Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products

Nov 14, 2022
by Samuel McMain  

Words: Samuel McMain

A love for riding and our relationship to the places where we do it is somewhat of a rolling dichotomy (pun intended). Mountain biking, as a consumer-centric industry, has very real impacts on the environment; we love our gear, our upgrades, our tech, and not to be forgotten, our travel (pun also intended). Bikes these days are somehow considered outdated if they’re more than a few years old, and that’s not to mention consumables, gear upgrades and romanticized road trips. Needless to say, our sport affects our environment, the most obvious sources being industrial and consumer waste.

But it’s not all bad, and we’re not here to tell you not to go buy a new bike, not to lube your chain or not to get out for a two-wheel vacation this summer. But, there are ways to do it while attempting to limit its environmental impacts. I'm highlighting a few brands for their efforts around impact reduction here—but it’s by no means an exhaustive list. Rather, think of it as a stepping-off point.





PNW Components | Refurbished Dropper Posts

PNW Components makes excellent dropper posts (among quite a few other mountain bike goodies), that you can also buy refurbished. Getting the correct dropper post for your bike can be tricky as sizing isn’t as straightforward as ‘choose the drop you want.’ When a dropper gets returned, PNW refurbishes it and resells it for a hefty discount under its “PNW Cycled” sub-brand. There’s usually pretty limited stock, but you never know if you’re going find just the post you need. PNW also refurbishes its Loam Lever, which seems to usually be in stock and costs $20 less than buying it new.

PNW has also moved to make all customer purchases carbon neutral through Cooler, and puts a portion of the profits toward clean energy. You can read more about that here.

Visit PNW Cycled here.


Used Gear

There's a reason that Reduce and Reuse are the first two of the three Rs we all learned in elementary school. It's great that some brands are trying to minimize their impacts, but the most environmentally friendly bike gear is the stuff you already have—or that you can buy used. We love the latest and greatest, but it takes more resources and produces more waste to build a new bike than to maintain a used one.

Allow us to promote our own BuySell classified pages here, where there are nearly 100K listings for bikes and parts right now. The model year cycle of new bikes keeps churning, but that doesn't mean you need to take part in it directly.

Alternatively, if you want more support and less risk, a certified pre-owned service like The Pro's Closet is worth a look. They buy and resell used bikes, with each bike getting inspected, cleaned, and tuned before going back out the door.

Visit The Pro’s Closet here, and Pinkbike's BuySell here.


Patagonia | All Things Sustainable Softgoods

The brand has long been a leader for an environmentally conscious business model, incorporating their ethos into every part of the company. Over the last few years, Patagonia has developed a line of mountain-bike-specific clothing and softgoods, complete with hard shells, hip packs, shorts, jerseys and even bib-liners.

To explain everything that Patagonia does to justify its environmentally conscious branding would take more than the 200-ish words allotted to each section of this listicle. So instead, we’ll hit you with some numbers that Patagonia publishes on its website: 100 percent of its electricity needs in the U.S. were met by renewable sources, 64 percent of fabrics used this season were made with recycled fabrics and 56,000 garments were repaired. That last one is pretty neat. Patagonia will repair your gear, saving you from tossing what you have and buying a whole new piece. There’s also a section of their online store for used gear, Worn Wear—according to recent research, buying second-hand does have a positive impact on sustainability and the environment.

Visit Patagonia here.


Guerrilla Gravity | Revved Carbon

No doubt most of you have heard about the new-fangled carbon bikes being produced by Guerrilla Gravity (GG). The brand once synonymous with brawler-worthy alloy shred sleds made waves a few years back with its introduction of Revved carbon, a new kind of carbon fiber (to the bike industry) that isn’t made by traditional methods, or using traditional materials. There’s a lot to unpack about Revved, but here are some main takeaways. First, it’s claimed to be stronger (in some ways) than ‘regular’ carbon fiber, so in theory, you’re less likely to damage your frame and need to replace it. But more importantly, Revved is cost-effective to recycle, as is the excess material left over during the frame’s manufacturing process.

