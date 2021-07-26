Check Out: A Full-Coverage Half Shell, Lightweight Norwegian MTB Clothing, 'The Rolex of Pressure Gauges' & More

• Fully serviceable mechanism with filter to prevent sealant from getting in
• Unaffected by temperature
• $93 USD
• Full coverage in a lightweight model
• 16 generous vents
• $180 USD
• Flex1 Pant - Made for pedaling, wind- and water-resistant, well-ventilated, adjustable waist and ankle closures, lots of well-placed pockets - $199
• Equaliser Long Sleeve - Moisture-wicking, lightweight, cut for mountain bike riding - $79
• Mesh Gloves - Lightweight, breathable, grippy, snug fit - $149.95
• 1% of annual revenue goes to environmental causes
• Norrona actively works to improve sustainability
• norrona.com
• Machine washable and Velcro-free
• Four-way stretch
• $24.95 USD
• Lace closure with velcro cover
• Elastic heel collar to keep debris out
• Vibram sole
• Insert to adapt between SPD and flat pedals
• $149.99 USD
• sidi.co
7 Comments
Sidi Dimaro SDS: Hold my corrective beer.
Those Sidi shoes are cool - with that had a true flat pedal version though.
And same for the pressure gauge. That is a bunch of fancy fluff for a regular gauge.
