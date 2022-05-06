Check Out: Comfy Pants, New Clipless Shoes, Helmets, & More

Riding pants used to be relegated solely to DH racers and park rats, since the available options tended to be much too bulky for any extended pedaling. There's been a dramatic shift over the last few years, and now nearly every apparel company has a pair of riding pants in their lineup. I'm all for it, especially since many of my rides take place when the temperatures are mild and the trails are muddy.



The Ridgway is the latest addition to Yeti's lineup, and they're currently at the very top of my list when it comes to overall fit and comfort. Now, the 'Spice' color probably wouldn't have been my first choice, but it's starting to grow on me, and thankfully there's an all-black option too. The fit is relaxed without being overly baggy, which means there's plenty of room for knee pads, and a good amount of taper around the ankles to keep the fabric from getting sucked into your chain. The bottom cuffs have an elastic band along with a zipper to make getting them on and off even easier, a feature that's occasionally overlooked (I'm looking at you, Specialized Trail Pants). The zippered pocket on each side easily holds a phone, and the zipper-free hip pockets give your hands a place to go when you're standing around after a ride.



There aren't any vents in the fabric, but it's light enough that I've been comfortable on rides with temperatures reaching the low 60's F (16 C). The fabric has also held up well to all the mud I've subjected it to, a feat that's especially impressive considering my sub-par laundry skills. The $170 asking price is on the higher side – that's $20 more than Rapha's new Trail pants, and $50 more than TLD's Skyline pants, two options that offer a similarly lightweight, comfortable fit. Price aside, these pants are very highly recommended.