Check Out: Bags for Riding & Travel, Tiny Tools, A New 3/4 Helmet

• 2 front vents, 8 top vents, 5 rear vents
• M (450g) L (500g) sizes
• Adjustable ratchet height
• Magnetic tube clip
• 1.5L bladder included
• Quick access through various pockets
• Airflow Contact System
• Brace link straps
• Organised storage
• Adjustable storage trays
• Shoe & eyewear Compartments
• Retractable straps
Making use of otherwise unused space.
• Torq Stick: 9 tool bits, 4-20 Nm, reversible ratcheting. 187g. $139.95 USD.
• Ratchet Rocket Lite NTX+: 11 bits, a ratchet tool, and a chain tool. 240g. $94.95 USD.
• Shoutout also to the Topeak Mini P20 multitool, which I think is a great little multitool with all the most important things on it, but I'm sad to say I lost mine.
• Tubi Master X: Tire Plugs and a CO2 inflator. That's my kind of tire repair kit. 125g. $64.95.
• BB Hide 'n' Tool: This and the Tubi live on my bike, and I don't want it any other way. 82g. $69.95.
The important stuff.
That being said, I reach for my full-face when it gets gnarly.
I’d say that’s an accurate statement.