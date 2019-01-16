PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Check Out: 8 Mountain Bike Helmets Under $100

Jan 16, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
CHECK OUT
8 Helmets Under $100
Aidan clearly relishing his first modelling gig.


We take a look at eight helmets from Giro, Kali, Bontrager, Abus, TSG, Leatt, TLD, LEM, none of which will break the bank.




Giro Fixture MIPS

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park


Giro Fixture MIPS Features

• In-Mold construction
• Roc Loc Sport
• Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS)
• 343g
• 18 vents
• 6 colors
• $54.99 USD
giro.com
From the manufacturer:
The Fixture MIPS brings confident, mountain bike style and breezy ventilation together in a compact design that complements nearly any ride, especially when there's dirt under tread. Some of our best features, like In-Mold construction coupled with the ease and comfort of our acclaimed Roc Loc Sport fit system, offer the versatility you need to ride everything from fire-road adventures to swooping singletrack trails.

bigquotesI found this helmet was the most comfortable despite its being a universal fit. It is the only universal helmet in the roundup, and it fit the largest and the smallest heads in the office, which is quite impressive! If you're on the smaller side of the spectrum, the shell may appear slightly big for your head, but as it's still comfortable, this isn't a big concern. The straps around your ears are not adjustable, but we found they were in a good position for the range of heads we tried. This version we received not only looks much more expensive than its price point, but it also includes MIPs.Aidan Oliver

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park




Kali Maya 2.0

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Kali Maya 2.0 Features

• Anti-microbial Pads, Flex Moto-Style Visor, Bug Liner
• Retention: Dual Closure System
• Composite Fusion in-molding technology that merges the PC shell and EPS foam liner together
• Soft LDL gel padding
• 360g
• 12 vents
• 5 colors
• $100 USD
kaliprotectives.com


From the manufacturer:
The LDL equipped MAYA 2.0 now provides protection from low-g linear and rotational impact forces. Combined with Composite Fusion Plus, the Maya 2.0 is an enduro helmet that can protect you from a wider range of impacts.

bigquotesThe Kali Maya doesn't have much padding at the back of your head, but it is a comfortable fit and you don't miss the extra padding. Riding with the adjustable visor in the lower position I could see the tip of it, but not a problem if you ride it in the higher positions. Aesthetically, I think the visor looks good. The helmet does sit a bit high on my head and as a result, doesn't offer the same coverage for the back of your head as other helmets, but the dual closure retention system feels secure.Aidan Oliver

We have a longer-term review of the Kali coming soon, so stay tuned.

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park




Bontrager Quantum

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Bontrager Quantum Features

• MIPS Brain Protection System
• Boa Retention System
• In-mold composite skeleton
• Internal, recessed channels
• Removable snap-on visor and port covers
• Crash Replacement Guarantee provides free helmet replacement within the first year of ownership
• 9 colors
• 365g
• $99.99 USD
trekbikes.com



From the manufacturer:
With ample protection, great looks, and a secure fit, Quantum is perfect for riders who just want to ride. It features MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) technology for superior protection and has excellent ventilation, making it ideal for trail and town.
bigquotesThe Quantum is a comfortable and good looking helmet, but definitely has a narrower fit than the others in this roundup. The Boa clasp feels super sturdy once it's tightened properly, but be careful to make sure that you center the retention system before putting it on your head as it can easily move around and de-center. While the visor isn't adjustable, it's short enough not to impede your vision. We hope you don't crash, but if you do, be sure to check out Bontrager's Crash Replacement Guarantee.Aidan Oliver

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park



Abus Moventor

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Abus Moventor Features

• In-Mold for a durable connection with the outer shell with shock-absorbing helmet material (EPS)
• Semi-enclosing plastic ring connected to the adjustment system
• Bottom edge protection
• ActiCage: Structural reinforcement integrated in the EPS to optimise stability
• Zoom Ace adjustment system
• 280g
• 12 vents
• $99.99
abus.com

From the manufacturer:
A perfect helmet for everyone who does not want to compromise on safety and comfort. This all-mountain helmet is light, extremely well ventilated and extremely comfortable. It is perfect for racing or everyday off-road use. Thanks to the Zoom Ace adjustment system, the helmet can be individually adjusted to fit your head and fits securely and firmly.

