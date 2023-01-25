Check Out: Heated Gloves, a Waterproof Vest, an Insulated Steel Bottle, & One-Touch Release Packs

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked about but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Racer E-Glove 4 Heated Gloves
A single button on the top of the right palm operates and displays three heating levels in the gloves via Bluetooth.
The wires wind all the way around the finger tips of the gloves and are dextrous and grippy considering their warmth.
Features
• Full profile heating wire w/ 3 power levels • Sleek battery connection • Polymax waterproof membrane, Clarino palm
On the topic of staying warm while biking through the winter months, heated gloves are the answer for anyone who suffers from Raynaud’s disease or cold fingers. Racer’s E-Glove 4 uses an iR-WARM heating circuit that wraps all the way around your fingertips with a microprocessor to regulate the temperature inside, although there are three levels to choose from.
There’s no shortage of details on the €199.95 E-Glove 4. A raised button on the right hand displays the battery life and controls the heating level for both gloves via Bluetooth. These literal oven mitts are well constructed with Clarino pre-curved palms, a soft microfiber wiper along the thumbs, and a Polymax membrane means they are waterproof too. An extra-long, zippered cuff opens to access each slim battery pack, pulls on without restriction, and keep out any drafts.
The E-Glove 4 are full-on for winter, so they’re not going to compare to Racer’s Factory summer version in terms of dexterity, but they are slim enough to operate the handlebar controls naturally. I found the size medium to fit true alongside most other brands and provide enough space so as to not restrict blood flow.
Mission Workshop Altosphere Vest
A small zippered pocket on the lower back can be flipped inside out and has an elastic tether to hang onto the stowed vest.
The two-way chest zipper can be opened from the bottom to vent instead of funnelling air down the neck.
Features
• Waterproof and hydrophilic • Zero Wind and PU materials • Stretchy and lightweight: 53g / m2
This Altosphere vest from Mission Workshop might be the “techiest” bit of kit I’ve come across in my search for a sleeveless waterproof layer that actually breathes well.
There’s a decent amount of stretch in the ultralight PU material and it weighs just 53g per square meter. On the front, a Zero Wind material is used to block wind and all of the panels are coated with a non-fluorinated DWR. Those layers are said to be hydrophilic to pull moisture away and get a water column rating of 10,000mm. Out back, there’s a reflective strip and single, zippered stash pocket for the vest to hide itself away. A two-way zipper in the front also helps to vent on the fly and without becoming a parachute.
Although the stretchiness isn't restrictive, the fit is athletic and on the small side, so I would recommend jumping up a size from what you typically wear, unless you want a very streamlined look. There’s only one color for the Altosphere vest; black, and it goes for $185 USD.
Velo Canteen Insulated Bottle
A solid and flip-top stopper with a BPA free straw are include.
The Velo Canteen fits securely into any standard bottle cage.
Features
• Hot or cold insulation • Food grade, double-walled stainless steel • Solid or flip-top stoppers
Don’t want to be that person with their coffee mug dangling off their frame or pack? Velo Canteen’s insulating bottle keeps drinks hot or cold and fits snuggly in a regular bottle cage. For fat bike rides, you can take along a hot cuppa to keep you warm when stopped or bring a refreshing beverage to the beach in the summer. The canteen would also be handy to have on bike packing trips to reduce the number of containers you need to carry as it comes with two lids; one with a solid top and one with a folding straw, which is BPA free.
The $45 USD stainless steel vessel holds 400 ml and weighs 310 g and comes in four finishes; silver, gold, bronze, and black. Indents in the double-walled, food-grade stainless steel offer grip and lock into a standard bottle cage. You can also customize the Velo Canteen with your own graphic on the stainless stopper. Just make sure you don’t pull a Kramer and warn your friend before they pour hot liquid on their face.
USWE MTB Hydro 3 / 8 Packs
A single buckle holds the 4-point harness in place and a magnetic clip makes returning the hose easy as.
The sliding closure on the HydraPak allow you to refill the bladder without removing the bladder.
USWE, pronounced “you-swii,” was born in Sweden by enduro moto riders out of necessity for a simple pack to carry their supplies without bouncing around or restricting breathing. The four-point, single-clip harness is highly adjustable and can be opened by pushing the center button with one finger.
The numbers in the MTB Hydro 3 and 8 models refer to their cargo capacity, while their reservoirs are 2 and 3L, respectively. All of their packs use the HydraPak bladder system with locking bite valve and a fold-top reservoir that negates removing the bladder from the pouch to fill it. A magnetic clip holds the hose for easy access. On the outside, the Hydro 3 has a small clip-on pouch if you only water to carry water where as the Hydro 8 model can hold a helmet by way of fold-out mesh pocket.
Their larger packs use a waist strap for longer outings and there are also various size hip packs. "No Dancing Monkey" is one of their slogans, and we’ll be putting the lot through the test over the coming months to see how they stack up.
30 Comments
I'll let you in on another little secret: mountain bikers don't have to dress any way. If you ride a mountain bike, you're a mountain biker.
youtu.be/aHKp9CvTajg
$27.00.
www.footjoy.com/men/golf-gloves/wintersof-pair/66905E-L.html?gclid=Cj0KCQiAw8OeBhCeARIsAGxWtUz9uGigq75hIdCJeACdF72paIO4IwTdFVh6AiiS1q8oghd5cn4sexcaAmVNEALw_wcB