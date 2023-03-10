Check Out: A Tiny Electric Pump, Sunglasses, Ergonomic Grips, & More

The Cycplus Cube is a tiny, battery operated tire inflator. It measures just 65 x 47mm, or about the size of two packs of Tic Tacs. It's small enough to slip into a jersey pocket, a hip pack, or even into a bike's downtube storage compartment.



For its size, the Cycplus cube sure makes a racket. I measured it at 96 decibels, which the internet says is equivalent to being 50' away from a jackhammer. Put it this way: if you do take this out to use on the trail, be prepared for some strange glances, and for any nearby wildlife to run far, far away.



It's loud, but it does work – I was able to inflate a fully deflated 29 x 2.4" tire to 20 psi in 90 seconds. Cycplus bill the Cube as a replacement for a CO2 inflator, and it could serve that purpose, but keep in mind that it's not nearly as fast. With a CO2 it's a matter of seconds before all the air is discharged, while with the Cycplus you need to deal with two minutes of noise while it does its thing. It also doesn't put out air with the same force that you'd get from a standard air compressor, which means it's not going to be something you can use in a pinch to seat a stubborn tubeless tire.



The battery life is enough to inflate at least two mountain bike tires – there's approximately 200 seconds of usable time before it needs to be recharged. The recharge time is quick at about 20 minutes, and is accomplished via a USB cord.



Personally, I see the Cycplus as being more novel than absolutely necessary. The concept is clever, but I'll be sticking with a mini-pump for the time being, mainly so I don't scare all the squirrels away.