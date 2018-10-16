Check Out: Wet Weather Onesie, Custom Fenders, Apparel & More - October 2018

• Reinforced elbow patches
• Colors: grey, moss
• $115 USD
• Won't crack in cold weather
• Made in Bellingham, Washington
• Fits most wheel sizes and fork combinations
• $24 USD
• Half–sleeve raglan tee design
• Moisture-wicking finish
• Drop back hem
• Standard fit
• 100% Polyester
• Cool Wik fabric which is silky to the touch & breathable in the heat
• Comes in two colours: "Grey Forest Creatures" & "Green Grizzly Camo"
• $55 USD
• www.sombrio.com
• Wet weather riding shorts
• 84% nylon/16% spandex
• Water resistance of 10k breathability/20k permeability
• www.troyleedesigns.com
• Two zippered front vents, two waterproof zippered side pockets
• Sizes: 28 - 38
• Colors: black, blue
• $129 USD
• 13,000 g/m2/24h breathability
• 18,000 mm water resistance
• Sealed zips
• Hood large enough to fit over helmets
• €319
• www.dirtlej.com
• From sizes XS to XL (model - 5ft 11, 76kg wearing a medium)
• Exterior: 95% Polyamid, 5% Polyester, Interior: 100% Polyester
• Men's and women's cuts
• Air vents to keep you cool
• Waterproof pockets
8 Comments
Post a Comment