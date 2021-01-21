Check Out: An 8000 Lumen Light, Anti-Chainslap Tape, Recycled Grips, & More

Jan 21, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Magicshine 8000s
CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Magicshine Monteer 8000S Galaxy MTB Headlight

Magicshine 8000s

Magicshine 8000s
Magicshine 8000s


Features

• 8,000 lumens max output
• 10,000mAh battery, USB Type-C charging
• $399.99 USD
• 1.5 - 32 hour run time depending on mode
• Garmin style handlebar mount
magicshine.com

  
bigquotesI'll admit, I'm not usually the biggest fan of night riding, partly because I don't have the best night vision, and I always feel like I end up making mistakes I wouldn't in the day time. However, this year Magicshine's Monteer 8000s Galaxy has me singing a different tune due to how ridiculously bright it is. At the maximum brightness it'll deliver 8,000 retina-searing lumens, with a 1.5 hour run time. Take it down a notch to the 4,000 lumen setting and you'll still have more than enough light for any nigthtime adventure, with a 3:25 run time.

There are a total of five CREE XHP 50.2 LEDs, three at the top with a 32-degree beam angle, and two at the bottom, with a 21-degree beam angle. It's possible to choose to only run the floodlight or the spotlight in one of four power settings, or power all of the LEDs at once for a beam pattern that illuminates a huge swath of trail. There's also a flashing mode for commuting, or if an impromptu dance party breaks out.

The 8000s uses a handlebar mount with a Garmin-style mount, and the battery is attached to a top or downtube with two velcro straps. The cord is long enough that it could also be used as a helmet light with the battery in a backpack – Magicshine sells a helmet mount that makes this possible. I've been using it on my handlebar and pairing it with a small 800 lumen helmet light, and I've found that more often than not I'm able to get away with just using the 8000s – the beam pattern and coverage are that good.



VHS 2.0 Slapper Tape

VHS slapper tape

VHS slapper tape
VHS slapper tape


Features

• Silicone rubber
• $32 USD
vhsmtb.com
• Dimensions: 350 x 70 x 10mm
• Cut to fit
• UV resistant

  
bigquotesThere's been a surge of chainslap-minimizing solutions over the last few years, and while an old tube and some electrical tape still works in a pinch, the latest batch of options reduces noise even further, and look a lot less homemade. New Zealand-based Velocity Hucking Systems (VHS) are on version 2.0 of their Slapper Tape, which has raised square air pockets that help keep things and quiet.

The 70mm width helps the tape wrap around chainstays of all sizes, and it's easy to trim it to fit. Installation takes a matter of minutes, and once it's in place it works as intended – my first few rides with it have been blissfully silent. It's also worth mentioning the clever packaging that's designed to resemble a VHS tape. Making silicone tape seem exciting is a tall order, but I'd say VHS have done a great job on that front. It's not exactly cheap, but considering that it'll likely be going on a multi-thousand dollar bike, I don't think it's unreasonable.




Adidas SP004 Sunglasses

Adidas sunglasses

Adidas sunglasses
Adidas sunglasses


Features

• Photochromatic lens
• $200 USD
www.adidas.com
• Anti-fog ventilation system
• Four position nose piece
• Frame: injection-molded TR90 plastic

  
bigquotesThe SP004 (catchy name, right?) is part of Adidas' re-entry in to the sport sunglass world. I'm always on the lookout for sunglasses with a photochromatic lens that actually gets light enough to use in the woods, and these fit the bill. There are nine slits at the top of the frame to help keep air moving, and the nose pieces have four different positions.

There isn't any rubber on the end of the arms, but they are textured, and the curved shape helps them stay securely in place. A zippered hard case is included, along with a cleaning cloth.



Bjorn Grips

Bjorn grips

Features

• Made from 100% recycled rubber
• $29.50 USD
bjornbikes.com
• Single lock-on clamp
• Made in USA

  
bigquotesWe took a look at Bjorn's grips during Pond Beaver last spring, and they're now officially available. Manufactured at ODI's facility in the United States, the single lock-on grips are made from 100% recycled rubber. They measure 31mm in diameter, so they're not super thick or super thin, with textured portions on the top and bottom for traction. The rubber is on the firmer side, so riders hunting for the absolute cushiest grips may want to look elsewhere, but the shape itself meshes well with my hands, and its great to see a company enter the market with such a strong focus on sustainability.


