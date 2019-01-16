Check Out: 8 Mountain Bike Helmets Under $100

We take a look at eight helmets from Giro, Kali, Bontrager, Abus, TSG, Leatt, TLD, LEM, none of which will break the bank.
Giro Fixture MIPS
Giro Fixture MIPS Features
• In-Mold construction
• Roc Loc Sport
• Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS)
• 343g
• 18 vents
• 6 colors
• $54.99 USD
• giro.com
From the manufacturer:
The Fixture MIPS brings confident, mountain bike style and breezy ventilation together in a compact design that complements nearly any ride, especially when there's dirt under tread. Some of our best features, like In-Mold construction coupled with the ease and comfort of our acclaimed Roc Loc Sport fit system, offer the versatility you need to ride everything from fire-road adventures to swooping singletrack trails.
|I found this helmet was the most comfortable despite its being a universal fit. It is the only universal helmet in the roundup, and it fit the largest and the smallest heads in the office, which is quite impressive! If you're on the smaller side of the spectrum, the shell may appear slightly big for your head, but as it's still comfortable, this isn't a big concern. The straps around your ears are not adjustable, but we found they were in a good position for the range of heads we tried. This version we received not only looks much more expensive than its price point, but it also includes MIPs.—Aidan Oliver
Kali Maya 2.0
Kali Maya 2.0 Features
• Anti-microbial Pads, Flex Moto-Style Visor, Bug Liner
• Retention: Dual Closure System
• Composite Fusion in-molding technology that merges the PC shell and EPS foam liner together
• Soft LDL gel padding
• 360g
• 12 vents
• 5 colors
• $100 USD
• kaliprotectives.com
From the manufacturer:
The LDL equipped MAYA 2.0 now provides protection from low-g linear and rotational impact forces. Combined with Composite Fusion Plus, the Maya 2.0 is an enduro helmet that can protect you from a wider range of impacts.
|The Kali Maya doesn't have much padding at the back of your head, but it is a comfortable fit and you don't miss the extra padding. Riding with the adjustable visor in the lower position I could see the tip of it, but not a problem if you ride it in the higher positions. Aesthetically, I think the visor looks good. The helmet does sit a bit high on my head and as a result, doesn't offer the same coverage for the back of your head as other helmets, but the dual closure retention system feels secure.—Aidan Oliver
We have a longer-term review of the Kali coming soon, so stay tuned.
Bontrager Quantum
Bontrager Quantum Features
• MIPS Brain Protection System
• Boa Retention System
• In-mold composite skeleton
• Internal, recessed channels
• Removable snap-on visor and port covers
• Crash Replacement Guarantee provides free helmet replacement within the first year of ownership
• 9 colors
• 365g
• $99.99 USD
• trekbikes.com
From the manufacturer:
With ample protection, great looks, and a secure fit, Quantum is perfect for riders who just want to ride. It features MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) technology for superior protection and has excellent ventilation, making it ideal for trail and town.
|The Quantum is a comfortable and good looking helmet, but definitely has a narrower fit than the others in this roundup. The Boa clasp feels super sturdy once it's tightened properly, but be careful to make sure that you center the retention system before putting it on your head as it can easily move around and de-center. While the visor isn't adjustable, it's short enough not to impede your vision. We hope you don't crash, but if you do, be sure to check out Bontrager's Crash Replacement Guarantee.—Aidan Oliver
Abus Moventor
Abus Moventor Features
• In-Mold for a durable connection with the outer shell with shock-absorbing helmet material (EPS)
• Semi-enclosing plastic ring connected to the adjustment system
• Bottom edge protection
• ActiCage: Structural reinforcement integrated in the EPS to optimise stability
• Zoom Ace adjustment system
• 280g
• 12 vents
• $99.99
• abus.com
From the manufacturer:
A perfect helmet for everyone who does not want to compromise on safety and comfort. This all-mountain helmet is light, extremely well ventilated and extremely comfortable. It is perfect for racing or everyday off-road use. Thanks to the Zoom Ace adjustment system, the helmet can be individually adjusted to fit your head and fits securely and firmly.
