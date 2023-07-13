Check Out: BC Bike Race Edition

Ascent Shorts
• TruDri fabrics
• Ratcheting waist closure
• 9.75" inseam
• Colors: black, dirt brown, blue, nutmeg brown
• Sizes: 28 - 40
• $119.95 USD
Ascent Jersey
• Colors: black, slate blue, cordovan red
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2X
• Recycled polyester fabric
• $69.95 USD
• foxracing.com
• Multiple frame and lens options
• Sweet Protection RIG lens technology
• Includes hard case, microbag, 3 nose pieces
• Pertex Shield waterproof / breathable fabric
• Tailored bike fit
• Under helmet hood
• Woven mesh over a PU laminated upper
• Li2 Boa dial
• X1 carbon outsole
Also you know Levy is really gone when Kaz is the XC racer on the PB staff.
Must....resist....sex joke....
It can't all be singletrack, because then passing would be nearly impossible, and it wouldn't be much of a race.