GG touts quite a few other ecological benefits, including reduced air pollution (minimal sanding required for finish work) and a shortened supply chain (frames are made and raw materials sourced in the U.S.). Across its lineup of bikes, GG reuses the same front triangles across the line, swapping shocks, links and rear triangles to differentiate between models. This reduces upfront manufacturing costs while also allowing customers to swap bikes, or effectively have two bikes, with less effort and waste than buying a whole new or second bike.

Visit Guerilla Gravity and Revved carbon here.


Bjorn | Recycled Grips

It might seem like a small fry when compared to some of the big-ticket items in this list, but Bjorn’s pair of ODI-collab grips are made from 100-percent recycled rubber. We’re not even talking percentages, really, the grips have no virgin rubber in them. Even better is where that rubber comes from—the waste from ODI’s grip factory. The post-industrial TPE rubber waste from ODI is collected and re-molded into Bjorn’s grips.

Bjorn’s grips are made in the U.S., at ODI’s headquarters, as a bonus for the North American folks here, and Bjorn goes the extra mile of purchasing carbon offsets for unavoidable waste or emissions produced in the process of making the grips.

Visit Bjorn here.


Chris King | Hubs and Hardgoods

We’ve all heard the buzz, that swarm of angry bees coming down the trail. But the hub isn’t really what’s important about Chris King, rather it’s how that hub was made and what that process proved.

In manufacturing and milling, there needs to be a coolant for the machine bits. Usually, it’s water, not oil, due to water’s higher specific heat and better cooling ability. But there’s a big environmental concern with using water in machining. Water gets foul with bacteria and eventually becomes hazardous waste. Oil, on the other hand, has a lesser capacity for heat but can be reused and recycled—if you can get it separated from the alloy chips that are also a waste product of milling and machining. Chris King not only has managed to efficiently make that separation, but they also managed to make it profitable and more sustainable. They crush the oil-covered chips in what’s essentially an industrial trash compactor, forcing out remaining oil for collection. At the same time, the now crushed-chip block of metal is superior to loose chips in that more of it is retained during smelting for recycling, which means Chris King can sell it for a higher price. The reclaimed oil can be filtered and reused in the machines over and over. The whole process is a win/win, not a zero sum game that most associate with ‘green practices’ in industrial applications.

It took Chris King decades to land on this method, but it is a method that not only makes its business more profitable but also helps the environment. It’s an example of a positive melding of smart business and environmentalism in a forum where the two are usually mutually exclusive. Chris King proved that’s not always the case, and last year the company was recognized for their efforts with a B-corp certification. You can read more about what that means here.

To see their product range visit Chis King here.


Recyclable Carbon Wheels

While Guerrilla Gravity holds status for making recyclable carbon frames, several companies are now offering carbon rims that are more easily recycled, including Revel, Evil, and Chris King. All three of those companies are getting their rims from CSS Composites, based in Ogden, Utah.

The 'FusionFiber' rims use thermoplastics instead of a traditional resin in curing the carbon strands together. To be clear, that explanation is grossly oversimplified, used to highlight the major differences in the processes when compared to traditional carbon layup. The manufacturing requires less labor and time, and they’re reportedly more durable and compliant than if they were made from regular carbon fiber. Each company uses their own rim molds to achieve their desired attributes, but the basic manufacturing process is the same.

More importantly, though, when the rim does reach the end of its life, it won’t break down into tiny little eco-harmful pieces. Rather, the “thermoplastics” can be reheated and the rim broken down into a material that can be forged into a new carbon fiber creation. It won't be a wheel, but it won’t be modern art in a landfill either. Technically, it's downcycling, which is a form of recycling.

Want to see more? Visit Revel Bikes, Evil, or Chris King.


