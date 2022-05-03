Check Out: A Line Comparing Lap Timer, Thule Riding Pack, Waterproof Hip Pack, & More

May 3, 2022
by Seb Stott  

CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy stuff someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Syncros Vernon 2.0 digital floor pump



Features

• DIgital gauge offers 0.5 psi recision
• Max pressure: 180 psi
• Pressure-release button
• Presta / Schrader head
• $99.99 USD / £90.99 / €99,95
www.crossboxapp.com

bigquotesThe analog gauges on most floor pumps are often imprecise and inaccurate, making it impossible to set your tire pressures to within a +/-0.5 psi window every time. Usually, I over-inflate my tires and then use a separate digital gauge to release the pressure to the exact value I'm aiming for. But that takes time. This Syncros pump has a digital gauge which agrees with my Topeak Smartgauge to within 1 psi. I couldn't tell you for sure if either is accurate, but both offer precise measurements that are at least consistent with themselves and one another.

This means I can skip a step and get riding with perfect pressures sooner. The pump feels solid and can inflate up to 180 psi, which combined with the reversible Presta/Schrader head, means it can be pressed into service to quickly inflate a fork or even a shock spring (though in this case I would definitely recommend checking/adjusting the pressure with a digital shock pump). If you already have a floor pump all this is merely a convenience. But given the price isn't too extortionate, if you need a new one it may as well make life easier.



Thule Rail Pro12L hydration pack


Features

• CE-certified Level One spine protector
• Magnetic hose retainer
• 2.5L HydraPak reservoir
• Two colour options
• Price: $199.95 USD / £180 / €199.95
Thule.com

bigquotesA 10-12-litre pack is the size I reach for most often for typical all-day rides that require more than what you can stash on the bike or a bum bag. The Rail 12 Pro has an extra reason to come out for those moderately adventurous rides because it has a level-one certified back protector, which could prevent pointy rocks or hard items of luggage from injuring you in a crash. The protector is made from Coroyd - the plastic straw-like material used in Smith and Endura's helmets - and weighs just 144 g. The whole back weighs 1,104 g including the protector and reservoir.

Another neat feature is the magnetic strip in the right-hand shoulder strap which securely locks the hose down as soon as you let go of the bite valve. There are mesh side pockets on the hip belt but they have no closure, which means heavier items like tools or snack bars sometimes fall out if moving about too enthusiastically. A medium-sized external pocket at the back is handy for frequently-accessed items, but of course, you need to remove the pack for those. The main compartment has plenty of tool-organising straps, including loops to secure two pumps, but the helmet carrier means you have to undo the buckles before unzipping it. Not a big problem, but I'm not convinced we need helmet carriers anymore, and you can't fit much else in the flap behind the main compartment when the pack is full.

It is a little stiff with the back protector installed and the waistbelt is a bit too thin to hold it securely when fully loaded, but overall I find it comfortable to wear all day so long as it's not too heavily laden. 


Apidura Backcountry Hip Pack



Features

• Fully waterproof, ripstop fabric
• 2.5-litre capacity
• 294-grams (actual)
• Hip pockets & padded internal pocket
• Price: $104 USD / £76 / €87
apidura.com

bigquotesApidura are a London-based brand best known for their understated bikepacking and commuting gear. This hip pack is designed for technical mountain biking, though, with a secure waist strap to hold it in place when the going gets rough. Its main selling point for me is the waterproof fabric and taped seams, which should keep your stuff dry on rainy days. I also like the large hip pockets, one of which has a zip, which keep basic tools and snacks handy, while carrying a little of the weight so the main body of the pack doesn't bounce around too much.

