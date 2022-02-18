Check Out: A Portable Fire Pit, Waterproof Duffel Bag, Extra Protective Handguards, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
We've all tried to answer a call or unlock the home screen of our phones with our noses on cold rides. I've even seen someone use their tongue - eww. The Cold Weather gloves from Handup solve that problem with FULLTOUCH technology at your finger tips and throughout the glove. Should you need to remove them, an elastic cuff is favored over a velcro closure, with a soft fleece along the thumb to wipe the tears or snot away - just remember to keep those isolated.
This winter glove retains warmth without the bulk or look of inflated rubber gloves. Handup advises to stick with your regular size glove - sizing up or down will make them too bulky or too tight, reducing blood flow. The medium fit was true compared to other popular brands that I've tried before and kept my hands toasty in cold and dry temps. Grip isn't an issue with thanks to the silicone text on the Clarino leather palm and the shape of the glove is pre-curved for less bunching when holding on tight.
Sendhit Nock Handguards
Features
• Aluminum mounting bracket • Padding on back of the flexible guard • Only uses 10 mm of handle space • Compatible with popular brake levers
• Adjustable distance: 7.8 - 9.0 cm • Made in France • 69.99 € • sendhit.net
I first noticed these Sendhit Nock handguards on Jesse Melemed's enduro race bike because of the square shape that set them apart from other models on the market. The component is often judged by the appearance before it's put into practice. There's nothing worse than hitting your brake lever off of a small tree or branch and unexpectedly applying the brakes. EWS racers can't afford to make those mistakes. On overgrown trails they eliminate getting whipped across the knuckles, and helped to keep my gloves drier on rainy days as I passed by trailside flora.
An aluminum mounting arm only takes up 10 mm of real estate on the handlebar and uses a single 3 mm bolt to tighten the split-clamp design. Sendhit has put a ton of thought into these handguards, like the semi-captive hardware that isn't threaded into the plastic and an adjustment range from 7.8 to 9.0 cm.
The most unique thing about the Nock hardgaurds has to be the MicroSHOCK foam padding on the back of the plastic that adds a bit of cushioning, just in case you do hit something larger than a sapling. Sendhit stands behind their product and touts a two year crash replacement on all of the pieces, which are made in France.
Treelines Fire Can 10″
Features
• Raw steel • Removable grill • Carrying handle • Three feeder ports
The crackle and heat of a fire will boost morale on those cold, wet days digging deep in the woods, or add some ambiance during those longer summer nights camping. Paying homage to the brandname, the Treelines Northwest 10" fire can is made in the PNW and safely keeps the coals out of the wind and off the ground. A larger 14" diameter option is also available for more established sites.
The raw steel finish will eventually give off a rust patina or can be painted with a high-heat paint to stay fresh looking, but if you want to fry up some trailside treats, it's advised to avoid the paint procedure. The removable grill lays flat at the bottom while in transport with a convenient handle tacked on the side and has three side entry ports allow for easy feeding. Treelines Northwest will ship the Fire Cans internationally and wisely lists a disclaimer to follow local burning regulations.
Race Face Stash Gear Bag
Features
• 40 L capacity • PVC tarpaulin material • Three main compartments • Sternum strap for backpack carry
From a muddy day trip to simple weekend away, the Stash Gear Bag is loaded with different pockets to keep wet and smelly gear away from clean clothes. The outer material is waterproof and the zippers have a pull tab string to yank on with gloves. At one end there's a pocket with enough room for shoes, and a convenient, removable mat to stand on that doubles as a dry bag to ensure things are totally sealed up, while the opposite end has a deep nylon pocket.
Along the top panel is a soft, fleece pocket to keep eyewear safe and there is a mesh zip on the inside of the main door for a wallet or keys. The handy thing about the straps is that they turn the bag into a backpack and have a sternum strap to lock things down if you are biking to your destination.
26 Comments
Grip guards - I can see the use, but wish it was somehow integrated with the other cockpit clamps better.
Burn can - I can't wait for it to "eventually give off a rust patina". Pass.
Gear bag - yes please! Clicks link and discovers that it's not in stock. Boo.
See ya out there.
Post a Comment