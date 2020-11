Outbound's Trail Evo is the handlebar complement to their helmet-mounted Hangover light. It has a lot of useful features in an easy to operate package and is made to throw a good spread of light from a small package.



The beam pattern on the light is designed to more broadly cover the trail. Outbound claim this helps with vision at night, and the light has over a two hour run time on its adaptive mode. This mode slowly adjusts the output as a riders' eyes adjust to the dark to get the maximum power and run time out of the light. Additionally, the light comes with mounts for 31.6 and 35mm bars, and the quick-release function is easy to use and extremely secure.