Check Out: Iridescent XC Shoes, Wireless Earbuds, POC Knee Pads, & More

Most earbuds I've tried in the past end up hurting the skin around my ears or falling out when I start to sweat, so I've generally avoided them while out on the bike, trail running, or in public gyms. I've had great success with the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds however, and they stay in place so that I can listen to music and podcasts out on the trail without being one of those



I like the the fact that you don't have to take out your phone to adjust the volume (just press and hold the left earbud to reduce the volume or press and hold the right earbud to increase the volume) or change songs (just double tap on the right earbud to go to the next song). Even if you're wearing gloves, it's easy to go to the next song, pause your music, and change the volume. You can also switch between the Active Noise Cancellation setting and the SurroundSense setting depending on whether you want to hear more or less of the noise in your surroundings. Someone calling you? A single press allows you to answer and you can chat on the phone without taking your phone out of your pocket thanks to the two microphones the earbuds provide. The earbuds were easy to connect to my phone and the Jaybird app allows you to dial in your settings and help you find the earbuds if you misplace them.



If you still manage to lose the charge case, you can buy a new one for $69.99 USD and if you lose a single earbud, you can buy one for $79.99 which I appreciate. You can have the best of intentions but if you somehow lose the charge case or suddenly find yourself with just one lonely earbud, it's nice to know you're not going to be out $199.99. Oh, and speaking of details,



