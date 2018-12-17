PINKBIKE TECH

Check Out: Alien Socks, Grips, Carbon-Soled Shoes, & More - December 2018

Dec 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Alien Socks
A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Bontrager XR Trail Comp Grips

Bontrager XR Trail Grip

Bontrager XR Trail Grip
The grips are held in place by a nylon lockring and a 3mm bolt.
Bontrager XR Trail Grip
There are five color choices, including olive green and fluorescent yellow.

Features

• 31mm diameter
• Nylon CoreLock clamp
• $14.99 USD

• Single clamp design, 3mm M4 bolt
• Colors: black, blue, olive green, orange, Volt
www.trekbikes.com


bigquotesBontrager's new XR Trail Comp grips are extra-affordable thanks to the use of a nylon rather than aluminum clamp. They clamp down securely, and the 31mm diameter gives them a 'just right' feel - they're not too thick and not too thin. The finned pattern is very comfortable with or without gloves, although they can get a little a little slippery in the rain compared to options with a more aggressive design. The five different colors facilitate that next level color coordination, and the reasonable price tag makes it easy to justify buying more than one pair at a time. Mike Kazimer


Alien Socks

Alien Socks

Alien Socks
Alien Bizness Man
Double Dog Dare

Features

• Color combinations only an alien ginger could come up with
• Long-wearing nylon, polypropylene and Spandex blend
• Small/med or large/XL sizes

• Seven different alien dioramas to chose from
• Perfect holiday gifts
• Buy 3 pairs, get one free!
• $9.95 USD
Shop for Alien Socks Here


bigquotesGregg Bagni has forgotten more about the bicycle industry than most of us will ever know. He's known for bestowing odd gifts to his many friends. The most coveted are stickers and socks adorned by alien creatures. Eventually, this led Bagni to spring forth from retirement and launch Aliensocks.com. The socks featured here, Alien Bizness Man and Double Dog Dare, are a few examples. Colors are unsympathetic to the human race, but the fit and quality will make us happy. RC


Leatt DBX 2.0 Windblock Gloves

Leatt DBX 2.0 gloves

Leatt DBX 2.0 Windblock glove
Leatt DBX 2.0 Windblock glove

Features

• WindBlock upper-hand material
• MicronGrip palm
• Silicone grip print
• $34.99 USD

• Microinjected 3D Brush Guard reinforced pinky and knuckles
• Sweat / snot wiper on thumbs
www.leatt.com


bigquotesI don't like frozen fingers, but I also can't stand gloves that are overly thick and bulky. That's where the DBX 2.0 gloves come in. The palm is super thin, but the softshell fabric on the other side keeps the wind out, and your hands a little warmer on those cool fall or winter days. Mike Kazimer


Specialized S-Works Recon Shoe


Removable traction pins, titanium hardware, and a hearty rubber grip on the carbon sole.
Dyneema mesh is integrated into the uppers to keep the shoes from stretching and blowing out.

Features

• Carbon outsole
• Alloy BOA dials
• Reinforced toe
• $425 USD

• Ultra stiff (13.0)
• Shaped heel cup
• 605g (pair, size 43.5)
www.specialized.com


bigquotesYes, they're very expensive, but the previous generation Recon shoes from Specialized stood up to three years of my walking through rivers and doing hike-a-bikes and don't look any worse for the wear. The Recon is a good all-rounder that is a little more versatile than an XC race shoe, and a little stiffer than most all-mountain/trail shoes. The OG has been my go-to for a number of trips, and what I have worn more than any other shoe in the last several years. The new S-Works Recon takes everything that was good and adds some performance, plus a BOA closure system, making them easier to get off and on. Daniel Sapp


Rev Grips Race Series Shock Absorbing Grip System



Features

• Shock Absorbing Insert
• Soft goods (Grip, Inserts, etc.) are replaceable
• 30-Day Money Back Guarantee
• $59.95 USD

