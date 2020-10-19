Check Out: Fiber Enhanced Sealant, Gloves, Shoes, Packs, Books, & Frame Protection

UST's Swerve Hip Pack packs a lot of features into one package with an emphasis on versatility. The pack can be used as a standard fanny pack, slimmed down to be more minimalist, split to have essentials on the hip and on the handlebars, or just mounted on the bars of your bike.



There are pockets for organizing your gear and plenty of straps to lash a little extra on. The pack could offer a solution for those who shred some days and do more of a party ride on others, where having something attached to the handlebars is more acceptable.