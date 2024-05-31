Check Out: Bags for Riding & Travel, Tiny Tools, A New 3/4 Helmet

Powered by Outside

May 31, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Limar Etna Mips Helmet

• 2 front vents, 8 top vents, 5 rear vents
• M (450g) L (500g) sizes
• Adjustable ratchet height
• Eyewear storage
• MSRP: €189,95
limar.com

bigquotesLimar are an Italian brand that is far better established in road than mountain biking. That said, they are making movements into the market. The Etna is a 3/4 helmet that uses MIPS and has some tidy features.

With any helmet of this style, coverage will be a theme. The Etna uses two loops that come down around your ears. They have a degree of flex to them to make it easier to put on. Once fitted, they're in no way restrictive but do also hold your head securely. The large holes for your ears do mean that riding in traffic is better as you can still hear cars easily, but I do wonder if, when it comes to protection, we want something so easy for objects to go through. Personally, I would rather have something that offers some kind of blanking plate, even if your head does then run hotter.

Above the cheek pads, there is a slot for eyewear. When you're not wearing your glasses, they can be easily stored beneath the visor. There is a Fidlock magnetic fastener and a soft fabric strap cover. Overall, the helmet is comfortable, and there is ample head coverage—so much so, in fact, that I found it fouled on the neck of waterproof jackets when descending.


Evoc Hydro Pro 6

• Magnetic tube clip
• 1.5L bladder included
• Quick access through various pockets
• 6L main compartment
• MSRP: $140.00 / €143
evocsports.com

bigquotesI stopped riding in backpacks a very, very long time ago. The sweat, the discomfort, the ice cold chills when you sat with a saturated shirt in a cafe... none of it was for me. I also didn't like how insecure they often felt, or how some could limit the range of movement for your head on steep trails. Recently, however, I've started using one again. Going between bikes regularly, it felt absurd to have four different pumps, tools and tubes on different bikes. Instead, using just one pack felt like the better option.

Over the colder months, it's actually been very comfortable to wear. Plus, the option of having a jacket is always nice. Typically I carry the normal tools you would expect, but also a shock pump, buff and thin jacket. On the front, the pockets are big enough to fit your phone, keys, gloves, multi tool and other small pieces. Plus, each zipped pocket also has a separate and additional pouch behind it. Oftentimes, I put my food or wrappers here on the fly.

Around the back of the bag is a long sleeve that functions a lot like pockets on a road cycling jersey. That said, you do need to be quite flexible to do it on the fly.

Adjustment is decent, although it might not suit everyone. The strap lets you set the limit of the elastic running around the side of your body, and the small clips on the front can be tailored to be either spread out, misaligned, or close together. The hose also features a magnet to keep it up and out of the way.

Will I continue to run it over the summer? Maybe. I quite like the idea of carrying more fresh water than I need rather than hoping to find fast-running streams over the hot BC summer.


Evoc Stage 12

• Airflow Contact System
• Brace link straps
• Organised storage
• Goggle and helmet pouches
• MSRP: $140 / €143
evocsports.com

bigquotesEvoc make a lot of backpacks, and you're certainly not short of options should you be looking for something of a particular size. While I rode with it several times, to me, it feels like a useful pack to have for outdoor activities, more than something, particularly for mountain biking. It's got lots of pockets, a soft pouch for eyewear, a stowable helmet carrier, rain cover, and a bladder compartment and is relatively stiff, which, although not rated, would provide some level of protection in a crash.

While all these would be useful for your all-day epic, they would also work very well as a way to supplement a bikepacking setup where you just need to carry some clothes, shoes, and other things that you can't quite stow on your bike. In fact, the thing I've used this most for isn't cycling at all but rather for slack-country days where you can take a lift up and head into an easily accessed backcountry. It easily takes my skins, avalanche kit, a spare layer, goggles, and a beacon and has the functions you want while skinning up, such as somewhere to put your helmet. The waist and chest straps keep it secure and it's comfortable and light. That said, I did add small tabs on the zips to make them easier to open with gloves.


Commencal Race Day Bag

• Adjustable storage trays
• Shoe & eyewear Compartments
• Retractable straps
• 60L
• MSRP: $195 USD
commencal.com

bigquotesWhen I started taking my bikes on planes, I'd only ever used a cardboard box to travel with. In it, I would pack as many clothes as I could in plastic bags around the frame. While this wasn't a bad option, it certainly didn't make things easy. Truthfully, I've been doing this until a few years ago. Once I got a dedicated bike bag, though, I decided I was never going back.

The Race Day bag from Commencal complements a bike bag well because in it, you can take everything you need for a trip, and best yet, you can just about sneak it on carry-on (so far, I'm good for 2 out of 2 attempts). It is large, but it fits in overhead storage easily enough. In it, you can take all the clothes and gear you would need for a week or so's trip, provided you're not taking a full-face helmet because you would probably run out of room. That said, a full-face does fit, only you would then have to take less clothing.

It is decent for day-to-day riding. If you use public transport or get collected by a friend, it's nice to be able to throw your dirty shoes in a waterproof pouch, separate your clean kit to one side, and carry everything in one item, happy in the knowledge that it's not all festering together. The body armour function on the back also doubles up nicely as a laptop carrier.

All in all, is a race-day bag required for most people for day-to-day riding? Not really. Is it nice to have for extended travel periods, and does it offer some difference from a standard carry-on? I'd say so, and I'll use it more this summer.


