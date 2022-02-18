close
Check Out: A Portable Fire Pit, Waterproof Duffel Bag, Extra Protective Handguards, & More

Feb 18, 2022
by Matt Beer  

CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.



Handup Cold Weather Gloves




Features

• Dexterous, fleece lined
• Touch screen compatibility Clarino leather palm
• Stretchy neoprene cuff with pull tab
• Grippy silicone print
• $34.00 USD
handupgloves.com

  
bigquotes

We've all tried to answer a call or unlock the home screen of our phones with our noses on cold rides. I've even seen someone use their tongue - eww. The Cold Weather gloves from Handup solve that problem with FULLTOUCH technology at your finger tips and throughout the glove. Should you need to remove them, an elastic cuff is favored over a velcro closure, with a soft fleece along the thumb to wipe the tears or snot away - just remember to keep those isolated.

This winter glove retains warmth without the bulk or look of inflated rubber gloves. Handup advises to stick with your regular size glove - sizing up or down will make them too bulky or too tight, reducing blood flow.   The medium fit was true compared to other popular brands that I've tried before and kept my hands toasty in cold and dry temps. Grip isn't an issue with thanks to the silicone text on the Clarino leather palm and the shape of the glove is pre-curved for less bunching when holding on tight.




Sendhit Nock Handguards




Features

• Aluminum mounting bracket
• Padding on back of the flexible guard
• Only uses 10 mm of handle space
• Compatible with popular brake levers
• Adjustable distance: 7.8 - 9.0 cm
• Made in France
• 69.99 €
sendhit.net

  
bigquotesI first noticed these Sendhit Nock handguards on Jesse Melemed's enduro race bike because of the square shape that set them apart from other models on the market. The component is often judged by the appearance before it's put into practice. There's nothing worse than hitting your brake lever off of a small tree or branch and unexpectedly applying the brakes. EWS racers can't afford to make those mistakes. On overgrown trails they eliminate getting whipped across the knuckles, and helped to keep my gloves drier on rainy days as I passed by trailside flora.

An aluminum mounting arm only takes up 10 mm of real estate on the handlebar and uses a single 3 mm bolt to tighten the split-clamp design. Sendhit has put a ton of thought into these handguards, like the semi-captive hardware that isn't threaded into the plastic and an adjustment range from 7.8 to 9.0 cm.

The most unique thing about the Nock hardgaurds has to be the MicroSHOCK foam padding on the back of the plastic that adds a bit of cushioning, just in case you do hit something larger than a sapling. Sendhit stands behind their product and touts a two year crash replacement on all of the pieces, which are made in France.




Treelines Fire Can 10″




Features

• Raw steel
• Removable grill
• Carrying handle
• Three feeder ports
• Dimensions 14" tall, 11" diameter, 3" tall legs
• Weight: 8 lbs
• $119.95 USD
treelinesnorthwest.com

  
bigquotes
The crackle and heat of a fire will boost morale on those cold, wet days digging deep in the woods, or add some ambiance during those longer summer nights camping. Paying homage to the brandname, the Treelines Northwest 10" fire can is made in the PNW and safely keeps the coals out of the wind and off the ground. A larger 14" diameter option is also available for more established sites.

The raw steel finish will eventually give off a rust patina or can be painted with a high-heat paint to stay fresh looking, but if you want to fry up some trailside treats, it's advised to avoid the paint procedure. The removable grill lays flat at the bottom while in transport with a convenient handle tacked on the side and has three side entry ports allow for easy feeding. Treelines Northwest will ship the Fire Cans internationally and wisely lists a disclaimer to follow local burning regulations.  




Race Face Stash Gear Bag




Features

• 40 L capacity
• PVC tarpaulin material
• Three main compartments
• Sternum strap for backpack carry
• Waterproof pocket with removable dry bag/mat
• Fleece lined eyewear pouch
• $83.00 USD
raceface.com

  
bigquotes  From a muddy day trip to simple weekend away, the Stash Gear Bag is loaded with different pockets to keep wet and smelly gear away from clean clothes. The outer material is waterproof and the zippers have a pull tab string to yank on with gloves. At one end there's a pocket with enough room for shoes, and a convenient, removable mat to stand on that doubles as a dry bag to ensure things are totally sealed up, while the opposite end has a deep nylon pocket.

