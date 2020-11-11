Check Out: A Minimalist Hardtail, 3D Printed Garmin Mount, the Lightest Micro Spline Cassette, & More

• Designed for light trail riding
• 120mm–140mm fork compatible (542mm recommended axle-to-crown)
• 29" wheels (max 2.5" tires)
• Weight: 4.17lb / 1891g measured (size M, w/ axle, seat collar, and hardware)
• Sizes: S–XXL
• Aluminum frame with integrated chainstay protection and one bottle-cage mount
• 12x148 Boost spacing, ZS44/EC44 headset standard, threaded 73mm BSA bottom bracket, 31.6mm seatpost, post mount brakes (direct mount 160mm)
• External cable routing with stealth routing at seat-tube
• Comes with thru-axle and integrated (removable) T25 lever
• HTA 65°, STA 74°, BBD 55mm, Reach 425/442/460/485/523
• Chainstay length increases from 435mm on the S–L sizes to 440mm on the XL and 445mm on the XXL
• Developed and tested to the Zedler ADV+ standard
• Available in Black or 'Grey Beige'
• Price: 378.15€ (450€ incl. VAT)
• 12 speed cassette with 10-52T gearing (520% range)
• Designed for Shimano's Micro Spline freehub (XD and HG versions also available)
• Gearing is 10-12-14-16-18-21-24-28-32-37-44-52
• Monoblock design is CNCed from a nickel-coated chromoly steel, with a 52-tooth 7075-T651 aluminum cog bolted onto it
• Enhanced teeth chamfers are designed to improve shifting and reduce back-pedaling issues
• Available in black, silver, blue, gold, green, orange, red, and violet
• Compatible with Shimano and SRAM 12-speed derailleurs (long cage versions only)
• Not eMTB approved
• Weight: 335g (±1%, this one was 329g, weight-weenies start your bidding below); the 11-52 HG freehub version is even lighter at 320g
• Price: $250 USD
• Low profile design claims secure, precise clamping
• Machined from 6061 T6 aluminum, with an M5 stainless steel bolt and an integrated bronze washer
• Made in the USA, in Wolf Tooth's Minneapolis facility
• Clamping diameters: 28.6mm/29mm, 29.8mm/30mm, 31.8mm/32mm, 34.9mm/35mm, 36.4mm, 38.6mm/39mm
• Clamping height: 11mm
• Available in black, red, blue, purple, orange, gold, green, and silver
• Weight: 34g (28.6mm), 34.5g (29.8mm, verified at 35g on my scale), 35g (31.8mm), 36.5g (34.9mm), 37g (36.4mm), 37.5g (38.6mm)
• Price: $36.95 USD, $50 CAD
• Designed to mount Garmin or Wahoo units onto your toptube behind your stem for more protection and less distraction
• 3D printed out of laser sintered nylon
• Mounts to your toptube with 3M VHB tape (very high bond)
• Recommended for smaller computers like the Wahoo Element Bolt or Garmin 500 series
• Available in Flat (minimum of 26mm wide flat area) and Flex (pictured, for curved toptubes)
• Price: £12.50
That being said, I printed some GoPro mounts out of carbon fiber reinforced PETG on my homemade 3d printer, and they are just fine. There is some impressive strength in some of these materials, if they are printed right.
We've sold thousands and have only had a handful of breakages, nearly all after a crash which would destroy most mounts or the computer if the mount held up.