Pembree | Recyclable Pedals

A small U.K.-based company that only makes two products, both pedals, Pembree sets itself apart as an example in putting as much emphasis on their environmental impact as they do their products. Pembree warranties their pedals for five years (two years on bearings) and, after that, offers store credit for your beat-to-sh*t pedals when they eventually do reach the end of their lives. Pembree wants the pedals back for recycling purposes, since they have the ability to recycle parts of the pedals, like seals, that normally would just get tossed in the bin. What other company offers that sort of service?

Pembree is 100-percent carbon-balanced, through TEMWA, as well as 100-percent run on renewable energy sources. It has also taken steps to render all shipping carbon-neutral and packaging 100-percent made from recycled materials—also plastic-free. The downside? Supporting all that will cost you around $200 pair.

Head over here to check Pembree out.


Redwood Material | Battery Recycling

Redwood Materials is a Nevada-based company that specializes in the disposal and recycling of lithium-based batteries—think e-bike batteries. It has worked with some pretty big names in the past, like Tesla, Amazon and Nissan, in developing methods for recycling lithium batteries, which we know is a growing concern for the cycling industry’s e-bike sector. What happens to an e-bike battery when it doesn’t hold a charge anymore? Usually, it’s sent overseas for smelting, not specifically recycling. Redwood seeks to process used batteries with recycling first and foremost—see the difference? One major brand that sees the benefits of recycling is Specialized, which is looking to process all its reclaimed batteries from e-bike customers through Redwood. Looking into the future of our sport, which will include e-bikes, having such a prominent company commit to a U.S.-based recycling program is promising.

Want to learn more about Redwood Materials? Maybe you have a dead battery that needs disposal? Check them out here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Bjorn Bikes Chris King Guerrilla Gravity Patagonia Pembree PNW Components Revel Bikes Specialized The Pros Closet Sustainability Evergreen


66 Comments

  • 141 0
 Not buying the latest new fangled sh*t just because it's new - is probably the greatest impact a consumer can have.

Just buy less.
  • 21 1
 100%. Right up there with ditching the all-too common "Spend more and save" sales pitch. No thanks.
  • 13 2
 Agreed. The sustainability idea in the biking industry is more wanketeering than anything... The scale is way too small... Want to make a difference send a few bucks to some environmental causes.
  • 12 1
 but that doesn't fit Outsides narrative of keep buying the same shit, so long as it's been verified by some bullshit evaluator so consumers feel ethical about their continuation of Capitalism. Outside- the company that promotes everything for the environment, apart from just buying less shit Edit- forgot about them mentioning buying used gear and repairing gear, definitely the only worthwhile part of the article
  • 3 0
 @vtracer: Agreed - the buying used piece was the only solid portion IMHO
  • 15 10
 The greatest environmental impact a person can have is not having kids.
  • 4 1
 Not breeding also saves the earth, but good luck with that one..
  • 1 0
 As I read the article I thought exactly this. Progress in technology and reusing just don´t seem to go hand in hand, for now at least. On the other hand my latest bike in reality rides way better than my previous one (which was 7 years old, but still in good working order). That was down to improvements in bike design which cannot be overlooked. Brands like Nicolai have a huge appeal in the quality and finish, giving an appeal that lasts years. I think brands like Nicolai and Patagonia set a standards other companies should follow to influence the customer. A hit in new sales could be balanced with a service to refurbish an older bike. Somehow a balance needs to be struck, although buyers are fickle and the money typically will be with the new and shiny.
  • 4 0
 There's a reason we say reduce, reuse and recycle in that order.
  • 5 6
 @Dogl0rd: Saves the earth — to what end? So there’s this big empty rock hurtling through space?
  • 3 1
 @TheR: When that empty rock flies by, you hear: whooosh!
  • 2 0
 @toast2266: We had one, does that count?
  • 2 0
 @Dogl0rd: Maybe bike saddle designers can help with that?
  • 1 0
 @TheR: TIL without humans all other living creatures suddenly perish
  • 2 1
 Not buying new shit, driving a smaller vehicle less distance to the trails and eating less higher quality meat.. are the next best thing to having fewer kids!
  • 2 0
 @MuddyBrit: Friday Fails, saving the planet one balls busted video at a time since 2016!
  • 2 0
 I'm still in love with my 2018 Intense Primer...and that's a good thing, because I also currently can't afford a new bike anyways.
  • 2 0
 @toast2266: humans can't ruin the planet if there are no humans! That's some smart ass out of the box thinking right there. Tell me, when you old who in society will support you? Bring you food? Etc. Because people's kids do that. They also pay more taxes so you can continue to get public services as you get older.
  • 2 0
 1/3 of green house gases are the result of of livestock production.

