Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy stuff someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
• Taped seams in hood and shoulder area • Over-the-helmet adjustable hood • gorewear.com.com
Gore's new Lupra jacket is designed for days when the weather can't make up its mind, those rides when it's rainy and windy one moment and calm and sunny the next. It's sort of a hybrid jacket, a mix between a hard shell and a soft shell. The entire jacket is water-resistant and windproof, but the panels on the chest, shoulders, and hood are the most water-resistant, while the back, hips, and lower arms use a more breathable fabric. The idea is that it can be worn for an entire ride, rather than being taken on and off depending on the conditions.
The Lupra is a bit bulkier than a super-light emergency rain shell - that means it's compact enough to stick into a backpack, but it's too big to stash in a hip pack. The hood easily fits over a helmet, and elastic drawcords on the back of it help snug it down to keep it securely in place. I'm wearing a size medium in the above photos, and for my slim build and 5'11” height it's a great fit – there's plenty of room to move without any overly-baggy areas flapping around.
Specialized Camber Helmet
Features
• In-molded shell • MIPS liner • Headset SX fit system
• Seven color options • Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL • Price: $80 USD • specialized.com
Specialized recently released a new version of their high-end Ambush helmet – you can read the full review here – and at the same time launched a more wallet-friendly option, the Camber. It shares a similar futuristic look, but comes in at only $80 USD.
The Camber uses a basic MIPS liner, essentially a layer of slippery plastic that sits between the wearer's head and the helmet itself in order to provide 10-15mm of sideways movement, movement that's intended to reduce some of the rotational forces that reach the brain during an impact. A ratcheting dial at the back of the helmet is used to adjust the fit.
The Camber doesn't provide quite as much coverage at the back of the head compared to the Ambush and Tactic models, and it also has a little less ventilation. However, it did receive a five star rating from Virginia Tech, and its 370 gram weight is very reasonable, especially considering the price.
The Ambush and Tactic both fit me a little better than the Camber – the Camber feels like it perches higher on my head, and the lack of a height-adjustment feature means there's not really a way to change that. As with any helmet, it's best to try before you buy.
Canyon Fix 3-In-1 Tool
Features
• 90-click ratchet head • Integrated Dynaplug tool & CO2 inflator
There are several multi-tools on the market that incorporate a ratcheting head, but Canyon's Fix tool takes things a step further with the inclusion of a Dynaplug tire plug tool and a CO2 inflator. The tool unthreads into two parts to allow access to the plug or CO2 head. It comes with four two-sided steel bits (2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, T6, T25), and three additional Dynaplugs to accompany the one that's already loaded up.
A neoprene tool roll keeps it all from rattling around, and packages it small enough to put into a pocket, pack, or the downtube of a bike.
I typically prefer a multi-tool without removable bits, since I want to be able to take it out, adjust whatever it is that needs adjusting, and then get back to riding as quickly as possible. The Fix has me reconsidering my position due to how reassuringly solid it feels, and how well it fits into my hand. It also does a very good job of incorporating the tire plug and CO2 inflator without taking up any extra room.
The one thing missing is a chain tool - if that was included somehow it would cover pretty much all the bases when it comes to basic trailside repairs. The high quality construction does make the price tag a little easier to justify, but there's still no denying that the Fix is on the more expensive side of things.
Stan's Dart Tool
Features
• Plug material reacts with Stan's sealant to help seal punctures • Includes two pre-loaded Darts. • Weight: 15 grams
Stan's Dart tire plug tool has a mixed reputation. Some riders have had great luck with it, while others have had trouble with the tip of the plug breaking off, or not being able to successfully seal a puncture. The design was recently updated, and according to Stan's the tip and the material used is now stronger to help resolve those previous issues.
I took the latest version of the tool with me down to Tucson, Arizona, where there are plenty of sharp things just waiting for the chance to rip a hole in a tire, and it didn't take long before I got the chance to give it a try. My rear wheel touched down on a jagged rock, pinching the tire against the rim and slicing the sidewall right at the bead, a spot that's typically tough to fix. I took out the Dart, jabbed it in, and soon there was all sorts of bubbling sealant that showed it was getting to work – the plug material is designed to react with the sealant to create an even better seal. The fix held, and the tire retained air for multiple rides after that incident. At least until another tester smashed another rock, and put more holes in the same tire...
In any case, the Dart did its job, and worked exactly as intended. I do wish the Darts were compatible with a typical two-prong tire plug tool. That way you could decide whether to use a Dart or a traditional rubber plug, or maybe a combination of both depending on the job at hand. As it is, the Dart is easy to use and light weight, but the proprietary nature of the design does have limitations.
