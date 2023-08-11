Check Out: Funky Chain Dampers, Crafty Bike Pack Gear, a Caffeinated Protein Supplement, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
STFU Chain Damper and Stay Guard
Features
• Models to fit any size drivetrain • Soft rubber reduces chain feedback • $29.95 - 34.95 USD
• Customizable frame fits • Includes zip-ties and baseplates • stfubike.com
I’ve seen a lot of homemade chainstay protectors over the years, including everything from garden hoses to old tires. Maybe they keep your chain quiet, but they sure aren’t pretty looking. STFU Bike has two types of products to silence chain slap. They even claim that it can improve your suspension. Whether that’s totally true, there’s no arguing that a silent bike feels faster on the trail.
These loops of dual-density rubber are what STFU label as Chain Dampers and they come in four sizes to fit anything from a single-speed drivetrain to an ultra-wide range cassette.
The softer rubber loops, similar to the durometer of a handlebar grip, are molded around the firmer plastic spine that holds the damper upright. They’re designed with a cut-to-fit for any chainstay height or shape. Included in the packaging are sculpted plastic footings for the damper to rest in place. On the website, you’ll find instructions for fitting the chain dampers.
I cut the damper down the middle for a speedy install. That avoids breaking the chain, and so far the zip ties have held everything in place just fine. I’ve also experimented with using the shorter of the two dampers on the underside of the chain stay, which has also reduced any clanging.
Here’s solid evidence that they calm down the chain from flapping like a flag in the wind.
The Stay Guard is STFU Bike’s latest product and stands out from other protectors with its row of angled fins. The raised portion is 1.5cm wide and runs 3.9 cm in length, while the sticky flat portion is 3.8cm wide. A sticky 3M adhesive covers the entire backing and uses a similar soft durometer rubber as the Chain Dampers.
If you’re into bikepacking, one of the main challenges, besides route planning, is keeping the weight of your bike to a minimum. Another hurdle to overcome is comfort, and that means your time spent sleeping too. This Nemo sleeping pad is one of the most effective and efficient that I’ve tried to date.
The Tensor Ultralight comes with a lifetime warranty, repair kit, carry bag, and has a built-in pump. By simply waving the inflation sack in the air, connecting it to the pad, and rolling it closed, the pad will inflate to a comfy 3” cushion.
There are model options for every size and shape of person, plus an insulated option only tacks on 35g. That will bump the R value, the measure of thermal resistance, from 2.5 up to 4.2. Two layers of Thermal Mirror, a "metallized film" that remains quiet when you roll around, adds to the effectiveness of this packable sleeping pad. Even with that insulating technology, the materials are 100% Bluesign certified and made from recycled 20D polyester fabrics.
• Beech wood handle • Custom engraving available • opinel.com
I can’t remember when I first heard the phrase, “A dull knife is a deadly knife,” but I can attest to that. A dull knife requires more pressure to cut, often leading to slipping off of the object. You could think of a thousand ways to use this well-recognized and cleverly designed Opinel pocket knife.
Opinel knives have been made in Savoie, France, since 1890, but Marcel Opinel came up with the Virobloc safety lock ring mechanism in 1955. The folding blade secures the knife in the open and closed position by twisting the ring at the blade’s pivot, which is also protected from wiggling loose.
This No.10 model features a 10cm long stainless steel blade gets a 55-57 HRC rating on the Rockwell hardness scale. The beech wood handle keeps the weight to 75g and custom engraving is available.
Opinel says that the No.10 blade doesn’t require any special treatments, like carbon steel - just avoid long contact with any aggressive cleaners or saltwater. They also state that it works best with whittling wood. I prefer to cut through expensive jerseys when snacking on meat and cheese in the Chilcotins.
Evoc Duffel 26L
These Stay Guards are a tidy solution if your stock one is flapping about or you've pieced together your own frame.
Features
• Waterproof and 100% PVC-free upper material • Up to 30L capacity • $200 USD
Evoc makes some bomber gear and this Duffle Backpack 26 is a simple, water resistant option for lugging my day to day gear around. The basic design has a padded laptop sleeve with a aluminum hook closure.
26L of main compartment storage allows for enough room to stuff a half-shell helmet, along with three mesh pouches and one zippered pocket to separate smaller items. Two of those mesh pockets are situated to hold drink containers upright, just in case they decide to leak. The inner compartment is waterproof from the laptop sleeve too.
This isn’t designed as a mountain bike pack necessarily, but the sternum buckle keeps the padded shoulder straps in place well enough for a few hops off of curbs between bike paths.
Osmo Rapid Recovery Whey Protein
Features
• Chocolate and vanilla flavors • 17-18g of whey protein per serving • $56.98 USD
• Added green tea extract • Caffeine claims to accelerate glycogen replacement • osmonutrition.com
There are a thousand supplement brands on the market and I’ve tried most of the popular “healthy” options out there. Given my dietary complications (allergies and Chron’s Disease), replenishing after activities without upsetting my stomach isn’t as straightforward as visiting the nearest gas station for chocolate milk and Haribo candies, like Kazimer.
Osmo Rapid Recovery is a whey-based protein with green tea. Osmo claims that, “The small amount of caffeine with carbs and protein has been shown to accelerate glycogen replacement by 66% over carbs and protein alone.”
17g of whey protein in each serving doesn’t have a funky after tastes or that dry, chalky texture either. Best of all, it doesn't cause any bloating for me, like some pea-based protein drinks.