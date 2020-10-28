Check Out: Hip Packs, Shoes, Tailgate Pads, Tire Plugs & More

I typically don't think too much about having an extra case on my phone, however, phones are expensive and breaking them often is less than ideal. Phoozy's case is an easy slip-on cover to drop a fancy pocket computer in which protects it from a lot of the elements, plus it floats. The biggest selling feature in my mind is that it slows down the cold from killing your phone's battery, which is useful on cooler weather rides whether you plan to often use your phone or just have it available in case of an emergency.