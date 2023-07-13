Check Out: BC Bike Race Edition

Full spandex is the preferred costume for the BC Bike Race, but my days of donning a skinsuit are well in the past, even more so since I stopped wearing a chamois. Still, I didn't want to stand out too much, so I went with Fox's new FlexAir Ascent Shorts. With a 9.75” inseam these are very short shorts, and they're definitely designed to be worn without knee pads.



The material is light and quick drying (I wore the same pair all week, rinsing them off occasionally and letting them dry in the sun so they'd be ready for the next day), and the ratcheting buckle means there's no velcro to wear out. A small pocket on the right side has just enough room for a phone, and that's about it. I don't have any complaints about the fit – the shorts are snug where they should be while still providing enough freedom of movement to avoid any unwanted constriction.



On some of the days I paired the shorts with Fox's FlexAir Ascent jersey. Once again, a snug fit and lightweight material is the name of the game here. There were some seriously hot race days (at least for the Pacific Northwest), and even when it was soaked with sweat the fabric remained comfortable. The only small grip I have about the jersey is that it's so tight that getting it off can be a bit of a struggle, sort of like removing a wetsuit.



Overall, Fox's Ascent collection makes a lot of sense for riders heading out for XC or gravel adventures that don't want to go the full spando route, and who also don't want to look like they just finished taking laps in the bike park.