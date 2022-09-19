Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links

Sep 19, 2022
by Matt Beer  

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Viair TLC Pro Air Compressor




Features

• Tubeless tire seating capability - holds a 150 PSI charge
• Weight: 5.4 kg / 11.8 lb
• $449.95 USD
• 30 ft coiled hose, 8 ft leads
• Presta (x2), Schrader, pressure gauge, and blowgun attachments included
viaircorp.com

  
bigquotesHave you ever been stuck at the campsite or trailhead, frustrated by a tubeless tire that just won’t inflate? Viair has a huge fleet of compressors to suit all kinds of work environments, but the TLC series is bike specific because it can hold a charge of 150 PSI to blast that tire onto the rim. Sure, there are pumps out there that can be charged up, but if you're changing tires frequently you might find it worthwhile to splash on the mechanical advantage of this compressor. Whether you're kitting out a road-tripping vehicle or investing in a race trailer, the TLC Pro could be the ticket for stubborn tires.

This unit runs off of a 12-volt battery and comes with two wiring harnesses; one for portable use and the other for a more permanent hard-mount option, which draw 30 amps. A nifty carrying bag kept the 30-foot coiled hose, 8-foot SAE battery clamps wires, and all of the attachments neatly stored, like an inflation trigger with a built-in pressure gauge, Schrader and Presta chucks, plus a blow gun. Underneath the compressor, the baseplate uses a sand tray to reduce vibrations dramatically and at the front is a threaded air filter to quickly change out between the two spares that are included.

Once the air filter is connected, the TLC Pro receives a waterproof rating of IP54, which is suitable for outdoor use, protecting it against limited dust ingress and water spray from any angle. It's also capable of inflating up to 37" vehicle tires. Lowering the pressure of such large boots adds more traction on unpaved, washboard-like roads, but also so much more comfort on long, off-road journeys. That allows the TLC Pro compressor to serve double duty for an overlanding (cringe) mountain biker.



Fox Baseframe Pro SS Chest Guard




Features

• Flexible and removable D3O padding on chest, back, and shoulders
• Sizes: S-XXL
• $199.95 USD
• Extremely breathable fabric also holds padding in place
• EN1621-1 level 1 back and shoulder certifications
williamsracingproducts.com

  
bigquotesI once worked at a bike shop near a film studio and stunt actors often would visit in search of body protection that was both low-profile and had enough protection to save them from injury in controlled fall. Fox Racing's Baseframe series is a collection of stealthy bodyguards covering the hips and torso, specifically developed for mountain biking and motocross. This short-sleeve version is a choice piece of kit for enduro racing where staying dexterous and managing your core temperature is crucial. There are no bulky straps, buckles, or velcro to catch on your jersey either - simply slip it on like a T-shirt.

Proven D3O inserts dissipate energy from impacts in three key areas: the sternum, spine, and shoulders. They actually soften slightly with the increase of body temperature to become even more flexible. Each bit of padding is removable to extend the life of the D3O material during washing machine cycles, or simple customize the amount of protection you are looking for. The Baseframe Pro SS retails for just under $200 and the D3O Viper spine protectors meets the EN1621-1 level 1 certification.



Giant M200 Cycling Computer





Features

• IP57 dust and waterproof rating
• Two sizes: M200 (), L200
• $279.95, 329.95 USD
• GPS, accelerometer, barometer, thermometer
• Connections: BLE, ANT+, WiFi
giant-bicycles.com

  
bigquotesGiant might not be the first brand you'd think of to enter the cycling computer world, but they've partnered with Stages Cycling and have packed a lot into their Dash M200/L200 units. We could go on for days to talk about what these two little devices can record and how customizable you can make your personal settings. By downloading the Stages Cycling app, you can play with even more settings, connect to third party apps, create and upload courses, workouts, and of course, sync power meters, heart rate monitors, and smart lights.

As for the basic specifications, the smaller M200 unit gets a waterproof rating of IP57, weighs 76 grams, and measures 81x51x22mm. The battery can last up to eleven hours during regular use of maps and sensors and uses a standard USB mirco-B port, which is covered by a rubber plug. Included is a standard length, aluminum Garmin-style locking mount, suitable for mountain bikes and fits 31.8 or 35mm bars.

