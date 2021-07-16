Check Out: Iridescent XC Shoes, Wireless Earbuds, POC Knee Pads, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.




POC Infinite All-mountain Women's Shorts




Features

• Constructed from a stretch fabric with wind-breaking properties
• Water repellent fluorocarbon-free DWR treatment
• Zips on the thighs for ventilation
• Velcro-adjusters on the waist
• Envelope closures on the leg pockets and a zipped card pocket
• Seam-free gusset
• Uranium Black
• $130 USD
pocsports.com

  
bigquotesThe POC Infinite All-Mountain shorts fit true to size and are easy to adjust thanks to the velcro-adjusters at the waist. While they might appear to be just another pair of black shorts with minimalist design at first glance, they're actually really well thought out.

The material is durable but stretchy, which makes the shorts comfortable for pedalling and there are no seams near the saddle, which also adds to the comfort. The material has a DWR treatment to repel water and is doubled up on the bum area for extra durability. As for the length, they're the perfect length to wear with knee pads. While I was slightly hesitant to use the "envelope enclosures" for storage initially, I mean they're basically pockets without zippers, I got over my fear and I now use them to carry my phone and snacks. I haven't lost anything yet. I even put my Whistler Bike Park pass in the non-zippered enclosure and it stayed there for an entire day in the park.

The reinforced material with wind-breaking properties means that they aren't the lightest or coolest of shorts and the zips on the thighs are definitely appreciated when it's warm out. I've found them to be best-suited to pedalling in cooler temperatures and gravity-focused rides in hot weather. 




Shimano SH-XC501 Women's XC Shoes




Features

• 1 BOA (L6), 1-strap
• Mesh/TPU/Synthetic leather composite upper
• BOA L6 dial
• Glass fiber reinforced midsole
• Michelin tread pattern outsole
• Reinforced spike mount,18 mm spike option
• Women’s specific last
• Sizes 36 - 44
• $170 USD
bike.shimano.com

  
bigquotesShimano shoes fit my feet well and these are no exception. Unlike some XC shoes that are comfortable once they're on, but a struggle to get into, these shoes are both easy to get into and comfortable. The synthetic leather upper feels supple yet sturdy enough for off-road use and the Boa L6 dials are easy to adjust. They also don't back off as you ride so there's no need to be constantly adjusting them.

The XC5 shoes have found a great middle ground of pedalling efficiency and walkability. They have a glass fiber reinforced nylon sole and not a carbon sole which means that they aren't going to be as efficient and lightweight as a pricier shoe, but they're also going to be much easier to walk in if you do get off the bike.

As you might expect, it was incredibly easy to get SPD cleats on and in the right position and I've found the XC5 shoes becoming my go-to shoes for both casual cross-country laps and gravel rides. 





Jaybird Vista 2 Wireless Earbuds




Features

• Play time: 8 hours + 16 hours in the case
• Charging time: 2 hours
• Active Noise Cancellation + SurroundSense mode
• 2 microphones
• Find My Buds feature in the Jaybird App
• Adjustable equalizer in Jaybird app
• Three sizes of interchangeable eargels provided
• IP68 Waterproof & Sweatproof
• 5 colours
• $199.99 USD
jaybirdsport.com

  
bigquotesMost earbuds I've tried in the past end up hurting the skin around my ears or falling out when I start to sweat, so I've generally avoided them while out on the bike, trail running, or in public gyms. I've had great success with the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds however, and they stay in place so that I can listen to music and podcasts out on the trail without being one of those people blaring tunes on Bluetooth speakers for the world to hear.

I like the the fact that you don't have to take out your phone to adjust the volume (just press and hold the left earbud to reduce the volume or press and hold the right earbud to increase the volume) or change songs (just double tap on the right earbud to go to the next song). Even if you're wearing gloves, it's easy to go to the next song, pause your music, and change the volume. You can also switch between the Active Noise Cancellation setting and the SurroundSense setting depending on whether you want to hear more or less of the noise in your surroundings. Someone calling you? A single press allows you to answer and you can chat on the phone without taking your phone out of your pocket thanks to the two microphones the earbuds provide. The earbuds were easy to connect to my phone and the Jaybird app allows you to dial in your settings and help you find the earbuds if you misplace them.

If you still manage to lose the charge case, you can buy a new one for $69.99 USD and if you lose a single earbud, you can buy one for $79.99 which I appreciate. You can have the best of intentions but if you somehow lose the charge case or suddenly find yourself with just one lonely earbud, it's nice to know you're not going to be out $199.99. Oh, and speaking of details, according to Kate Courtney's Instagram there's also a special edition "Sparkle On" version available right now to celebrate her partnership with the brand. 





