesn't get soaked and heavy by the end of the day. Another nice touch are the whistle and the safety panel on the inside of the bag with key tips on what to do in an emergency backcountry situation.Sarah Moore





Hydroflask Journey Series 20L Pack



Hydroflask Journey Series 20L Bag Features

• Gear Capacity: 20L
• Weight: 1585g (S/M) + 1630g (M/L)
• Dimensions: S/M – 18.5” H x 11.5” W x 10.2” D / M/L – 20” H x 11.5” W x 10.2” D
• Coated waterproof fabric
• 3L HydraPak IsoBound insulated reservoir included
• 3 colours
• $200 USD
hydroflask.com
From the manufacturer:
Our Journey Series Insulated Hydration Packs offer the revolutionary insulation you expect from Hydro Flask, with our Cold Flow system that keeps water cold for over four hours. The insulated reservoir and neoprene sleeve with reflective lining maintain cold water temperature, while the articulated back panel lets air flow between you and your pack to prevent body heat transfer. Our Insulated Hydration Packs are the perfect solution to stay cool on your favorite ride, with enough capacity for trail essentials.

bigquotesI'm intrigued by this insulated Hydroflask bag and its Hydrapak insulated reservoir, but have yet to test it out on a hot summer day. I have friends who swear by filling their hydration reservoirs with water and freezing them before a big ride in the desert and I've definitely had days when dehydration and carrying extra weight around seemed preferable to drinking the unpleasantly warm and plasticky tasting water in my reservoir, so it seems like a good idea if it works.

The Journey Series packs have a minimal design with a couple organizer pockets. They are on the heavier side since they are made from a very sturdy material that they say it is a coated waterproof fabric. While it does look like its sturdiness should make the packs as long-lasting and resistant as the insulated thermoses that Hydroflask is renowned for, I find it curious that a bag that is made for keeping water cool on hot rides has a waterproof coating. I'd also like to see Hydroflask go the whole nine yards and pair the insulated bag and insulated Hydrapak reservoir with an insulated hose since regardless of how cold the water is in your pack, you always have to drink the water out of your hose before you get to it. A nice touch is the articulated back panel that allows some air flow between you and the pack to battle sweat. It also helps keep the reservoir away from your back, and therefore cooler.Sarah Moore





Camelbak Women's Chase Bike Vest 1.5L Pack



Camelbak Women's Chase Bike Vest 1.5L Features

• Gear Capacity: 2.5L
• Weight: 330g
• Dimensions: 34 x 24 x 14 cm
• Women's specific fit
• 1.5L Camelbak reservoir included
• 2 colours
• $149.99 USD
camelbak.com
From the manufacturer:
Light, Fast and Stable. Whether you're an elite XC racer or a minimalist enduro enthusiast the Women's Chase Bike Vest is designed to fit a woman's body and deliver top performance on the trails. Harness-based cargo storage keeps nutrition and essentials within easy reach and it's Quick Stow compatible for days when you're going to need more hydration than the 1.5-liter CRUX reservoir can offer. Lightweight, breathable materials ensure you stay cool and focused on the trail, not on your gear.

bigquotesThis ultra lightweight pack allows you to carry all the necessities for a long, fast day on the bike in a comfortable, secure way. There's no hip belt on the Chase so it doesn't cut into your waist and I felt like I stayed cooler than I do with a pack with traditional waist belt. The two chest straps keep the pack securely in place and allow you to put your tools, snacks and phone right at your fingertips so you can easily grab them out of the well-organized compartments without taking off your pack. I appreciate that even my giant Google phone fits in the pocket.

It might not look as cool as stuffing everything in your storage bibs and hiding it away under your jersey, but it does make everything a lot more accessible and less likely to be lost. This is the pack that Jill Kintner wore for her first Enduro World Series race this year in Derby, Australia, where she finished second. The styling is reminiscent of the vests that runners wear, but the pack has been thought out for mountain bikers. There's a version of the Chase Vest available in a men's fit as well. Will we see more riders in the EWS with packs as they become more compact and created specifically with that rider in mind?Sarah Moore





Camelbak Women's L.U.X.E LR 14 3L Hydration Pack



Camelbak Women's L.U.X.E LR 14 3L Hydration Pack Features

• Gear Capacity: 11L
• Weight: 930g
• Dimensions: 50 x 23 x 21 cm
• Includes waterproof cover
• Women's specific fit only
• 3L Camelbak reservoir included
• 2 colours
• $229.99 USD
camelbak.com
From the manufacturer:
Water where you want it, ample gear storage, and a women's specific fit—the L.U.X.E. LR offers a lower center of gravity and more upper mobility on the trail. The LR or Low Rider technology moves the weight from your shoulders to your hips, keeping your upper body free and lowering your center of gravity for increased stability on steep, technical terrain. Combine this with being designed to specifically fit a woman's frame and you've got the perfect set-up for epic days on the trail.