|Comfort-wise the Moventor is fine, but the padding is definitely thin. If you press down on the helmet, you feel the hard foam pressing into the top of your head. In addition, the straps are very hard to adjust, the plastic feels cheap, the visor doesn't adjust and, and the rear of the helmet bulges out. The styling of the Moventor is definitely aimed towards an XC rider, and it's one of the better-ventilated helmets in our roundup.—Aidan Oliver
TSG Seek
TSG Seek Features
• Injection moulded outer shell and EPS inner shell
• Dial-Fit System
• Removable visor
• Removable and machine (hand) washable padding
• 17 vents
• 350g
• 69.95 €
• ridetsg.com
From the manufacturer: If you are looking for an extremely robust all-mountain helmet you will love the Seek. The ABS hardshell construction offers maximum impact protection and complies with the highest safety standards. 17 aerodynamic vents deliver excellent air circulation while the Micro-Dial Fit System guarantees a perfect fit. Thanks to the removable visor you can also adapt the Seek to your individual style.
|Aesthetically, I think the Seek is a good looking helmet, and the big air vents would be a definite perk on a hot day. The design of the helmet had us scratching our heads a bit, however, as there is visible space between the inner shell and the outer shell that you could slide a thin object into. I found the retention system on this helmet quite hard to do up since it's covered by the helmet shell. I also found it peculiar that they have unnecessary chin padding on the strap, which can't be removed without cutting it off.—Aidan Oliver
Leatt DBX 2.0
Leatt DBX 2.0 Features
• Polycarbonate shell in three sizes
• 360° Turbine Technology
• 3D in-molded impact foam
• MaxiFlow air channels in the impact foam
• Visor with breakaway function
• Dri-Lex moisture wicking, anti-odor and washable inner liner
• 20 vents
• 4 colors
• 300g
• $99.99 USD
• leatt.com
From the manufacturer: There is finally a solution that minimizes the risk of a head and brain injury, and that is to get the best helmet you can find that reduces both rotation and impact energy to your head and brain. The DBX 2.0 features our 360° Turbine Technology. Turbines are set inside the helmet. This technology has two main advantages, namely the reduction of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and the absorption of energy upon impact at concussion level.
|At 300g, it is one of the lighter helmets in our roundup. Adjusting the Leatt DBX 2.0 is easy and the retention system does its job well. The only miss we saw adjusting the helmet is that the Leatt logo gets in the way of adjusting the straps. The helmet is very well vented and has its own rotational impact system which Leatt claims is comparable to MIPS. It doesn't feel like the helmet sits high on your head, but it does not seem to provide very much coverage on the back of your head or above your ears.—Aidan Oliver
Troy Lee Designs A1 Drone
Troy Lee Designs A1 Drone Features
• Reinforced polycarbonate shell in-molded, EPS liner extends down the sides
• Triple position adjustable retention system
• Single piece, removable and washable comfort liner made of anti-microbial moisture wicking material
• Adjustable moto inspired visor
• 16 vents
• 3 colors
• $99.99 USD
• troyleedesigns.com
From the manufacturer: This lightweight, fully encapsulated all-mountain helmet utilizes maximum coverage and dimension to keep you safe and protected in all riding conditions. Whether you're charging single track, riding dirt jumps or grinding out miles on the XC bike, the A1 helmet offers the premium fit, protection and style you want. With the A1 helmet, we at Troy Lee Designs returned to the aggressive all-mountain half shell category.
|This is your classic trail helmet. It's super easy to adjust, extremely comfortable and aesthetically pleasing for trail and enduro riders. While the helmet bulges out at the back more than TLD's more premium helmets, it comes down low and has good coverage in the back of your head. One downside is that it doesn't have MIPs or similar technology which many of the other helmets at this price point have been able to include.—Aidan Oliver
LEM Flow
LEM Flow Features
• Integrated, 3 PC shell technology and in-mold EPS
• LEM Flow-Thru ventilation system
• 3 position adjustable visor
• LEM FS2 fit system
• LEM-Tech with Bug Mesh padding
• 276g
• 16 vents
• 10 colors
• $80 USD
• lemhelmets.com
From the manufacturer: Your mountain bike helmet should help you stay locked in, connect with the trail, and find flow. That feeling when everything lines up—that’s why we ride. From technical lines to tacky singletrack, the Flow mountain bike helmet keeps you in the moment, moving in sync, comfortable and protected. Built with features from the forefront of bicycle helmet tech, like full back coverage and micro-fit adjustment, a cooling ventilation system and indexing visor, the Flow helmet is a seamless extension of your mountain bike riding.
|The visor is very flimsy on the LEM Flow and difficult to adjust into its three positions, but it has a lot of vents which is great for hot summer days. The padding is quite superficial and not even attached to the liner of the helmet in some places. Despite the somewhat garish looks and minimal padding, the fit of this helmet is surprisingly comfortable.—Aidan Oliver
