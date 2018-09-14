Check Out: A New Helmet, Flat Pedal Shoes, Multi-Tool & More

The second generation Forefront receives extra Koroyd (the honeycomb shaped material that's claimed to provide better impact protection than EPS) at the rear of the helmet, along with more generous venting over the top of the head, which should help keep things a little cooler on those midsummer rides. Smith are best known for their sunglasses and goggles, so it's not surprising that the Forefront 2 is designed to work well with either eye protection option. There are MIPS and non-MIPS versions, but realistically, if you're already shelling out $200 for a helmet, it seems silly not to scrounge up the extra $30 for the potential benefits of that low-friction slip plane. — Mike Kazimer