Fox Ranger Drirelease 3/4 Jersey and Ranger Pants




Features

Fox Ranger Drirelease 3/4 Jersey

• 85% polyester, 15% cotton
• Full garment uses recycled fabrics
• Built-in odours guard
• Matte blue or pale pink
• Size XS - XL
• $49.95 USD
foxracing.com
Fox Ranger Pants

• Tapered lower leg
• Snap closure
• Two zipper pockets
• Stretch fabric
• Size XS - XL
• $99.95 USD
foxracing.com

  
bigquotesFox's Ranger Drirelease 3/4 Jersey combines the comfort of your favourite cotton T-shirt with mountain-bike specific Drirelease fabric that Fox says dries four times faster than that cotton tee. The material that the Fox Ranger Drirelease 3/4 jersey is made of is incredibly soft to the touch and made entirely of recycled fabrics. The jersey also comes in a short-sleeve version and a long-sleeve version in a variety of colours.

The Ranger pants are a simple design and less expensive than any of the pants in Nikki Rohan's Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best Riding Pants. As you might expect with a less expensive product, some of the details are lacking - the waist adjustment is quite basic and hard to use and the pockets place items right in the wrong place for pedalling, but the stretchy fabric is comfortable to pedal in and there is ample room for knee pads.




POC Oseus VPD Knee protector




Features

• Slip-on design with wide elastic grippers
• Extra protectors on inside of knee
• Tested at -20°C and +25°C
• VPD knee protector is certified to CE EN 1621-1, Level 2 standard
• VPD material is perforated for improved ventilation and breathability
• Uranium black
• $140 USD
pocsports.com

  
bigquotesThe POC Oseus VPD Knee protectors are flexible and smooth to the touch, which makes them super comfortable and easy to slip on. The grippers on the thigh are secure and I didn't feel like I had to keep pulling up the pads when I was pedalling. As for sizing, I generally wear a size large in Fox, Chromag, and IXS knee pads and these POC pads also fit me in a size large.

These are a middle ground pad, not super minimalist, but also not so bulky that you only want to ride downhill with them and to put them around your ankles or on your handlebar if you encounter a climb. They're just a great knee protector for riding mountain bikes of all kinds. While they're pricier than any of the knee pads that Mike Kazimer tested six months ago, they've been excellent so far and I've found that the flexible material moves incredibly well with your leg as you pedal. I'll have to see if they give me any chafing on extended pedals as they start to wear out, but so far, I'm impressed.


57 Comments

  • 19 11
 "I can listen to music and podcasts out on the trail without being one of those people"

funny callout. "those" people tend to be much more observant and aware than those who have shut their senses off. I hate hollering at you people, with your earbuds, to get out of my way.
  • 25 9
 Hmm, I can't really say that I've found people who blare music on their Bluetooth speakers while riding to be especially observant... Maybe you've had a different experience.
  • 17 6
 I'm with @ace9 . Earbud guy is way worse than handlebar speaker guy. Handlebar speaker guy heard you ask to get by. But yes, both are "those" people.
  • 5 0
 Earbud guy sometimes just pretends to not hear you to be annoying. Bluetooth speaker guy hears you but sometimes has a good song on and I don’t mind following for a few mins until song changes
  • 8 1
 @Somedude0nabike: Personally, I go out into the woods to enjoy riding my bike, not to listen to someone's shitty play list. All time worst was being in line for the first stage of an enduro behind someone who enjoyed the works of Limp Biscuit... came too close to puncturing my own ear drums with a T25 for comfort.
  • 7 1
 The SurroundSense feature is quite good. I actually find it quite terrifying to be completely disconnected from my surroundings while out biking or running and found this was a pretty happy medium between hearing what you're listening to in the earbuds and hearing what's around you.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: yes, death to blue tooth speakers please.
  • 1 0
 I tried riding with earbuds a couple of times, personally I find music gets in the way of the experience.

That said, my post ride tune, as I drive away with windows down, is nearly always Aces High

Strangely enough I don’t have a pre-ride tune. A friend blares Kyuss, which is great build up music

What about you lot? Pre-ride, post-ride music?
  • 15 5
 Paywall, paywall something paywall. Paywall.
  • 3 0
 Riding with air buds on trail ? I would consider that only when i plan to buy new ones;

Easiest thing to lost over the trail shutter;
However silicon straps allows avoid that, i would say must be included in case u advertising towards MTB usage
  • 2 0
 I’ve been using the v1 Jaybird vistas for the past year on the bike and never dropped one once, even had a big over the bars recently and was surprised to find they stayed put. I was skeptical too when I first got them but I have to say I have been impressed
  • 5 0
 Just going to sit here and watch this space.... Control-R
  • 4 0
 F5 is faster.
  • 1 0
 addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/tab-auto-refresh
You're welcome.
  • 1 0
 @Neechy: Alt + F4 is the fastest
  • 4 0
 "Tested at +25C" is very important! I'm glad they can be worn in very average temperatures!
  • 6 3
 $140 knee pads and $200 ear buds...

This is the kind of first rate mountain bike journalism we can look forward to more of with Outside taking over. lol
  • 1 0
 I used to ride with headphones on the trail. I was pretty fast, but also crashed semi regularly when I was riding on the edge. I haven’t listened to music while riding in a couple of years. Only a few crashes since—I still have had plenty of little sketchy moments tho. I’m sure that not listening to music and focusing while riding is a primary factor in my ability to ride park/DH and stay at the threshold of my top speed without going off track, into trees, etc.

