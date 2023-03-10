Check Out: A Tiny Electric Pump, Sunglasses, Ergonomic Grips, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Cycplus Cube Electric Pump
Features
• Rechargeable electric tire inflator • Aluminum body w/ silicone case • Dimensions: 65 x 46.6 x 28mm
The Cycplus Cube is a tiny, battery operated tire inflator. It measures just 65 x 47mm, or about the size of two packs of Tic Tacs. It's small enough to slip into a jersey pocket, a hip pack, or even into a bike's downtube storage compartment.
For its size, the Cycplus cube sure makes a racket. I measured it at 96 decibels, which the internet says is equivalent to being 50' away from a jackhammer. Put it this way: if you do take this out to use on the trail, be prepared for some strange glances, and for any nearby wildlife to run far, far away.
It's loud, but it does work – I was able to inflate a fully deflated 29 x 2.4" tire to 20 psi in 90 seconds. Cycplus bill the Cube as a replacement for a CO2 inflator, and it could serve that purpose, but keep in mind that it's not nearly as fast. With a CO2 it's a matter of seconds before all the air is discharged, while with the Cycplus you need to deal with two minutes of noise while it does its thing. It also doesn't put out air with the same force that you'd get from a standard air compressor, which means it's not going to be something you can use in a pinch to seat a stubborn tubeless tire.
The battery life is enough to inflate at least two mountain bike tires – there's approximately 200 seconds of usable time before it needs to be recharged. The recharge time is quick at about 20 minutes, and is accomplished via a USB cord.
Personally, I see the Cycplus as being more novel than absolutely necessary. The concept is clever, but I'll be sticking with a mini-pump for the time being, mainly so I don't scare all the squirrels away.
SQ-Lab 70X Lock-On Grips
Features
• Single-sided lock-on grip • Shaped for improved comfort and grip • Length: 135mm
• Sizes: S (31mm diameter), M (33mm diameter) • Price: $34.95 USD • sq-lab.com
SQ Labs' 70X is an ergonomic grip that packs in a bunch of well-thought-out design features without looking overly goofy. The lock-on grips are right- and left-specific, with raised portions and different patterns and rubber compounds for extra comfort and traction. There are two thicknesses, S and M, along with black and yellow clamp options.
Julbo Edge Sunglasses
Features
• Extra large lens, anti-fog coating • Adjustable nose piece • Interchangeable magnetic lens
• Reavtiv photochromic lens • Includes spare clear lens, hard case, and soft bag • Price: $259.95 USD • julbo.com
Julbo's new Edge sunglasses provide a generous amount of coverage for keeping the sun and bugs out of your eyes, and use a photochromic lens that changes tint depending on the conditions. Select models also come with a clear lens for those days when the sun is fully hiding. Switching out the lenses only takes a matter of seconds thanks to a magnetic attachment located at the center of the lens.
The glasses have an adjustable nose piece that can be manipulated to accommodate schnozzles of all sizes, and there's a rubber portion on each arm to keep them from slipping out of place when things get sweaty.
Topeak Mountain 2Stage Digital Pump
Features
• Digital gauge w/ replaceable battery • Stage 1: high volume, works best up to 30 psi • Stage 2: high pressure, up to 300 psi • $114.95 USD
• Works with Presta and Schrader valves • Weight: 210 grams / Length: 10.2" • topeak.com
Topeak's Mountain 2Stage digital pump is, as the name implies, a 2-in-1 pump that's able to inflate tires and forks and shocks. A dial at the base of the pump is used to switch from the high volume setting (for tires) to the high pressure setting (for shocks), and the digital readout makes it easy to monitor the pressure.
I really like the idea behind this pump, and it does work as intended, I just wish that it was smaller (less expensive wouldn't hurt either). Its length makes it too big to stick in a hip pack, so this is more of a backpack-only item, or something to stick in a toolkit to bring along on a roadtrip. More than anything, the Digital 2Stage reminded me that I'm still on the hunt for a pocket-sized digital shock pump, something small enough to stick in a hip pack for those first few shakedown rides on a new bike.
