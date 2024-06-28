Check Out: A Huge Fender, Soft Grips, a Unique HR Monitor & Affordable Knee Pads

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh. HRM-Fit Heart Rate Monitor for Sports Bra Wearers
• Compatible with medium- and high-support sports bras
• Works with Garmin devices only
• Stores data if device is out of range
• Captures steps, calories burned and intensity minutes
• 1 year battery life (using 1 hour per day)
• MSRP: $150 USD / £139.99
• garmin.com
Earlier this year, Garmin released the HRM-FIT, a heart rate monitor strap marketed specifically at women. Unlike traditional chest strap heart rate monitors that remain in position by virtue of the strap's elasticity, this one clips onto a sports bra. Compatible only with medium to high-support sports bras, I tested it out with a Shock Absorber Ultimate Run bra.
There are three clips, one in the center and one on each side. They all assume a very firm grip on the lower elasticated band of the bra, with no danger of wiggling loose. The HRM-FIT is reasonably comfortable to wear. Importantly, and unique to this design, is that it doesn't compete for space with the bra itself as it is neatly tucked underneath the band.
Using the HRM-FIT for the first time, I got some highly questionable heart rate readings sent to the Garmin Edge 840 device that I paired it with. Turns out I had skipped an important step - wetting the electrodes before putting it on. Sweat would normally take care of that, but I was partaking in an activity that has a very high faff:exertion ratio - testing pedals on a shuttle-assisted day of riding exclusively downhill. And it was very cold. I'm not sure I broke much of a sweat that day.
Rides thereafter were under my own steam, and the heart rate monitor appeared to be working flawlessly. I did note that it can feel as though the electrodes are slightly peeling away from my skin as I breathe out and my chest contracts - felt particularly when doing a hard effort. Now, I can't tell you that the heart rate monitor was doing anything other than working as intended - the heart rate readings were sensible, and reacting quickly to changes in effort intensity much as expected. It seems that 100% of the surface area of each electrode need not be in contact with the skin at all times for readings to be taken.
Adjusting the sports bra so that the lower band was a bit tighter than I'd normally run it appears to have reduced that issue, but not entirely eliminated it. I think the design could be improved slightly with the addition of two elasticated portions - one on either side of the central gripper. My reasoning for that as follows:
A regular chest strap based monitor can adapt to a person's expanding and contracting chest in a 360° fashion, as it is held in place by the friction created under the elastic tension of the strap. Meanwhile, the HRM-FIT is pinned - in three specific locations - to the sports bra. It's not a full wrap. That essentially prevents the front portion of the sports bra from expanding, or contracting, as your chest inflates and deflates - the grippers are very effective and don't allow the material to slip through, so across the front its length remains consistent.
Many riders of varying body type may not experience the aforementioned at all, and will only stand to benefit from the convenient placement of the monitor underneath the band of the sports bra. For me personally, the unique design of the HRM-FIT doesn't present a comfort or performance advantage, and I don't feel it warrants the $150 USD price tag.
Madison Flux D3O Knee Pads
• Lightweight, sleeve-based design
• Reasonably priced
• Removable pad
• MSRP: £49
• Certified to Level 1 and Type A Protection
• Could be tricky to find the right size
• madison.cc
The Madison Flux D3O Knee Pads present an affordable option for those looking for a sleeve-based lightweight knee pad. At £49.99, they are half the price of the £100 Rapha Knee Pads, and £30 cheaper than the new Bluegrass Aura pads. Much like the Rapha pads, the Flux ones are composed of a stretchy sleeve that accommodates a removable pad that hardens upon impact.
While the Rheon pad inside the Rapha Pads is certified to Level 2 Type B Protection, the D30 pad inside the Madison Flux pads is a Level 1 Type A affair. The former protects against penetration by gravel and sharp objects by a force of at least 250 N, while the latter protects from forces up to 100 N. The Madison pad also doesn't extend quite as far down the shin.
Above and below the pad you'll find silicone-based grippers that adequately secure the cuffs in place, with no slippage or chaffing
I initially tired the XS/S pads. I found that the lower cuff that secures the pad around the shin was far too tight, while the cuff around the thigh was a good fit. I then tried the M/L size, and still found that the lower cuff was a little too tight, while the upper cuff was a little too loose. I'm aware I don't have especially big calves (not by most standards), so I think many riders may also feel the cuff is too tight.
Madison say they size the upper cuff according to the width of the thickest part of the thigh. That's a flaw in that the upper cuff isn't actually long enough to reach that high up the thigh - it actually sits a fair bit lower than that where my thigh is thinner.
