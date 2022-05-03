Check Out: A Line Comparing Lap Timer, Thule Riding Pack, Waterproof Hip Pack, & More

A 10-12-litre pack is the size I reach for most often for typical all-day rides that require more than what you can stash on the bike or a bum bag. The Rail 12 Pro has an extra reason to come out for those moderately adventurous rides because it has a level-one certified back protector, which could prevent pointy rocks or hard items of luggage from injuring you in a crash. The protector is made from Coroyd - the plastic straw-like material used in Smith and Endura's helmets - and weighs just 144 g. The whole back weighs 1,104 g including the protector and reservoir.



Another neat feature is the magnetic strip in the right-hand shoulder strap which securely locks the hose down as soon as you let go of the bite valve. There are mesh side pockets on the hip belt but they have no closure, which means heavier items like tools or snack bars sometimes fall out if moving about too enthusiastically. A medium-sized external pocket at the back is handy for frequently-accessed items, but of course, you need to remove the pack for those. The main compartment has plenty of tool-organising straps, including loops to secure two pumps, but the helmet carrier means you have to undo the buckles before unzipping it. Not a big problem, but I'm not convinced we need helmet carriers anymore, and you can't fit much else in the flap behind the main compartment when the pack is full.



It is a little stiff with the back protector installed and the waistbelt is a bit too thin to hold it securely when fully loaded, but overall I find it comfortable to wear all day so long as it's not too heavily laden.