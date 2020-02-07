Check Out: Enduro Goggles, Flat Pedals, Oil Slick Gloves, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Kona Wah Wah 2 Small Pedals
Features
• 110 x 108mm platform • 7 pins per side • $59.99 USD
• Weight: 342 gram • Colors: black, slime green, more colors on the way • konaworld.com
We're starting to see more and more companies offer multiple flat pedal sizes in order to accommodate all sizes of feet. Pint-sized pedalers don't need a gigantic platform to stand on, just like most riders with big feet don't want to be perched on a postage stamp. That's why Kona has released the Wah Wah 2 Small, a scaled down version of the Wah Wah 2 pedals that were released a couple of years ago.
Personally, I think this version should have been called the Wee Wah... maybe next time. In any case, the pedals are 13mm thick, and the platform measures 110 x 108mm (the standard version measure 118 x 110mm). It's still a good-sized platform to aim for, with seven tall pins on each side for traction, and a composite body. Those pins all thread in from the opposite side, and can easily be removed to fine-tune the level of grip or shin-scraping potential.
I wonder if Geoff Gulevich ever imagined he'd have his own signature edition saddle back when he was a little grom riding skinnies for the North Shore Extreme videos? Well, he has one now, in the form of this all-black Spank Oozy 220. Designed for trail riding, the saddle has enough padding to provide comfort without being overly bulky, and the profile is free of any sharp edges that could potentially poke thighs or other body parts.
According to Spank, the saddle has 'tuned flex points' – in other words, it's designed to give a little underneath a rider's weight, instead of remaining rigid like a 2x4. There's a slight depression in the center to relieve unwanted pressure, and the back end of the saddle is raised slightly to create a comfortable position for climbing.
The Accuri goggles receive the Enduro designation thanks to the double pane, ventilated lens that's intended to prevent fogging. There's also generous ventilation at the top and bottom of the frame to keep that air flowing and your vision unobstructed
The three layers of foam help keep sweat from getting to the lens on hot days, although that white foam isn't going to stay white for very long. The frame is quite flexible, which allows the goggles to contour nicely to a rider's face. The raised center portion of the frame does mean that the goggles may not fit entirely seamlessly with all helmets – as always, it's best to try before you buy to make sure that everything lines up the way it should.
Specialized Flux 800 Headlight
Features
• Cree XPG2 and XPL LEDs • 300 to 800 lumens LED output • 90% fast charge in 1.5 hours, full charge in 3 hours.
Light technology has progressed dramatically over the last decade – the days of batteries the size of water bottles and lights that barely illuminate the trail are long gone. If you can only afford one light, a helmet mounted one is the way to go, since it lets you see where you're looking, not just where you're bike is pointing. Of course, the ideal setup is one on the helmet and one on the handlebar in order to cover all the bases.
Specialized's Flux 800 headlight has a dual beam pattern helps shine light on more of the trail, rather than just spotlighting one narrow section. At 185 grams it's relatively light, although due to the way that rectangular shape distributes the weight it was a little more noticeable on my head compared to a more traditionally shaped single-beam light. This version comes with a helmet mount, but Specialized does offer handlebar mounts, as well as more powerful (and more expensive) versions.
The run time ranges from 1.3 hour on high, 6 hours on low, and 20 hours if you use it as a flashing daytime running light. I typically use the low beam setting for climbing and the high setting for descending, and the run time has been more than enough for my typical winter night rides.
Dirt Gloves is a relatively new brand that sells, you guessed it, mountain bike gloves, with a wide variety of color patterns, including oil slick - now you can match all those oil slick components that keep popping up everywhere. The gloves have a simple, just the basics design, with a padding-free synthetic leather palm and a stretchy mesh material over the back of the hand. There are silicone grippers on the thumb and first two fingers, and the company name is printed from the same material in the center of the palm. There's also the all-important microfiber fabric on the thumb for wiping away sweat and boogers.
The $25 price is fairly typical for this style of glove, and 1% of Dirt Gloves sales goes to Can'd Aid, the non-profit organization that helps get more kids outside and on bikes.
5 Comments
You welcome
Post a Comment