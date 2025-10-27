Powered by Outside

Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads

Oct 27, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  

photo
CHECK OUT

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Look Trail Roc Flat Pedals

photo
photo

• Concave only by virtue of differing pin heights
• 105 mm x 106 mm
• Made in France
• 8 rear loading pins per side
• 17 mm thick platform
• 448 grams
• $115 USD
lookcycle.com

bigquotesLOOK updated their Trail Roc flat pedal earlier this year, moving to a slightly smaller platform with fewer pins. There are now just 8 per side, and they are now rear-loading screws with the bolt head recessed into the pedal body out of harm's way - an improvement over the previous iteration.

The platform shape is very similar, with quite an aggressive chamfering of the edges that makes the actual platform size much smaller than a squared off platform of the same published dimensions. They chose this shape to reduce the risk of the pedal hanging up on a rock and throwing you out the front door, but I think it compromises stability. I've experienced a fair bit of pedal roll with these, with my foot rolling off the front as the pedal spins on its axle.

photo
photo


Look claim the platform is concave, but the only concavity to speak of is there by virtue of the front and rear pins standing taller than the pins closer to the middle. The internals comprise a chromoly axle with two cartridge bearings, a bushing and rubber seals. After 3-4 months of very light use there is a small amount of detectable play at the axle suggesting they'll soon need a service.

The Trail Roc pedals are a little disappointing. Perhaps the lighter forged aluminum option from Look, the Trail Roc+, would offer better performance with 10 pins per side and a less aggressively chamfered platform. These were developed with input from Thomas Genon. They have a slightly smaller platform at 104 mm x 101 mm platform and the internals are the same as those inside the Trail Roc. Those go for $200 USD.



photo

Urge Rascas 3/4 Helmet

• 3/4 Helmet with very deep coverage
• EN 1078:2012 + A1:2013
• ERT Technology, Fidlock Buckle
• Dark Moon colorway is 100% made from recycled materials
• S/M (54-58 cm) / M/L (58-62 cm)
• 458 grams (S/M)
• 199,00 €
urgebike.com

photo
photo

photo

bigquotesI was surprised to learn that Urge helmets are some of the most eco-friendly helmets that money can buy. The Rascas 3/4 helmet, in the Dark Moon colorway, is made entirely from recycled materials. The polycarbonate shell, the EPS, ABS and PET polymers that make up the shell and impact absorbing materials are all recycled from other industries, and the comfort liner is made from bamboo.

It's one of the more affordable 3/4 helmets to have some kind of rotational impact protection, making it an attractive budget option. There is no MIPS liner - Urge use Energy Reduction Technology - which refers to the very soft blue foam pads stuck onto the EPS. It is said to absorb linear and rotational energy, mitigating the risk of concussion in low speed impacts.

It provides very deep coverage to the rear and is very comfortable; my head circumference is 54 cm so I am on the smaller end of the spectrum for the S/M size, but I found a really snug, secure fit with the thicker of the two sets of comfort liner that it is supplied with. On my head it is considerably more comfortable than the iXS Trigger X helmet. That one felt a bit like a clam shell, clamping me in with the so-called slap guards.

photo
photo


The Rascas uses a Fidlock buckle, and the retention system has a very modest amount of adjustment at the occipital portion. Despite its marmite looks, I really like this helmet. Love them or hate them, 3/4 helmets are a nice option when the temperature drops. I did beef with the visor, though. When you move it up to its highest position to stow goggles underneath it has a tendency to pop off on one side.


photo

HydraPak Breakaway+ Water Filtration Bottle

• Filters particles greater than 3 microns
• BPA and PVC free
• High flow rate
• Free repair or replacement if issues
• 600 ml / 880 ml (600 oz / 300 oz)
• $48 / $50 USD / £46.50 / £48.50
hydrapak.com

photo
photo

bigquotesThe standout feature of the HydraPak's Breakaway+ bottle is its flow rate; it is effectively no different to that of a normal bottle, despite filtering out bacteria like E. coli and small parasitic cysts as you drink. This makes it one of the more economical ways to stay hydrated on long bike rides where you have limited access to drinking water. The cap has an in-built filter that can filter out the aforementioned as well as other nasties, such as Cryptosporidium parvum cysts and Giardia lamblia, and even microplastics if they are larger than 3 microns.

