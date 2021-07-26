Check Out: A Full-Coverage Half Shell, Lightweight Norwegian MTB Clothing, 'The Rolex of Pressure Gauges' & More

Jul 26, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  


CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of items our editors have gotten their hands on recently. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And once in a while it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Efficient Velo Tools Bleedin' Gauge


Features

• Fully serviceable mechanism with filter to prevent sealant from getting in
• Unaffected by temperature
• $93 USD
• No batteries or screens
• Made in Washington, USA
efficientvelo.com

bigquotesThe Efficient Velo Tools Bleedin' Gauge is for the gear hound who loves to fine-tune, wants quality in everything, and can feel the difference of half a PSI. The gauge is made in the company's Washington, USA, factory using parts sourced from the region. Unlike most highly sensitive gauges, the Bleedin' Gauge is purely mechanical, so there are no screens to read and no batteries to replace. It's also unaffected by temperature, so the readings are consistent and reliable.

The Bleedin' Gauge comes in five pressure ranges: 0-15, 0-30, 0-60, 0-100, and 0-160. Efficient Velo Tools says the gauge is most accurate in the middle of the range, so the 0-30psi option is recommended for mountain biking.


Bluegrass Rogue Core MIPS



Features

• Full coverage in a lightweight model
• 16 generous vents
• $180 USD
• Magnetic Fidlock closure
• MIPS
met-helmets.com

bigquotesThe Rogue Core MIPS from MET Helmets' gravity-oriented subsidiary Bluegrass delivers everything I want in a helmet, meaning that when I'm out riding with it, I don't really think about what I want in a helmet. The full-coverage helmet feels sturdy and secure while keeping things cool with 16 nicely sized vents.

Given that this helmet is designed for trail, enduro, and eMTB riding, I think it does a great job of balancing substance with ventilation. At 350g in size medium, it's on par for weight with other helmets in the trail category without feeling like it sacrifices any protection.

Other perks: lots of adjustability in essentially every direction, gel padding, helmet and goggle compatibility, and an adjustable visor.

As a bonus, it's a bit aspirational for me because it comes with a soft storage bag, and I'd like to be the type of person one day who stores their bike helmet in a protective bag. But right now? It's still a nice bag.


Norrona's fjørå MTB collection

fjørå Equaliser Lightweight Long Sleeve

fjørå flex1 Pants
fjørå Mesh Gloves


Features

• Flex1 Pant - Made for pedaling, wind- and water-resistant, well-ventilated, adjustable waist and ankle closures, lots of well-placed pockets - $199
• Equaliser Long Sleeve - Moisture-wicking, lightweight, cut for mountain bike riding - $79
• Mesh Gloves - Lightweight, breathable, grippy, snug fit - $149.95
• 1% of annual revenue goes to environmental causes
• Norrona actively works to improve sustainability
norrona.com

bigquotesI have been quite impressed by my three sample items from Norrona, a Norwegian company that makes technical clothing and equipment for a wide range of outdoor adventures. I tested the Flex1 Pant, the Equaliser Long Sleeve, and the Mesh Gloves, all from the fjørå mountain biking collection.

The Flex1 pants have just the right features without anything extra. The lightweight fabric is flexible (hence the name) and plenty comfortable without feeling too flimsy. The pants would be ideal for all-day alpine adventure rides that call for a balance of ventilation, comfort, and an extra little bit of protection. The pants come in men's and women's versions with plenty of color options (from very Euro to more neutral). I found the sizing to run just a smidge large, so size down if you are between sizes.

The Equaliser Long Sleeve is a lightweight, paper-thin jersey that provides sun protection without being too hot. Since I'm tall, I love that the medium has a bit more length in the arms and torso than some other jerseys do, though that's something to consider if you are someone with shorter limbs. Again, I'd size down if you are between sizes, because the jersey was a bit bigger on me than I expected. Also, I should add that unlike some of my other bike-specific clothes, I think both the Flex1 Pants and the Equaliser Long Sleeve will stay in use through the winter and when I'm doing my non-MTB sports, because while they're made for biking, they feel like all-around nice athletic clothes.

As for the gloves? They are very, very nice. The mesh back lets in plenty of air, while the suede palm is grippy and doesn't crease on the bars. They fit, all in all, like a glove. They'll be my go-to for any hot days and long trail rides when I want the backs of my hands to feel some breeze.


Dirt Gloves


Features

• Machine washable and Velcro-free
• Four-way stretch
• $24.95 USD
• Touchscreen compatible
• Microfiber thumb
dirtgloves.com

bigquotesWe've written about Dirt Gloves before, but they're back on Pinkbike because the California company just keeps doing more. Dirt Gloves makes comfortable gloves in all kinds of patterns, and their standard version is just the right weight for bike park days and trail rides. They're the gloves I'll be reaching for on spring and fall days, when I want midweight protection and a tiny bit of warmth, though I have no complaints about using them in the summer, too. They are touchscreen compatible, are made of four-way stretch material, and have a handy microfiber thumb.

Dirt Gloves also makes summer and winter versions that I haven't tried, but they look like solid options for when the Goldilocks midweight glove isn't quite right. Dirt Gloves has also recently partnered with mudguard company Dialed MTB so you can match all your accessories, and gives 1% of revenue to Can'd Aid, an organization that helps get kids on bikes.


Sidi Dimaro SDS



Features

• Lace closure with velcro cover
• Elastic heel collar to keep debris out
• Vibram sole
• Insert to adapt between SPD and flat pedals
• $149.99 USD
sidi.co

bigquotesThe Sidi Dimaro SDS shoe is a versatile SPD shoe that can be adapted to flat pedals with a screw-on insert, though the shoe seems best suited for clipped-in enduro and gravity riding. The Vibram sole is sticky enough to provide grip off the bike and to provide an extra bit of security on the pedals, and there's reinforcement over the toe for extra protection. The shoes also have my favorite type of shoe closure, the Velcro-over-laces. Laces provide dependable adjustability without plastic dials or doodads, while the Velcro cover holds it all together neatly and keeps the grit out.

The shoes do seem to run a bit wide, so that's something to note if you have narrow feet. Also, the cleat track allows placement under the ball of the foot but not much farther back, so the shoes may not work for riders who prefer midfoot cleat placement.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Apparel Tools Bluegrass Efficient Velo Tools Hand Up Noronna Sidi


Must Read This Week
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
100711 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
63803 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
63698 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
52832 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
52072 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
47740 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
41468 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
37392 views

7 Comments

  • 5 1
 Five Ten Ravens: I'm the undisputed king of shoes that look like corrective shoes without actually being corrective shoes.

Sidi Dimaro SDS: Hold my corrective beer.
  • 2 0
 I buy those AccuGages off Amazon which are ~$20 but they get gunked up with sealant after a couple years, this looks like a solid option - I'd spend the $.

Those Sidi shoes are cool - with that had a true flat pedal version though.
  • 2 0
 $150 for gloves? Laughable.

And same for the pressure gauge. That is a bunch of fancy fluff for a regular gauge.
  • 1 0
 That has to be a typo.
  • 1 0
 The Sidi shoe is intriguing but I wish it came in colors other than just black. Typical Norrona, crazy high prices. I'd be afraid to crash in their clothes.
  • 1 0
 legit question: what spd shoes DO allow a midfoot placement without modification?
  • 1 0
 The new Crank Brothers Mallet shoes allow the cleat to go back further than usual.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008132
Mobile Version of Website