Inside there's a padded pencil case-style pouch, ideal for a phone, which also divides the pack in two to help keep things organised, but it can be pushed to one side for stowing a single large item like a jacket. The Velcro waist strap is slightly stretchy, which wouldn't be great for holding it securely on bumpy terrain, except there's also a buckle and adjustable strap which can be used to cinch it down tighter for a rough descent, then loosened up for mellower riding. Apidura say the waist strap will fit waist sizes from 70cm / 28iin to 115cm / 45in, but with my waist of 86cm / 34in, there are only about 2 inches (5cm) of overlap in the Velcro when worn over a jacket, so I think that upper bound is optimistic.


Crossbox lap timer


Features

• GPS lap timer with app to analyse performance
• Accurate to 1.5m, or 0.05s
• Hardware weight: 64g (actual)
• Compare speed, time and heart rate on every part of the track
• €249 (+€ 29,99 per 6 month for the app)
www.crossboxapp.com


bigquotesCrossbox is primarily designed for motocross, but its UK distributor, Madison, say it will work for point-to-point mountain bike trails too. By using GNSS satellite data, it's claimed to track your position to within 1.5m and to measure lap times to within 0.05s, but with an average accuracy of 0.01s. Combined with a 6-axis accelerometer, this can provide speed, acceleration and timing data not just for whole laps, but section by section and line by line. It's designed to help you decide which line is faster by overlaying the position, speed and time at each point on the track from one run to the next. Presumably, it will only be able to show you the difference in lines if they're more than 1.5 m apart, which often isn't the case with mountain bike tracks, but if you keep a note of which line you rode on which run you'll still be able to compare the speed and section times metre by metre.

As you may have guessed, this is aimed at serious racers capable of putting down consistent laps run after run and are looking to understand the split seconds which separate them. It's got a price tag to match. This is the only item on this list I haven't used yet and I'm unlikely to ever make the most of it, but I can tell you that with a real-world weight of 64g, it's light enough to be barely noticeable when mounted to a full-face helmet.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
57910 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
50416 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
49724 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
48346 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
41068 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
40138 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
32247 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
30255 views

14 Comments

  • 7 1
 I always scratch my head at these expensive hydration/hip packs. Walmart sells comparable products at $30. if there is ever a place to save money on bike equipment, its with the hydration packs. All I see from these is brand cache.
  • 2 0
 I've never had a hydration hip pack, but I've had different hydration packs and been much more pleased with some than others in terms of comfort and bounce. I have a long torso and so really like Camelback's lumbar reservoir packs.
  • 7 1
 How much $$ can you preload on the lap timer to pay the tolls on the jersey turnpike?
  • 4 0
 That hip pack is waterproof but also has no option to carry any water? Why would you not at least include a collapsible bottle holder on one side?
  • 4 0
 There can be more than .05s in 1.5 meters though‽
  • 1 0
 1.5 meter on start point (1 second?) + 1.5 meter on end point (1 second?) plus what sample rate (1 Hz? would infer 1 second precision on both start and end points) gives as much as 4 second accuracy uncertainty. Much more than .05 seconds or claimed .01 average. And this is why Strava or any other GPS based timing may be fun but is directional at best.
  • 2 0
 So an analogue floor pump gives you accuracy to half a psi is to be traded for a digital floor pump that is on measuring accuracy to 1 psi?
  • 2 0
 Lap Timer for 250 Euros vs a basic Garmin watch for half that price and 5x the capabilities. Help me understand the value here . . .
  • 1 0
 I’d imagine you’re paying for the software to compare laps and segments. Pricey for software but that’s all I can think of
  • 1 1
 Really enjoying the "Pro's" of the Syncros Digital pump: "DIgital gauge offers 0.5 psi recision" - so a "cancellation"...
so much for spell check/PRECISION. Well that & what the heck is a "Dlgital", google couldn't find it?
Otherwise, I'd be down using a pump with an actual accurate gauge!
  • 1 0
 Name checks out
  • 3 0
 0.5 psi recision?? that's mazing!!
  • 1 0
 Apidura hip pack for more $ than a comparable one made by a local cottage industry shop? No thanks
  • 1 0
 Strava bros just took their shirt off





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009306
Mobile Version of Website