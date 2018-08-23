PINKBIKE TECH

Check Out: Hardtail Edition

Aug 23, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

Cruising through the forest aboard the Chromag Aperture
CHECK OUT
Hardtail Edition


With the influx of so many phenomenal and increasingly affordable full suspension bikes these days it seems that it's increasingly rare to see someone pedaling a hardtail into the forest. Those simpler machines shouldn't be forgotten, as they, like their double-squish siblings, are more capable than ever before, and can offer that same feeling of stoke, often in a more affordable package. There are a lot of great options for an aggressive hardtail out there - here are seven that grabbed our attention.

If you're not convinced of the fun-having capability and trail worthiness of a hardtail, just check out the videos at the bottom.




Transition Bikes Throttle

Transition Throttle

Transition Throttle
Transition Throttle

Features

• 27.5"
• Full carbon frame - 1400g
• 66-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 420mm CS
• Max tire clearance : 27.5 x 2.6
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Availabe as a frame only or complete with a SRAM GX / Fox 34 fork
• $1,699 USD (Frame Only) / $3,699 USD (Complete)
transitionbikes.com


bigquotesTransition have always had a knack for making functional and capable bikes. Their carbon hardtails are some of the newer additions to their line-up. The 27.5" wheeled Throttle is claimed to be the most aggressive hardtail they have ever designed, capable of handling everything from trails to dirt jumps.



RSD MiddleChild

RSD Middlechild

RSD Middlechild
RSD Middlechild

Features

• 27.5"
• Chromoly 4130 frame
• 64.5-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 415mm-430mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5 x 2.8 or 29 x 2.6
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or complete with a Shimano XT drivetrain and RockShox Pike RC 140mm fork
• $649 USD (Frame Only) / $2,799 USD (Complete w/dropper)
rsdbikes.com


bigquotesRSD's MiddleChild is a 4130 chromoly hardtail that, according to RSD, is designed as a "purely new-school enduro hardtail." The bike can handle either 27.5" or 29" wheels and is built around a 140mm fork. It has adjustable chainstays, a 74-degree seattube, and a 64.5-degree headtube making it capable of going both up and down.



Chromag Surface

Chromag Surface

Chromag Surface
Chromag Surface

Features

• 29" / 27.5+"
• Custom 4130 Chromoly
• 66-deg HTA w/150mm fork (29), 425mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.8"
• Sizing: S, M, M/L, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or complete with either a SRAM GX or X01 Eagle build and 150mm RockShox Lyrik
• $1,650 USD (Frame Only) / $4,250 USD (Complete GX Eagle) / $5,150 USD (Complete X01 Eagle)
chromagbikes.com


bigquotesChromag Bikes are based in Whistler, BC and their progressive designs reflect the terrain around them. The Surface is designed as an aggressive 29er that, in the right hands, can tackle most any trail it's pointed down. Sleek, custom CNC'd dropouts fit a 12 mm through axle while Chromag's "Yokel" chainstay junction helps to keep the frame stiff and light.




Stanton Slackline 853 Next Gen

Stanton Slackline

Stanton Slackline
Stanton Slackline

Features

• 27.5"
• Reynolds 853 tubing
• 67-deg HTA w/140mm fork at 25% sag, 427mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5 x 2.4" or 27.5+ x 2.8"
• Sizing: 16.5", 18", 19.5"
• Available as a frame only or complete
• $699 EU (Frame Only) / $2,380 EU (Complete Standard) / $3,050 EU (Complete Elite)
statonbikes.com


bigquotesThe Stanton Slackline is a bit of a "jack of all trades" when it comes to aggressive hardtails. While it doesn't have angles as slack as some other bikes here, it can still hold its own in the steeps. I've spent some time riding a friend's and thoroughly enjoyed it - I was more disappointed than usual when it came time to give it back




Kona Big Honzo

Big Honzo CR DL

Big Honzo CR DL
Big Honzo CR DL

Features

• 27.5+" / 29"
• Carbon, aluminum, and steel frame options
• 68-deg HTA w/120mm fork, 415mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5+ x 3.0" / 29" x 2.6
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available in multiple carbon or aluminum builds or as a frame only in cromoly
• $575 USD (Frame Only - cromoly) / $1,399 USD (Complete AL) - $3,999 USD (Complete CR DL)
konaworld.com


bigquotesKona's new Big Honzo has modern geometry with a variety of build options to choose from, everything from a full-on, top of the line carbon version to a steel model with adjustable dropouts.




Commencal Meta HT AM



Features

• 27.5+" / 29"
• 6061 Triple Butted Aluminum
• 65-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 428mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 27.5 x 2.8" or 29 x 2.3"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or complete
• $399 - $419 USD (Frame Only) / $1,099 - $1,999 USD (Complete)
commencal.com


bigquotesThe new Meta HT AM is designed around a 140mm-150mm fork and 29" or 27.5 +" wheels. The bike is made to be versatile and capable both up and down hills with a 74-deg seattube angle and a 65-deg headtube. There are three different complete bikes, plus a frame only option.




