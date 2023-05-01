Check Out: Clothing, Tools, & Cleaners

I've always liked Endura clothing, and these items are no exception. I love the simple, straightforward styling, without garish colors, major logos, or other hard-to-ignore markings. I also appreciate that each item does competently what it claims to do: the rain jacket keeps water out, the puffy jacket is cozy and warm, and the pants are, well, pants.



The MT500 Waterproof Jacket is breathable enough to justify bringing it along on wet-yet-pedally rides, plus it has generous pockets, and reflective details. My impression is that Endura added weight and features in the important spots, but without much excess.



The MT500 Freezing Point Jacket similarly makes sense, in my opinion. It uses PrimaLoft Gold insulation for its high warmth-to-weight ratio, packs down small, and has large armpit vents with two-way zippers. Again, the right details, but nothing in excess. The fabric is a little more robust than what's found on most puffy jackets, so it's water-resistant but not -proof. Those going out in truly wet conditions will probably want to bring another shell, too.



As a mid-layer, I've also worn the Singletrack Fleece. Cozy, low weight, high warmth. I wore that piece off the bike quite a bit, too, just because it's a nice all-around piece to add some extra warmth, with some extra length at the back for on-bike coverage.



Rounding out my Endura winterwear test, I also tried the MT500 Burner Pant. I have only good things to say about this pant. I actually wore the Burner pant in the summer more than in cold weather, but it felt plenty robust for all kinds of riding, including at the bike park, with plenty of clearance for medium-volume knee pads. The sizing was a tiny bit on the large side, but I didn't mind that one bit, since there's also an adjustable waistband.



And then, because I actually tested these things in the summer, I also tried some shorts and a short-sleeved jersey, too. The SingleTrack Short II are comfortable and seem durable. They're a little short for my taste, but I have long legs and like long shorts, so take that as you will. They're probably the perfect fit for someone with different preferences than me. The zippered pockets and streamlined details are nice, too.



As for the Singletrack S/S Jersey, it's simple and effective, with comfortable fabric and a nice cut. The color is my biggest complaint: it's way too red-orange. The jacket is a similar color, but it can get away with it because of its jacket identity. That said, it comes in two other colors, called Punch Pink and Blue Steel. I have to credit the pink's name for accurately describing how it feels to look at that very bright color. The blue? It does share its name with the jump line I had my life-changing and almost life-ending crash on, but that's way more my fault than Endura's, so I'll stop rambling about these colors and just say that the blue jersey looks like a simple, streamlined piece of riding wear.