Check Out: Hardtail Edition

• 27.5"
• Full carbon frame - 1400g
• 66-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 420mm CS
• Max tire clearance : 27.5 x 2.6
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Availabe as a frame only or complete with a SRAM GX / Fox 34 fork
• $1,699 USD (Frame Only) / $3,699 USD (Complete)
• transitionbikes.com
• 27.5"
• Chromoly 4130 frame
• 64.5-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 415mm-430mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5 x 2.8 or 29 x 2.6
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or complete with a Shimano XT drivetrain and RockShox Pike RC 140mm fork
• $649 USD (Frame Only) / $2,799 USD (Complete w/dropper)
• rsdbikes.com
• 29" / 27.5+"
• Custom 4130 Chromoly
• 66-deg HTA w/150mm fork (29), 425mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.8"
• Sizing: S, M, M/L, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or complete with either a SRAM GX or X01 Eagle build and 150mm RockShox Lyrik
• $1,650 USD (Frame Only) / $4,250 USD (Complete GX Eagle) / $5,150 USD (Complete X01 Eagle)
• chromagbikes.com
• 27.5"
• Reynolds 853 tubing
• 67-deg HTA w/140mm fork at 25% sag, 427mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5 x 2.4" or 27.5+ x 2.8"
• Sizing: 16.5", 18", 19.5"
• Available as a frame only or complete
• $699 EU (Frame Only) / $2,380 EU (Complete Standard) / $3,050 EU (Complete Elite)
• statonbikes.com
• 27.5+" / 29"
• Carbon, aluminum, and steel frame options
• 68-deg HTA w/120mm fork, 415mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5+ x 3.0" / 29" x 2.6
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available in multiple carbon or aluminum builds or as a frame only in cromoly
• $575 USD (Frame Only - cromoly) / $1,399 USD (Complete AL) - $3,999 USD (Complete CR DL)
• konaworld.com
• 27.5+" / 29"
• 6061 Triple Butted Aluminum
• 65-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 428mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5 x 2.8" or 29 x 2.3"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or complete
• $399 - $419 USD (Frame Only) / $1,099 - $1,999 USD (Complete)
• commencal.com
• 29"
• Alloy
• 65-deg HTA w/130mm fork, 440mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 29 x 2.5"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a complete with three build options
• $1,649.99 USD (Comp), $1,099.99 USD (Race), $849.99 USD (Sport)
• nukeproof.com
