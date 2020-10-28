Check Out: Hip Packs, Shoes, Tailgate Pads, Tire Plugs & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Bontrager Rapid Pack
Features
• Designed for 1-2 hour rides • Ridged foam back panel/stretch woven mesh • $59.99 USD
Bontrager's Rapid Pack is made for shorter rides where not much more than a flat kit and a water bottle are needed. The pack is lightweight and conforms to the body to stay in place over rough terrain. There are zippered storage pockets that can stash a phone, keys, light, tube, pump, or other essentials, and a water bottle fits squarely in the middle, keeping the bulk of weight centered.
• 840D Nylon with Carbonate + PU coating • Beer cooler/accessory pockets • $239 USD
RMU Outdoors is a Breckenridge, Colorado-based brand with roots in building skis. The company has more recently jumped into building mountain bike products to meet their needs. In addition to some fancy packs, they make the Tailgate Locker truck pad. The pad, available in a small or large size, is built to be durable and stand up to the elements. There's an insulated beer pocket on the back which has a food-grade liner to keep things tasty and locking zippers to keep everything safe. The brand is still working on getting the pad out to the public through some crowdfunding and early supporters can get one at a steeply discounted rate.
Dynaplug Covert Bar End Plug
Features
• ODI lock-on grip compatible • Two plugs in each tool • Includes set of grips
Dynaplug's Bar End Racer tool comes with a tool for each bar end. In each bar end, there's a standard Soft Tip plug and a Megaplug ready to go. The kit includes three spare Soft Tip plugs and one Megaplug. The lockrings are adaptable to any ODI lock-on grip and come with a set of grips as well.
Dynaplug's bar-end tool is a simple and effective way to keep a plug kit close by without taking up extra room in a pack or being left behind by accident, since it's always on the bike.
Bontrager Avert Adventure Shoe
Features
• Cordura and suede upper construction • High-traction reverse-lug outsole • EVA midsole
Bontrager's Avert Adventure Shoe is designed to be capable both off and on the bike. The SPD-compatible shoe features ample traction and is comfortable on and off the bike. The upper is designed with Cordura and suede for durability and quick drying and the tongue is integrated, similar to a slip-on shoe, so that it stays in place. The laces have an easy to access lace holder to keep everything tidy. The shoe is available in two colors, black and sandstorm and US sizes 3.5-14.5 (EU 36-4 .
Phoozy XP3 Phone Case
Features
• Protects phone from the elements • Attachment points to lash on a pack, bike, etc. • Floats
• Keeps phone from getting too hot/cold • $49.99 USD • phoozy.com
I typically don't think too much about having an extra case on my phone, however, phones are expensive and breaking them often is less than ideal. Phoozy's case is an easy slip-on cover to drop a fancy pocket computer in which protects it from a lot of the elements, plus it floats. The biggest selling feature in my mind is that it slows down the cold from killing your phone's battery, which is useful on cooler weather rides whether you plan to often use your phone or just have it available in case of an emergency.