bigquotesComfort-wise the Moventor is fine, but the padding is definitely thin. If you press down on the helmet, you feel the hard foam pressing into the top of your head. In addition, the straps are very hard to adjust, the plastic feels cheap, the visor doesn't adjust and, and the rear of the helmet bulges out. The styling of the Moventor is definitely aimed towards an XC rider, and it's one of the better-ventilated helmets in our roundup.Aidan Oliver

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park



TSG Seek

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

TSG Seek Features

• Injection moulded outer shell and EPS inner shell
• Dial-Fit System
• Removable visor
• Removable and machine (hand) washable padding
• 17 vents
• 350g
• 69.95 €
ridetsg.com
From the manufacturer: If you are looking for an extremely robust all-mountain helmet you will love the Seek. The ABS hardshell construction offers maximum impact protection and complies with the highest safety standards. 17 aerodynamic vents deliver excellent air circulation while the Micro-Dial Fit System guarantees a perfect fit. Thanks to the removable visor you can also adapt the Seek to your individual style.

bigquotesAesthetically, I think the Seek is a good looking helmet, and the big air vents would be a definite perk on a hot day. The design of the helmet had us scratching our heads a bit, however, as there is visible space between the inner shell and the outer shell that you could slide a thin object into. I found the retention system on this helmet quite hard to do up since it's covered by the helmet shell. I also found it peculiar that they have unnecessary chin padding on the strap, which can't be removed without cutting it off.Aidan Oliver

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park



Leatt DBX 2.0

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Leatt DBX 2.0 Features

• Polycarbonate shell in three sizes
• 360° Turbine Technology
• 3D in-molded impact foam
• MaxiFlow air channels in the impact foam
• Visor with breakaway function
• Dri-Lex moisture wicking, anti-odor and washable inner liner
• 20 vents
• 4 colors
• 300g
• $99.99 USD
leatt.com
From the manufacturer: There is finally a solution that minimizes the risk of a head and brain injury, and that is to get the best helmet you can find that reduces both rotation and impact energy to your head and brain. The DBX 2.0 features our 360° Turbine Technology. Turbines are set inside the helmet. This technology has two main advantages, namely the reduction of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and the absorption of energy upon impact at concussion level.

bigquotesAt 300g, it is one of the lighter helmets in our roundup. Adjusting the Leatt DBX 2.0 is easy and the retention system does its job well. The only miss we saw adjusting the helmet is that the Leatt logo gets in the way of adjusting the straps. The helmet is very well vented and has its own rotational impact system which Leatt claims is comparable to MIPS. It doesn't feel like the helmet sits high on your head, but it does not seem to provide very much coverage on the back of your head or above your ears.Aidan Oliver

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park



Troy Lee Designs A1 Drone

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Troy Lee Designs A1 Drone Features

• Reinforced polycarbonate shell in-molded, EPS liner extends down the sides
• Triple position adjustable retention system
• Single piece, removable and washable comfort liner made of anti-microbial moisture wicking material
• Adjustable moto inspired visor
• 16 vents
• 3 colors
• $99.99 USD
troyleedesigns.com

From the manufacturer: This lightweight, fully encapsulated all-mountain helmet utilizes maximum coverage and dimension to keep you safe and protected in all riding conditions. Whether you're charging single track, riding dirt jumps or grinding out miles on the XC bike, the A1 helmet offers the premium fit, protection and style you want. With the A1 helmet, we at Troy Lee Designs returned to the aggressive all-mountain half shell category.

bigquotesThis is your classic trail helmet. It's super easy to adjust, extremely comfortable and aesthetically pleasing for trail and enduro riders. While the helmet bulges out at the back more than TLD's more premium helmets, it comes down low and has good coverage in the back of your head. One downside is that it doesn't have MIPs or similar technology which many of the other helmets at this price point have been able to include.Aidan Oliver

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park



LEM Flow

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

LEM Flow Features

• Integrated, 3 PC shell technology and in-mold EPS
• LEM Flow-Thru ventilation system
• 3 position adjustable visor
• LEM FS2 fit system
• LEM-Tech with Bug Mesh padding
• 276g
• 16 vents
• 10 colors
• $80 USD
lemhelmets.com

