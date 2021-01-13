Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More

Topeak's Alien X multi-tool has just about anything one may need for repairing their bike in the woods, or in a shop. It's all put together in a small and lightweight package that stashes in a nylon pouch to keep it clean. There are master link pliers, Torx keys, Allen keys, and even a brake pad spacer among the 34 different functions. With that many tools, it's a good go-to for anyone on a deep-woods or backcountry ride where being prepared to fix any issue that may arise between you and your friends could mean the difference between riding out or spending the night.