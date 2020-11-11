Check Out: A Minimalist Hardtail, 3D Printed Garmin Mount, the Lightest Micro Spline Cassette, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


bc original Podsol

The Podsol's black paint job has a really nice eggshell finish.

The only branding is a cleanly embossed headtube.
Post mount brakes up to 180mm.

Features

• Designed for light trail riding
• 120mm–140mm fork compatible (542mm recommended axle-to-crown)
• 29" wheels (max 2.5" tires)
• Weight: 4.17lb / 1891g measured (size M, w/ axle, seat collar, and hardware)
• Sizes: S–XXL
• Aluminum frame with integrated chainstay protection and one bottle-cage mount
• 12x148 Boost spacing, ZS44/EC44 headset standard, threaded 73mm BSA bottom bracket, 31.6mm seatpost, post mount brakes (direct mount 160mm)
• External cable routing with stealth routing at seat-tube
• Comes with thru-axle and integrated (removable) T25 lever
• HTA 65°, STA 74°, BBD 55mm, Reach 425/442/460/485/523
• Chainstay length increases from 435mm on the S–L sizes to 440mm on the XL and 445mm on the XXL
• Developed and tested to the Zedler ADV+ standard
• Available in Black or 'Grey Beige'
• Price: 378.15€ (450€ incl. VAT)
bike-components.de

bigquotesGerman online retailer Bike Components are not very original when it comes to their name, but they have a line of in-house products called "bc original". Their newest frame is a minimalist trail hardtail called the Podsol, named after the type of soil they have on their hometown trails in the Aachen Forest.

I'm a big fan of the bike's classic, simple lines and unobtrusive branding. There are no loud wordmarks, graphics, or wacky colour schemes chosen by committee. In fact the only branding I see is the tasteful headtube embossing, although it does come with a sticker sheet if that's more your style. The frame is pretty light, and it looks like it nails all the details on hardware as well. One small nit-pick is that it's only approved up to a 180mm rotor in the back, but I'm biased and think everyone should be able to choose massive brakes.

The Podsol's geometry looks really nice. Similar to an NS Eccentric Alu Evo 29 (but almost 1lb lighter) or a Rocky Mountain Growler, it fills that not-an-XC-bike-but-dont-call-it-a-hardcore-hardtail space in Bike Components' lineup. All in all, a tidy looking package for a light trail hardtail.




Garbaruk 12-Speed MicroSpline Cassette




Features

• 12 speed cassette with 10-52T gearing (520% range)
• Designed for Shimano's Micro Spline freehub (XD and HG versions also available)
• Gearing is 10-12-14-16-18-21-24-28-32-37-44-52
• Monoblock design is CNCed from a nickel-coated chromoly steel, with a 52-tooth 7075-T651 aluminum cog bolted onto it
• Enhanced teeth chamfers are designed to improve shifting and reduce back-pedaling issues
• Available in black, silver, blue, gold, green, orange, red, and violet
• Compatible with Shimano and SRAM 12-speed derailleurs (long cage versions only)
• Not eMTB approved
• Weight: 335g (±1%, this one was 329g, weight-weenies start your bidding below); the 11-52 HG freehub version is even lighter at 320g
• Price: $250 USD
garbaruk.com

bigquotesRC was a big fan of Garbaruk's 12-speed SRAM cassette when he reviewed it back in 2019, so we're happy to see them add a version for Shimano Micro Spline as well.

Made in Poland, the brand's cassette offering is already pretty compelling, being lighter and cheaper than either of the big S brands. And while it has the same 520% gear range as SRAM's new 'Expanded Range' Eagle offerings, the gear ratios are a little different. Rather than ramping to 36-42-52 like SRAM, Garbaruk has chosen to go 37-44-52, theoretically making for a less abrupt jump to the bail-out gear. The bike shop snob in me also appreciates that it looks less like a comfort bike drivetrain.

RC noted a slight drop in shifting performance on a SRAM system, so I'm curious to see if it plays any nicer within a Shimano ecosystem. Time will tell!




