Check Out - August

The Resistance Pro DH shorts have been constructed with a range of technologies and fabrics to provide the best possible comfort and protection when riding downhill. The shorts feature ceramic coated Super Fabric® which combines high durability, abrasion resistance and low friction and a pre-shaped fit for optimal ride comfort and use with knee pads. The shorts are reinforced at the rear, have integrated stretch and water repellency. The inclusion of strategically placed mesh and velcro resistant fabric ensures that the shorts are perfectly placed to manage the demands of downhill mountain biking.