Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More

Mar 16, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy stuff someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Gore Lupra Jacket




Features

• Windproof, durably water-resistant
• Colors: black, green, sand
• Weight: 10.9 oz
• $180 USD
• Taped seams in hood and shoulder area
• Over-the-helmet adjustable hood
gorewear.com.com

  
bigquotesGore's new Lupra jacket is designed for days when the weather can't make up its mind, those rides when it's rainy and windy one moment and calm and sunny the next. It's sort of a hybrid jacket, a mix between a hard shell and a soft shell. The entire jacket is water-resistant and windproof, but the panels on the chest, shoulders, and hood are the most water-resistant, while the back, hips, and lower arms use a more breathable fabric. The idea is that it can be worn for an entire ride, rather than being taken on and off depending on the conditions.

The Lupra is a bit bulkier than a super-light emergency rain shell - that means it's compact enough to stick into a backpack, but it's too big to stash in a hip pack. The hood easily fits over a helmet, and elastic drawcords on the back of it help snug it down to keep it securely in place. I'm wearing a size medium in the above photos, and for my slim build and 5'11” height it's a great fit – there's plenty of room to move without any overly-baggy areas flapping around. 



Specialized Camber Helmet




Features

• In-molded shell
• MIPS liner
• Headset SX fit system
• Seven color options
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Price: $80 USD
specialized.com

  
bigquotesSpecialized recently released a new version of their high-end Ambush helmet – you can read the full review here – and at the same time launched a more wallet-friendly option, the Camber. It shares a similar futuristic look, but comes in at only $80 USD.

The Camber uses a basic MIPS liner, essentially a layer of slippery plastic that sits between the wearer's head and the helmet itself in order to provide 10-15mm of sideways movement, movement that's intended to reduce some of the rotational forces that reach the brain during an impact. A ratcheting dial at the back of the helmet is used to adjust the fit.

The Camber doesn't provide quite as much coverage at the back of the head compared to the Ambush and Tactic models, and it also has a little less ventilation. However, it did receive a five star rating from Virginia Tech, and its 370 gram weight is very reasonable, especially considering the price.

The Ambush and Tactic both fit me a little better than the Camber – the Camber feels like it perches higher on my head, and the lack of a height-adjustment feature means there's not really a way to change that. As with any helmet, it's best to try before you buy. 


Canyon Fix 3-In-1 Tool




Features

• 90-click ratchet head
• Integrated Dynaplug tool & CO2 inflator
• 4 steel double bits
• Price: $62.95 USD
• More info: canyon.com

  
bigquotesThere are several multi-tools on the market that incorporate a ratcheting head, but Canyon's Fix tool takes things a step further with the inclusion of a Dynaplug tire plug tool and a CO2 inflator. The tool unthreads into two parts to allow access to the plug or CO2 head. It comes with four two-sided steel bits (2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, T6, T25), and three additional Dynaplugs to accompany the one that's already loaded up.

A neoprene tool roll keeps it all from rattling around, and packages it small enough to put into a pocket, pack, or the downtube of a bike.

I typically prefer a multi-tool without removable bits, since I want to be able to take it out, adjust whatever it is that needs adjusting, and then get back to riding as quickly as possible. The Fix has me reconsidering my position due to how reassuringly solid it feels, and how well it fits into my hand. It also does a very good job of incorporating the tire plug and CO2 inflator without taking up any extra room.

The one thing missing is a chain tool - if that was included somehow it would cover pretty much all the bases when it comes to basic trailside repairs. The high quality construction does make the price tag a little easier to justify, but there's still no denying that the Fix is on the more expensive side of things.




Stan's Dart Tool




Features

• Plug material reacts with Stan's sealant to help seal punctures
• Includes two pre-loaded Darts.
• Weight: 15 grams
• No trimming necessary
• Price: $25 USD
notubes.com


  
bigquotesStan's Dart tire plug tool has a mixed reputation. Some riders have had great luck with it, while others have had trouble with the tip of the plug breaking off, or not being able to successfully seal a puncture. The design was recently updated, and according to Stan's the tip and the material used is now stronger to help resolve those previous issues.

I took the latest version of the tool with me down to Tucson, Arizona, where there are plenty of sharp things just waiting for the chance to rip a hole in a tire, and it didn't take long before I got the chance to give it a try. My rear wheel touched down on a jagged rock, pinching the tire against the rim and slicing the sidewall right at the bead, a spot that's typically tough to fix. I took out the Dart, jabbed it in, and soon there was all sorts of bubbling sealant that showed it was getting to work – the plug material is designed to react with the sealant to create an even better seal. The fix held, and the tire retained air for multiple rides after that incident. At least until another tester smashed another rock, and put more holes in the same tire...

In any case, the Dart did its job, and worked exactly as intended. I do wish the Darts were compatible with a typical two-prong tire plug tool. That way you could decide whether to use a Dart or a traditional rubber plug, or maybe a combination of both depending on the job at hand. As it is, the Dart is easy to use and light weight, but the proprietary nature of the design does have limitations. 




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out


42 Comments

  • 54 0
 If I want to check out multi(ple) tools, I simply take a look at the UCI officials
  • 27 0
 Dick Pound
  • 37 1
 So, in short:

$180 jacket that makes you look like a banana
Helmet for cosplaying as a mallard duck (or a rubber ducky, if paired with the jacket above!)
An overcomplicated, expensive and awkward to use multitool with no chain breaker and small easy to lose bits
and last but not least, a tyre plug system that doesn't work.

