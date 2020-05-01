Check Out: A Swiss Dropper Post, Italian Protection, Saddles, UK Components & More

Fox's Speedframe Pro is their latest open face helmet packed with a shopping list like feature roll of all the latest details. Dual density EPS foam makes up the helmet bulk and can work to dissipate energy at a multitude of impact speeds. There's a MIPS layer integrated into the fit system of the helmet. That fit system encompasses your entire head circumference and is easily adjusted with the indexed dial at the back of the helmet. There are four positions at the back to adjust the height of the fit system.



19 vents all over the helmet work to get fresh air in and hot air out and the removeable XT2 anti-microbial pads should keep the helmet smelling fresh for longer periods between washes. The magnetic Fidlock buckle can be done up in a flash, and even with just a well-timed head swing if you're lucky.



Goggles and a little helmet raise hell in the comments section faster than Lucifer himself, but the Speedframe Pro accommodates them easily in its design, and stores them under the adjustable visor for when not on your face. There are gentle reliefs in the side of the helmet to help hold the goggle strap and with goggles on the helmet the strap doesn't cover the rear vents.



Subjectively, I think this helmet looks good both on and off your head as opposed to some of the older Fox designs which were a little bulky once you actually wore them. There are eight colourways to choose from and even some less expensive versions if you'd like the Speedframe helmet on a little more of a budget.



So far, I've been riding the Speedframe Pro a bunch and on shorter rides the comfort is good. On longer rides the comfort does deteriorate slightly, and required the helmet to be loosened a couple of clicks for the in-between sections of trail or climbs. The build quality is excellent, however, and all the features on that packed list are all still working spot on. Everyone’s head is a different shape so we'll continue with longer rides with some more fiddling with the fit to really get to know the Speedframe.