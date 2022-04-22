Check Out: Fox's Spring 2022 Trail Apparel

I can't say I fully understood the concept when I first heard about - and even received - these knicker-kneepad-chamois combo things. A chamois, but down to my ankles (I guess that's a roadie thing?), and with built-in knee pads. Ryan Palmer over at Beta sang their praise back in February, but it took me a little longer to come around. Now, though, I'll admit they have their place. These things are lifesavers on cold days because they add another warm, technical layer. The chamois is great. The knee pads are also great, as they're easy to wear pedaling and there's zero chance of a gap forming between my knee pad and my shorts. Praise the lord.