While riding, the pad does a reasonable job of conforming to one's knee cap, but it doesn't have the all-day comfort boasted by the Rapha pad.
While they don't offer quite as much protection as other lightweight knee pads, the Madison Flux D3O pads are lightweight, breathable and present excellent value for money if you can get a good fit - which may be quite the process of trial and error, if my experience is anything to go by.
Mudrocker Front Fender
• Good coverage
• Bolt-on or hook and loop Velcro fastening option
• Fiddly to install the bolt-on setup
• Clearance issues with some forks (Ohlins)
• MSRP: £32
• Made in Germany
• Lacking coverage around fork seals
• Comes with padding and sticker protection for forks
• sks-germany.com
The Mudrocker Front Fender from SKS provides good coverage of the front tire, equivalent to the likes of my go-to Mudhugger EVO. It can be mounted in a variety of ways; either with hook and loop Velcro straps, or via a bolt-on adaptor. Foam patches and stickers are provided to protect the finish of the fork where the fender sits against it. The quickest and easiest way to mount it is just by using the straps, though the adaptor stands to make the fit more secure, if you can make it work on your fork.
The bolt-on solution isn't an integrated affair, as it is on the RRP Guard or the Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On. You have to screw the adaptor into the fender via one of four possible slots. So, there's that extra installation step that takes a bit of time. Then, you bolt the adaptor onto the fork arch. All of the necessary bolts and screws are provided with the fender.
I tried the Mudrocker with a Rockshox Zeb, an Ohlins RXF 38m.2 fork and the Fox 36. I had success with the former, but only with the hook and loop attachment. The adaptor doesn't have the correct mounting holes for the Zeb. The straps hold the fender nice and securely, and it doesn't limit use of full travel. There is a distinct lack of coverage around the fork seals, which ultimately makes it difficult to recommend.
I wasn't able to find a good fit between the Mudrocker and the Ohlins fork, and thus I can't recommend it. Using the hook and loop straps, I found that the fender sits too high, to the point where it limits full travel of the fork. I can get it to sit sufficiently low enough with the adaptor mount, but this position makes for clearance issues between the underside of the fender and the tire. I also noted that the upward flared section on the rear of the Mudrocker could impact the underside of some downtubes at bottom-out. Trimming it down here would be the solution.
Finally, I was able to get it to work with the Fox 36, but only just about, and only after much trial and error. To my mind, the fork leg portions are positioned with way too much of a rearward bias. If you position the adaptor in the furthermost forward position on the fender (necessary in this case to allow use of full travel), tightening the straps around the legs cause the back end of the fender to flex downwards such that it contacts the tire.
Overall, I'm not impressed with the design of the Mudrocker Front Fender and would recommend anyone to consider other fenders, like the RRP ProGuard or the Mudhugger EVO.
The SQlab 70X grips are of a single-sided lock-on design
SQlab 70X Grips
• Two sizes
• Top-level comfort
• Lock-On
• MSRP: 29,95 €
• Thick, soft, low-rebound rubber
• Hexagonal shape (ish) to better match the shape of finger wrap
• Wavy "Ergobar" shape maps the different finger lengths
• sq-lab.com
The bottom line is these grips are well good. Nuance below.
The SQlab 70X grips are, like just about every other product made by SQlab, designed with ergonomics in mind. That's to say that the design process puts huge emphasis on how the product interfaces with the rider's anatomy - more so than most other brands in this space. The first piece of evidence to that end is the fact that the 70X grips are available in two sizes; S and M. Both measure up 135mm long, but have different circumferences.
At 1/3 of the length, they measure 98mm and 103mm, respectively. SQlab provide this sizing guide
to help you determine which one is best for you.
I have small hands, so tested the 70X grips in S, and the fit is excellent. I'd say there's justification for making them shorter, as there is still a fair bit of unused grip on the inboard side, but the feel of the grip in my hand is very good.
The rubber itself is quite soft and low rebound, in stark contrast to the rubber of the Burgtec Bartender Pro grips they replaced
Looking at the side profile, you can see that the rubber is much thicker where the grip interfaces with the rider's palm. That's entirely intentional, with the extra material helping to damp vibrations. On the front side of the grip, extra rubber is added to give the grip a shape that is complementary to the rider's fingers as they wrap around the grip. If you look at the shape your fingers assume in this position, it isn't round.
Of course, I noticed none of this while I was actually riding. In fact, I forgot about the grips entirely. And that's exactly how it should be. If a product can fade into the background, chance are it's probably performing perfectly well.