From the manufacturer: Your mountain bike helmet should help you stay locked in, connect with the trail, and find flow. That feeling when everything lines up—that’s why we ride. From technical lines to tacky singletrack, the Flow mountain bike helmet keeps you in the moment, moving in sync, comfortable and protected. Built with features from the forefront of bicycle helmet tech, like full back coverage and micro-fit adjustment, a cooling ventilation system and indexing visor, the Flow helmet is a seamless extension of your mountain bike riding.

bigquotesThe visor is very flimsy on the LEM Flow and difficult to adjust into its three positions, but it has a lot of vents which is great for hot summer days. The padding is quite superficial and not even attached to the liner of the helmet in some places. Despite the somewhat garish looks and minimal padding, the fit of this helmet is surprisingly comfortable.Aidan Oliver

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park

Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park
Helmet Check Out Photo of Aidan Oliver by Brian Park




Must Read This Week
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
76055 views
YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy
74702 views
Review: Intense's M29 is a DH Racing Thoroughbred
57236 views
First Ride: YT's New Long-Travel 29er, the Jeffsy 29 CF Pro Race
52578 views
Exploring the Relationship Between Handlebar vs Stem Length
51547 views
Trek Teases New DH Team Riders
47539 views
Review: The Banshee Legend 29" Rewards Aggressive Riders
44130 views
Video: Kirill Benderoni Posts Footage of the Crash That Left Him in a Coma
42713 views

25 Comments

  • + 12
 Giro and MIPS for $54? That's what I'm talking about.
  • + 1
 It's also an absolute sweat box!
  • + 6
 Under $100 - When your brain is 'pretty' important to you, but you also want that new TLD jersey.
  • + 5
 It's nice to see some of the nicer higher end tech moving down to the sub $100 category. I personally think this is huge. You can still get some safety if you don't have a crap ton of money to spend.
  • + 2
 Is there any proof that a more expensive helmet will protect you more?

All my recent helmets have been $100-130, but that’s more of look/fit preference.
  • + 6
 Every day's a school day. I thought Abus just made padlocks. Also be careful with Abus and the auto suggestions...
  • + 1
 Abus has a huge collection of helmets. I've got their DJ type helmet and I love it. I've got a pretty big head with quite some hair and few helmets fit as easily as that one.
  • + 6
 Kali Maya looks the best imo - and they have great safety tech.
  • + 1
 Ive worn a few of these actually haha. First the MIPS Giro, good helmet and very light and comfortable but crashed really hard and a small crack appeared. Then bought the Kali before this new one just came out and it was not a good fit for my head so passed in on to a buddy then I bought the MIPS TLD A2 and its very comfy although a bit hot and i will stick with this until I cant.
  • + 1
 You should have included the Smith Venture MIPS in this test. You can get it for under $100 online and it is a solid helmet (Has MIPS at that price and is better finished than the Giro IMO)
  • + 0
 You can find anything online at a discount at some point. So these types of discussions are somewhat pointless.

This is equal playing field. Full retail assumption. Of course the finish of a $60 helmet is going to be lesser than a $110-120 helmet. Least, it should be.

A quality MIPS equipped helmet at a sub $60 retail is awesome for the industry. Long as it doesn't suck. Ha!
  • + 3
 Was the 661 not reviewed because it was dropped and cracked in the first picture?
  • + 2
 And the Where's Waldo award goes to...
  • + 2
 Bell's not in there either. The Spark with MIPS is $70. Nomad with MIPS is $50... etc.
  • + 1
 The 1st picture in the article was the last one we took.

The 661 was shipped in the wrong size, so it wasn't fair to include it.

@onemanarmy the Bell is a promising option, but we weren't able to connect with those guys in time to get one for this feature.
  • + 1
 I had a Cannondale Ryker with MIPS ($100) and that worked well until I banged it up pretty good. Got the Kali for $80 on sale and really it too.
  • + 1
 So does the Abus come with a combination lock instead of a click buckle on the helmet strap?
  • + 1
 If you don't wear one. You are one.
  • + 1
 No Bell reviews?
  • - 1
 Anyone have experiences with the O'Neal Defender 2.0?
  • - 1
 Abus Lego Policeman reporting for duty sir.
  • - 3
 In Soviet Russia sub-100$ helmet wears you!
  • + 3
 2008 called, they want their joke back
  • + 1
 @arrowheadrush: Soviet Union dissolved in 1991
  • - 2
 bell 4forty 35.99

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.060108
Mobile Version of Website