USER GENERATED

Check Out - August

Aug 3, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Checkout Logos


Check-Out is an article that gives you a glimpse at items under $300 that have crossed the desks here at Pinkbike that we've not had a chance to review yet, but we feel that you may want to take a look at.



All Mountain Style Flow 3/4 Jerseys

All Mountain Style Flow 3 4 Jersey Ape
All Mountain Style Flow 3 4 Jersey Jungle Camo



• Recommended use: Trail, All Mountain, Enduro.
• 3/4 sleeve. Standard fit.
• Fast moisture drying 100% polyester.
• Dropped tail to cover your back while on riding position.
• Internal goggle wipe.
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Manufactured with love in Barcelona
• Price: €60 EUR
www.allmountainstyle.com


All Mountain Style Flow 3 4 Jersey Flow

bigquotesWe design, make (locally) and sell benchmark products driven by innovation, design and high quality for passionate mountain bikers. 






Check Out July
Shred 2018 Short Stack Helmet

• Recommended use: Trail/Enduro.
• Dial in fit.
• Moisture-wicking liner treated with Aegis Microbe Shield
• Construction: In-Mold with integrated Slytech NoShock inserts
• Certifications: EN1078/CPSC
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Weight: 370 grams (Size XS/M)
• Sizes (XS/M & M+/XL
• Price: $150 USD
www.shredoptics.com

bigquotesShred's 2018 Short Stack trail/enduro helmet will be available in early August of 2017 and features a patent-pending, 360-degree flotation system which helps reduce rotational accelerations to the head during impact.







Lezyne Micro GPS Watch

• Accurate data recording system combines GPS satellites with an accelerometer
• Simultaneous ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart connectivity
• Multiple real-time features when paired with the Lezyne Ally app
• Stores up to 150 hours of ride data
• Micro USB rechargeable.
• Extremely weather resistant
• Includes Handlebar Mount Adapter
• Price: $139.99 USD
www.lezyne.com


Check Out July

bigquotesThe multi-mode Micro GPS Watch is equipped with Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ connectivity, which can simultaneously pair with power meters, heart rate monitors, speed/cadence sensors and iOS or Android handhelds. When synced with our free Lezyne Ally app, the unit provides navigation, live tracking, Strava Live Segments and phone notifications (text message, emails, and phone calls).






Check Out July
G-Form Elite Knee Guards

• Body-mapped, impact-absorbing RPT pads protect from impact
• Moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ compression fabric keeps wearer dry and comfortable
• Top and bottom silicone gripper bands to ensure pads stay in place
• Technical mesh back panel for breathability and moisture-wicking
• CE certified for motorcyclist/bicyclist limb protector
• Price: $99.99 USD
www.g-form.com

bigquotesFor elite-level protection on rugged trails and fast tracks, our Elite Knee Guards are CE 1621 Level 1 certified, the highest standard for motorcycle armor. 






POC Resistance Pro DH Short

• DH MTB shorts with pre-shaped fit
• Pre bent with longer knee length for use with knee pads
• Hip/side panels made from extremely low friction and durable ceramic coated Super Fabric
• Fully lined with a combination of mesh and velcro resistant fabrics
• Constructed with durable, stretch nylon fabric which has good water repellency
• Strategically placed inseams to enhance riding comfort and eliminate chafing
• Side pockets with zipper
• Size: XS–XXL
• Price: €160 EUR
www.pocsports.com


Ion Seek Amp Jersey

bigquotesThe Resistance Pro DH shorts have been constructed with a range of technologies and fabrics to provide the best possible comfort and protection when riding downhill. The shorts feature ceramic coated Super Fabric® which combines high durability, abrasion resistance and low friction and a pre-shaped fit for optimal ride comfort and use with knee pads. The shorts are reinforced at the rear, have integrated stretch and water repellency. The inclusion of strategically placed mesh and velcro resistant fabric ensures that the shorts are perfectly placed to manage the demands of downhill mountain biking.






POC Resistance Enduro Mid Shorts

Ion Seek Amp Jersey

• 100% polyester
• Ticket Port: Small pocket for your lift ticket
• Colors: Dark Night/Grey Melange
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Price: €90
www.ion-products.com

bigquotesSportive and functional long sleeve with a great, classic cotton hand feel. Made of DriRelease, which looks like regular cotton, but dries four times faster. Additional Sanitized treated back panel and underarm jacquard mesh inserts for maximum ventilation and long lasting freshness. Bike specific cut: longer back section and sleeves. In hem integrated glasses wipe called Clear_Optics. Reflective_Details for additional safety on evening rides. Hidden, but very useful features, like a lift ticket pocket and glasses cleaning fabric. 






Schwalbe Magic Mary

Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6 Addix


• Intended use: DH/enduro
• New 2.6" Casing
• New Addix compounds

Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6 Addix


• New Apex puncture proof casing
• Price: $87.99 USD / €78.99
www.schwalbe.com

bigquotesThe Magic Mary is back and bigger than ever. The favourite among downhill and enduro experts. The perfect choice for virtually any track. Intermediate tread: maximum braking traction and corner grip even on extremely muddy terrain thanks to strong shoulder studs and the aggressive, open tread design. Super Gravity version now with Addix Soft (orange) or Addix Ultra Soft (purple). Puncture-proof (with Apex) with extreme lateral stability for a dynamic ride.


Must Read This Week
Opinion: A Cry for Help
72988 views
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
62957 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
53353 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
50942 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
48525 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
46652 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Aspen 2017
46166 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
42457 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028368
Mobile Version of Website