I'm reaching for my wallet as we speak!
  • 28 2
 Dart tool is ass-trash in my experience. As stated, the tips continually break off into the tire. This has occurred 4+ times so I've totally disregarded this tool. So not only is your tire still flat there is now a small piece of plastic rattling around inside. I was disappointed with Stans' effort here
  • 10 0
 and the Dart plugs are super expensive. Even more than Dynaplug which work really well.
  • 3 0
 Does anyone have any recommendations for which of the various plug options work well and aren't stupid expensive? I've never used them but I'd be keen to keep some handy without wasting a handful of cash.
  • 6 0
 @codfather1234: Any system using the bacon strips seems to work well in my experience. There are some inexpensive ones.
  • 3 0
 yeah I've found them to be fairly useless. If the hole is too big for the (stans) sealant to seal, but too small for the plastic tip to go in then the dart just bends or breaks rather than going through the hole
  • 1 0
 @codfather1234: I've been pretty happy with the Crankbros Cigar tool. Reasonably priced, no issues so far.
  • 3 0
 @codfather1234: Just buy plug options for a Car. Cheaper and bigger so you wont have problems fixing holes
  • 2 1
 Stans makes trash products period.
  • 1 0
 I must be in the minority. Darts have been far more effective than dynaplugs in my experience. Stan's had a bad batch of feathers, where the feathers would separate from the tip. I believe the ones with the clear tips were bad, but don't quote me on that. The original batch and the latest batches have all been wonderful for me. I've plugged several punch flats at the bead with them even. I'm a fan.
  • 1 0
 Thanks, good to know i was really considering it over a Lezyne. Thought it would stow into the steerer tube using a fork cork.
  • 11 0
 BRKNG NWS: CNYN NW MKNG MLTTL
  • 3 0
 1) That’s got to be a typo that the multi tool has a T6 bit, right?

2) It’s totally bizarre that Gore calls that color “Sand”. I’ve never in my life seen sand that color. That’s banana yellow. Crayola yellow. None more yellow.
  • 1 0
 Maybe that's the "green"? LOL
  • 3 0
 Stan’s makes good sealant…….and that’s it. It’ll take a few years of eyelets not disintegrating on their rims and Dart tools not sucking to regain any faith in their non-liquid products.
  • 2 1
 and freehub bodies locking in the hubs, rims folding at a mere glance, etc
  • 1 0
 The Stans dart tool looks like a tampon applicator, so that's out. Anyone else have reservations about the dynaplug pokey stabby metal cone trashing their tubeless tape setup/carbon rims if the tire gets even moderately compressed? A multi tool without an 8mm or chain tool............is not a multi tool. Nope, that's out too. Monkeys like looking like big bananas.
  • 1 0
 The brass is pretty soft. It's not an issue, in my experience
  • 4 0
 Mighty small tool you got there sir!
  • 1 0
 Yeah, they commonly leave out the 8mm allen key. Probably because they're less commonly offered in those 1/4" bits. But I need that for my rear axle so that filters out a good lot of these tools. Or you're still going to bother with a separate pop-on 8mm adapter (that fits on the 6mm allen key). Back when I was using Hollowtech Octalink cranks (and especially when they started to loosen up several times a ride) I really needed to bring a separate 10mm allen key as I don't think it is ever included in any of these sets.

So yeah, small tool indeed. But as it is there already, let's hope it can at least make someone happy.
  • 3 0
 @vinay: I managed to find a source for them on AliExpress a few years ago. I bought 75, and have been handing them out to all my friends. The shop doesn’t sell them anymore so will hang on to the remaining 72 I have, hopefully they will last until I no longer have a need for them.
  • 1 0
 Some cultures consider small tools sophisticated…I wish I could live there.
  • 2 0
 @Afterschoolsports: Brag much? I wish I had 3 friends…
  • 5 0
 @unrooted: two friends. One of the bits I use myself.
  • 4 0
 There's always money in the banana...jacket?
  • 2 0
 First I heard about Dart issues. I've used it for a couple years, a couple times, and never had this problem. But now I'm paranoid!
  • 2 0
 Bought a few Gore pieces last year and they're great, definitely looking into their new Trail collection too
  • 4 1
 Look like a flying banana in that jacket god that thing is ugly
  • 2 0
 it got stolen to a dead sailor i guess!!! ugly is right
  • 4 0
 I think it is fine. Plain colors are less subject to fashion and yellow means you won't even try to keep it spotless. I've got good experience with that Gore-Tex material so I wouldn't be too bothered with the color if it keeps me dry and happy in shite weather.
  • 2 0
 Even the dude wearing is sad he is wearing it, just look at the bottom right photo of him.
  • 1 0
 @paytondean: I can't speak for @mikekazimer, but this must be the part of his job description that he dreads the most
  • 3 0
 $180 for a banana jacket? Lol.
  • 2 0
 Yellow is definitely the new trending color right lately. Not sure why. Lol.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to Specialized’s u-turn on helmet design for 2023. Hopefully they are learning a lesson and the next batch look great!
  • 1 0
 Ummm @mikekazimer, the only problem with that jacket is that it still has the sleeves...
  • 2 0
 Big yellow bird!?
  • 1 0
 Only 90 POE on the Canyon tool? I need at least 690..
  • 1 0
 pnw lander is good g
  • 1 0
 Butt Darts

Post a Comment