The flaw in the product is the securing of the muck guard to the bottle itself. That's because you have to be very careful not to drag it through your chosen nature water source as you refill the bottle, or you'll end up with unfiltered water on the cap. Aside from that, I think it's fantastic. The filter itself has a limited lifespan, of course: after filtering 1,500 liters of water it should be replaced, or if you've been filtering particularly questionable water, earlier than that.

Word of warning: you can't allow it to freeze. If you're planning on using it for overnighters in the shoulder season, make sure you put the bottle in your sleeping bag to keep it above 0°C - the ice crystals can damage the hollow fibers of the filter, rendering it useless.

photo
photo
photo

Arundel Looney Bin SL

• Ratcheting adjustable bottle cage
• Two sets of mounting holes
• Fits vessels 65-95 mm
• Black and White available
• £30
arundelbike.com

bigquotesThe Arundel Looney Bin is fun. Its ratcheting clasp means it can secure vessels of varying diameter from standard water bottles, to wine bottles, to soup flasks. A friend of mine introduced me to this unusual cage on a hot ride this summer. We packed a fat Thermos flask with Snickers ice creams, rode up a hill and enjoyed the still-cold ice creams while enjoying a nice view.


photo
photo

Fox Enduro Pro Knee Guard

• Abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric
• Flexible and light (354 g in S)
• XS-2XL
• Koroyd pad offers Level 1 protection
• $134.99 USD / 89.99 GBP
foxracing.com

photo
photo


bigquotesThe Fox Enduro Pro Knee Guards are ultra comfortable, but a little over-priced. The removable, flexible Koroyd pad inside is only certified as Level 1 protection, so to market these as pads for enduro is a bit of a reach. To be fair, regardless of how you classify your bike riding, there's good argument to be made for wearing the best protection possible, and there are several Level 2 certified knee pads out there, from Bluegrass, Rapha, and 7iDP, that are also very comfortable. All except the 7iDP offering are more expensive than these Fox pads, which retail at $134.99 USD.

The Fox size guide is perplexing to say the least; it gives a thigh and calf circumference for each of the six sizes, but doesn't state explicitly where to measure these in relation to the knee. I went for a small, as usual, and they fit perfectly. At 15 cm above the center of my knee cap, my thigh circumference is 17.5".


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Arundel Fox Clothing Hydrapak Look Urge


Author Info:
Jessie-MayM avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
264 articles
Report
101 Comments
  • 1496
 I thought the knee pad pic was Jessie-May bent over the saddle, with the blue being a shirt and black being shorts - none of it made sense. I thought they were shorts with padded protection, I fear im losing it PB.
  • 91
 TBF, I could use some better butt padding from time to time.
  • 312
 I stared at that photo for longer than I’m willing to admit trying to figure it out myself. I thought no way that pose is relevant to a knee pad
  • 273
 I didn't want to make a comment, but I 100% saw that for a split second too before I realized what it was.
  • 62
 Yeah, it confused me for a second. Im like, ‘where is the knee pad’.
  • 242
 That's hilarious. I can't un-see that now.
  • 152
 Okay, so it wasn't just me.
  • 42
 Imma be honest, i definitely thought it was her ass too😂
  • 253
 WTH, you people are crack heads.
  • 11
 OMG wouldn't have known different unless I read this!
  • 11
 ha so did I ; )
  • 21
 I thought exactly the same. Took me 5 mins working out if they had made a but pad also
  • 91
 @likeittacky: A curvy tree stump excites these people
  • 11
 Fack, me too!
  • 21
 Not alone for sure. My process went...."That person doesn't have a clue how to ride a bike. Wait, when did they start selling butt pads? ... ... ...ohhhhh, I'm dumb."
  • 11
 well I didn't see it at first, dang now that's all I can see. Pretty funny stuff
  • 51
 Oh dear...

