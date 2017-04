The BE2 is a highly compact 6.5-liter race pack for all enduro and gravity disciplines. Customize the perfect fit by using the 4-step back fitting, self-adjusting shoulder straps, and elastic hip-belt with single hand adjustment. The pack is available in two sizes to fit a variety of rider sizes. Two extra straps are located underneath the hydration compartment for carrying of knee protectors. A flexible lightweight formed foam middle section, acts as the base for the backpack, makes it possible to safely carry a full face helmet. A horizontal hydration bladder sits at the waist for a lower center of gravity. The BE2 is super light, weighing in at 1010 grams - size S. The BH150 bladder is included and a compartment exists for the addition of the BP100 back protector (not included).