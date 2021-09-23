Check Out: Bike Storage Racks, Bearing Presses, Sunglasses, & First Aid Kits

Sep 23, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of items our editors have gotten their hands on recently. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And once in a while it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Smith Leadout PivLock Sunglasses



Features

• 4 lens tint options
• 5 frame color options
• $119 - $219 USD
smithoptics.com
• Includes hard case, 2 nose pads, and low light amber lens
• PivLok design allows for quick lens changes

bigquotesSmith's new Leadout classes have a casual style mixed with grippy nose pads and arms that help keep them securely in place even when you're pinballing down a rocky trail. They don't wrap around quite as much as some performance sunglasses, which Smith says helps improve airflow to prevent fogging. They're categorized as having a large fit and coverage, but I've found them to be comfortable and unobtrusive, with a low-key look that doesn't scream out for attention.

There are four different lens tints to choose from, including a photochromic option that changes from clear to grey depending on the conditions. A set of amber low-light lens is also included, which can be easily swapped into place thanks to Smith's PivLok design. Rotating the arms slightly downward opens up the frame, and the lens can be switched to suit the weather.

The Leadout classes seem like they'll work well for a wide range of light conditions, but I do have a request for all the sunglasses manufacturers out there: please make a low light / Pacific Northwest winter / English summer edition. It's dark enough in the woods where I live that running clear lenses year round is very common - I'd love to see the option to buy something like the Leadouts with a couple pair of totally clear lens for a lower price. Yes, safety classes can work in a pinch, but their optics tend to leave a lot to be desired. 


Cascade First Aid Galby Kit



Features

• VX21 Xpac waterproof fabric, water resistant YKK zipper
• Includes triangular bandage for collarbone and rib injuries
• $65 USD
• Topical and oral medications
• Dressings and wound repair items from large abrasions and burns to small lacerations
cascadefirstaid.org

bigquotesCascade First Aid is a relatively new company based in Bellingham, Washington, that makes first aid kits designed for outdoor adventurers. The pack itself is handmade from a waterproof VX21 Xpac material, and can be purchased separately for riders that want to customize its contents.

The Galby pack shown here comes stocked with an assortment of items that should cover a wide range of potential mountain biking injuries. Contents include trauma shears, a triangular bandage, rubber gloves, medi-strips, bandages, wound cleaning wipes, and even a packet of glucose gel. The strap that wraps around the kit can also be called into action to help create a splint. The overall size of the kit is small enough to easily toss into a backpack, although it's going to be a little big for most regular sized hip packs.




Alt Alt Bike Products Suspension Bearing Press




Features

• Removes and installs common metric suspension bearing
• Bearing ID: 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20mm
• Bearing OD: 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37mm
• $95 CAD
• Currently only available in Canada & USA.
altalt.ca

bigquotesBearing presses, extractors, and drifts can cost hundreds of dollars, which can be a hard pill to swallow if you're a home mechanic who will only be changing bearings a couple times a year, at the most. Alt Alt Bike Products is a new Canadian company that's created an affordable solution consisting of a screw, a nut, and a range of drifts and sleeves designed to remove and install the most common bearing sizes. They're made from acetal, a tough plastic material that's also helps to keep the cost of the kit down to a reasonable $95 CAD.

The initial launch of the bearing press kit saw it sell out in a matter of minutes, a sign that there were plenty of riders out there looking for exactly what Alt Alt are offering. Pre-orders are currently being accepted for the next batch that's scheduled to arrive on October 8th.

The kit doesn't take up much room in a work bench, and for occasional use it seems like a good way to go, a nice step between taking the DIY route with some threaded rods and washers, and dropping a bunch of coin on a kit with anodized aluminum parts.


Mossy Cog Designs TS-4 Bike Rack



Features

• Holds 4 bikes with a total weight of up to 175 lb
• Adjustable arms available for wheels smaller than 26"
• $375 USD
• Materials: zinc galvanized steel, zinc plated steel, UHMW and bronze bushings
• Dimensions: 40" wide, 26" max extension from wall
mossycog.com

bigquotesFinding a spot for one or two bikes in a garage isn't much of a challenge – screw an inexpensive hook into the wall or ceiling and you're good to go. It's another story once the size of that fleet starts to grow, especially if you want to avoid taking up too much room. That's where Mossy Cog Designs' TS-4 bike rack comes in. The wall mounted rack hold four bikes (it can be expanded to hold up to 6 with a kit that's available seperately). The front wheel tray for each bike can pivot from side so side, and it can also rotate. That means getting the middle bike out of the lineup is quick and easy, with minimal handlebar wiggling required.

The USA-made rack does require a fairly substantial amount of time to put together. It's not a difficult process, but it is time consuming - I'd recommend budgeting at least an hour, if not longer for the assembly and install process. Once it's mounted in place it's very solid, and works exactly as promised. The trays pivot smoothly, and the force required to get them pivot is enough to keep everything in the desired position.

The $375 price tag is obviously higher than buying those simple hooks, but it's actually a cheaper option than buying four Steadyrack brackets, and those ones don't allow the wheel to pivot.




14 Comments

  • 22 0
 Um, $375 is a bit steep for a garage bike rack. I have six bikes hanging with hooks for under $10
  • 7 10
 That rack screams “gentrified remote workers who ride twice a summer”
  • 14 0
 @hi-dr-nick: Why would a remote worker only ride twice a summer? Now that I am remote I ride 3-4 times a week!
  • 1 2
 @crussell: Lol, same, except right now since Idaho has zero capacity in the ER.

Honestly though, I dig small businesses coming out with products, but you gotta understand the value proposition of your product. If this were $125-150, I would maybe say "hey, this is a big more than my current setup, but it will maximize the space in my garage, so maybe its worth it." At $375, there is zero chance I purchase it.
  • 3 0
 I feel like the venn diagram for this would be two circles with zero overlap: In one is people who would spend $375 on this rack and in the other circle would be people who are capable on installing this rack themselves.
  • 1 0
 @crussell: you obviously haven't seen what's happened to the mtn towns
  • 11 0
 That bearing press is intriguing. They're right - I never could have justified the cost of a bearing press before given how little I change my bearings. N+1 Tools....
  • 4 0
 I have a box of hooks in the garage if you want to come by and grab 4 of them for free. And if you want to hang 4 bikes in a small space hang them front wheel up and front wheel down and they will take up the same space as this thing….
  • 2 0
 Would be nice to see a smaller first aid kit for the hip pack hipsters. I could do without the scissors and some of the fluff to make it fit.
  • 1 0
 This is the bag I use (with modified contents), it holds a pretty significant amount, but still fits in my Evoc hip pack with room for everything else I typically carry.
www.highabove.net/the-shop/first-aid-trail-kit
  • 3 0
 First aid kit with no tourniquet?
  • 2 0
 They're expensive and not everyone wants the same style. Regardless, nobody should be buying a first aid kit and expecting it to be perfect. You should really be buying it for the bag and modifying the contents for your needs. There's also an argument to be made for ditching the tourniquet in exchange for things you're more likely to need. That could even mean more gauze, which would help you control all external bleeds and not risk killing the person if they don't get to a hospital in a couple hours.
  • 1 0
 Yes, safety classes can work in a pinch, but their optics tend to leave a lot to be desired…erm…
  • 1 0
 That bike rack is nothing but stamped galvanized sheet metal. Should be under a $100...

Post a Comment



