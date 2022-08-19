Check Out: A Wild Riding Kit, Ultralight Sunglasses, Tire Plugs, Knee Pads, & More

Every so often a package will arrive with mountain bike clothing in it that makes me feel like someone is pranking me. My color preferences for riding clothes tends to be black or earth toned, so Fox's new 'Celz' collection isn't exactly something I'd willingly wear. Maybe if I could do double backflips or ride faster than 99% of the rest of the world it'd be a different story, but as it is I'd rather dress as low-key as possible, rather than donning a Spiderman-esque outfit that screams 'Look at me!'



Gaudy graphics aside, Fox's Flexair apparel is nice stuff, and it's also available in more normal colors. Keep in mind that even though the names are almost the same, there is a difference between the standard Flexair pants and the Flexair Celz. The standard version is constructed from a lighter, slightly stretchier fabric, and has perforations on the front and back of the lag to help with ventilation. The regular pants also use a stretchy lower cuff, while the Celz's cuff has a zipper that extends a few inches up the back of the leg.



I do like the jersey fabric – the weave on the chest and back is very breathable, and the fabric used for the arms is slightly thicker to help prevent it from getting ripped or torn by branches and brambles. The jersey also folds up into a small bundle, and it's a handy layer to have around for those evening rides when the temperature starts to drop as the sun sets.