Along the top panel is a soft, fleece pocket to keep eyewear safe and there is a mesh zip on the inside of the main door for a wallet or keys. The handy thing about the straps is that they turn the bag into a backpack and have a sternum strap to lock things down if you are biking to your destination.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out


26 Comments

  • 9 0
 Handup gloves - like Handup gloves all the time.
Grip guards - I can see the use, but wish it was somehow integrated with the other cockpit clamps better.
Burn can - I can't wait for it to "eventually give off a rust patina". Pass.
Gear bag - yes please! Clicks link and discovers that it's not in stock. Boo.
  • 3 0
 I use a bog-standard car boot tidy. More than enough storage space and it comes in around 1/3 of the price of the MTB specific gear bags.
  • 1 0
 @ODubhslaine: I just use a gigantic duffle I found on Amazon that I found for ~$30, works great. After a couple of years it picked up a stench so I ordered another one
  • 9 0
 That's a fancy bucket you got there
  • 6 4
 They forgot to label it as eBike-specific and stick a digit on the price though...
  • 2 0
 @korev: the ebike becomes its own potable fire pit once the battery blows ....(calm down everyone, its a joke)
  • 3 0
 Like the grill...i bet postage to the UK will be super steep though from the US. The hand guards could also be used as 80s shoulder pads.
  • 1 0
 That Raceface bag looks great, especially if it can also be used as a carry-on for flights. But going to the product page and finding an answer from Fox saying "That bag may be done as I don't see any future dates for production" makes it's inclusion in this article about products I should check out a bit less useful.
  • 2 0
 Love the handup gloves. They also make a cold-er weather glove which I've used on 20 degree days and lower without any frozen fingers.
  • 1 0
 Guess you’ll be out with em tomorrow morning then. 22!!

See ya out there.
  • 1 1
 Meanwhile, MX bike grip protectors are less and actually work. Those dorky little handguards aren't going to do anything other than protect you from a branch, and they may actually bend and trap your hand in a bad accident. It really amuses me how companies have a reference in MX world and they refuse to learn the lessons that dirt bike companies already did. Those hand guards should mount to the bars and to the end of the bars, leading to a significantly stronger overall design that will actually afford you protection from impacts.
  • 1 0
 Plus one for Handup. Not only are the gloves really good, the people that work at Handup are all very nice and friendly. Easy brand to support.
  • 1 0
 Treelines! Also check our their fire starter kits and cold weather beanies.
  • 1 0
 I'd run the handguards. The raspberry thorns are real in the Northeast and I've nicked my share of trees...
  • 3 0
 Tree thief!
  • 1 0
 @pipm1: I plead the fifth!
  • 1 0
 I read the title as waterproof fire pit... Was wondering wtf they were thinking
  • 1 0
 What fork is on the bike in the handguard pics?
  • 1 0
 Nvm, I figured out that it’s an Era.
  • 1 0
 Looks like an ext era
  • 1 0
 ...deleted dup post...
  • 1 4
 Don‘t understand the purpose of handguards. If I hit some bushes, my gloves protect me. If I hit some trees, I‘ll crash. Why do I need this?
  • 3 0
 In my experience the handguards are mostly to protect your brakes from being hit by shrubbery. There is also some nasty thorns and sharp twigs that can tear right through gloves.
  • 4 0
 Don't understand the purpose of gloves. If I hit some bushes, my handguards protect me. If I hit some trees, there's a chance that my handguards protect me. Why do I need them, except when it's cold?
  • 2 0
 A few years back I received a boxer fracture to my right hand after punching a tree in a race which did not cause a crash. If I had one of those hand guards it probably would have cushioned the hand enough to just be bruised.
  • 2 0
 @martn: In my experience gloves are used to add fashion to your hands. Some folks prefer tattoos but gloves let you mix and match to suit the rest of your outfit. Plus, they protect the soft parts of your grip from getting blisters.

Post a Comment