Wolf Tooth Quick Release

Unfortunately they haven't released a matching Hite Rite.


Features

• Low profile design claims secure, precise clamping
• Machined from 6061 T6 aluminum, with an M5 stainless steel bolt and an integrated bronze washer
• Made in the USA, in Wolf Tooth's Minneapolis facility
• Clamping diameters: 28.6mm/29mm, 29.8mm/30mm, 31.8mm/32mm, 34.9mm/35mm, 36.4mm, 38.6mm/39mm
• Clamping height: 11mm
• Available in black, red, blue, purple, orange, gold, green, and silver
• Weight: 34g (28.6mm), 34.5g (29.8mm, verified at 35g on my scale), 35g (31.8mm), 36.5g (34.9mm), 37g (36.4mm), 37.5g (38.6mm)
• Price: $36.95 USD, $50 CAD
wolftoothcomponents.com

bigquotesWhat year is it? Quick releases?

Jokes aside, I've been loving the repurposing of old, under-appreciated 90s steel hardtails into fun beater bikes for cruising mellow trails and general around town mayhem. And while the classic Salsa QR is always a good choice, I'm happy to see Wolf Tooth bring a slightly more angular, modern looking option out. They've also got all the colours if you want matchy matchy bling across your controls and drivetrain.

There are lighter options, but for the bikes this will go on, I'm glad it's sensible. The bronze bushing should keep the action smooth, and the lever is fairly low profile to reduce snags on your JNCOs during urban assaults. I also prefer QRs like this which let you set the torque while closed with the bolt.

I have to say I'm a fan of the shape. Now back to trawling the Buy & Sell for a 1995 Altitude T.O.




76 Projects Enduro Garmin Mount


I don't know enough about 3D printing, but it looks nice.
VHB tape is super strong.

I don't think it'll end up on this bike, but it's very clean.
Need a spacer under the stem for clearance.

Features

• Designed to mount Garmin or Wahoo units onto your toptube behind your stem for more protection and less distraction
• 3D printed out of laser sintered nylon
• Mounts to your toptube with 3M VHB tape (very high bond)
• Recommended for smaller computers like the Wahoo Element Bolt or Garmin 500 series
• Available in Flat (minimum of 26mm wide flat area) and Flex (pictured, for curved toptubes)
• Price: £12.50
76projects.com

bigquotes76 Projects is a small outfit from the UK making small products to solve issues that the market doesn't address. They make all kinds of straps, mounts, and bags for mountain, road, gravel, and tri bikes. 90% of their components are made in the UK.

I've gone down a 3D printing rabbit hole (after a fever dream of frustration with nobody having stock of 2.5mm x 30mm bottom bracket spacers for less than $40 after shipping. ugh), so I was excited to check their Garmin mount out. The nylon print material is tough and it seems more than up to the task.

I'm a big fan of mounting your Garmin in this location. It's a little more out of the way, less distracting, and protected from crashes. While the VHB tape is super secure, I'd like to see this design integrate a small slot to throw a 5mm zip tie around your toptube for extra security and peace of mind, or if you want to use a larger computer.


39 Comments

  • 6 1
 I'm sure it'll never be a problem for most people and 76 Projects has done their homework, I just don't know if I'm comfortable strapping my $600 dollar computer on to my bike with a sticker
  • 2 0
 Same, that’s why I wish there was a ziptie hole, just for peace of mind.
  • 7 0
 Works fine with GoPros
  • 2 0
 I’ve got 3 of them on different bikes and they are brilliant. No issues at all with My Garmin 520 and they’re rock solid. The elastic cord wraps round the bottling stem spacer (or top tube) for reassurance.
  • 2 0
 I love the mount but you have make sure to get the flat one for slightly rounded tubes like my Remedy. I broke two. One I have no idea how it broke but the second was my fault. I stumbled getting off and kicked it. I think most Garmin come with a safety strap too which I use in case the unit is dislodged in a crash. Someone else makes one that will bolt to the knock block mount too. I’ve gone back to using the long rubber rings and mounting the bar mount to my top tube. Less aesthetically pleasing but it works.
  • 2 0
 My garmin 530 came with a thether you can loop around your stem/handlebar to prevent it from getting lost. Would probably work here too.

