Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More

Bontrager's new RSL carbon handlebar / stem combo is a guaranteed conversation starter, and it also adds some space-age flair to any bike. I'd even go so far as to say these are some of the best looking bars currently on the market. While the concept isn't exactly new, it's still a polarizing design due to the fact that adjusting handlebar roll isn't possible, and there's no easy stem switching. On the flip side, the integration allows for fairly significant weight savings, somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 grams compared to a high-end carbon bar and aluminum stem combo.



The $350 price tag also isn't exactly budget friendly, but there are also carbon bars and stems out there that, when purchased together, would have a similar final price. Bontrager offers two versions – the 750mm XC-oriented model with a 13-degree stem drop, and the trail-oriented version that comes in an 820mm length and a 0-degree rise stem.



I've been using trail version, trimmed down to 780mm. Installation was straightforward, just don't forget to use the included aluminum spacer that sits on the inside of the stem to help cinch everything down. On my scale the bars weigh 274 grams, or 24-grams more than Bontrager's stated weight. (I have a feeling their weight is without the aluminum spacer, but I included it since it's a necessary part.)



Out on the trail, the bars feel, well, normal. They're stiff without feeling uncomfortably harsh, and the rise and sweep isn't that far off from what I prefer. However, they also don't exactly match my current preference, and that's what's ultimately going to be the deciding factor when it comes to who purchases these. For me, they're very close, but not quite in line with what I'm looking for - I'd love to see a higher rise version added into the lineup, and maybe one with a little more backsweep and a 40mm stem length.



If the 45mm or 35mm stem length, 27.5mm rise, 7-degree backsweep and 6-degree upsweep match the numbers you're after, then the RSL bars could be a good weight saving option.