Check Out: A Portable Fire Pit, Waterproof Duffel Bag, Extra Protective Handguards, & More

I first noticed these Sendhit Nock handguards on Jesse Melemed's enduro race bike because of the square shape that set them apart from other models on the market. The component is often judged by the appearance before it's put into practice. There's nothing worse than hitting your brake lever off of a small tree or branch and unexpectedly applying the brakes. EWS racers can't afford to make those mistakes. On overgrown trails they eliminate getting whipped across the knuckles, and helped to keep my gloves drier on rainy days as I passed by trailside flora.



An aluminum mounting arm only takes up 10 mm of real estate on the handlebar and uses a single 3 mm bolt to tighten the split-clamp design. Sendhit has put a ton of thought into these handguards, like the semi-captive hardware that isn't threaded into the plastic and an adjustment range from 7.8 to 9.0 cm.



The most unique thing about the Nock hardgaurds has to be the MicroSHOCK foam padding on the back of the plastic that adds a bit of cushioning, just in case you do hit something larger than a sapling. Sendhit stands behind their product and touts a two year crash replacement on all of the pieces, which are made in France.