Nukeproof Scout 290

Nukeproof Scout

Nukeproof Scout
Nukeproof Scout

Features

• 29"
• Alloy
• 65-deg HTA w/130mm fork, 440mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 29 x 2.5"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a complete with three build options
• $1,649.99 USD (Comp), $1,099.99 USD (Race), $849.99 USD (Sport)
nukeproof.com


bigquotesThe Nukeproof Scout is a no-frills hardtail that should be as capable as it is simple and affordable. It has Boost-148 spacing, a threaded BB, and internal routing for a dropper post. The geometry has been made more progressive than the previous model, giving more reach and extra comfort for long days on the bike.



Chromag Rootdown - Alchemy 2

by Chromagbikes
Views: 11,886    Faves: 160    Comments: 22


Transition Vanquish and Throttle Carbon Hardtail

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 9,337    Faves: 35    Comments: 4



MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany / @RSD-Bikes / @Chromagbikes / @StantonBikesUK / @konaworld / @COMMENCALbicycles / @Nukeproofinternational


Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
51088 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
45918 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
45549 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
45184 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
44551 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41796 views
16 Dogs of Crankworx Whistler
37924 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whister 2018
34151 views

19 Comments

  • + 3
 Thank you for this feature Pinkbike - Transition Throttle is on my wish list. Also a shout out for the Ragley Mmmbop - very similar geometry to the Throttle but aluminium and only £300.
  • + 1
 "If you're not convinced of the fun-having capability and trail worthiness of a hardtail, just check out the videos at the bottom." Watches first video. Yes, that guy shredded that hardtail. Probably harder than a lot of us could shred a full-susser. But did you see how badly the bike was getting knocked around on those roots and whatnot? Yeah, a hardtail can handle plenty, granted you can muscle through and don't break any parts. But a fully can absorb those hits and hence hold a better line and reduce fatigue. I'm looking at getting an all-mountain bike for precisely that reason. Yeah, I've ridden everything on my "xc"ish hardtail, up to and including park. After some weird noises at first, and snapping the reflector on my front wheel in half... forgot that was there lol it was fine. Sure, I was using all the travel, but so what, and the tires slid, bit that's an easy fix. But more importantly... after a 6 hour day of park... ouch. And don't even get me started on what could happen if I case a decently large jump. Just my 2 cents . Anyone else got an opinion?
  • + 0
 Clarification: Don't get me wrong. I love my bike, and riding, and the simplicity of a hardtail. Shred watcha got! Just feeling that HT's can be a bit outgunned by terrain sometimes. ?
  • + 1
 @mtbikeaddict: I remember doing a day's uplift at Cwmcarn DH on a steel Charge Blender with Dirt Jump forks, a foolish decision. Had a few too many beers the night before and puked up on the first run down. I was outgunned by both bike and terrain Big Grin Fun day though.
  • + 1
 "Anyone else got an opinion?". What, on Pinkbike? I don't think you'll find many of those around here...

*Runs for cover*
  • + 2
 I know you showed the Slackline not the Switchback, but I always feel obliged to link back to this when I see their hardtails posted.

www.pinkbike.com/news/rattlin-down-revolution-on-a-hardtail-video-2017.html
  • + 2
 Lots of beautifully made metal hard tails to choose from. Could have left the bloody carbon one out though, really was no need for that.
  • + 0
 Fair call.
  • + 1
 looking at 4K carbon hard tails an thinking, "4K will get me a fckng nice full susser!" Big Grin
  • + 1
 The greatest hardtail edit of all time, just for stoke purposes: www.pinkbike.com/news/phil-atwill-crushing-it.html
  • + 1
 hard to look at an article about hard tails and not see a legendary GT Zaskar - GT really seem to be missing a trick here
  • + 1
 If Transition sells enough of those carbon hardtails, maybe some day they will have enough money to hire an actual engineer.
  • + 1
 While polarizing, any reason you didn't have one of Sick Bicycle Co bikes in here? just to hard to get a hold off?
  • + 1
 Production Privee?
  • + 1
 No Kingdom, Sick Bikes, Production Privee or Cotic?? Cmon PB!
  • + 1
 These are the hardtails that "grabbed their attention", not that these are the best bikes around. Apparently these are the hardtails that were most common where they ride? Other than that, aren't Kingdom and Sick built to order? That may be another reason they weren't mentioned here. This time of year, articles are most appreciated if they nudge you towards the end of season sales. If we're talking about the best hardtails (which is going to clutter the comment section too) I would have expected BTR somewhere in there.
  • + 1
 NS Surge EVO
  • + 1
 Stanton looks like a super deal. Reynolds 853 vs 4130 Chromoly
  • + 1
 No Production Privee Shan? It's a beast

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041253
Mobile Version of Website