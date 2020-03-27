Check Out: A Gear Bag, Maxima's New Tire Sealant & A Different Take on the Waterbottle

This is Maxima's first foray into tubeless tire sealant, adding to their extensive range of bike cleaners and lubes. A 16 ounce (473ml) bottle will set you back $16.99 USD, which is the same price as the same amount of Stan's. There's a handle on the jug for easy pouring, but no flow restrictor so you have to be careful not to have too much sealant glug out when you pour it out.



As for the amount of sealant that Maxima recommends, it's in line with the amounts that Stan's recommends, with extra precision. Instead of two suggestions, Maxima recommends 60-90ml for a road/gravel tire (1.0-1.95" wide), 90-120ml for a XC tire (1.95-2.3"), 120-150ml for an Enduro/DH tire (2.3-2.6") and at least 150ml for a plus or fat bike tire. Of course, there's no measuring device that comes with the sealant so you're probably just going to be eyeballing that very precise amount...



A nice touch is the rim stickers that are included with the tire sealant. Do you remember the last time you put sealant in your tires? Chances are that unless you recently changed your tires, you only have a very rough idea of when that was. Maxima recommends checking the sealant when it's in your tires every 4-6 weeks and replacing it at least every 6 months.