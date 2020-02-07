Check Out: Enduro Goggles, Flat Pedals, Oil Slick Gloves, & More

Light technology has progressed dramatically over the last decade – the days of batteries the size of water bottles and lights that barely illuminate the trail are long gone. If you can only afford one light, a helmet mounted one is the way to go, since it lets you see where you're looking, not just where you're bike is pointing. Of course, the ideal setup is one on the helmet and one on the handlebar in order to cover all the bases.



Specialized's Flux 800 headlight has a dual beam pattern helps shine light on more of the trail, rather than just spotlighting one narrow section. At 185 grams it's relatively light, although due to the way that rectangular shape distributes the weight it was a little more noticeable on my head compared to a more traditionally shaped single-beam light. This version comes with a helmet mount, but Specialized does offer handlebar mounts, as well as more powerful (and more expensive) versions.



The run time ranges from 1.3 hour on high, 6 hours on low, and 20 hours if you use it as a flashing daytime running light. I typically use the low beam setting for climbing and the high setting for descending, and the run time has been more than enough for my typical winter night rides.