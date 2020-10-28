Check Out: Hip Packs, Shoes, Tailgate Pads, Tire Plugs & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Bontrager Rapid Pack



Features

• Designed for 1-2 hour rides
• Ridged foam back panel/stretch woven mesh
• $59.99 USD
• Zippered pockets with organization
• Waterbottle pocket centralizes weight
trekbikes.com

bigquotesBontrager's Rapid Pack is made for shorter rides where not much more than a flat kit and a water bottle are needed. The pack is lightweight and conforms to the body to stay in place over rough terrain. There are zippered storage pockets that can stash a phone, keys, light, tube, pump, or other essentials, and a water bottle fits squarely in the middle, keeping the bulk of weight centered.


RMU Outdoors Tailgate Locker 2.0




Features

• Small and Large sizes
• Back-up camera compatible
rmuoutdoors.com
• 840D Nylon with Carbonate + PU coating
• Beer cooler/accessory pockets
• $239 USD

  
bigquotesRMU Outdoors is a Breckenridge, Colorado-based brand with roots in building skis. The company has more recently jumped into building mountain bike products to meet their needs. In addition to some fancy packs, they make the Tailgate Locker truck pad. The pad, available in a small or large size, is built to be durable and stand up to the elements. There's an insulated beer pocket on the back which has a food-grade liner to keep things tasty and locking zippers to keep everything safe. The brand is still working on getting the pad out to the public through some crowdfunding and early supporters can get one at a steeply discounted rate.


Dynaplug Covert Bar End Plug




Features

• ODI lock-on grip compatible
• Two plugs in each tool
• Includes set of grips
• 6061 Aluminum and 304 Stainless Steel
• $69.99 USD
dynaplug.com

  
bigquotesDynaplug's Bar End Racer tool comes with a tool for each bar end. In each bar end, there's a standard Soft Tip plug and a Megaplug ready to go. The kit includes three spare Soft Tip plugs and one Megaplug. The lockrings are adaptable to any ODI lock-on grip and come with a set of grips as well.

Dynaplug's bar-end tool is a simple and effective way to keep a plug kit close by without taking up extra room in a pack or being left behind by accident, since it's always on the bike.



Bontrager Avert Adventure Shoe




Features

• Cordura and suede upper construction
• High-traction reverse-lug outsole
• EVA midsole
• Slip-on style tongue
• $174.99 USD
trekbikes.com

  
bigquotesBontrager's Avert Adventure Shoe is designed to be capable both off and on the bike. The SPD-compatible shoe features ample traction and is comfortable on and off the bike. The upper is designed with Cordura and suede for durability and quick drying and the tongue is integrated, similar to a slip-on shoe, so that it stays in place. The laces have an easy to access lace holder to keep everything tidy. The shoe is available in two colors, black and sandstorm and US sizes 3.5-14.5 (EU 36-4Cool .


Phoozy XP3 Phone Case




Features

• Protects phone from the elements
• Attachment points to lash on a pack, bike, etc.
• Floats
• Keeps phone from getting too hot/cold
• $49.99 USD
phoozy.com

  
bigquotesI typically don't think too much about having an extra case on my phone, however, phones are expensive and breaking them often is less than ideal. Phoozy's case is an easy slip-on cover to drop a fancy pocket computer in which protects it from a lot of the elements, plus it floats. The biggest selling feature in my mind is that it slows down the cold from killing your phone's battery, which is useful on cooler weather rides whether you plan to often use your phone or just have it available in case of an emergency.



31 Comments

  • 26 2
 Nice to see a trail dog specific hip pack
  • 10 1
 Missed opportunity from marketing team, should have been called the Dog Pack.
  • 9 0
 @isaacschmidt: Or the Poochie
  • 1 0
 @isaacschmidt: I think wolf tooth ought to make a pack and call it the Wolf Pack
  • 11 0
 I just can't see how he'll get that bottle open, but whatever...
  • 9 0
 She's always surprising us.
  • 2 0
 My dog's strategy would be to chew through the cap
  • 5 0
 @danielsapp: Shes a good boy
  • 8 0
 I've been using the rapid pack for 3 years now, it's awesome. It keeps everything very tight to your body and you don't get a ton of bouncing like some of the larger packs.
  • 8 0
 Rapid Pack is perfect for short rides, or med duration rides if you can carry a bottle on the frame too.
  • 3 0
 It's actually so good! Bontrager is rad for the 30 day trial too! I use it on fairly long rides even, as so many things can be stored on the bike now. No movement on this hip pack at all!
  • 9 1
 My dog gives me that same look of 'If you're going to use me for marketing, at least give me a steak'
  • 10 3
 $70 to put plugs in your handlebar.

I know a girl who will put in plugs for $69, but not in your handlebars....
  • 3 0
 Another +1 on the rapid pack. Light, comfy, and I was surprised that it's pretty easy to get the bottle back into the pack... it kinda holds its shape instead of collapsing on itself. You can also stuff a fair bit into the pockets if you have to.
  • 3 0
 That hip pack is the best ride storage I’ve ever purchased. Easily 2.5 hour ride with that thing, if you don’t need any extra layers.
  • 1 0
 +1 for the Rapid Pack. One year and still loving it.
I fit more in there than I thought I could, including emergency blanket and a small pump(doubles with CO2), couple snacks and cell, tube, allen keys etc.... etc....

I got rid of all my 3 pocket jerseys and wear any t shirt now. This pack is great for the retired XC or roadie.
  • 3 0
 Camo phone case? To make sure no one finds your phone if you lose it on the trail.
  • 4 1
 Bontrager Rapid Pack - that's how you do product photos...
  • 3 0
 Didn't even notice it was a dog. What does that say about my friends?
  • 2 0
 I'll give Trek some credit with the Bontrager hip pack, its great. I own one and it is my "go to" most of the time
  • 1 0
 I have had pretty good results using generic bacon strip tire plugs.They are around 1/10th the cost of the dynaplugs.
  • 3 1
 Those Bontrager shoes are hideous.
  • 1 0
 @danielsapp how in the world did you get your dog to sit still with the hip pack on? Super impressed.
  • 1 0
 She’s pretty tolerant, especially for a 10 month old, 90 lb. puppy.
  • 2 0
 mirabel lookin slim thicccc with that sweet fanny pack!
  • 1 1
 I love my Bontrager hip pack also, but for 1-2h rides these days I just drink a glass of water before my ride.
  • 1 0
 You could use the pack for 4 hour rides maybe?
  • 1 0
 Not sure why, but I initially read that as Butt plug!!
  • 1 0
 Didnt know Larry David shreds clipped in?
  • 2 3
 Too bad Dynaplugs aren't called 'do-not plugs' cause they really don't work.
  • 1 1
 I wonder how quickly that bar plug will break in a decent crash or two

Post a Comment