Stages uses Everbrite technology which quickly adjusts to the ambient light conditions, although it's not a touch screen. To me, physically feeling the buttons while riding makes more sense and allows you to keep your eyes on the trail or road as much as possible. The main page is broken into four categories: a "Start Ride" selection, "files", "connections", and then "settings'. Sifting through all of the display pages is fairly intuitive, but basically the app is used for any pre or post-ride info gathering, whereas interacting with the Dash unit is more about reading what is happening on the ride.

Although cycling computers are more commonly viewed as a training tool to measure and track outputs, the map functions come in handy for a heads-up display for staying on track with GPX file routes uploaded from Trailforks and the like. Tracking location and displaying text message notifications is when I've found the Dash M200 to be most useful on non-competitive rides.



William's Racing Products MX Specialized Enduro Yoke




Features

• Accommodates a 27.5" rear wheel for 2020 Specialized Enduro
• Virtually identical geometry to stock configuration
• $295 AUD
• Maintains the stock progression curve
• Enduro 6802 LLU MAX Black Oxide Full Complement Sealed Bearing
williamsracingproducts.com

  
bigquotesBased just outside of Melbourne, Mic Williams, who created WRP, has been whipping up all sorts of components in his shop from mullet links to impressively innovative concepts like his mechanical engineering final project, the CentreHub. One of the products that first put WRP on the map might have been their shock yoke that adapted the 2020-present Specialized Enduro to accommodate a 27.5" rear wheel.

By carefully altering the measurements of the shock yoke, Mic was able to keep the leverage curve nearly identical while using the low-BB setting. This does raise the starting and ending rates slightly, which means you may have to play with your current spring rate ever so slightly, but the yoke will bring a totally different ride that was otherwise confined to the dual 29" wheels.

There are also a surprisingly large number of other bikes that WRP has successfully made mullet conversion kits for, including the Commencal Meta AM 29 and Norco Range. By fitting at longer 225 x 72.5mm shock to the Range and using the mullet yoke, you can achieve 205mm of travel too.



41 Comments

  • 39 0
 Have you ever successfully seated a tubeless tire on the trail and then fixed your buddy’s Tacoma with two bacon strips, three beers and four guys operating a floor pump? If so, then maybe a $450 air compressor isn’t for you.
  • 21 0
 My $50 Harbor Freight air compressor works just fine.
  • 3 2
 It's loud AF though. Walmart had a sale on a quiet goodyear(?) a while back (under $75), that combined with the Via Air presta gun gauge thing is all-time & was under $150 total.
  • 2 0
 Came here to say this
  • 1 0
 @VersusTires: calling it loud AF is an understatement, but it gets the job done. I just have to plug it in and go to the the other side of the house for a few minutes.
  • 1 0
 The Harbor Freight compressor loves to blow reed valves. I upgraded to the Viair 400P after having to drive home with 13psi in all tires, and the Viair likes to have you believe it's dead because the fuse contact is crap.
  • 18 0
 this peasant uses his manual floor pump to seat his tubeless tires.
  • 2 1
 It works well only on moderm rim-tire combos (without using a sh*t load of tape in the middle of the rim). On the other hand, maybe it would be not so much more expensive just to buy proper rims and a floor pump Wink
  • 1 2
 For some casings it's super easy. Heavy casing/dh casing tires not so much. Some compressors barely get the job done
  • 6 1
 @Beaconbike: I use DH casings. I've had no problems.
  • 3 0
 I just consider it my pre-ride cardio warm up, cheaper than a personal trainer
  • 2 0
 @Beaconbike: You have got this wrong man, it is easier the heavier the casing, harder for lighter casings
  • 11 0
 I don't know why there are so many different, expensive ways devised to seat tubeless tires. If you don't care to have a full-size compressor, you can get an 18 volt 1 gallon Ryobi compressor for $160 that can also pack away in ANY vehicle of choice capable of carrying a bicycle. Any of the other big-name 18-20volt cordless tool manufacturers also make compressors if you are already invested in that battery platform.
  • 1 0
 I agree. I have a battery powered Ridgid brand1-gallon compressor I bought for $100 (plus battery, which I already had for some of their power tools). I charge the batteries before I leave and take it with me for bike trips in the event I need to reseat a bike tire or even top off the car tire.
  • 2 0
 If you’re gonna spend $500 on a compressor, spend $380 on Milwaukee’s M18 compressor instead. It’s totally portable, incredibly quiet and runs off their battery system.