The average American eats 220# of meat annually, up 10% from 2018.

Perhaps, we need to look more closely at all forms of consumption?

We don't all bike, but we all eat food ...
  • 1 0
 @HardtailHerold: Yes, exactly. You know what has a smaller environmental impact than buying a Guerilla Gravity frame or some Bjorn recycled grips? Not existing in the first place. Even the most environmentally conscious person is still going to generate massive amounts of waste over the course of their lifetime.

Humans are exceeding the carrying capacity of the planet. We can act like we're going to think our way out of this problem by inventing fancy things, but realistically we all know those efforts will only slightly delay the inevitable. We can all jerk ourselves off and pat ourselves on the back because we bought a Patagonia jacket and "did our part," but the only realistic solution to global environmental issues is to reduce the number of people on the planet.

And I'm not saying this as some sort of "holier than thou" lecture. I have two kids. I drive a gas car. I have a bunch of bikes. I am very clearly part of the problem. I'm just stating the realistic truth.
  • 1 0
 @HardtailHerold: The earth will be just fine without us on it. So you are not saving the earth you are saving humanity. The dolphin paleontologists in 200 million years will be studying our fossils.
  • 32 2
 Came to the comments to bash the lame green washing but hey i actually read the article ( well skimmed some parts) for a change and don't have much to actually criticize. Good news was no video to trigger my autoplay autocomplaint.
  • 12 0
 I'm here to complain that PinkBike has deprived me of the opportunity to complain about autoplay.
  • 6 0
 Autoplay is bad for the environment
  • 8 2
 Great to see companies trying to take positive steps forward for the environment. But why not take a ‘step backwards’ and stop the use of carbon fibre completely. Aluminium and steel are 100% recyclable and frames made from these materials do not have to be inferior to their carbon models. I have owned a carbon bike and now being back on an alloy bike I will not purchase another carbon frame. I did not know at the time the impact carbon was having as a material and only hope the carbon repairer I left my damaged frame with can make some use of the material.
  • 6 0
 The Pro's Closet is a rip off unless you have a bone stock bike. They don't take the time to evaluate upgrades and simply give you the blue book value. I sold a bike for almost twice what they offered due to upgrades....
  • 2 0
 Pretty standard in the dirt bike/motorcycle world as well. Farkles are worth about 5-25 cents on the dollar, as in most cases they are rather subjective "improvements".
  • 2 1
 The benefit to a service like The Pro's Closet is convenience. Sure, you could probably get more for your equipment by selling it yourself, but if you don't want to deal with the hassle of listing and dealing with buyers, they are an option. It's like selling a used car to a dealer vs. privately on FB Marketplace or Craigslist. I'd venture to guess that most PBers know more about their bike than the general public might, and therefore might be more inclined to do the work of selling it privately for a good price. But I won't knock someone that wants to take that extra time and effort and put it somewhere else, especially if bikes aren't their biggest passion.
  • 5 0
 As much vitriol is thrown at Patagonia, it does feel like they are attempting to do their best in regards to repairing/ recycling (ugh, I hate that word) their products, and I think this deserves recognition. I'm still rocking a pair of Goretex rain pants that would probably be in the landfill was it not for their repair program.
  • 2 0
 Yep. My patagonia stuff lasts longer than virtually any other gear I've got, and when it fails they'll generally repair it free of charge. I shudder to think how much money I've spent on gear that had to be discarded because of early failures and challenges in getting it repaired.

