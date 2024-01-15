Check Out: Heat-Shedding Rotors, a 3D-Printed Saddle, Lubricants to Winterize Your Bike, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Formula Two-Piece Rotors
• Black or gold aluminum carrier • 180 and 203mm sizes • Lightweight - 180g (203mm)
Often referred to as floating discs, this type of dual-material rotor is said to dissipate heat faster. The Two-Piece rotor uses a steel braking surface and is riveted to an aluminum carrier, which saves considerable weight.
Formula’s Two-Piece rotors come in 180 or 203mm sizes and two anodized colors; black and gold. The 203mm option weighs 180g and saves 58g over their full-steel version. At the moment, the rotors are only available in a 6-bolt configuration at $65 and $75 USD, which includes premium-level titanium fasteners.
Specialized 2FO Method Shoes
• SlipNot ST rubber • Five colorways • Sizes: 36-49, (half sizes through 38-47)
Some riders prefer a casual look, especially for post-ride (pre-shower?) social settings. Specialized’s 2FO Method shoes provide that styling without missing out on technical requirements for serious riding.
The first ingredient in making a successful flat-pedal shoe is including a sticky rubber sole and the SlipNot ST compound rivals Five Ten’s Stealth Rubber. In some scenarios, I think it's actually better. For example, the triangular tread pattern provides better traction while hiking uphill in grass or snow.
In terms of fit, they’re true to length and medium in width. Another critical factor for a choice flat pedal shoe is a wide, thin sole, which the Method has. A foam core is cushy and not too stiff so that it doesn’t wrap around the pedal to increase grip. There’s also a deep heel cup and ample ankle support.
Ceramicspeed UFO Drip Wet Conditions Chain Lube
• Wax-based liquid • Non-toxic, biodegradable formula
Ceramicspeed’s UFO Drip Wet Conditions name is self-explanatory but what’s not as apparent is that it’s claimed to be the “world’s fastest lube”. I'll save the watts saved per grams of lubricant measurements for another time, but in the real world I can confirm it’s one of the least-gunky wet lubes, and doesn’t disappear on long rides in extreme conditions.
The wax-style liquid is made from a non-toxic and biodegradable formula that never builds up excessively. It’s meant to be applied liberally under a steady stream of two chain revolutions and not wiped off. Fusing over chain lube isn’t something I’m overly concerned with, but over the particularly wet and on-going autumn we’ve experienced, I’ve gravitated to this particular chain lube.
Nobody likes rusty bits. Muc-Offs HCB-1 is a spray-on liquid which prevents rust from forming and dissolves existing corrosion spots. It’s safe to use on electrical components, painted frame areas and most plastic surfaces.
Once applied, the Harsh Conditions Barrier is said to be active for up to 12 months and resistant to salt water. In fact, it passes the 300-hour ASTM B-117 salt spray test, which makes it a highly valuable product if you transport your bike outside of your vehicle on salty streets. Applying this to pedal springs, stem bolts, and external bearing surfaces should help shrug off winter’s bite.
Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D TI 316 Superflow
• 3D-printed top and cushion • 7mm titanium rails • Carbon base • Weight: 208g
Additive manufacturing is everywhere we look and the top layer of this Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Ti 316 Superflow saddle certainly showcases new production methods with an intersting, but potentially beneficial look. They're also going for the long name highscore.
The cushy rubber grid is printed in multiple offset layers to replace a traditional foam. Surprisingly, I've found it pretty durable after holding up to a few dirt samples. The top is bonded to a carbon base and supported by unique 7mm Ti 316 rails which are said to be 25% stronger than traditional titanium rails.
The Boost 3D Superflow takes on the classic SLR shape and comes in two widths. The S is 130mm wide whereas the L is 145 across and 248mm long. I found the SLR to be narrower than other brands with the same sizing.
Profile-wise, it’s on the rounder side laterally but has a unique scooped section in front of the sit bone area. That makes for a prominently nose section and is best placed in a negative rise for a traditionally neutral position. The numbers used alongside the naming refers to the hole cut in the base, with 3 being the largest section removed.
Mud does cake up the saddle on wet rides, however, it remains grippy and cleans up easily. If you’re not the type to wear chamois shorts, the coarse texture may feel slightly abrasive after prolonged use. A strip of Gorilla tape did the trick to shield any surprising spray from the back wheel.