Topeak Tools

Two versions.

photo
photo
Making use of otherwise unused space.


• Torq Stick: 9 tool bits, 4-20 Nm, reversible ratcheting. 187g. $139.95 USD.
• Ratchet Rocket Lite NTX+: 11 bits, a ratchet tool, and a chain tool. 240g. $94.95 USD.
• Shoutout also to the Topeak Mini P20 multitool, which I think is a great little multitool with all the most important things on it, but I'm sad to say I lost mine.
• Tubi Master X: Tire Plugs and a CO2 inflator. That's my kind of tire repair kit. 125g. $64.95.
• BB Hide 'n' Tool: This and the Tubi live on my bike, and I don't want it any other way. 82g. $69.95.
More information

bigquotesThat pair of torque wrenches include the Torq Stick, for those who need the full-fledged one, and the Ratchet Rocket Lite NTX, for those who want more of a multitool approach. Both absolutely have their time and place.

The torque wrenches are all well and good, but the real highlights for me are the tools that can live on my bike. I'm just riding one mountain bike these days, and for most rides, I want to carry very little. I like when I can get away with carrying nothing while still being prepared for inevitable breakdowns. Alicia Leggett

The important stuff.

photo
Further essentials.



28 Comments
  • 24 0
 Helmet fractions are the new frontier in bicycle evolution. We already had full face and half shell helmets. Now we have 3/4 but the possibilities are endless. 1/4, 3/5, 5/4... Taj Mihelich, lead the way!
  • 5 1
 Blame it on the imperial system. People gets fascinated by stupid measurement units. Next helmet will be 9/16, because it brings the right amount of protection.
  • 23 3
 3/4 ?? I see 5% more helmet around the ears and 3 months of therapy after everyone points and laughs
  • 9 1
 Don't forget 100% of the dental bills of a half-shell plus 100% of the sweat of a full-face, because cheekpads are what make them so hot! Oh, and 50% higher price than halfshell, because fashion victims will pay. All the disadvantages, of 1/2 and full, combined in one package!
  • 23 5
 I love 3/4 helmets and I'M NOT ASHAMED
  • 29 7
 You should be!
  • 8 0
 I'm not sure what the target audience for 3/4 helmets is supposed to be. Can't say I've ever been riding and thought that a half shell isn't enough coverage, a full face is too much, but a half shell with little pieces that cover my ears is just right. Am I missing something?
  • 5 0
 Same here. All the times I have felt I needed more protection than a a regular helmet I grabbed my full face, and vice versa. At least it doesn't have a disconnecting chinbar.
  • 3 1
 I like mine during the colder months. It seems to provide just the right amount of warmth to take the edge off. Also my half shell (fox speed frame) is quite possibly the worst helmet for sweat mitigation I have ever used. It's like they designed a gutter directly into your eyeball. My 3/4 shell (fox drop frame) doesn't seem to have this problem.

That being said, I reach for my full-face when it gets gnarly.
  • 3 1
 Not this one but I wear a 3/4 in winter keeps my ears warm
  • 3 0
 @schu2470 Think about the ears!!
  • 3 5
 3/4 helmets are for beginner gravel riders who are still learning the characteristics of riding their bikes on dirt, "it's okay honey we'll be safe, we have a 3/4 shell, not just a half."
  • 1 0
 @devinkalt: If it is their first time on dirt, shouldn't they reach for the 7/4 helmet right away? Better to be safe and sorry.
  • 2 0
 @vinay: so a full face, gloves, elbow pads, and knee pads?
  • 5 3
 3/4 helmets are fkn dumb
  • 1 0
 I have a Giro Tyrant Spherical 3/4 helmet. I like it a lot but don’t use it for biking. I have a Rokon Trailbreaker motorcycle that I use to ride single and double tracks that allow it. The motorcycle gets into backcountry streams and rivers I wouldn’t normally get at for fishing. I don’t go very fast due to its low gearing and intended purpose but the half shell felt light and the full face felt heavy. That’s what I use a 3/4 helmet for and that’s it.
  • 1 0
 @wcjrush: Fishing with a 3/4 helmet is where it's at.
  • 7 2
 3/4 is my go to as a lot of my riding spots kind of fall in that between land of not quite needing a full face, but needing more coverage than the traditional helmet. I definitely appreciate the extra coverage around the around the jaw and back of the head. And nobody’s ever given me a hard time for a little extra coverage to protect my head! And if someone did who gives AF!
  • 2 0
 “Limar are an Italian brand that is far better established in road than mountain biking.”
I’d say that’s an accurate statement.
  • 2 0
 Don't forget the integrated safety whistle on the white evoc buckle. So cool.
  • 3 0
 If only it didn't sound like an asthmatic weasel.
  • 2 0
 I’ve yet to get a sound out of mine. Perhaps it’s for rescue dogs to hear
  • 1 0
 Guys, I need backpack recommendations. Something like Evoc Stage 12 but with front/chest pockets like Evoc Hydro Pro 6. Is there anything out there?
  • 1 0
 Camelpac MULE Evo (12L) sound like just the ticket or their Chase Protector but that might be a bit small.
  • 1 0
 Black Diamond distance 8 is great small pack vest style with the chest pockets and available in 3 or 4 sizes can’t remember if they have xl or not. But anyway it doesn’t bounce stretchy sternum straps so you can breath overall great pack.
  • 3 0
 USWE.
  • 1 0
 Camelback "TORO" with back protection.
  • 1 0
 Definetely thought that said LEATT







