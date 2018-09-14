FIRST LOOK

Check Out: A New Helmet, Flat Pedal Shoes, Multi-Tool & More

Sep 14, 2018
by Alex Evans  

Ride Concepts shoes
September 2018


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.




Polar V650 GPS Bike Computer

Polar V650 with H10 heart rate monitor

Polar V650 with H10 heart rate monitor
The touchscreen is vibrant and easy to use, even when you're moving.
Polar V650 with H10 heart rate monitor
Studying your heart rate is interesting and can provide some insight into how you're actually pushing it on the trails!

Features

• 2.8" colour touchscreen display
• GPS and map navigation
• Compatible with Bluetooth Smart power meters (Stages, Rotor, Powertap, 4iiii & Trainingpeaks)
• Barometer with real-time vertical ascent display
• Adjustable bike mount
• All data is uploaded to Polar Flow, Polar's proprietory training app that's compatible with Strava
• Compatible with Polar heart rate and other cycling sensors
• Displays Strava Live Segments
• Stores 450 X 450 KM map area from OpenStreetMap
• £229.00 (with H10 heart rate sensor) / £189.50 without.
polar.com


bigquotesEven if you're not a statistic geek or thrive off beating your mates on Strava, a GPS bike computer can be a great tool to use to have more fun on your bike. It's fascinating watching your heart rate fluctuate on climbs and descents and with the V650's in-built route guidance and mapping you can head out into the unknown without the fear of getting lost or missing the turning that'll take you to the land of brown pow. Even at 230 quid, Polar's range-topping V650 is only a smidge over Garmin's bottom of the range colour-screen navigation GPS and cheaper the rest of their range.Alex Evans



Smith Forefront 2 Helmet

Smith Forefront 2

Smith Forefront 2
There are two large vents at the top of the helmet, and another one at the back that should provide improved airflow over the original version.
Smith Forefront 2
The Koroyd material now extends further down the rear of the helmet for extra crash protection.

Features

• 20 vents, internal air channels
• Aerocore in-mold construction, Koroyd skeleton
• VaporFit adjustable fit system
• Seven color options
• Three position visor, camera / light mount compatibility
• Weight: 388 grams (size M)
• $200 USD, $230 with MIPS
www.smithoptics.com

bigquotesThe second generation Forefront receives extra Koroyd (the honeycomb shaped material that's claimed to provide better impact protection than EPS) at the rear of the helmet, along with more generous venting over the top of the head, which should help keep things a little cooler on those midsummer rides. Smith are best known for their sunglasses and goggles, so it's not surprising that the Forefront 2 is designed to work well with either eye protection option. There are MIPS and non-MIPS versions, but realistically, if you're already shelling out $200 for a helmet, it seems silly not to scrounge up the extra $30 for the potential benefits of that low-friction slip plane. Mike Kazimer



Bontrager Ion Pro RT Light

Bontrager Ion RT

Bontrager Ion RT
Bontrager Ion RT
Bontrager's Ion Pro RT doesn't take up much space, but it's bright enough for trail riding, with three brightness levels and two flashing modes.

Features

• 1300 lumens via high-power CREE LED
• 1300LM-1.5hrs, 800LM-3hrs, 400LM-6hrs, night flash-26hrs, day flash 22hrs
• Includes adjustable handlebar mount
www.trekbikes.com

• Connect with Garmin and Bontrager ANT+ devices for always on, battery status, and control
• USB rechargeable
• $99.99 USD

bigquotesLike it or not, the days are getting shorter in the Northern Hemisphere, which means it's time to start thinking about bike lights. Bontrager's Ion RT is bright and easy to use, with a run time of 1.5 hours in the high setting and 6 hours in the low setting. The Ion Pro comes with handlebar mount, but there is a helmet mount kit available separately. Even if you're not planning to be out after dark, it's not a bad idea to toss a little light like this in your pack, just in case. Mike Kazimer




Spurcycle Tool


Spurcycle tool, bits, and case.
3x9.5cm and 90g in weight. Small enough to tuck into the pocket without a lot of jangling around.

Features

• Titanium tool
• Chromed S2 steel bits
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, T10, T25, Phillips2
• USA Made
www.spurcycle.com

• X-Pac case
• Handle slides for desired position
• Magnetized
• $69.00 USD

bigquotesThe Spurcycle Tool is a well-made and thought out tool that should last a lifetime. The sliding handle makes it versatile and the bits are magnetized when in the socket - nice when dealing with smaller bolts. Yes, it's more than twice as expensive as a lot of other options but you get what you pay for.Daniel Sapp



Ride Concepts Livewire Flat Pedal Shoes

Ride Concepts shoes

Ride Concepts shoes
The Livewire shoes use a sticky outsole that Ride Concepts developed with Rubber Kinetics.
Ride Concepts shoes
The insole has two thin layers of D30 incorporated into it to provide extra impact protection.

Features

• Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 high grip rubber outsole
• D3O High Impact Zone Insole Technology
• Gusseted tongue
www.rideconcepts.com
• Molded toe and heel protection
• Colors: charcoal/red, charcoal/orange, black/charcoal
• $100 USD

bigquotesRide Concepts is a brand new company, and they're kicking things off with three flat pedal shoe models. I only have a couple of rides in on the Livewire shoes, but so far they're comfortable and grippy. That's a good start - we'll see how they hold up to a few more months of hard use. Mike Kazimer


