Check Out: Alien Socks, Grips, Carbon-Soled Shoes, & More - December 2018

Yes, they're very expensive, but the previous generation Recon shoes from Specialized stood up to three years of my walking through rivers and doing hike-a-bikes and don't look any worse for the wear. The Recon is a good all-rounder that is a little more versatile than an XC race shoe, and a little stiffer than most all-mountain/trail shoes. The OG has been my go-to for a number of trips, and what I have worn more than any other shoe in the last several years. The new S-Works Recon takes everything that was good and adds some performance, plus a BOA closure system, making them easier to get off and on. — Daniel Sapp