Check Out: Kids' Gear, New 7mesh Pants & A Trio of Jerseys

First of all, if you're planning on getting the Shotgun 2.0, make sure that you don't cut your steer tube. That's not an issue with the Shotgun or the Shotgun 2.0 since they're frame mounted, but the Shotgun Pro isn't frame mounted and you need enough space under the stem to install the headset spacer that comes with the seat. When first installing the Shortgun 2.0, I ran into this issue since I'd cut my steer tube so that it would look nice and tidy. Unfortunately, that meant that there wasn't enough space under the stem for the Shotgun 2.0 spacer to fit. Luckily, I was able to put it on the Devinci Kobain hardtail I rode for the Value Bikes Field Test and then the Devinci eTroy that I'm writing a review about (I promise the majority of my riding is not with the Shotgun Devinci!)



Once you get a suitable bike to put the Shotgun 2.0 on, it's easy to install the headset spacer and it's cool how adjustable the setup is. You can move the saddle forward and backwards and tilt the angle of it and the leg pegs can be adjusted in length and width. When I put the seat on the eMTB, I was able to put them in the wider position. When you've got all those things set up, it's really easy to get on and off the bike whenever you go for a ride without your little one. The Kids Ride Shotgun website says 15 seconds and that's not an exaggeration.



The one thing I'd like to see is smaller toe straps because my 18-month old is a strapping young lad, and his feet are still not really big enough for the toe straps unless he's wearing his winter boots. When the toe straps are the main thing holding your child to the bike other than their own hands, you really want them to be secure! Other than that, the system is super intuitive to use and such a fun way to get out with your kid.