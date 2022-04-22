Check Out: Fox's Spring 2022 Trail Apparel

Apr 22, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

CHECK OUT


Fox has released a full Spring 2022 Trail Kit clothing collection complete with essentially all the gear someone would need to hit the trails - minus shoes and the bike itself. Fox divides its products into distinct 'kits' like the ultralight Flexair and burly Defend lines. Sitting right in the middle, the Ranger collection that we'll check out today aims to create versatile tech clothing that'll work as go-to everyday pieces.


Photos by Josh Woodward


Women's Ranger Jersey

I think it's a nice looking jersey.
The cut is very comfortable, not too loose and not too tight.

Features

• TruDri wicking fabric
• XS-XL for women, S-2XL for men
• $55 USD
• 100% recycled fabric
• Contoured back for on-bike coverage

bigquotesThe Ranger Jersey is extremely lightweight and comfortable, balancing casual looks with a techy feel. It's nice to see more brands using recycled materials to make their clothing. I'd recommend sizing down if you're between sizes - I'm 5'10" and tend to be on the bigger side of women's medium sizing, but this medium has a nice, relaxed fit on me. It's a little see-through, but I bet the other colors are more opaque for those who care about that sort of thing.



Women's Ranger Pants

Again, the medium is on the larger side of medium, so I'd recommend sizing down for those who are between sizes.

The waist strap is minimal and effective.
They feel light and spacious enough to almost be running pants, but with a cut that allows for mountain biking movement and keeps the pant legs away from the drivetrain.

Features

• Two zippered hip pockets
• Women's sizes XS-XL
• $100 USD
• Tapered legs with elastic ankles
• Unisex fit
• Available in black and "rum"

bigquotesThe Trail Pant is lightweight, breathable, and stretchy enough to pedal for a long time. Each of the three zippered pockets is large enough to fit a modern (giant) smartphone, but without much room to spare. The fabric is plenty soft, with no crinkly noises (thankfully), so I see myself reaching for these pants quite a bit in the future for trail rides and bike park days alike. One thing to note is that the tapered ankles are much tighter than most pants, which is a minor annoyance.




Women's Ranger Tights

The biggest selling point for these is that there's no chance of a knee pad gap forming.
And they use the same D3O pad design as other, non-integrated knee pads from Fox.

Features

• Removable D3O knee pads
• Sizes XS-XL
• $140 USD
• 25" inseam
• There's a men's version too, but it costs $10 more and comes with a reinforced skid plate on the knees (we'll talk about my feelings on that another time)
• Mesh side panels

bigquotesI can't say I fully understood the concept when I first heard about - and even received - these knicker-kneepad-chamois combo things. A chamois, but down to my ankles (I guess that's a roadie thing?), and with built-in knee pads. Ryan Palmer over at Beta sang their praise back in February, but it took me a little longer to come around. Now, though, I'll admit they have their place. These things are lifesavers on cold days because they add another warm, technical layer. The chamois is great. The knee pads are also great, as they're easy to wear pedaling and there's zero chance of a gap forming between my knee pad and my shorts. Praise the lord.



Speedframe Pro Helmet

You can't deny that this helmet looks fast.

Speed holes in the back (or, ventilation, I guess).
The inside boats MIPS, a dual-density foam system, and an antimicrobial liner.

Features

• MIPS and dual-density Varizorb EPS foam
• Sizes S, M (380g), L
• $170 USD
• Three-position, goggle-compatible visor
• Antimicrobial XT2 liner
• 360-degree fit system and Fidlock closure

bigquotesFox's top-end half shell helmet carries a five-star Virginia Tech rating, is very comfortable, and - I feel - looks good. The claimed 380g weight makes it lighter than some helmets that cost nearly twice as much as this one, which makes it seem like a pretty solid product. The Fidlock closure and organized strap layout are nice touches as well.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Apparel Fox Clothing


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
110573 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
79009 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
57515 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
57351 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
45314 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
41260 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
37496 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
36394 views

14 Comments

  • 11 6
 Quit trying to reinvent the belt. Put loops on your pants and just stop there.
  • 5 1
 Okay boomer. I have a pair and the fox system works really with the cut of the fly. You can cinch the pant and don't get any bunching, unlike a belt and loop system.
  • 1 0
 i guess ill disagree. i dont want to have to bother with bringing a separate belt. i have some 7Mesh shorts and they have built in belt/cinches on the side that work great and i dont have to worry about them. theyre always there and they just work
  • 3 0
 Does the new speedframe creak as much as the previous generation?
  • 1 0
 I picked up the men's Ranger pants last week. Reasonably priced, good fit, and stretchy. Would recommend.
  • 2 0
 for 20 years it was shorts only then i tried a pair of defend pants because they were cheap on sale. Now I wear them all winter and purchased a second pair.
  • 1 0
 when is the flexair pro pant going to drop? should be part of the spring collection.
  • 1 0
 I hate D3O kneepads. It rubs my kneecap in a weird way. Bring back the old Fox Launch Pro.
  • 1 0
 Wow! We finally know the outcome of that beta/built in knee pads article!
  • 1 0
 The first outfit has very strong “ Gap preppy “ vibes.
  • 1 0
 Love my speedframe.
  • 1 4
 Boats MIPS?
Cool knew Texh in the helmet world?
  • 2 2
 Boasts autocorrected to boats. The rest of us knew that and were also too kind to point it out. You, on the other hand, were neither bright enough to figure it out nor kind enough to let it go.
  • 1 0
 Sure but why not poof read?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009914
Mobile Version of Website