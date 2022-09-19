Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links

Giant might not be the first brand you'd think of to enter the cycling computer world, but they've partnered with Stages Cycling and have packed a lot into their Dash M200/L200 units. We could go on for days to talk about what these two little devices can record and how customizable you can make your personal settings. By downloading the Stages Cycling app, you can play with even more settings, connect to third party apps, create and upload courses, workouts, and of course, sync power meters, heart rate monitors, and smart lights.



As for the basic specifications, the smaller M200 unit gets a waterproof rating of IP57, weighs 76 grams, and measures 81x51x22mm. The battery can last up to eleven hours during regular use of maps and sensors and uses a standard USB mirco-B port, which is covered by a rubber plug. Included is a standard length, aluminum Garmin-style locking mount, suitable for mountain bikes and fits 31.8 or 35mm bars.



Stages uses Everbrite technology which quickly adjusts to the ambient light conditions, although it's not a touch screen. To me, physically feeling the buttons while riding makes more sense and allows you to keep your eyes on the trail or road as much as possible. The main page is broken into four categories: a "Start Ride" selection, "files", "connections", and then "settings'. Sifting through all of the display pages is fairly intuitive, but basically the app is used for any pre or post-ride info gathering, whereas interacting with the Dash unit is more about reading what is happening on the ride.



Although cycling computers are more commonly viewed as a training tool to measure and track outputs, the map functions come in handy for a heads-up display for staying on track with GPX file routes uploaded from Trailforks and the like. Tracking location and displaying text message notifications is when I've found the Dash M200 to be most useful on non-competitive rides.