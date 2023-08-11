Check Out: Funky Chain Dampers, Crafty Bike Pack Gear, a Caffeinated Protein Supplement, & More

feels faster on the trail.



These loops of dual-density rubber are what STFU label as Chain Dampers and they come in four sizes to fit anything from a single-speed drivetrain to an ultra-wide range cassette.



The softer rubber loops, similar to the durometer of a handlebar grip, are molded around the firmer plastic spine that holds the damper upright. They’re designed with a cut-to-fit for any chainstay height or shape. Included in the packaging are sculpted plastic footings for the damper to rest in place. On the website, you’ll find instructions for fitting the chain dampers.



I cut the damper down the middle for a speedy install. That avoids breaking the chain, and so far the zip ties have held everything in place just fine. I’ve also experimented with using the shorter of the two dampers on the underside of the chain stay, which has also reduced any clanging.



Here’s solid evidence that they calm down the chain from flapping like a flag in the wind.





The Stay Guard is STFU Bike’s latest product and stands out from other protectors with its row of angled fins. The raised portion is 1.5cm wide and runs 3.9 cm in length, while the sticky flat portion is 3.8cm wide. A sticky 3M adhesive covers the entire backing and uses a similar soft durometer rubber as the Chain Dampers.



