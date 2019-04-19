Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019

• Carbon reinforced sole with a stiffness index of 8.0 and natural rubber tread
• Water- and windproof Gore-Tex Pique membrane
• Sizes: 37 - 49
• $239.99 USD
• SLW2 dial features step-by-step and full release in a single button
• Climaflex collar made of elastic Gore-Tex Rattler membrane and insulating neoprene
• www.northwave.com
• TC Mountain tools: 2-L / 2.5 / 3 (2 pcs) / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 / 10 mm Allen / T10 / T25 Torx, Phillips / Flat head / spoke tools / chainbreaker
• Ninja Pouch: $34.95 USD. Ninja TC: $59.95 USD
• Available with new QuickClick mounting system
• Ninja TC weight: 9 oz
• Ninja Pouch+ carries a tube in a zippered pocket
• www.topeak.com
• Elasticized lace holder
• Dual density outsole
• $100 USD
• Lightweight upper materials and minimal seams
• Colors: black, navy
• Sizes: 39-49
• www.pearlizumi.com
• Closed cell foam cylinders designed to create more linear compression curve
• Two versions: Race and Comfort
• Rotomolded, elevated body with an airtight gasket and thick foam insulation.
• Certified bear resistant
• $369.95 USD / BikR attachment: $54 USD
• 9-inch all-terrain tires
• Keeps food and drink cool for up to 10 days
• rovrproducts.com
• Keeps water cold for over 4 hours
• Waterproof fabric with taped seams
• Colors: black, brick, jade
• $165 USD
17 Comments
Oh and I stuck on an old ESI grip in my fork. Saved me $40. Pro tip from a non-pro right there.
And its bear proof meaning not much in most places but its a cool blag.
I want one. Now.
Calling that colour navy- also not the most accurate description
Post a Comment