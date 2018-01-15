Check Out - January

Check-Out is an article that gives you a glimpse at items under $300 that have crossed the desks here at Pinkbike that we've not had a chance to review yet, but we feel that you may want to take a look at.
KA Engineering Chainrings and Pulley Wheels
• Aluminum pulley wheels for 12-speed SRAM Eagle rear derailleurs
• Machined from 7075- T651 aluminum alloy and anodized
• Available in 12 colors.
• Weight: 21g with caps
• Upper pulley has a 12 tooth flat profile, the lower has a 14 tooth narrow/wide profile.
• €64.99
• 7075-T651 alloy chainring
• Variable offset depending on the chainring size
• GXP and Cinch direct mount options
• 12 anodized color choices
• All rings are 1x10, 1x11 and Eagle 12-speed compatible.
• €56.00
• kaeng.pro
From the manufacturer:
|KA Engineering is a technological company that produces hi-end titanium and aluminium cycling components. KA does everything from machining and anodizing to packaging products inside their factory in Kiev, Ukraine.
iXS Trigger Protective Jersey
• Removable Xmatter protective foam at back and shoulder
• NockOut absorbent padding at chest and rips
• Lightweight, compact, moisture wicking and breathable
• EN1621-2:2014 L1 (Back) / EN1621-1:1997 (Elbow) certified.
• FlexZip, stretchable YKK zipper for increased ergonomic comfort
• Sizes: XS - XXL, also available in kids sizes
• €229
• www.bike.ixs.com
From the manufacturer:
|The Trigger upper protective jersey is designed for heavier terrain and competition. It features a certified Xmatter protective foam where heavy impacts must be absorbed such as back and shoulders, along with elbow protection. A NockOut absorbent padding protects the chest and ribs. A tight fit, an ergonomic cut and a high level of moisture wicking and breathability provide a high level of comfort and safety.
BTR Trail Tool and Tough Rake
• 185 x 250mm Trail Tool head
• Both tools are zinc plated with hexavalent passivation
• Sharp edge for digging and chopping roots
• Toothed edge for raking and breaking soil
• Flat face for tamping down
• Lock holes for security
• Handmade by Burf and Tam in the UK
• £75 GBP
• 125 x 400mm Tough Rake head
• Both tools are supplied with a 30mm diameter, 1.4m long wooden handle
• Toothed edge for raking and breaking soil
• Reinforced back & flat face for tamping down
• Straight back for smoothing soil
• £80 GBP
• www.btr-fabrications.com
From the manufacturer:
|There’s no point in having bombproof bikes if you don’t have the right tracks to ride them on; that’s why we made this take on the McLeod tool.
Raking, chopping, digging, packing down… We haven’t found anything more versatile than the Trail Tool! It’s a tough tool, built to last – its 30mm diameter handle too. Oh, and those holes are for locking it to a tree so you can leave it trailside for next time.
Built for breaking up, moving and packing down soil, the Tough Rake comes into its own when building dirt jumps and trails. Its 40cm wide head takes the hard work out of dragging earth and sculpting contours. The teeth are aggressive enough to bite into and move packed soil, and the straight back creates smooth lines with ease. Once you’ve created the shape you want, the Tough Rake is strong enough to tamp down your creation.
Mr Wolf 'Recchie Handguards
• Guards to protect hands and controls
• Injection molded plastic
• Black or white base colors
• 13x accent colors
• 148 grams
• Made in Italy
• €49
• mrwolf.bike
From the manufacturer:
|'Recchie is a product designed for rider safety and to protect the most exposed parts on your bike: hands and brakes.
'Recchie design provides high protection, smoothly integrated into bike balance and geometry. Its ribs and tapers, studied in detail, make ‘Recchie durable and lightweight.
'Recchie completely protects the rider’s hands and continues to develop horizontally until it covers the brake levers and cables.
Vaude Moab Pro 22L Pack
• Ergonomic suspension system
• Ortema CB1 light, multi-layer protector TÜV/GS tested
• Adjustable hipbelt
• Volume: 22L
• Dimensions: 60 x 28 x 19 cm
• Load range: 3 - 8 kg
• Weight: 1565 grams
• Eco-friendly and fair manufacturing
• Royal blue and green / black
• €200
• vaude.com
From the manufacturer:
|The Moab Pro has your back covered on tour. Technically demanding cyclists can really count on this lightweight protector backpack. The ergonomic body-contact suspension system with integrated impact protection offers a close fit to protect your vertebral column, and has an adjustable hip belt that can be adapted to your body size for custom-fitting comfort and protection. The shoulder straps and wide hip belt are made from air permeable, stretchy material to help ensure a perfect fit and best stability on rough terrain. Organizer pockets in the main compartment and front compartment as well as side mesh pockets keep your things organized and easily accessible en route. The divided tool compartment in the bottom of the pack can be removed if needed.
Renthal Push-On Ultra Tacky Grip
• Exclusive Ultra Tacky compound
• Knurled grip section for ultimate control
• Block pattern outer edge for durability
• Medium flange for added control and shifter compatibility
• 135mm length
• Secure, expander end-plugs
• Double grooved for grip-wire
• MSRP - £11.95 / $15.95
• cycling.renthal.com
From the manufacturer:
|Following demand from our World Cup DH and EWS riders, we have developed this Ultra Tacky compound version of our popular Push-On grip.
Developed over the last two race seasons, the grips has been used with great success. MS Mondraker athlete Danny Hart used this grips to secure numerous DH World Cup wins and a World Championship. And in EWS, Commencal Vallnord’s Cecile Ravanel has totally dominated the 2017 season, using the Renthal Push-On Ultra Tacky grip.
Renthal's unique and exclusive Ultra Tacky compound constantly produces and renews a sticky surface coating. The resulting adhesive grip surface massively increases control and reduces fatigue. If the grip loses its stickiness, simply wash with clean water and allow the grips to air dry to re-activate. The sticky surface remains active in wet or dry conditions and works equally well with or without gloves. The Ultra Tacky compound gives ultimate control in all conditions.
The dual stage pattern of the Push-On grip offers maximum grip, performance and durability, whilst retaining rider feel.
Renthal Push-On grips are designed to ride faster, jump further and last longer.
Onza Aquila
• Aaron Gwin signature DH tire
• Size: 27.5x2.40
• ETRTO:62-584
• Weight: 1325g
• Price: $85 USD (GRP 40) / $80 (RC2 45a)
• Casing DHC
• TPI: 40x40
• Bead Steel/Wire
• Rubber: VISCO GRP 40 / RC2 45a
• onza-tires.com
From the manufacturer:
|Together with Aaron Gwin we have developed the Aquila, a thoroughbred downhill tire, designed for the toughest World Cup tracks. Like the birds of prey in their environment, Aaron is top of the pack, choosing only the best equipment he can get. Downhill tracks of the world, be warned!
The Aquila has landed.