Patagonia is $$$ but I've got thermals that are, literally, 40 years old that I inherited from my dad, and I still use them for ski touring.
  • 6 1
 I asked the same question about the CK recyclable carbon rims and never got a clear answer and have the same question about GG frames. Does this stuff actually get recycled in practice? Their own website just says:

"
The material is economical to recycle.
None of our waste is put into the ocean (duh, we live in Colorado).
The material is safe for handling during the layup process.
90% less sanding and finishing work is needed, minimizing air particulates.
Powder coating does not emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like wet paint.
Working conditions are A-OK (after-work beers, anyone?)
Short supply chain dramatically reduces the carbon footprint—even the raw material is made in the US!
"

and that the material is "economical to recycle" but nowhere does it ever say that it actually * is * recycled. And just that it doesn't end up in the ocean. So..... landfill then?

Either it's recycled or it isn't. If a company doesn't say so then the omission is the answer to my question I guess
  • 2 0
 “ Revved Carbon manufacturing “drop” is more straightforward to re-use within the manufacturing environment. Uniquely to Revved, repurposing our material is a one-step simple process with no chemicals needed and the resulting fibers are much longer. We can then directly mold this laminate into a variety of structural components of a new bike frame. As such, and as a company mandate, we are moving towards zero manufacturing waste, overall.”
“ End of product life recycling of Revved Carbon is similar to reusing manufacturing drop, has fewer steps involved than traditional thermoset carbon, and the resulting material has long fiber lengths, increasing the mechanical properties for its next use. Because of the long functional life of the bikes themselves, our current focus is in productionizing the reuse of manufacturing “drop” in our US production environment, and we remain committed to continuously developing this area of our technology.”

This is direct from GG’s founder/chief engineer in an interview with Bikerumor. Tells you exactly how they are recycling their waste.
  • 1 0
 Read before you bash?
  • 10 2
 Patagonia is manufacturing in China. Why?
  • 5 2
 They don't hide the fact but should stop doing so. Shout-out to all my Uyghurs and Tibetans and @northern_square protesters on the Gram.

eu.patagonia.com/on/demandware.static/Sites-patagonia-eu-Site/Library-Sites-PatagoniaShared/en_US/PDF-US/Made_in_China_EN.pdf
  • 9 0
 Here's an answer from the company. www.patagonia.com/stories/patagonia-clothing-made-where-how-why/story-18467.html

www.patagonia.com/factories-farms-mills And here's their map of where factories, mills, and farms are.
  • 8 1
 If you have children, are you hoping they pursue a career in the garment industry sewing clothes? Most people in developed countries are most definitely not pushing this as a career option, yet they expect their clothes to be sewn in the country they live in. I spoke to Arcteryx about this, and they said that as much as they'd like to, they simply cannot meet demand for their products with locally sourced labour. Makes sense to me. Most of the garment labour in developed countries is immigrant labour anyway, and most of these immigrant parents want their first generation children to go into a different (read white collar) field of work, so it doesn't look like things will change for the better.
  • 2 6
flag pistol2ne (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @dreamlink87: They also "gave" away their company for tax purposes.

Also, their stuff fits like a TV box, but different stuff.
  • 3 0
 @woofer2609: I also like what Arcteryx is doing with their ReGear program as well as the ReCut program (using scrap fabric and material to make jackets, bags and other gear), although I wish the ReCut stuff wasn't marketed as super exclusive, limited edition pieces. I guess that's what happens when you become as much a fashion staple as you are technical gear staple.

I DO like how their stuff fits, though. Miles better than Patagonia (at least for me).
  • 5 1
 I really like Patagonia, and have used their repair program a decent amount on gear for me and my family.

It's worth paying Patagucci prices when it's essentially a lifetime warranty for that piece of clothing. (Though, plenty of other outdoor gear without poorer warranty support has certainly eclipsed Patagonia's pricing now).

