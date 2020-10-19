Check Out: Fiber Enhanced Sealant, Gloves, Shoes, Packs, Books, & Frame Protection

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Black Ox Sealant

Pinkbike Check Out

Pinkbike Check Out
Pinkbike Check Out

Features

• Sealant enhanced with carbon fibers
• CO2 friendly
• $17.99 USD - 16oz.
• Seals holes up to 9mm
• Installs through the valve stem
blackoxsealant.com

bigquotesBlack Ox Sealant is a latex sealant with added carbon fibers which are said to aid in plugging larger holes. The sealant was developed out of frustration with the current options available not working well enough to prevent a flat at US Collegiate National Championships.

The sealant is available in three different sizes and can be used at temperatures below freezing. It's compatible with CushCore, mixes well with most other sealants, and the carbon fibers in the sealant are sourced off of products destined for the landfill.


Cognative MTB Gloves

Pinkbike Check Out

Pinkbike Check Out
Pinkbike Check Out


Features

• Minimalist glove
• Touch screen compatible
cognativemtb.com
• Soft thumb wiper material
• Pre-curved fingers for better comfort and control while holding bars
• $29.95 USD

  
bigquotesCognative MTB's updated gloves have a host of features for a minimalist gripper. There is a stretch panel on the cuff for easy off/on. The glove is touch screen compatible, and there is a reinforcement patch between the index finger and thumb to prevent common seam blowouts.

The thumb has a soft material that won't chafe your face when you're wiping your nose, and the fingers of the gloves are pre-curved to give more control and comfort when gripping the handlebars. Cognative also donates 2% of their sales back to various trail organizations.


UST Swerve Hip/Handlebar Pack

Pinkbike Check Out

Pinkbike Check Out
Pinkbike Check Out


Features

• Convertable hip/handlebar pack
• 4 ways to wear pack as hip pack or sling
• Fleece-lined padded pocket for valuables
• Handlebar attachment system
• $69.99 USD
ustgear.com

  
bigquotesUST's Swerve Hip Pack packs a lot of features into one package with an emphasis on versatility. The pack can be used as a standard fanny pack, slimmed down to be more minimalist, split to have essentials on the hip and on the handlebars, or just mounted on the bars of your bike.

There are pockets for organizing your gear and plenty of straps to lash a little extra on. The pack could offer a solution for those who shred some days and do more of a party ride on others, where having something attached to the handlebars is more acceptable.




Etnies Camber Crank Shoe

Pinkbike Check Out

Pinkbike Check Out
Pinkbike Check Out


Features

• Inspired by skate shoes but, for mountain bikers
• Michelin OCX-3 rubber
• Lugged pattern on toe and heel for hiking
• Stiff molded TPU for pedaling
• $99.99 USD
etnies.com

  
bigquotesEtnies is well known for their classic flat soled shoes. We were using them for years before the advent of stickier rubber options, but they went a bit by the wayside. Now, they're back with the Camber Crank, designed for mountain biking with a stiff sole, Michelin rubber, and traction on the toe and heel for hiking up and down.

The shoes come in three different color options and sizes 5-14 (US).


Ground Keeper's Frame Keeper Frame Protection

Pinkbike Check Out

Pinkbike Check Out
Pinkbike Check Out


Features

• 6 piece kit
• 10 mil thickness
• Available in transparent or opaque, matte or gloss
• Custom Options
• $48 - 79 USD
groundkeeeperfenders.com

  
bigquotesIf you spend thousands on a bike frame, then it makes sense to add some protection to it. Ground Keeper have launched their Frame Keeper frame protection, which includes six 10 mil thick pieces to protect your frame in key areas. The kit is available with their stock designs for $48 or, riders can go fully custom for $79.

With custom options, riders can have a transparent decal or make whatever design they want and re-graphic their frame which could be a much more affordable option than a fully custom paint job. The kit has large trim-to-size pieces so riders don't end up with weird gaps in the graphics or holes in their protection.