... I'm thinking maybe you guys spend a bit too much time on the inter webs looking at other "strategic posing" pics. Your brain has become pre-wired.
  • 21
 Same here. I was wondering why they had her facing backwards.
  • 21
 They had me at 'two sets of mounting holes'
  • 32
 Pinkbike's version of the blue/gold dress debate
  • 11
 I thought it was a butt pad at first. Glad I am not alone lolol
  • 13
 @r8dznutz: This completely proves PBers that often misinterpret the context of others comments and spew a bunch of BS in defense of their own stupidity and further twist a narrative and somehow gain a throng of likeminded idiots. It's fkn pandemic! Facepalm
  • 31
 @presidentcamacho: No debate. It's clearly a butt.
  • 501
 Bringing ice cream to places it shouldn't be expected is a powerful flex!
  • 70
 Heard about a neat trick for long river trips like the Grand, or supported bike adventures. Submerse a pint of ice cream in a bucket of water before freezing. In about 5 days to a week depending on how big the bucket you can surprise friends with some scoops of goodness.
  • 20
 freezies packed into an insulated bottle, Yeti mug (or similar) is great surprise for the groms on a trail ride
  • 293
 A company that makes a flat pedal and says it has a concave platform when in reality the pins provide the concavity at best doesn't understand the product or what people expect out of it or at worst is intentionally being misleading. A concave feel from pins is not the same as a true concave platform.
  • 72
 It’s called making a pedal from extrusion and doing the best you can from the profile available so you lie and say ‘it’s concave’ when it’s absolutely flat.
  • 32
 @justanotherusername: that’s what @blackbeardirt said.
  • 81
 I'm struggling to find one positive thing to say about those pedals.
  • 130
 @Neil6: I'm positive you won't buy a pair.
  • 60
 @Neil6: They're not installed on your bike. (or mine)
  • 10
 @Neil6: The color is nice. Sometimes that's all people care about.
  • 10
 That‘s half of the companies that make flat pedals, claiming concavity, because that‘s what people want to hear, while in reality there often is little to none, just different pin lengths.

Personally I prefer might flat pedals to be… well… flat anyway.
  • 180
 The Arundel Looney Bin is crucial for your neighborhood bike. Go from Nalgene bottle to normal bottle to gatorade or tall boy or your kids random water bottle
  • 20
 +1! I like the Elite Struka for this. It's also good for bear spray, or a pack jacket. Or the Fidlock Uni-Connector as there is a Strap version where you can mount it anywhere on the frame and not loose a bottle mount for hydration.
  • 50
 Just got one this year, it's life changing. I used to have exactly one bottle I brought with me everywhere on my commuter. Now it can be anything. Thank God.
  • 70
 Can someone please report back as to the suitability of this cage with a bottle of Crystal Skull vodka? I have no want or need to carry this but now that the possibility has arisen...
  • 20
 @ReubenSandwich: not compatible with the ak47 shaped bottles of vodka. You need a special holster for that. Though I'm sure someone in the US of A make just such a system...
  • 30
 @ReubenSandwich: I feel like the right size skull and maybe a piece of old inner tube... and you're in business.
  • 10
 @ReubenSandwich: Crystal Skull Vodka is going to work, but you need to make sure to have the jawbone facing in, so the chin can nest against the small bottle-retention ledge on the bottom of the Looney Bin cage. The same would apply for all face or head-shaped alcohol containers. Grenade-shaped coffee mugs are also good to go. However, I'm afraid our friend is right and the AK-47 Vodka or cannonball-shaped gin is not going to work.
  • 10
 @ReubenSandwich: Never tried crystal skull, but can confirm it's great for crushing a beer on the way up!
  • 190
 MUST... CONSOOOOM
  • 10
 i've only got 2 knees but i need 15 sets of pads
  • 100
 I use a Hydropak filter for backpacking and would recommend it. A couple of things to note about using it: (1) the filter needs to be flushed upon occasion. This can be as simple as vigorously swishing it around in a pool of water. (2) if you let the filter sit dry for a while (a few weeks) it'll dry up and the flow rates will drop significantly. If this happens, you just need to soak it in water for a few hours. It's one of the easiest water filtration systems I've used.
  • 30
 I've been filtering water for over 30 years with various success and many dollars, and I must say this new(ish) crop of filters like the Hydropack are amazing. I'm using a Katadyn BeFree (squishy silicon bladder) and I will now get a Hydropak for my bike.
  • 20
 Same here, I use it and would recommend. There is a mention above about free fix or replacement but I wouldn't expect much service from Hydrapak as they never followed up with me after sending me the wrong product and inquiring about it.
  • 10
 @iamamodel: I use the Katadyn for bike packing but have never needed to filter water mid-ride, but if you do why would you not just bring that (packs so tiny) and fill a regular water bottle instead of spending that much money again for a bottle specific version and have to worry about carrying your water filter on the outside of your bike?
  • 10
 @guistlouis: their seeker reservior is a disaster, with lots of complaints about the disgusting taste of the water, and all they've done is remove legit negative reviews from their website and ignore requests fir replacements or refunds. Thankful many buy it through REI and MEC which have generous return policies.
  • 10
 @plyawn: I'd like to have a version that fits in a bottle cage. Also, some packs have pockets for bidon-sized bottles, so I can use it for hiking as well. I wouldn't mind taking two filters as I don't want a single point of failure for something so important. As you say, the Katadyn packs down to nothing, so I'd use that as my back-up.
  • 30
 I wish we had access to bikepacking places where drinking water isn’t available every 20 miles now…
  • 20
 The MSR trailshot is a good option for when you want to filter water, but need a bit more flexibility than just a bottle - I've been using one for years, and would reccomend.
  • 20
 I've had good experiences with this alternative, which fits any Purist bottle you have laying around: extractfilter.com/products/filter
  • 10
 @iamamodel: My Katadyn's tend to get real slow, real quickly. Backflushing and other techniques don't seem to help.

