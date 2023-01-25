Check Out: Heated Gloves, a Waterproof Vest, an Insulated Steel Bottle, & One-Touch Release Packs

On the topic of staying warm while biking through the winter months, heated gloves are the answer for anyone who suffers from Raynaud’s disease or cold fingers. Racer’s E-Glove 4 uses an iR-WARM heating circuit that wraps all the way around your fingertips with a microprocessor to regulate the temperature inside, although there are three levels to choose from.



There’s no shortage of details on the €199.95 E-Glove 4. A raised button on the right hand displays the battery life and controls the heating level for both gloves via Bluetooth. These literal oven mitts are well constructed with Clarino pre-curved palms, a soft microfiber wiper along the thumbs, and a Polymax membrane means they are waterproof too. An extra-long, zippered cuff opens to access each slim battery pack, pulls on without restriction, and keep out any drafts.



The E-Glove 4 are full-on for winter, so they’re not going to compare to Racer’s Factory summer version in terms of dexterity, but they are slim enough to operate the handlebar controls naturally. I found the size medium to fit true alongside most other brands and provide enough space so as to not restrict blood flow.

