Check Out: Wet Weather Onesie, Custom Fenders, Apparel & More - October 2018

The Loam Ranger jacket isn't something you'd wear on a ride, unless that ride consists of pedaling across town to grab a burrito. Instead, it's more of a post-ride jacket, a comfy layer to toss on after finishing a chilly fall adventure. The fabric has a nice heft to it, and it has a super comfy, already-broken-in feel. I do wish it had a zippered pocket somewhere, but at least the pockets it does have are nice and deep - as long as I keep the number of handstands I do in an evening to a minimum I should finish the night with my wallet and keys still in my possession. — Mike Kazimer