I've moved on to the squeeze.

I've daydreamed about developing a MTB water bottle similar to this, but with a Steripen-style UV filter built into the cap.

Sometimes when I'm out on a long ride it's nice to take a 10-minute break filtering water, other times it'd be nice to just be able to scoop up water, hit the UV filtration button and keep riding, and have water that's safe to drink and not restricted by passing through a filter 5 minutes later.

Please steal my $billion idea. There are likely literally dozens of people like myself that might consider buying one.
  • 10
 @mountzlu: I have found this one to be slower and harder to squeeze than I wish but bought two when they first came out and am not repacing them anytime soon. I think the hydropack might be slightly better but the Extract is completely capable.
  • 10
 @plyawn: I personally love it because I can attach an add-on cage to my fork and carry an empty bottle with filter on the fork. No storage space wasted and for the weight of an empty bottle I three full bottles of extra water. On hot days, I will go through 5 bottles. But yah... consumerism.
  • 10
 @atourgates: this might not solve your problem if the taste bothers you, but iodine tablets are great if you want to scoop up some water and keep riding while they do their thing (20-30min)
  • 152
 Can she please write all reviews on this page from now on?
  • 120
 How to increase sales of calculators: "At 15 cm above the center of my knee cap, my thigh circumference is 17.5"." 😅
  • 60
 I choose to take this as a comment in the state of the bike industry: where one side of a giant overdrive stem could be measured as 1 1/4” and the other 31.8mm
  • 72
 As a person that will do anything to not wear a pack (I’ve been known to strap bananas to my frame), the looney bin is going on my Christmas list.

Honest question: what’s the allure to 3/4 helmets? Seems like it would provide all the stifling heat of a full face without the added protection.
  • 21
 Side hits for jumpers who land off axis. Thats really about it, imo.
  • 40
 People that land on their ears typically wear them.
  • 20
 I have an old switchblade and ride motorbikes. I actually feel safer wearing a 3/4 helmet. OK, you can't certify "feel" and as someone else on this thread, you get additional protection for side hits and the helmet is more secure on your head (yes mine has MIPS).
Its just a pain it runs hotter and (my summers here are in the 30's), it also carries a Gopro better than my 1/2 shell.
  • 20
 @boopiejones: Are you sure the Looney Bin will bind a banana better than a rubber band?
  • 30
 After growing up on moto and only wearing full face helmets for 25 years, a regular half shell feels like I'm wearing nothing at all. I don't trust them at all. The ear protection tricks my brain into feeling some what protected while flying down steep trails or hitting jumps. I still prefer a full face but sometimes in the summer I settle for a 3/4
  • 20
 I have an old Switchblade that I will wear just to keep my ears a bit warmer.
  • 41
 There are plenty of well ventilated enduro full face helmets available now, 3/4s make no sense at all. When I wear my ff the area that gets the hottest is where the cheekpads touch. The chinguard doesn't restrict airflow at all. Most 3/4s also have cheekpads in some form so what's the point?
  • 10
 @valleybreezer: banana was just an example of the lengths I’ll go to avoid wearing a pack. I’ll continue to use a Velcro strap for my banana. Loony bin seems like it would be good for holding other stuff - extra layers in the winter, “real” food like a sandwich on longer rides, etc.
  • 11
 @boopiejones: check out frame bags.