I think there’s a place for music, but I also think that it’s going to greatly impact the quality of your riding.

Disregard if you just like to chill or squid about.
  • 1 0
 Love seeing more CE Level 2 knees make it to MTB. Right now, I'm hacking mine by using a L2 insert in a standard kneepad. Great to see POC, 7iDP steping it up on safety by offering L2. We go fast!
  • 8 5
 Exactly….Check Out(side)

checked out…….
  • 6 2
 And yet here you are commenting...
  • 16 13
 Excuse me but $200 for some shitty offbrand earphones?

Catch me Outside
  • 13 13
 If you don't like these ones, what ear buds would you suggest?
  • 11 1
 Jaybirds have been around for a long time. I had a pair, worth the price.
  • 4 0
 @kbakes: Agreed. Jaybirds make good stuff.
  • 16 4
 It's 100$ for the earphones, the other 100$ is for this yuge paywall that's being built.
  • 1 0
 They seem to be a good choice if they actually stay in. I have lost 2 pair of cheap ones riding, one from vibration and sweat and one from crashing. I am back on wired head phones, what a pain in the ass. Miss my Bluetooth. Might check em out
  • 5 1
 @mikekazimer: Sony XM3, Thieaudio Oracle (although expensive), Jabras, even Ankers cheap $50 Wireless Earphones are better then the Jaybirds as the Jaybirds are typical rebranded earphones with some things tweaked, and also the Huawei Pro Freebuds whatever they called, much better than Airpods and Airpods Pro (for comparison for a regular person), these were just some I remembered, probably could list way more.
  • 3 4
 @theoskar57: lost me at jabras lmfao

literal trash
  • 3 0
 @nvranka: the 65T are a good option for $80, far better than these Jaybirds lol
  • 5 1
 Jaybirds shitty off brand? They were one of the pioneers in the sweatproof bluetooth headphones designed to be used while active. It's like calling a Ford and off brand car.
  • 4 1
 I ran a set of Jaybirds through the washer and dryer and they survived. I would stand by them.
  • 1 0
 @DeoreDX: well yes you're correct, except they basically cheaped out after creating a community around their name and started selling rebranded cheap headphones with slightly different drivers, lost all my respect to Jaybird after their bad few decisions...
  • 6 0
 @mikekazimer: already seeming more cranky since the Outside acquisition eh?
  • 1 0
 Surprised a mtb youtuber hasn’t mentioned Raycons yet
  • 1 0
 @BoobyHill: won't be surprised if Pinkbike out of all sudden will brand them as a "Rider's Essential"
  • 1 0
 @theoskar57: I have had a set of Jabra Elite 65T's for a couple of years now. Retailed for like $180. picked them up on sale for like $120 though. Best ear buds I've ever owned. And I've owned a bunch of them over the years.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer:
I use the Jabra Elite Active 75t. Water and dust proof with a slightly grippy rubber coating to help them stay in your ears. I have not had one fall out.

They are low profile so the dont interfere with your helmet. They have 3 sound modes, normal, pass through (which uses the microphone to combine exterior noise with the sound so you can talk to people or hear people riding up behind you), and ANC active noise cancelling. I mainly use them in the normal setting when I'm out in the bush on my own, and the pass through is tunable so I use that if there are people around so I can hear them approaching. If you just want to wear one ear bud it has to be the right ear one. In normal mode I get 6 or 7 hours before they need a charge. You can recharge them in their case at least 3 times from fully flat. Call quality is great.
  • 4 1
 @hi-dr-nick, I'm not cranky at all - it was a legit question. If someone's going to trash a product they might as well suggest what they think is better. It makes the comments more useful.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I can give more suggestions if you want
  • 1 0
 Cool headphones though
  • 1 0
 @tmwjr777: I haven't owned Jabras myself but we sold them in the shop sometime and we test every product before we sell it, they are indeed very good, we were all impressed especially that they could be sold as cheap as $80 with special offers/points.
  • 3 0
 130usd for a pair of short?? Wow
  • 3 0
 Comes with empty pockets too
  • 5 2
 @DizzyNinja: It would be more fun if they came with Swedish Fish in them wouldn't it?
  • 1 0
 I'm sure it doesn't even comes with a liner... I'll go with the fox pants, 30$ cheaper with more fabric Wink
  • 2 1
 PB invest in a photographer that will entice some posing on the clothes fit shoots, @sarahmoore might as well be T-Posing c'mon
  • 2 1
 I’d say JBL Tune or Beats Studio buds, but I’d have to try Jaybirds, never heard of em, no pun intended!!!!
  • 1 1
 Skull candy 30 bucks good ol wire earbuds..but there not on the 10 easy ways of entertaining yourself on one mbosc boring flow trails
  • 2 0
 Zero possible chance I don’t lose at least one wireless earbud per ride
  • 1 0
 My gf has those shoes, they are really nice.
  • 1 0
 ear budded e-bikers.........
  • 1 0
 Earbuds are the best way to fix a creaky bike.
  • 1 0
 JAPANESE FOX RANGAH!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