• All parts are upgradeable and interchangeable between Race and Pro Series
• Available in: Small (31mm), Half-Waffle (31mm), Medium (32.5mm), Large (34mm)
www.revgrips.com


bigquotesIf you thought that the concept behind the Rev Suspension Grips that Mike Levy tested back in 2016 was interesting, but weren't willing to shell out over $100, you're in luck. Basically, the new Race Series grips are a bare-bones version of Rev's Shock Absorbing Grip System. The more budget-friendly version foregoes the fancy CNC'ed locking collars and comes with only the most commonly used medium stiffness bushing. Sure, they still cost four times more than the aforementioned Bontrager grips, but with the same tech and damping benefits as their more expensive siblings in the Pro Series, it sounds like a fair price to pay to ward off arm pump.Sarah Moore



18 Comments

  • + 8
 I found REV grips to be pretty legit. I run them on my DH bike and trail bike. For me, they nearly eliminate hand fatigue and arm pump and I'm able to ride laps at Whistler until I'm beat, and not have to stop early because my hands/arms are done.
  • + 5
 I'm just hoping that Specialized can come up with a S-Works socks and shock absorbing grips to match their shoes. If in a midlife crisis I decided that my degenerating forearms and shriveling calves need these products - that I can get them with the specialized label on them with a significant markup. The grip should be at least US$125 and the socks a minimum of US$25. If you buy 3 pairs of socks you should be able to get the 4th one at full price too.
  • + 5
 Anybody got actual experiences with the Revgrips? Seemed gimmicky, but listening to Reece Wilson praise them in his Downtime podcast episode got me curious.
  • + 8
 I too love the things that get me paid.
  • + 2
 Yes. Best upgrade after dropper post. Has removed pain in elbow ( 2fractures 1reconstruction ) pain would start on road ride to bike then increase with each lap. Now no pain !! Elimiated 99% of arm pump. I used to have so stop during laps because of arm pump. No stopping now. I put off buying these for a year because of the price . So glad I bought them. I have the pro version on the loose settings. Found it way more comfortable and less arm pump. The ability to choose size of the grips is also great.
  • + 1
 I have them and ran them for a while. I've had chronic hand issues since I started riding stemming from compression of my ulnar nerve. I was hoping these would help resolve it, but they didn't, mainly because the issues I have stemmed from too much pressure on the outside of my hand, which these grips don't do much to resolve. They did help dampen vibrations, you don't really notice their movement that much when you ride, which is good. They have an effect, but I feel like it was roughly on par with what I got from the ESI Extra Chunky and comparably thick foam grips. They are really well made, but I ended up going with something more ergonomic to help with my specific issues. The grip surface is really grippy, they seemed to wear well, and are really well constructed. The only downside I found was that the grips tended to rub the bars a bit. When I removed them there was scuffing under the grips on my carbon bars. It wasn't significant or enough to be of concern, but something to know about. Tough to tell if I'd recommend them or not. I guess it depends on what you need them for. If you are looking to cut down on vibrations and help damp out sharp impacts, they work great. If you have nerve issues in your hands or something similar, they didn't help me much.
  • + 1
 I've used them for a few years and love them. I can't say they are the only reason my hand pain went away, but I'm guessing they helped. Even if the grips were regular lock ons, I would still use them. They feel way better than my ODI elite pros.
  • + 1
 Sounds like you need these.
www.specialized.com/us/en/body-geometry-gel-long-finger-gloves/p/151216?color=243651-151216
I have the road bike version that worked great. You could glue some foam to your gloves in that pattern if you are a hacker. Prob not as good as there gel though.
@shinook:
  • + 4
 Those socks are...uh...somethin' else, I tell ya.
  • + 1
 Best grips I have ever ran. After long days of Enduro racing my hands and forearms are not sore. In fact, these grips make me want to ride more.
  • + 2
 "Colors are unsympathetic to the human race" TLD?
  • + 1
 I have those Leatt gloves. They are the real deal! My next pair of spring/summer gloves will definitely be Leatt!
  • + 0
 $425 for shoes. $60 for grips. That’s USD!

.......I’ll just leave that with you all.....
  • + 1
 $60 is still too steep for a set of lock-on grips.
  • + 2
 But they're shock absorbing grips..........they will take away the chatter your fork can't
  • + 1
 nice bits of kit
  • - 1
 you know its winter when there is no content and they reviewing socks
  • + 5
 I mean, we've published 10+ bike reviews from our Field Test within the last few weeks, with more to drop this week...