I even have one on my pump track bike…
  • 50
 To me helmets with these slap guards look like 80s action figures, where the ears would come off with the hair, because they were all one cap.
  • 20
 As someone with old, useless knee caps that can’t tolerate any pressure, these Fox knee pads are the only ones I’ve been able to wear without grimacing on every pedal stroke. And they actually stay put! Kudos to Fox for separating the knee sleeve from the more than ample pad.
  • 50
 I didn't realize Urge helmets still existed
  • 60
 Where are the round holes???
  • 20
 So, now Pembree is part of look, does they mean they will use the same internals as these and also need a service after just ‘light use’ when previous UK made Pembrees with stainless axles were bombproof.
  • 10
 Probably, yes.
  • 40
 Looney Bin is super versatile. Windbreakers, whatever size bottles, GoPro case, etc. Bonus, they last a damnably long time.
  • 40
 I'm going to up my standards and start ignoring frames unless they have room to mount a JetBoil french presser.
  • 10
 Nothing on this one has my attention at all. A meh pedal. An ugly helmet. An overly complicated water bottle and cage. And knee pads that have been there done that. But hey... it gave me something to do for 2 minutes. So thanks for that.
  • 50
 LOOK at those pedals
  • 10
 The ratcheting bottle cage could be super useful on gravel bikes that are famous for dropping bottles.
  • 20
 a collection of voile straps (and many decent knock-offs) is the best bike investment I've made in a long time.
  • 10
 Don't need to buy new stuff - just loop an elastic hair band round the bottle cage and then loop it over the bite valve of the bottle. Helps if you or someone you live with have a pony tail of course...
  • 10
 so, you went "At 15 cm above the center of knee cap" but measured your "thigh circumference" in inches (17.5") ?.. )
  • 21
 All pedal manufacturers: Please make big pedals for freaks like me.
  • 30
 Pedaling innovations Catalyst Evo XL is massive. Meant for 13 shoe size and up.
  • 20
 @Klimbnbike: I have a pair and wear size 14 shoes. They are a game changer for large footed flat pedal riders!
  • 10
 @cyclebiker0-0: nice! I have one pair on a hardtail and honestly i am ready to switch my other 2 bikes pedals out for them. Other pedals I’ve used are deity T-Macs, Chromag Scarabs, DMR Vaults, and some others that are in the big platform category, but i feel i can stand a lot longer without fatigue on the Catalysts.
  • 10
 Shame I’ve never found an urge helmet that fits me properly.
  • 30
 Opposite for me. Haven't tried their latest generation of helmets, but their prior models were the most comfortable I've ever used. Unfortunately, the visors were too prominent and I had doubts about the safety (single material, single density, thin and firm foam, no slip layer).
  • 30
 @R-M-R: had the same. Went with the intention of buying one of the best tested helmets. Tried every single helmet on in 4 different stores, and the Urge was the only one fitting properly. I would've preferred something with more certifications and preferably a good Virginia Tech rating, but if a helmet doesn't fit properly, it won't be safe anyway.
  • 87
 3/4 helmets need to just stop.
  • 70
 Agreed. Its either 2/4 helmets or 4/4 helmets. Those 3/4 people are odd.
  • 40
 What about the other 1/4 of the helmets? Should they Go?
  • 10
 The time has come
The time is now, just go, go, go; I don't care how
You can go by foot; you can go by cow
3/4 helmets, will you please go now?

You can go on skates; you can go on skis
You can go on a hat; but please go, please
I don't care; you can bike
You can go on a Zike-Bike if you like
If you like, you can go in an old blue shoe
Just go, go, go; please do, do, do
3/4 helmets, I don't care how
3/4 helmets, will you please go now?

(edit for credit to the fine Dr. Suess)


...dad life is taking over...
  • 10
 Jessie wearing helmets is one of the things that makes me smile a lot Smile
  • 46
 Pedals look nice
  • 222
 They look shit.
  • 20
 @justanotherusername: totally
  • 10
 They look pedals.







