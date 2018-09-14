Check Out: A New Helmet, Flat Pedal Shoes, Multi-Tool & More

• 2.8" colour touchscreen display
• GPS and map navigation
• Compatible with Bluetooth Smart power meters (Stages, Rotor, Powertap, 4iiii & Trainingpeaks)
• Barometer with real-time vertical ascent display
• Adjustable bike mount
• All data is uploaded to Polar Flow, Polar's proprietory training app that's compatible with Strava
• Compatible with Polar heart rate and other cycling sensors
• Displays Strava Live Segments
• Stores 450 X 450 KM map area from OpenStreetMap
• £229.00 (with H10 heart rate sensor) / £189.50 without.
• polar.com
• 20 vents, internal air channels
• Aerocore in-mold construction, Koroyd skeleton
• VaporFit adjustable fit system
• Seven color options
• Three position visor, camera / light mount compatibility
• Weight: 388 grams (size M)
• $200 USD, $230 with MIPS
• www.smithoptics.com
Bontrager's Ion Pro RT doesn't take up much space, but it's bright enough for trail riding, with three brightness levels and two flashing modes.
• 1300 lumens via high-power CREE LED
• 1300LM-1.5hrs, 800LM-3hrs, 400LM-6hrs, night flash-26hrs, day flash 22hrs
• Includes adjustable handlebar mount
• www.trekbikes.com
• Connect with Garmin and Bontrager ANT+ devices for always on, battery status, and control
• USB rechargeable
• $99.99 USD
• Titanium tool
• Chromed S2 steel bits
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, T10, T25, Phillips2
• USA Made
• www.spurcycle.com
• X-Pac case
• Handle slides for desired position
• Magnetized
• $69.00 USD
• Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 high grip rubber outsole
• D3O High Impact Zone Insole Technology
• Gusseted tongue
• www.rideconcepts.com
• Molded toe and heel protection
• Colors: charcoal/red, charcoal/orange, black/charcoal
• $100 USD
0 Comments
Post a Comment