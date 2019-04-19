PINKBIKE TECH

Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019

Apr 19, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Pearl Izumi
CHECK OUT
April 2019


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Northwave Raptor GTX Shoes

Northwave Raptor GTX

Northwave Raptor GTX
Northwave's SLW2 system is used to dial in the fit.
Northwave Raptor GTX
There a spot for mud spikes, but the sole still isn't the grippiest option for trouncing around in the woods.


Features

• Carbon reinforced sole with a stiffness index of 8.0 and natural rubber tread
• Water- and windproof Gore-Tex Pique membrane
• Sizes: 37 - 49
• $239.99 USD

• SLW2 dial features step-by-step and full release in a single button
• Climaflex collar made of elastic Gore-Tex Rattler membrane and insulating neoprene
www.northwave.com


bigquotesWinter's in the rearview mirror for most of the Northern Hemisphere, but that doesn't mean there won't a few more chilly, wet days before summer time arrives. Northwave's Raptor GTX shoes are fully waterproof, and work best when temps are around 30-40° F (-1 to 4° C). They have a very roomy fit, which will work well if you're planning on wearing extra thick socks, but sizing down may also be required for the best fit.

Northwave aren't the only company that use an XC-style sole on their wet weather shoes, but I wish someone would come up with a flatter, more hiking boot inspired design. As it is, the Raptor's can be a little slippery if you're clambering over slimy rocks and roots. All in all, the Raptor GTX shoes do what they were designed for - keeping water out, and warmth in, which helps make it possible to start measuring those rainy day rides in hours rather than minutes.


Topeak Ninja Bottle Cage-Mounted Accessories

CheckOut

CheckOut
Topeak Ninja TC Mountain
CheckOut
Topeak Ninja Pouch

Features

• TC Mountain tools: 2-L / 2.5 / 3 (2 pcs) / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 / 10 mm Allen / T10 / T25 Torx, Phillips / Flat head / spoke tools / chainbreaker
• Ninja Pouch: $34.95 USD. Ninja TC: $59.95 USD

• Available with new QuickClick mounting system
• Ninja TC weight: 9 oz
• Ninja Pouch+ carries a tube in a zippered pocket
www.topeak.com


bigquotesTopeak recently expanded their Ninja series, which includes all sorts of clever ways to carry tubes and tools on your bike. The Ninja Pouch Mountain is a water bottle cage with a zippered pouch underneath it that holds a tube, keeping it from getting covered with mud and grit. It won't fit every single frame out there - you'll want to make sure there's enough clearance between the bag and your shock - but it's a convenient solution for stashing a without relying on velcro straps.

The Ninja TC Mountain is another option in the lineup. Instead of a tube, it holds a full-featured tool inside a plastic case that sits underneath a bottle cage. The case rotates when it's time to use one of the 23 tools, and if you can make sure that it's 100% rattle-free by backing off the dial for the chain tool a couple turns so that it sits snugly against the side of the case




Pearl Izumi X-Alp FLow Shoes

CheckOut

CheckOut
The softer compound and siping under the ball of the foot is intended to provide extra grip.
CheckOut
Looking for gum-rubber soled shoes to match your tires? Now you know where to look.


Features

• Elasticized lace holder
• Dual density outsole
• $100 USD

• Lightweight upper materials and minimal seams
• Colors: black, navy
• Sizes: 39-49
www.pearlizumi.com


bigquotesPearl Izumi bills the new X-Alp Flow as a shoe for "trail riders who push the boundaries," but that might not be the most accurate description. You'll want something more robust, and with a stickier sole, if you truly are pushing the boundaries - the X-Alp Flow shoes are very light and flexible, and better suited to more casual rides, or taking laps around the pumptrack. They are super comfortable, though, and I'm a fan of the gum rubber / navy color scheme. There's also a black and grey option if you're looking for something a little more subdued.




DeanEasy ABS Fork Kit

CheckOut

CheckOut
CheckOut


Features

• Closed cell foam cylinders designed to create more linear compression curve
• Two versions: Race and Comfort

• Compatible with 32-36mm stanchions
• Price: € 40.90
www.deaneasy.it


bigquotesFoam tire inserts, foam fork inserts... What's next, foam frame inserts? DeanEasy's ABS Fork Kit is designed to go into the positive air chamber of any fork with stanchions between 32 and 36mm in diameter. The idea is that the closed-cell foam will give the fork a more linear compression curve, with increased mid-stroke support. The Italian company also claims that the foam reduces that amount of vibration that reaches a rider's hands, but I'm a little skeptical about that one. The foam does make it possible to run lower pressures without losing bottom out resistance, but I need to experiment with it a bit more before reaching a verdict.



