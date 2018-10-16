PINKBIKE TECH

Check Out: Wet Weather Onesie, Custom Fenders, Apparel & More - October 2018

Oct 16, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

October 2018


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.



Race Face Loam Ranger Jacket

Race Face Loam Ranger jacket

Race Face Loam Ranger jacket
Elbow patches for that classic professor look.
Race Face Loam Ranger jacket
There is a chest pocket and two larger front pockets.

Features

• 80% cotton / 20% nylon
• Snap front closure
• Reinforced elbow patches
• Colors: grey, moss
• $115 USD

bigquotesThe Loam Ranger jacket isn't something you'd wear on a ride, unless that ride consists of pedaling across town to grab a burrito. Instead, it's more of a post-ride jacket, a comfy layer to toss on after finishing a chilly fall adventure. The fabric has a nice heft to it, and it has a super comfy, already-broken-in feel. I do wish it had a zippered pocket somewhere, but at least the pockets it does have are nice and deep - as long as I keep the number of handstands I do in an evening to a minimum I should finish the night with my wallet and keys still in my possession. Mike Kazimer


Ground Keeper Fenders


Just bead it.
Hawaiian luau.

Features

• Multiple rotating designs
• Recycled polyethylene
• Come with zap straps
• Custom designs available
• Won't crack in cold weather
• Made in Bellingham, Washington
• Fits most wheel sizes and fork combinations
• $24 USD


bigquotesIt seems like fenders for your bike are a dime a dozen these days, but some are better than others. Besides having some of the coolest designs I've seen, the fenders from Ground Keeper are made out of recycled polyethylene rather than the often used polypropylene. This helps to keep them from cracking in cooler weather. Ground Keeper can do custom orders with any artwork or photo you could possibly dream up, and they don't have a minimum order amount, so if you want a true "one-off" custom there's not much holding you back.Daniel Sapp



Sombrio Alder Jersey


The adorable creatures on the Sombrio Alder Jersey.
It's not short sleeve, but it's not 3/4 sleeve either!

Features

• Half–sleeve raglan tee design
• Moisture-wicking finish
• Drop back hem
• Standard fit
• 100% Polyester
• Cool Wik fabric which is silky to the touch & breathable in the heat
• Comes in two colours: "Grey Forest Creatures" & "Green Grizzly Camo"
• $55 USD
bigquotesI haven't ridden in the Alder jersey yet, so I can't speak to the moisture-wicking abilities of the Cool Wik fabric, but the fabric is light and soft so I imagine it will be pleasant on hot days. It would be nice to see a small pocket and a goggle wipe on this jersey, but the fit is superb and sizing is aligned with other brands. I also really like the half-length sleeves, which end right at my elbow. It's great to have a women's jersey with a flattering fit, and the pattern of adorable forest creatures is a nice feminine touch, without being your typical teal and purple.Sarah Moore


Troy Lee Resist Shorts

TLD Resist shorts

TLD Resist shorts
An aluminum buckle is used to adjust the fit.
TLD Resist shorts
A zippered vent on each leg helps keep the air flowing.

Features

• Wet weather riding shorts
• 84% nylon/16% spandex
• Water resistance of 10k breathability/20k permeability
• Two zippered front vents, two waterproof zippered side pockets
• Sizes: 28 - 38
• Colors: black, blue
• $129 USD

bigquotesThe rainy season has arrived here in the Pacific Northwest, which means its time to dig out all the waterproof and water resistant clothing that got tossed into a corner during the dry and sunny summer months. The Resist shorts are a good option for those warmer days where waterproof pants would get too hot, but you still want to avoid getting fully saturated. The fit is on the baggier side, but that does mean there's plenty off room to fit knee pads underneath - we'll see how they hold up to a few months of slopping around in the mud. Mike Kazimer



Dirtlej Dirtsuit Core Edition

Dirtlej Dirtsuit

by alexcgevans
Views: 475    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


Dirtlej Dirtsuit. Credit Alex Evans
That's right, no more excuses!
Dirtlej Dirtsuit. Credit Alex Evans
The waist strap lets you fine-tune the fit.

Features

• 13,000 g/m2/24h breathability
• 18,000 mm water resistance
• Sealed zips
• Hood large enough to fit over helmets
• €319
• From sizes XS to XL (model - 5ft 11, 76kg wearing a medium)
• Exterior: 95% Polyamid, 5% Polyester, Interior: 100% Polyester
• Men's and women's cuts
• Air vents to keep you cool
• Waterproof pockets


bigquotesNew for this winter's slop and gloop is the latest Dirtsuit Core Edition that features better breathability, higher water resistance, new colours and two different models with specific men's and women's cuts. Since these were released a few years ago, I've always had my eye on one - I'm a lover of keeping dry, warm and clean and think the Dirtsuit has answered my prayers! It's no more expensive than a waterproof jacket and trousers combo and the all-in-one style should stop mud and shit flying down your back and into your nether regions. So if you're looking for a mud-defying matching onesie for your significant other or just fancy one for yourself, the Dirtsuit has to be at the top of the list of potential purchases.Alex Evans




