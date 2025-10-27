Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads





It's one of the more affordable 3/4 helmets to have some kind of rotational impact protection, making it an attractive budget option. There is no MIPS liner - Urge use Energy Reduction Technology - which refers to the very soft blue foam pads stuck onto the EPS. It is said to absorb linear and rotational energy, mitigating the risk of concussion in low speed impacts.



It provides very deep coverage to the rear and is very comfortable; my head circumference is 54 cm so I am on the smaller end of the spectrum for the S/M size, but I found a really snug, secure fit with the thicker of the two sets of comfort liner that it is supplied with. On my head it is considerably more comfortable than the







The Rascas uses a Fidlock buckle, and the retention system has a very modest amount of adjustment at the occipital portion. Despite its marmite looks, I really like this helmet. Love them or hate them, 3/4 helmets are a nice option when the temperature drops. I did beef with the visor, though. When you move it up to its highest position to stow goggles underneath it has a tendency to pop off on one side. I was surprised to learn that Urge helmets are some of the most eco-friendly helmets that money can buy. The Rascas 3/4 helmet, in the Dark Moon colorway, is made entirely from recycled materials. The polycarbonate shell, the EPS, ABS and PET polymers that make up the shell and impact absorbing materials are all recycled from other industries, and the comfort liner is made from bamboo.It's one of the more affordable 3/4 helmets to have some kind of rotational impact protection, making it an attractive budget option. There is no MIPS liner - Urge use Energy Reduction Technology - which refers to the very soft blue foam pads stuck onto the EPS. It is said to absorb linear and rotational energy, mitigating the risk of concussion in low speed impacts.It provides very deep coverage to the rear and is very comfortable; my head circumference is 54 cm so I am on the smaller end of the spectrum for the S/M size, but I found a really snug, secure fit with the thicker of the two sets of comfort liner that it is supplied with. On my head it is considerably more comfortable than the iXS Trigger X helmet . That one felt a bit like a clam shell, clamping me in with the so-called slap guards.The Rascas uses a Fidlock buckle, and the retention system has a very modest amount of adjustment at the occipital portion. Despite its marmite looks, I really like this helmet. Love them or hate them, 3/4 helmets are a nice option when the temperature drops. I did beef with the visor, though. When you move it up to its highest position to stow goggles underneath it has a tendency to pop off on one side.