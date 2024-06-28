Check Out: A Huge Fender, Soft Grips, a Unique HR Monitor & Affordable Knee Pads

The HRM-FIT is not elasticated

The strap measures up at 34cm long and 3cm tall. The two sensor elements are around 19.5cm apart from one another, and it weighs 54 grams

• Compatible with medium- and high-support sports bras

• Works with Garmin devices only

• Stores data if device is out of range



• 1 year battery life (using 1 hour per day)

• MSRP: $150 USD / £139.99

• garmin.com

HRM-Fit Heart Rate Monitor for Sports Bra Wearers

• Lightweight, sleeve-based design

• Reasonably priced

• Removable pad

• MSRP: £49



• Could be tricky to find the right size

• madison.cc

Madison Flux D3O Knee Pads

Above and below the pad you'll find silicone-based grippers that adequately secure the cuffs in place, with no slippage or chaffing

Not compatible with the Ohlins RXF 38 m.2 Fork (Velcro or Bolt mounting styles) Compatible with the Rockshox Zeb (Velcro only)

• Good coverage

• Bolt-on or hook and loop Velcro fastening option

• Fiddly to install the bolt-on setup

• Clearance issues with some forks (Ohlins)

• MSRP: £32



• Lacking coverage around fork seals

• Comes with padding and sticker protection for forks

• sks-germany.com

Mudrocker Front Fender

I tried a variety of mounting positions with the Ohlins fork but none of them gave good clearance at the tire while allowing for use of full travel

The SQlab 70X grips are of a single-sided lock-on design

• Two sizes

• Top-level comfort

• Lock-On

• MSRP: 29,95 €



• Hexagonal shape (ish) to better match the shape of finger wrap

• Wavy "Ergobar" shape maps the different finger lengths

• sq-lab.com

SQlab 70X Grips

The rubber itself is quite soft and low rebound, in stark contrast to the rubber of the Burgtec Bartender Pro grips they replaced