Feedback Sports Chain Tool 3.0
Features
• Designed for 1-12 speed SRAM and Shimano • Made from machined tool steel • Extra pin included in handle
Version 3.0 of Feedback Sports chain tool is compatible with just about every chain you're likely to encounter, from singlespeeds all the way up to 13-speed Campagnolo chains. Yes, if you weren't aware, they've already gone to 13 in the gravel world. If you do even a small amount of home bike maintenance, having a dedicated chain tool rather than relying on the pint-sized options found on many multi-tools is the way to go.
Feedback Sports' offering has a comfortable grip to hold onto, and the dimension of the handle provides plenty of leverage. If I had to nitpick, I wouldn't mind if the edges of the metal handle had a chamfer to them, rather than being squared off and a little sharp. That's a small detail, and not one that affects the overall function of the tool. The base of the handle holds a spare pin, and there's room to stash a few extra master links for extra convenience. The tool is fully serviceable, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty if something does go wrong. Overall, for $35 it's a solid option, one that should be able to handle years and years of shop usage.
119 Comments
Bullshit. I have expensive shades (that I found on the trail) and I have cheap shades. It's all the same.
I do love some nice (like $40-50) polarized sunglasses for fishing though.
I’m not a fan of cheap safety glasses from a building merchants, but there are plenty of suitable shades out there for £20-40 that don’t look shit and protect your eyes
offer great protection, will get you noticed, and can double as a privacy screen so you can go nugget farming
www.amazon.ca/Oversized-Polarized-Sunglasses-Multicolor-Protective/dp/B08ZNMT6S8/ref=asc_df_B08ZNMT6S8/?tag=googleshopc0c-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=459365990817&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=6599442454507987888&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9001468&hvtargid=pla-1386700615634&psc=1
This made me laugh... from the Q&A:
"Do not use for sports. Vision is distorted and will give head ache"
Im not saying they arent too expensive , they are , but the clarity of lenses is brilliant.
Ive got Ryders, Endura, Smith, Tifosi, Oakley and more and the Prizms win by a mile
Not everyone is the same.
I'll say it loud enough for those in the back
NOT EVERYONE IS THE SAME!
So your experiences, might not be the same as others, and vice versa.
You get it?
Then again I've carried CO2 for years and never actually used it on the trail in close to a decade. Plugs + mini pump has always been enough.
I probably only use 1 or 2 a year because I carry a OneUp pump as well as 2xCO2's. And it's usually for someone else I'm with or meet on the trail. I use inserts so I almost never have to re-seat a bead on the trail.
I DO NOT LIKE THEM GOOD SIR OR MA’ME.
WOULD YOU LIKE THEM HERE OR THERE?
I WOULD NOT LIKE THEM HERE OR THERE.
I WOULD NOT LIKE THEM ANYWHERE.
I DO NOT LIKE BATTERIES GOOD SIR OR MA’AME.
I DO NOT LIKE THEM, SAM-I-AM.
WOULD YOU LIKE THEM TO PUMP YOUR TUBES?
WOULD YOU LIKE THEM IN YOUR DOWNTUBES?
I DO NOT LIKE THEM TO PUMP MY TUBES.
I DO NOT LIKE THEM IN MY DOWNTUBES.
I DO NOT LIKE THEM TO CHANGE MY GEARS.
I DO NOT LIKE BATTERIES UNDER MY REAR.
I DO NOT LIKE THE ELECTRIC HYPE.
I DO NOT LIKE CHARGING MY BIKE.
Would you like an LED light?
Would you like it not so dim?
Would you like one Sam-I-Am?
Really? Who would have thought....
I have 5 different gages/pumps to accomplish the same function as that one Topeak.
$115 is a little high IMO but not crazy, Topeak makes really nice stuff. I'm sure the gauge is quality but I doubt a 300 psi gauge is super trustworthy down at tire pressures. But at least you can get a reading, unlike on my cheapo analog gauge.
Bought it after my rockshox pump got stolen. Works great.
Photo for scale (I have big hands): www.pinkbike.com/photo/24338581
It's 704/69ths of an inch long.
or 1 & 2/3 420/69ths of an inch. Nice.
all measurements should be in 420/69ths, the new imperial standard
my bike's wheelbase is 8 420/69ths inches long
Ya....No