Shred Til Bed - The Mountain Bike Animal Alphabet

Pinkbike Check Out

Pinkbike Check Out
Pinkbike Check Out


Features

• Written by Dan Necklen
• Illustrated by Mike Hearsey
• Hardcover
• 52 pages
• $29 USD
kidsrideshotgun.com/products/shred-til-bed

  
bigquotesShred Til Bed is an alphabet book aimed a mountain bikers young and old. Each letter of the alphabet has an illustration of a mountain biking animal to accompany it, everything from a pair of bikepacking antelopes to a sleepy zebra duo that are resting after a busy day of zooming around.

The book is produced by Kids Ride Shotgun, but there's only a mention on the cover and title page - thankfully there aren't any hidden advertisements in the colorful illustrations. It's a clever way to make learning entertaining and interesting - where else can you learn about roosting, hucking, and numbats all in one place?



28 Comments

  • 14 0
 As a new father to an 8-month old, I've never gone from awareness to purchase as fast as I just did with that Shred Til Bed book.
  • 4 0
 My 15-month old just started saying bike. Had to buy it.
  • 1 0
 Yep, just did the same
  • 2 0
 As a 384-month old, I wish someone would buy it for me
  • 12 0
 How nice of Blockox to save the landfills of that horrible carbon fiber waste, by dispersing it throughout our forests instead!
  • 4 0
 all I see is that blue Transition...... just wow.
Sealant=those fibres will be part of the inside skin wall that forms with every sealant I have used over 2 decades. Every time I take a tire off the 3 cups of sealant is non existent or hardly there. I can collect it by pealing off the inside walls of my Minions and Marys every 3 months. It will be a forever problem I put up with sealants work great but it's a messy clean up unless the rims are UST along with the tyres. I have weighed the inside skins that are extracted and some have been over 60 grams of rotational weight I notice with a new fitting. It also seems that somehow the formed skin protects the inside rubber from degradation. Happy monday. lol.
  • 5 2
 I get the utility of carbon fibers in the sealant, but judging by the spray that comes out of my tires with a pinch flat, I'm concerned about leaving all those fibers in the woods. Heck, regular sealant is bad enough.
  • 2 0
 I know "carbon fiber" is supposed to symbolize bike performance in people's minds so strongly that it's automatic and almost beyond question, but for real there was something in the phrase carbon fibers that made me think asbestosis or microplastic pollution before my brain got to "oh, cool, does that work?"
  • 4 0
 Skip a few pages ahead in that book:

Pp

Pinkbikers

A Posse of middle aged dorky dudes
Who think they riding skill is similar to Richie Rudes
  • 4 0
 That etnies shoe looks all warm & cosy (you know your getting on a bit when your heart skips at 3M insulate)
  • 5 1
 How the F did someone think a name that sounds like "BLACK C*CKS" for a white liquid product was a good idea?!
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of a Key & Peele episode
  • 1 0
 Just a heads up that the UST Swerve Bag appears to be for sale to US residents only. There's no option for shipping to Canada.
  • 1 0
 Oh no. What a shame. Maybe they are withholding it until we open our borders? That will teach us eh?
  • 2 0
 Book ordered!! Thanks for sharing that!
  • 1 0
 I had pre-ordered it for my little one. It is great.
  • 2 0
 Blk Ox semen tire sealant
  • 1 0
 I want to shoot different caliber guns at tires filled with Black Ox. But I'm low on extra tires.
  • 1 0
 Etnies where have you been?
  • 1 0
 They've been putting out MTB shoes pretty consistently for a while now, though more aimed at slope/DJ riding. I've been riding the Marana Crank for the last year.
  • 4 0
 hanging out at the food court in the mall... then covid... so now they have a mtb like everyone else
  • 1 0
 Been my go to for the last couple of seasons. No more one-and-done FiveTens.
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: How's the fit compared to 510?
  • 1 0
 10mm thick? Is that right?!
  • 3 0
 No, mils and millimeters are different. A mil is one-thousandth of an inch, or .0254 mm.
  • 2 0
 No, I think that's "mil", which is Americanese for 1/1000th of an inch
  • 1 0
 @pinhead907: equivalent to 14 fluid ounces
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: ahhh gotcha....thanks!

