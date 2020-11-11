Check Out: A Minimalist Hardtail, 3D Printed Garmin Mount, the Lightest Micro Spline Cassette, & More

German online retailer Bike Components are not very original when it comes to their name, but they have a line of in-house products called "bc original". Their newest frame is a minimalist trail hardtail called the Podsol, named after the type of soil they have on their hometown trails in the Aachen Forest.



I'm a big fan of the bike's classic, simple lines and unobtrusive branding. There are no loud wordmarks, graphics, or wacky colour schemes chosen by committee. In fact the only branding I see is the tasteful headtube embossing, although it does come with a sticker sheet if that's more your style. The frame is pretty light, and it looks like it nails all the details on hardware as well. One small nit-pick is that it's only approved up to a 180mm rotor in the back, but I'm biased and think everyone should be able to choose massive brakes.



The Podsol's geometry looks really nice. Similar to an NS Eccentric Alu Evo 29 (but almost 1lb lighter) or a Rocky Mountain Growler, it fills that not-an-XC-bike-but-dont-call-it-a-hardcore-hardtail space in Bike Components' lineup. All in all, a tidy looking package for a light trail hardtail.