Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Look Trail Roc Flat Pedals
• Concave only by virtue of differing pin heights • 105 mm x 106 mm • Made in France • 8 rear loading pins per side
LOOK updated their Trail Roc flat pedal earlier this year, moving to a slightly smaller platform with fewer pins. There are now just 8 per side, and they are now rear-loading screws with the bolt head recessed into the pedal body out of harm's way - an improvement over the previous iteration.
The platform shape is very similar, with quite an aggressive chamfering of the edges that makes the actual platform size much smaller than a squared off platform of the same published dimensions. They chose this shape to reduce the risk of the pedal hanging up on a rock and throwing you out the front door, but I think it compromises stability. I've experienced a fair bit of pedal roll with these, with my foot rolling off the front as the pedal spins on its axle.
Look claim the platform is concave, but the only concavity to speak of is there by virtue of the front and rear pins standing taller than the pins closer to the middle. The internals comprise a chromoly axle with two cartridge bearings, a bushing and rubber seals. After 3-4 months of very light use there is a small amount of detectable play at the axle suggesting they'll soon need a service.
The Trail Roc pedals are a little disappointing. Perhaps the lighter forged aluminum option from Look, the Trail Roc+, would offer better performance with 10 pins per side and a less aggressively chamfered platform. These were developed with input from Thomas Genon. They have a slightly smaller platform at 104 mm x 101 mm platform and the internals are the same as those inside the Trail Roc. Those go for $200 USD.
Urge Rascas 3/4 Helmet
• 3/4 Helmet with very deep coverage • EN 1078:2012 + A1:2013 • ERT Technology, Fidlock Buckle • Dark Moon colorway is 100% made from recycled materials
I was surprised to learn that Urge helmets are some of the most eco-friendly helmets that money can buy. The Rascas 3/4 helmet, in the Dark Moon colorway, is made entirely from recycled materials. The polycarbonate shell, the EPS, ABS and PET polymers that make up the shell and impact absorbing materials are all recycled from other industries, and the comfort liner is made from bamboo.
It's one of the more affordable 3/4 helmets to have some kind of rotational impact protection, making it an attractive budget option. There is no MIPS liner - Urge use Energy Reduction Technology - which refers to the very soft blue foam pads stuck onto the EPS. It is said to absorb linear and rotational energy, mitigating the risk of concussion in low speed impacts.
It provides very deep coverage to the rear and is very comfortable; my head circumference is 54 cm so I am on the smaller end of the spectrum for the S/M size, but I found a really snug, secure fit with the thicker of the two sets of comfort liner that it is supplied with. On my head it is considerably more comfortable than the iXS Trigger X helmet. That one felt a bit like a clam shell, clamping me in with the so-called slap guards.
The Rascas uses a Fidlock buckle, and the retention system has a very modest amount of adjustment at the occipital portion. Despite its marmite looks, I really like this helmet. Love them or hate them, 3/4 helmets are a nice option when the temperature drops. I did beef with the visor, though. When you move it up to its highest position to stow goggles underneath it has a tendency to pop off on one side.
HydraPak Breakaway+ Water Filtration Bottle
• Filters particles greater than 3 microns • BPA and PVC free • High flow rate
• Free repair or replacement if issues • 600 ml / 880 ml (600 oz / 300 oz) • $48 / $50 USD / £46.50 / £48.50 • hydrapak.com
The standout feature of the HydraPak's Breakaway+ bottle is its flow rate; it is effectively no different to that of a normal bottle, despite filtering out bacteria like E. coli and small parasitic cysts as you drink. This makes it one of the more economical ways to stay hydrated on long bike rides where you have limited access to drinking water. The cap has an in-built filter that can filter out the aforementioned as well as other nasties, such as Cryptosporidium parvum cysts and Giardia lamblia, and even microplastics if they are larger than 3 microns.
The flaw in the product is the securing of the muck guard to the bottle itself. That's because you have to be very careful not to drag it through your chosen nature water source as you refill the bottle, or you'll end up with unfiltered water on the cap. Aside from that, I think it's fantastic. The filter itself has a limited lifespan, of course: after filtering 1,500 liters of water it should be replaced, or if you've been filtering particularly questionable water, earlier than that.
Word of warning: you can't allow it to freeze. If you're planning on using it for overnighters in the shoulder season, make sure you put the bottle in your sleeping bag to keep it above 0°C - the ice crystals can damage the hollow fibers of the filter, rendering it useless.
Arundel Looney Bin SL
• Ratcheting adjustable bottle cage • Two sets of mounting holes • Fits vessels 65-95 mm
The Arundel Looney Bin is fun. Its ratcheting clasp means it can secure vessels of varying diameter from standard water bottles, to wine bottles, to soup flasks. A friend of mine introduced me to this unusual cage on a hot ride this summer. We packed a fat Thermos flask with Snickers ice creams, rode up a hill and enjoyed the still-cold ice creams while enjoying a nice view.
Fox Enduro Pro Knee Guard
• Abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric • Flexible and light (354 g in S) • XS-2XL
The Fox Enduro Pro Knee Guards are ultra comfortable, but a little over-priced. The removable, flexible Koroyd pad inside is only certified as Level 1 protection, so to market these as pads for enduro is a bit of a reach. To be fair, regardless of how you classify your bike riding, there's good argument to be made for wearing the best protection possible, and there are several Level 2 certified knee pads out there, from Bluegrass, Rapha, and 7iDP, that are also very comfortable. All except the 7iDP offering are more expensive than these Fox pads, which retail at $134.99 USD.
The Fox size guide is perplexing to say the least; it gives a thigh and calf circumference for each of the six sizes, but doesn't state explicitly where to measure these in relation to the knee. I went for a small, as usual, and they fit perfectly. At 15 cm above the center of my knee cap, my thigh circumference is 17.5".