Burgtec Enduro MK3 Stem

Burgtec stem

Burgtec stem
Burgtec stem

Features

• 6061 T6 aluminum, stainless steel hardware
• Nine different color options
• $110 USD
• 31.8 or 35mm clamp diameters
• 32, 42.5, 50mm lengths
burgtec.co.uk

  
bigquotesAs long as a stem doesn't creak, slip, or break I'm a happy camper, and Burgtec's Enduro MK3 stem has held up its end of the bargain for the last eight months with zero issues. I'm running the 42.5mm width paired with their 30mm rise Ride Wide carbon bars. The bar's 9-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep is super comfortable, and the stiffness level is right on target, free of any unwanted harshness that can lead to hand or forearm discomfort.

The stem is available in nine different anodized colors for all your matching needs, everything from Race Red to Toxic Barbie Pink in 32, 42.5, and 50mm lengths, with a 31.8 or 35mm clamp diameter.



24 Comments

  • 12 1
 So we have $20 Cree bike lights that put out roughly 800 lumens (2000 chinese lumens) and $400 bike lights that put out a true 8000 lumens.

Can we have a $50 bike light that puts out a true 1500-2000 lumens? Does any one know of such a thing?
  • 6 1
 There are very cheap ways of creating a such a setup. Less than 50 dollars, including zip ties.
  • 4 0
 Outbound lights are in the middle range, but take a new and pretty interesting approach. also check out bontrager ion pro, and fenix bike lights. but for $50 you're not gonna get anything reliable imo.
  • 6 0
 I prefer to ride during the day. Just so I can compare, does anyone know the lumen rating of the sun?
  • 5 0
 @kcy4130: I think is 14 or 15 Brazilian lummys
  • 2 0
 @motobri: having fenix hm50,got rubber 8 loop kinda thing and works great
  • 5 0
 @kcy4130: I'll be honest, I don't think the sun produces any lemons.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: I think its 5
  • 1 0
 Check out the offerings from Blackburn. I think they have a few options that aren't too pricey and still put out pretty good light.
  • 1 0
 @Waldon83: talk to a scientist, the sun produced all life on earth, lemons included. I need to get out more.
  • 9 0
 Can confirm.. all of the Magicshine lights are awesome. Great value compared to some of the bigger name brands.
  • 7 0
 The Magicshine lights are fantastic, and a little birdie's told me they'll be coming to a lot of Canadian retailers super soon...
  • 4 0
 I'm sure the sunglasses are great to wear, but as an item I'm bound to lose or smash I'll go with a cheaper option thanks...
  • 2 0
 I can't for my life understand why someone would spend $200 on sunglasses, coming from a guy who always either breaks or looses them in the first few months
  • 2 0
 That's what I was thinking. I have good sunglasses I wear when I'm driving and such, but the glasses I wear in the woods I consider expendable. And that's not an expendable price tag.
  • 1 0
 @Trls63: I shouldn't say it, but I rarely lose sunglasses. I have them in car for driving, in my golf bag, in my riding kit, hell there's still a pair of old M Frames in my dusty cricket bag. I wear photochromatic Racing Jackets for riding, all the time and have never damaged or lost them. They are clear 99% of the time as most of my riding is under tree cover and they keep twigs, dust and dirt out of my eyes.
  • 1 0
 The Adidas Gazelle sunglasses were the best sports sunglasses ever made - interchangeable lenses, adjustable/replaceable nose bridge pads, arms adjustable/replaceable arms. No other Adidas models after that came close to the fit, comfort and functional use of that pair of sunglasses for outdoor sports and casual wear. Too bad Adidas discontinued this model.
  • 4 1
 Am I the only one that preferred the old burgtec stem? This one looks a bit ‘alibaba’ in comparison.
  • 1 0
 also appears that the 31.8 is only available in black.
  • 1 0
 I got 3 Niterider micro 750’s on sale on Amazon for $39 each about a year ago. Really good for that price. Not as good as my light & motion taz 1200 but lighter and cheaper.
  • 1 1
 Is that the same light from win it Wednesday sure to deter any riders within a large radius?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer, edit needed
  • 1 1
 It's now Vertical Hucking Systems! It's Velocity Hucking Systems!
  • 1 0
 Fixed!