bigquotesWhere to start with this pack? It has a smorgasbord of options and at first, every time I rode with it, I discovered something new. I'd say the biggest difference between this bag and others is the lumbar reservoir which gives the pack its "LR" or "Low Rider" designation. Basically, the reservoir sits in an entirely separate compartment in the bag at your lower back. This keeps the water lower on your body and the idea is that it keeps the weight on your hips instead of your shoulders and lowers your center of gravity.

One of the features that is worth highlighting is the external overflow pocket that allows you to carry stuff on the outside of your bag or store your helmet on the bag. While I don't find the big white portion of the backpack that hides it aesthetically pleasing, it is convenient to have that extra storage. The one feature that didn't do it for me was the phone pocket on the shoulder strap. Unlike the pocket on the Chase Bike Vest, this one is too small to fit my phone. Perhaps my favourite feature of this pack is the removable tool wrap, which is so handy I've been moving it from one pack to another and even just carrying it in the pockets of my bib shorts on short rides.Sarah Moore





USWE Airborne 3L Pack



USWE Airborne 3L Pack Features

• Gear Capacity: 3L
• Weight: 450g
• Dimensions: 38cm x W: 29cm x 8 cm
• 2L HydraPak reservoir included
• 3 colours
• $119.99 USD
uswe-sports.com
From the manufacturer:
Our new Airborne 3L is an action backpack beyond anything else out there, full of high performance features that will make you fly without cramping your style. This is every singletrack riders favourite: it’s superfast – except there’s no rocket engine included. Sorry, you’ll have to do the pedaling. Here you get our award winning NDM Race Suspension Harness that guarantees zero bouncing on your back, but still allows you to feel 100% free in action.

bigquotesThe unique strap system used on USWE's packs is based on the 4-point harnesses that parachutes use. As of Sea Otter in April of 2019, the bags and their unique harness are available for North Americans to purchase. I'll have to ride the bag more to draw conclusions on whether the brand's tagline that refers to the bag's claim to stay in place on your back, "No Dancing Monkey," is accurate, but my first impressions are that the harness is easy to use and not having anything around your waist which is really nice. The Airborne 3L pack is lightweight and small so it barely feels like you're wearing anything, although the harness can obviously withstand more weight as the brand uses the same system on its bigger bags as well.

The one thing I find confusing about USWE's naming system is that the Airborne series is in fact their slightly more robust series, with the Outlander series being the super lightweight bags that Cannondale's Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini used during the Absa Cape Epic. The Airborne 3L has slightly more padding on the back, helmet attachment points, a removable phone holder on the shoulder strap and a removable outer bag to stow a snack or one of those windbreakers that stuffs up into the size of your hand. At only $119.99, this bag would be a good one to try for minimalists.Sarah Moore





Osprey Salida 12 Women's Pack



Osprey Salida 12 Women's Pack Features

• Gear Capacity: 12L
• Weight: 600g
• Dimensions: 43 x 23.0 x 23 cm
• Women's specific fit
• 2.5L HydraPak reservoir included
• 3 colours
• $110 USD
osprey.com
From the manufacturer:
Stability and comfort combine in this svelte women’s-specific mountain biking pack that’s a great fit for any trail—from gentle fire roads to technical singletrack. With high-performing features and a little extra room for a little extra gear, the Salida 12 is the “Goldilocks” of packs you’ll find yourself reaching for to accompany meetups at your local trailhead (and meetups at your local watering hole afterward).

bigquotesThis pack is about as normal as it gets, and that's by no means a bad thing. It's basically got everything you would need for most rides. If you don't want all the bells and whistles or the additional weight that goes alongside them, but you still want to carry your lunch, a spare layer, and some tools, along with up to 2.5L of water on your rides, the Salida looks like a great option. It's the bag you would expect to be shown if you walked into a bike shop and said you were looking for a mountain bike hydration pack.

The Salida has features that make a difference on a ride like tool organization, four small zippered pockets for those easy-to-lose items, a magnetic attachment for the hydration hose, compression straps, and a helmet attachment. It also has what Osprey calls the AirScape backpanel, which means that there's no sweat-absorbing material right up against your back. Its counterpart for men is the Siskin and there are 8L, 12L and 20L versions of both packs available.Sarah Moore




