Check Out: Heat-Shedding Rotors, a 3D-Printed Saddle, Lubricants to Winterize Your Bike, & More

Additive manufacturing is everywhere we look and the top layer of this Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Ti 316 Superflow saddle certainly showcases new production methods with an intersting, but potentially beneficial look. They're also going for the long name highscore.



The cushy rubber grid is printed in multiple offset layers to replace a traditional foam. Surprisingly, I've found it pretty durable after holding up to a few dirt samples. The top is bonded to a carbon base and supported by unique 7mm Ti 316 rails which are said to be 25% stronger than traditional titanium rails.



The Boost 3D Superflow takes on the classic SLR shape and comes in two widths. The S is 130mm wide whereas the L is 145 across and 248mm long. I found the SLR to be narrower than other brands with the same sizing.



Profile-wise, it’s on the rounder side laterally but has a unique scooped section in front of the sit bone area. That makes for a prominently nose section and is best placed in a negative rise for a traditionally neutral position. The numbers used alongside the naming refers to the hole cut in the base, with 3 being the largest section removed.



Mud does cake up the saddle on wet rides, however, it remains grippy and cleans up easily. If you’re not the type to wear chamois shorts, the coarse texture may feel slightly abrasive after prolonged use. A strip of Gorilla tape did the trick to shield any surprising spray from the back wheel.