It’s really a great little compressor, and excellent for bike stuff.
  • 1 0
 We got the Viaair presto valve handle thing (not the whole compressor). It was $60ish @ the one of the races. Really really happy with it. Like it blows away all the other nonsense doodads we've tried for inflating/seating tires. Highly recommended.
  • 2 0
 Blows them away? I see what you did there...
  • 1 0
 @VtVolk: No, I'm even more depressed now.....
  • 1 0
 I modified my Park Tool Shop Inflator with a 3 foot hose to the chuck head. I don't like being that close to tires when seating..... still snaps beads on like mad.
  • 2 0
 That "Fox Baseframe Pro SS Chest Guard" is using the exact same piece of d30 for back protection as is used in the 661 evo jacket. Does D30 just make certain pieces and sell them around or what's the story there I wonder?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if the certifications are based on the actual piece (rather than material), which would then make more sense to reuse. I have a race face one I love, no D30 on sternum though, just padding, but more importantly to me, it has top of shoulder coverage - if I tuck and roll, that is usually my impact point...
  • 1 0
 D3O to the best of my knowledge, has a catalogue of 'parts' (or impact foam inserts) for knee guards, elbows, hips, chest, back....you can purchase those parts for your design of guard and insert them-ya know "LPT1 please" etc etc....I believe you can work with them to create custom shapes, imprint your logos, etc, but its more economical and shorter lead times to just buy their pre-made 'parts'.
And most of their catalog has parts that are certified to different levels depending on what you as a brand are looking for....so you want a CE2 knee insert, they have some options, same for all limbs, etc...
  • 1 0
 My cheapass Smittybuilt compressor sets beads all day. Next up is a Morrflate system to equalize air-ups and air-downs on my hoopty 4runner - 4 tires at a time.

Edit - I wholeheartedly approve of the '(cringe)' being applied to all things Overlanding. That's as played out as Vanlife and YEEEWWW!
  • 1 0
 1 matches and 1 air spray push does the job , much cooler too. How come nobody has 3d printed a small fuel can with a lighter that fit your steer tube? I personally never used a tire plug kit and what is the point if you cant seat your tire after?
  • 1 0
 So I always have a mini pump and floor pump on hand, and if I really wanted to I could fill the tank on my air compressor at home and then take it with me in the car... what's so special about this air compressor other than its price?
  • 4 0
 Agreed, that is a giant bike computer.
  • 1 0
 I've successfully seated tubeless tires with my 25 CAD amazon mini pump, yeah it took me 8 minutes or so but it's a not big deal. Also, this compressor won't fit into my camel back so just that renders it useless
  • 1 1
 Said before here, but I’ll repeat it. A $150 compressor, inverter, and a presta inflator and you’re good to go.

If you insist on running flashy aftermarket cranks, boutique suspension etc. this might be a perfect fit for your spotless/always detailed Tacoma.

Looking forward to seeing the Dangerholm version with the high polish/custom paint version with a useless but stylish tucked power cord and hose.
  • 1 0
 I literally just found 6 more powerful 12v compressors for under 150 USD from respectable German manufacturer's. Can someone please explain why any MTB based products equals a massive hike up in price.
  • 1 0
 What is a "sand tray"? How does it "reduce vibration"? Why is the tray (the sand tray?? Is the sand just supposed to go in that, and vibrate all over the place?) in the pics looking so warped already.
  • 1 0
 Why would you get a Stages computer from Giant when you can get a Stages computer from... Stages? Is the Giant one different?
  • 3 0
 WRP!!!!!
  • 1 0
 You can go to Home Dumpo and get a battery powered air compressor for under 1/2 that. Works even better then that 12V one.
  • 1 0
 A small 50$ compressor and a 30$ inverter and your good to go on seating a tire. If your pump can't handle it.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else wondering how the guy in the chest protector picture got his arms on backwards?
  • 1 0
 "It's also capable of inflating up to 37" vehicle tires."

If you try to do a 38", does it explode?
  • 2 1
 Doesn’t every compressor seat tubeless tires?
  • 2 0
 No, many portable 12v compressors don't have a tank.
  • 1 0
 @PhillipJ: Mine has no tank and seats the bead.
  • 3 1
 thats neat.





