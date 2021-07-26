Check Out: A Full-Coverage Half Shell, Lightweight Norwegian MTB Clothing, 'The Rolex of Pressure Gauges' & More

I have been quite impressed by my three sample items from Norrona, a Norwegian company that makes technical clothing and equipment for a wide range of outdoor adventures. I tested the Flex1 Pant, the Equaliser Long Sleeve, and the Mesh Gloves, all from the fjørå mountain biking collection.



The Flex1 pants have just the right features without anything extra. The lightweight fabric is flexible (hence the name) and plenty comfortable without feeling too flimsy. The pants would be ideal for all-day alpine adventure rides that call for a balance of ventilation, comfort, and an extra little bit of protection. The pants come in men's and women's versions with plenty of color options (from very Euro to more neutral). I found the sizing to run just a smidge large, so size down if you are between sizes.



The Equaliser Long Sleeve is a lightweight, paper-thin jersey that provides sun protection without being too hot. Since I'm tall, I love that the medium has a bit more length in the arms and torso than some other jerseys do, though that's something to consider if you are someone with shorter limbs. Again, I'd size down if you are between sizes, because the jersey was a bit bigger on me than I expected. Also, I should add that unlike some of my other bike-specific clothes, I think both the Flex1 Pants and the Equaliser Long Sleeve will stay in use through the winter and when I'm doing my non-MTB sports, because while they're made for biking, they feel like all-around nice athletic clothes.



As for the gloves? They are very, very nice. The mesh back lets in plenty of air, while the suede palm is grippy and doesn't crease on the bars. They fit, all in all, like a glove. They'll be my go-to for any hot days and long trail rides when I want the backs of my hands to feel some breeze.