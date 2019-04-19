Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019

Winter's in the rearview mirror for most of the Northern Hemisphere, but that doesn't mean there won't a few more chilly, wet days before summer time arrives. Northwave's Raptor GTX shoes are fully waterproof, and work best when temps are around 30-40° F (-1 to 4° C). They have a very roomy fit, which will work well if you're planning on wearing extra thick socks, but sizing down may also be required for the best fit.



Northwave aren't the only company that use an XC-style sole on their wet weather shoes, but I wish someone would come up with a flatter, more hiking boot inspired design. As it is, the Raptor's can be a little slippery if you're clambering over slimy rocks and roots. All in all, the Raptor GTX shoes do what they were designed for - keeping water out, and warmth in, which helps make it possible to start measuring those rainy day rides in hours rather than minutes.