Rovr Rollr 45 Cooler

CheckOut

CheckOut
The Rovr will keep food and drink chilled between 35° and 40° for up to 10 days.
CheckOut
A cloth bag pops up on top of the cooler for additional carrying capacity.


Features

• Rotomolded, elevated body with an airtight gasket and thick foam insulation.
• Certified bear resistant
• $369.95 USD / BikR attachment: $54 USD

• 9-inch all-terrain tires
• Keeps food and drink cool for up to 10 days
rovrproducts.com


bigquotesLooking for the perfect cooler to complement your EarthRoamer? The Rovr Rollr 45 might just fit the bill. It keeps food and drink cool for up to 10 days, has 9" wheels for off-road excursions, and a pop-up tote bag for hauling blankets or other accessories. It's certified bear resistant, so your microbrews will stay out of the paws of any hungry forest creatures. There's also an optional bike attachment for those days when you want to take your picnic extra deep into the woods.



Hydro Flask 10L Insulated Hydration Pack

Hydrapak

Hydrapak
An insulated 3L reservoir keeps water cold even on hot summer days.
Hydrapak
The pack is made from a waterproof fabric with taped seams and water resistant zippers.

Features

• Keeps water cold for over 4 hours
• Waterproof fabric with taped seams
• Colors: black, brick, jade
• $165 USD

• Articulated back panel to promote air flow
• 3L insulated reservoir
• Sizes: S/M, M/L
• Weight: 3lb
www.hydroflask.com/journey-series


bigquotesHydration packs may not be as ubiquitous as they once were, but longer missions still require more gear (and snacks) than you can fit in a fanny pack. Hydro Flask's new line of packs (there's a 10L and a 20L model) hold water in an insulated bladder that slides into a neoprene sleeve with a reflective lining, a combo that's claimed to keep water cool for over 4 hours. The exterior of the pack is constructed from a waterproof fabric with taped seams to keep that stash of PB&J sandwiches nice and dry.



Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
178970 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
58415 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
56859 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
54397 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
45934 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
43182 views
Video: 7 More New Products - Sea Otter 2019
40417 views
Pivot's Prototype 29er DH Bike and the Most Custom V10 Ever? - Sea Otter 2019
39915 views

17 Comments

  • + 8
 Finally a hydration backpack that doesn't have millions of straps and zippers and logos and panels and pockets.

Oh and I stuck on an old ESI grip in my fork. Saved me $40. Pro tip from a non-pro right there.
  • - 1
 Thats clever, I always wondered what you could actually use those grips for?
  • + 7
 Is it supposed to function the way neopos does? Or are we really going back to elastomers
  • + 1
 Yes, the concept is similar, although DeanEasy claim it "takes advantages of more features and principles," whatever that means. Both companies are using a foam that compresses due to the increased air pressure that occurs as the fork goes through its travel.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: isn't the special part of the neopos the material's rebound speed? Did the rebound speeds seem similarly slow between both?
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: They out here puttin foam in they chambers now. da fuq
  • + 2
 Who cares about anything else??!! I towable eski! Thats the (dangly region of a mans body) right there.
And its bear proof meaning not much in most places but its a cool blag.
I want one. Now.
  • + 1
 I have the pearl izumi shoes, and do not recommend them. As stated they are great for casual rides and they are much cooler than my previous shoes, but the grip is garbage. Going back to five tens or maybe try those Ion Raids...
  • + 1
 "Pearl Izumi bills the new X-Alp Flow as a shoe for "trail riders who push the boundaries," but that might not be the most accurate description."

Calling that colour navy- also not the most accurate description
  • + 0
 I don't understand how shrinking the fork air chamber can be for "comfort". That's exactly opposite of what Fox and Rockshox have been doing the past few years specifically to help the hobbyist mass of riders not get beat up by their suspension.
  • + 2
 So, what does Formula think of these foam inserts? Is it anything like Neopos?
  • + 1
 Hook that cooler up to a DH rig for some frosty mid-run PBR's and some dialed air maneuvers
  • + 1
 Those must be the most pretentious flat pedal shoes out there. Work best with Ti axles
  • + 1
 “Luxury coolers”? As if the Yeti coolers went excessive enough.
  • + 1
 Alcoholism level 9000. I'll take two please.
  • + 1
 Call it the High 5 cartridge kit.
  • + 2
 Manitou elastomers

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.055413
Mobile Version of Website