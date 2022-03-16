Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More

Stan's Dart tire plug tool has a mixed reputation. Some riders have had great luck with it, while others have had trouble with the tip of the plug breaking off, or not being able to successfully seal a puncture. The design was recently updated, and according to Stan's the tip and the material used is now stronger to help resolve those previous issues.



I took the latest version of the tool with me down to Tucson, Arizona, where there are plenty of sharp things just waiting for the chance to rip a hole in a tire, and it didn't take long before I got the chance to give it a try. My rear wheel touched down on a jagged rock, pinching the tire against the rim and slicing the sidewall right at the bead, a spot that's typically tough to fix. I took out the Dart, jabbed it in, and soon there was all sorts of bubbling sealant that showed it was getting to work – the plug material is designed to react with the sealant to create an even better seal. The fix held, and the tire retained air for multiple rides after that incident. At least until another tester smashed another rock, and put more holes in the same tire...



In any case, the Dart did its job, and worked exactly as intended. I do wish the Darts were compatible with a typical two-prong tire plug tool. That way you could decide whether to use a Dart or a traditional rubber plug, or maybe a combination of both depending on the job at hand. As it is, the Dart is easy to use and light weight, but the proprietary nature of the design does have limitations.

