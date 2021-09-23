Check Out: Bike Storage Racks, Bearing Presses, Sunglasses, & First Aid Kits

• 4 lens tint options
• 5 frame color options
• $119 - $219 USD
• smithoptics.com
• Includes hard case, 2 nose pads, and low light amber lens
• PivLok design allows for quick lens changes
• VX21 Xpac waterproof fabric, water resistant YKK zipper
• Includes triangular bandage for collarbone and rib injuries
• $65 USD
• Topical and oral medications
• Dressings and wound repair items from large abrasions and burns to small lacerations
• cascadefirstaid.org
• Removes and installs common metric suspension bearing
• Bearing ID: 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20mm
• Bearing OD: 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 37mm
• $95 CAD
• Currently only available in Canada & USA.
• altalt.ca
• Holds 4 bikes with a total weight of up to 175 lb
• Adjustable arms available for wheels smaller than 26"
• $375 USD
• Materials: zinc galvanized steel, zinc plated steel, UHMW and bronze bushings
• Dimensions: 40" wide, 26" max extension from wall
• mossycog.com
Honestly though, I dig small businesses coming out with products, but you gotta understand the value proposition of your product. If this were $125-150, I would maybe say "hey, this is a big more than my current setup, but it will maximize the space in my garage, so maybe its worth it." At $375, there is zero chance I purchase it.
