Check Out - August

POC Resistance Pro DH Short
• DH MTB shorts with pre-shaped fit
• Pre bent with longer knee length for use with knee pads
• Hip/side panels made from extremely low friction and durable ceramic coated Super Fabric
• Fully lined with a combination of mesh and velcro resistant fabrics
• Constructed with durable, stretch nylon fabric which has good water repellency
• Strategically placed inseams to enhance riding comfort and eliminate chafing
• Side pockets with zipper
• Size: XS–XXL
• Price: €160 EUR
• www.pocsports.com