images.singletracks.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/k-edge-mount-2.jpg
  • 2 0
 VHB (the stuff the mount is using) is ridiculously strong. Company I work at uses it for all sorts of applications in its products. I think a GoPro mount might use VHB or something similar.
  • 2 0
 3M VHB is used in place of fasteners in lots of engineering and manufacturing applications. Applied correctly, it's virtually permanent adhesion. I can't see what grade of VHB it is from the pictures, but if anything I'd be more worried about it pulling the paint off your bike than your Garmin falling off.
  • 1 0
 76 Projects not to be confused with 77 Designs or 78 minute abs.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g & @brianpark also worth checking out https://www.racewaredirect.co/ for 3D printed goodness.
  • 5 0
 Eggshell finish on the hardtail...? Looks it was bead blasted to me. And it's very good looking!
  • 4 0
 Yeah I’m not sure how to describe it. Looks really nice though.
  • 1 0
 Eggshells can be used as media for bead blasting, so maybe it was?
  • 2 0
 Every 3-D printed mount that I had only lasted a few rides before it snapped. Seems they can’t handle rough rock gardens or colder weather. Something about the material needs to be flexible.
  • 1 0
 Which ones did you try and what were they made of? Seems like some materials are just wishful thinking.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: to be honest I’ve never tried a actual branded one. I tried several that buddies had made with their 3-D printers and then I bought some off of a website again made by a private person. Not sure of the materials but when you feel an actual Garmin mount compared to the printed one they seem way more malleable to impact shock. The 3-D printed ones I still use are on my road bike.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: laser sintered nylon... That should work. Not your typical FDM 3D Printer.
That being said, I printed some GoPro mounts out of carbon fiber reinforced PETG on my homemade 3d printer, and they are just fine. There is some impressive strength in some of these materials, if they are printed right.
  • 1 0
 @Kainerm: cool, we have a Matterhackers printer coming for some projects and it’ll work with chop carbon nylon materials. Curious to experiment.
  • 1 0
 @Kainerm: exactly. 3D printing covers a wide range of technologies from $100 hobby printers which are great for playing around with but in our opinion are not suitable for end use saleable products. We use SLS or MJF as they are the only technologies that can make end use parts that are as strong as injection moulded or even aluminium ones.
We've sold thousands and have only had a handful of breakages, nearly all after a crash which would destroy most mounts or the computer if the mount held up.
  • 3 0
 Would love to see that Podsol frame when they release the DH tandem racing version. Can't wait!!
  • 4 0
 painfully good looking HT frame... cheesus
  • 1 0
 wait I've been told that aluminum only looks good raw on enduro bikes, not hard tails
  • 1 0
 Man, I'd love if Garbaruk could make a 10 speed, 10-50ish cassette. It could easily be sub 300 grams and I love the wider jumps of fewer gears.
  • 2 0
 Boy that QR looks very Chromag eh!
  • 1 0
 @brianpark A garmin glued to a Solaris Max is the least Cotic thing I've ever seen :')
  • 1 0
 Hmmmmm, two rear cassettes or one frame....
  • 1 0
 That hardtail looks tight!
  • 1 0
 Why a 65°hta for "light" trail riding?
  • 11 0
 Because it’s 2020, and hardtails get steeper as you go through the travel.
  • 2 0
 hardtails steepen through their travel, a slack baseline ha helps maintain downhill capability
  • 1 0
 Garbaruk is not from Poland, it is from Ukraine.
  • 3 0
 They relocated to Poland in 2019.
  • 1 0
 They moved from Kiev to Poland last year iirc
  • 1 0
 Big guys should appreciate the 655mm stack on XXL hardtail.
  • 1 0
 That is a gorgeous hardtail
  • 1 0
 Minimalist hardtail...as opposed to?
  • 1 0
 Single Speed Rigid....
  • 1 4
 Shame the hard tail is 29 Frown

Post a Comment



