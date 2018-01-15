Check Out - January

There’s no point in having bombproof bikes if you don’t have the right tracks to ride them on; that’s why we made this take on the McLeod tool.



Raking, chopping, digging, packing down… We haven’t found anything more versatile than the Trail Tool! It’s a tough tool, built to last – its 30mm diameter handle too. Oh, and those holes are for locking it to a tree so you can leave it trailside for next time.



Built for breaking up, moving and packing down soil, the Tough Rake comes into its own when building dirt jumps and trails. Its 40cm wide head takes the hard work out of dragging earth and sculpting contours. The teeth are aggressive enough to bite into and move packed soil, and the straight back creates smooth lines with ease. Once you’ve created the shape you want, the Tough Rake is strong enough to tamp down your creation.