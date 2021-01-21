Check Out: An 8000 Lumen Light, Anti-Chainslap Tape, Recycled Grips, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Magicshine Monteer 8000S Galaxy MTB Headlight
Features
• 8,000 lumens max output • 10,000mAh battery, USB Type-C charging • $399.99 USD
• 1.5 - 32 hour run time depending on mode • Garmin style handlebar mount • magicshine.com
I'll admit, I'm not usually the biggest fan of night riding, partly because I don't have the best night vision, and I always feel like I end up making mistakes I wouldn't in the day time. However, this year Magicshine's Monteer 8000s Galaxy has me singing a different tune due to how ridiculously bright it is. At the maximum brightness it'll deliver 8,000 retina-searing lumens, with a 1.5 hour run time. Take it down a notch to the 4,000 lumen setting and you'll still have more than enough light for any nigthtime adventure, with a 3:25 run time.
There are a total of five CREE XHP 50.2 LEDs, three at the top with a 32-degree beam angle, and two at the bottom, with a 21-degree beam angle. It's possible to choose to only run the floodlight or the spotlight in one of four power settings, or power all of the LEDs at once for a beam pattern that illuminates a huge swath of trail. There's also a flashing mode for commuting, or if an impromptu dance party breaks out.
The 8000s uses a handlebar mount with a Garmin-style mount, and the battery is attached to a top or downtube with two velcro straps. The cord is long enough that it could also be used as a helmet light with the battery in a backpack – Magicshine sells a helmet mount that makes this possible. I've been using it on my handlebar and pairing it with a small 800 lumen helmet light, and I've found that more often than not I'm able to get away with just using the 8000s – the beam pattern and coverage are that good.
• Dimensions: 350 x 70 x 10mm • Cut to fit • UV resistant
There's been a surge of chainslap-minimizing solutions over the last few years, and while an old tube and some electrical tape still works in a pinch, the latest batch of options reduces noise even further, and look a lot less homemade. New Zealand-based Velocity Hucking Systems (VHS) are on version 2.0 of their Slapper Tape, which has raised square air pockets that help keep things and quiet.
The 70mm width helps the tape wrap around chainstays of all sizes, and it's easy to trim it to fit. Installation takes a matter of minutes, and once it's in place it works as intended – my first few rides with it have been blissfully silent. It's also worth mentioning the clever packaging that's designed to resemble a VHS tape. Making silicone tape seem exciting is a tall order, but I'd say VHS have done a great job on that front. It's not exactly cheap, but considering that it'll likely be going on a multi-thousand dollar bike, I don't think it's unreasonable.
• Anti-fog ventilation system • Four position nose piece • Frame: injection-molded TR90 plastic
The SP004 (catchy name, right?) is part of Adidas' re-entry in to the sport sunglass world. I'm always on the lookout for sunglasses with a photochromatic lens that actually gets light enough to use in the woods, and these fit the bill. There are nine slits at the top of the frame to help keep air moving, and the nose pieces have four different positions.
There isn't any rubber on the end of the arms, but they are textured, and the curved shape helps them stay securely in place. A zippered hard case is included, along with a cleaning cloth.
We took a look at Bjorn's grips during Pond Beaver last spring, and they're now officially available. Manufactured at ODI's facility in the United States, the single lock-on grips are made from 100% recycled rubber. They measure 31mm in diameter, so they're not super thick or super thin, with textured portions on the top and bottom for traction. The rubber is on the firmer side, so riders hunting for the absolute cushiest grips may want to look elsewhere, but the shape itself meshes well with my hands, and its great to see a company enter the market with such a strong focus on sustainability.
Burgtec Enduro MK3 Stem
Features
• 6061 T6 aluminum, stainless steel hardware • Nine different color options • $110 USD
As long as a stem doesn't creak, slip, or break I'm a happy camper, and Burgtec's Enduro MK3 stem has held up its end of the bargain for the last eight months with zero issues. I'm running the 42.5mm width paired with their 30mm rise Ride Wide carbon bars. The bar's 9-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep is super comfortable, and the stiffness level is right on target, free of any unwanted harshness that can lead to hand or forearm discomfort.
The stem is available in nine different anodized colors for all your matching needs, everything from Race Red to Toxic Barbie Pink in 32, 42.5, and 50mm lengths, with a 31.8 or 35mm clamp diameter.
