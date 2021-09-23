Check Out: Bike Storage Racks, Bearing Presses, Sunglasses, & First Aid Kits

Finding a spot for one or two bikes in a garage isn't much of a challenge – screw an inexpensive hook into the wall or ceiling and you're good to go. It's another story once the size of that fleet starts to grow, especially if you want to avoid taking up too much room. That's where Mossy Cog Designs' TS-4 bike rack comes in. The wall mounted rack hold four bikes (it can be expanded to hold up to 6 with a kit that's available seperately). The front wheel tray for each bike can pivot from side so side, and it can also rotate. That means getting the middle bike out of the lineup is quick and easy, with minimal handlebar wiggling required.



The USA-made rack does require a fairly substantial amount of time to put together. It's not a difficult process, but it is time consuming - I'd recommend budgeting at least an hour, if not longer for the assembly and install process. Once it's mounted in place it's very solid, and works exactly as promised. The trays pivot smoothly, and the force required to get them pivot is enough to keep everything in the desired position.



The $375 price tag is obviously higher than buying those simple hooks, but it's actually a cheaper option than buying four Steadyrack brackets, and those ones don't allow the wheel to pivot.