That said, I just sent something in this weekend, and their current repair estimate is 16(!) weeks. By the time I get the winter coat I just sent in back, we're gonna be thinking about planting the garden.

In the past, their repairs have taken 4-6 weeks. Hopefully this is just a temporary blip, and they're back to reasonable turnaround times soon.
  • 1 0
 Same in Europe, way too long lead times on their repairs
  • 8 0
 I mean it's no surprise it takes time. You don't send out your winter gear in November lol
  • 1 0
 @souknaysh: It's not just winter gear. I got the same timeline for repairing a pair of MTB shorts from them a couple of months ago.
  • 3 0
 @haen: my point is you send your summer gear during winter and vice versa.
  • 1 0
 I took a jacket in to my local Patagonia store for repairs -- they have a local repair shop that comes in once/week or so for pickup, then repairs locally. Took about two weeks.

If you've got a local Patagonia store that might be worth a try.

I will say, they managed the whole process far better than virtually any other company I've tried to get repairs from, even for high dollar items. The jacket was pretty old, definitely beyond whatever manufacturer defect warranty would apply.
  • 1 0
 @souknaysh: Right and my point is that it's a long wait no matter what you're sending in!
  • 1 0
 @haen: dude it's free stop complaining haha
  • 1 0
 I've had them turn around a North Face jacket, for free, whilst I was kayaking! The pop up van came to the whitewater centre.
  • 4 0
 Someone correct me if I'm wrong here, but isn't using oil as coolant not that rare, especially for machining aluminium? And compacting swarf into pellet things is near standard too? Feels like CK are trying to get extra credit for stuff they should be doing anyhow...but I could be wrong.
  • 2 0
 I work for a metal recycler in the US currently. You are correct about the oil. However, over here people aren't compacting turnings/chips that much yet. If they are, they use metal briquetting machines that produce "pucks" most of the time and those get recycled. We're catching up to what Europe is doing so what is the "norm" there will hopefully be what's commonplace here in a few years.
  • 5 3
 Felt like the Greenwashing article w/ Mike Bascombe was a huge step forward... this seems like a little bit of a step backwards after that - almost clickbait by comparison. Would love to know more about the real impact of these products beyond just the marketing speak.

Tho kudos for throwing the PB buy/sell section high up on the list, I guess.
  • 3 0
 Guerrilla Gravity should advertise their relatively minimal impact given how short and domestic their supply chain is. Less human labor, less packaging, shipping, receiving, etc etc.
  • 1 0
 I think outdoor consignment stores are getting more popular too, especially with the amount of underused gortex and outerwear they have. Being able to at least have the ability to consign stuff rather than hoarding it just increases the products longevity of use
  • 1 0
 Very good and interesting article. Yes, buying second hand or maintaining parts are better, but I also look for environmental friendly companies to buy from. Here are great examples mentioned. I would also add, correct disposal of old parts and liquids should be considered from anybody. Old tires should not land in the home trash or in the woods!!!
  • 4 0
 longer lasting = more sustainable
  • 1 0
 exactly
  • 2 1
 Any commercial sanding should be controlled via bag house and not released as "air pollution". Bit of a stretch there Guerrilla Gravity.
  • 1 0
 Guess what: bikes are pretty good nowadays. Each model year does not bring huge performance benefits over your current bike. Ride it and maintain it till it's dead
  • 1 0
 I have the Bjorn grips. Love them. Only complaint is they are a little soft at the ends.
  • 1 0
 That must be cool. I 'd like to try other grips but Death Grips has a hold on me til Death.
  • 1 0
 I didn't realize I couldn't recycle my old pedals... Good to know, in the trash they go!
  • 1 0
 Riding your bike more and using your car less would make more of an impact than any of this.
  • 1 0
 Nothing worth saving on this blue rock. Nothing that has to do with the human species anyway.
  • 2 1
 something we definitely need more of
  • 1 0
 E bikes are very environmentally friendly
  • 1 0
 Love my Guerilla Gravity Pistola and Gnarvana.





