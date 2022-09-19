Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
• 30 ft coiled hose, 8 ft leads • Presta (x2), Schrader, pressure gauge, and blowgun attachments included • viaircorp.com
Have you ever been stuck at the campsite or trailhead, frustrated by a tubeless tire that just won’t inflate? Viair has a huge fleet of compressors to suit all kinds of work environments, but the TLC series is bike specific because it can hold a charge of 150 PSI to blast that tire onto the rim. Sure, there are pumps out there that can be charged up, but if you're changing tires frequently you might find it worthwhile to splash on the mechanical advantage of this compressor. Whether you're kitting out a road-tripping vehicle or investing in a race trailer, the TLC Pro could be the ticket for stubborn tires.
This unit runs off of a 12-volt battery and comes with two wiring harnesses; one for portable use and the other for a more permanent hard-mount option, which draw 30 amps. A nifty carrying bag kept the 30-foot coiled hose, 8-foot SAE battery clamps wires, and all of the attachments neatly stored, like an inflation trigger with a built-in pressure gauge, Schrader and Presta chucks, plus a blow gun. Underneath the compressor, the baseplate uses a sand tray to reduce vibrations dramatically and at the front is a threaded air filter to quickly change out between the two spares that are included.
Once the air filter is connected, the TLC Pro receives a waterproof rating of IP54, which is suitable for outdoor use, protecting it against limited dust ingress and water spray from any angle. It's also capable of inflating up to 37" vehicle tires. Lowering the pressure of such large boots adds more traction on unpaved, washboard-like roads, but also so much more comfort on long, off-road journeys. That allows the TLC Pro compressor to serve double duty for an overlanding (cringe) mountain biker.
Fox Baseframe Pro SS Chest Guard
Features
• Flexible and removable D3O padding on chest, back, and shoulders • Sizes: S-XXL • $199.95 USD
• Extremely breathable fabric also holds padding in place • EN1621-1 level 1 back and shoulder certifications • williamsracingproducts.com
I once worked at a bike shop near a film studio and stunt actors often would visit in search of body protection that was both low-profile and had enough protection to save them from injury in controlled fall. Fox Racing's Baseframe series is a collection of stealthy bodyguards covering the hips and torso, specifically developed for mountain biking and motocross. This short-sleeve version is a choice piece of kit for enduro racing where staying dexterous and managing your core temperature is crucial. There are no bulky straps, buckles, or velcro to catch on your jersey either - simply slip it on like a T-shirt.
Proven D3O inserts dissipate energy from impacts in three key areas: the sternum, spine, and shoulders. They actually soften slightly with the increase of body temperature to become even more flexible. Each bit of padding is removable to extend the life of the D3O material during washing machine cycles, or simple customize the amount of protection you are looking for. The Baseframe Pro SS retails for just under $200 and the D3O Viper spine protectors meets the EN1621-1 level 1 certification.
Giant M200 Cycling Computer
Features
• IP57 dust and waterproof rating • Two sizes: M200 (), L200 • $279.95, 329.95 USD
Giant might not be the first brand you'd think of to enter the cycling computer world, but they've partnered with Stages Cycling and have packed a lot into their Dash M200/L200 units. We could go on for days to talk about what these two little devices can record and how customizable you can make your personal settings. By downloading the Stages Cycling app, you can play with even more settings, connect to third party apps, create and upload courses, workouts, and of course, sync power meters, heart rate monitors, and smart lights.
As for the basic specifications, the smaller M200 unit gets a waterproof rating of IP57, weighs 76 grams, and measures 81x51x22mm. The battery can last up to eleven hours during regular use of maps and sensors and uses a standard USB mirco-B port, which is covered by a rubber plug. Included is a standard length, aluminum Garmin-style locking mount, suitable for mountain bikes and fits 31.8 or 35mm bars.
Stages uses Everbrite technology which quickly adjusts to the ambient light conditions, although it's not a touch screen. To me, physically feeling the buttons while riding makes more sense and allows you to keep your eyes on the trail or road as much as possible. The main page is broken into four categories: a "Start Ride" selection, "files", "connections", and then "settings'. Sifting through all of the display pages is fairly intuitive, but basically the app is used for any pre or post-ride info gathering, whereas interacting with the Dash unit is more about reading what is happening on the ride.
Although cycling computers are more commonly viewed as a training tool to measure and track outputs, the map functions come in handy for a heads-up display for staying on track with GPX file routes uploaded from Trailforks and the like. Tracking location and displaying text message notifications is when I've found the Dash M200 to be most useful on non-competitive rides.
William's Racing Products MX Specialized Enduro Yoke
Features
• Accommodates a 27.5" rear wheel for 2020 Specialized Enduro • Virtually identical geometry to stock configuration • $295 AUD
• Maintains the stock progression curve • Enduro 6802 LLU MAX Black Oxide Full Complement Sealed Bearing • williamsracingproducts.com
Based just outside of Melbourne, Mic Williams, who created WRP, has been whipping up all sorts of components in his shop from mullet links to impressively innovative concepts like his mechanical engineering final project, the CentreHub. One of the products that first put WRP on the map might have been their shock yoke that adapted the 2020-present Specialized Enduro to accommodate a 27.5" rear wheel.
By carefully altering the measurements of the shock yoke, Mic was able to keep the leverage curve nearly identical while using the low-BB setting. This does raise the starting and ending rates slightly, which means you may have to play with your current spring rate ever so slightly, but the yoke will bring a totally different ride that was otherwise confined to the dual 29" wheels.
There are also a surprisingly large number of other bikes that WRP has successfully made mullet conversion kits for, including the Commencal Meta AM 29 and Norco Range. By fitting at longer 225 x 72.5mm shock to the Range and using the mullet yoke, you can achieve 205mm of travel too.
