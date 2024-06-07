Check Out: Kids' Gear, New 7mesh Pants & A Trio of Jerseys

• 250mm wide bars
• Custom 19mm grips
• $49 USD
• Allen key fitting
• Fit 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar diameters, and stems up to 75mm wide
• kidsrideshotgun.com
• eMTB compatible
• Zero frame contact
• Kids 18 months -5 years* ( up to 60lb / 27kg)
• Adjustable leg widths, saddle position, and 7 leg length options
• Price: $275 USD
• 10,000mm waterproofing
• 3M Thinsulate filling
• Fleece lining
• Designed for kids 2-5 years
• Can be used with Shotgun handlebars or attached directly to regular handlebars
• Wide cuff and rigid build to stay open
• Price: $59 USD
• 6061 aluminum frame with custom formed tubing
• Aluminum alloy fork with alloy steerer
• Inseam: 12½" to 16½"
• 12" wheels
• Rear v-brakes with small reach brake lever
• Front and rear hubs with low profile rounded hex bolts and no harsh edged nuts for little legs to knock against
• Minimum saddle height: 11.4 in / 290 mm
• Maximum saddle height: 14.6 in / 370 mm
• 99% assembled. Just install the handlebar.
• ~ 1½ + years
• 7.4 lbs / 3.36kg (claimed)
• $239 USD
• prevelo.com
• Two zippered side pockets
• Hand pockets
• Accommodates knee pads
• Body: 85% nylon, 15% elastane with DWR finish
• Bluesign approved fabric
• 7mesh.com
• Recycled fabric, 100% polyester
• Polygiene antimicrobial treatment
• Relaxed fit
• UPF 50+ fabric
• Colour: Alpine Mist (pictured) or black
• $80 USD
• 7mesh.com
• Upper mesh panels on the front and a large one on the back for added breathability
• Zipper pocket for your cash, card or pass
• Goggle wipe
• Colour: Black Heather
• 3/4 sleeves
• Zipper pocket for your cash, card or pass
• Colours: Direct Sage/Black Reflect Turquoise Gradient
In seriousness: The Glidepath pants are nice. I have the mens cut and they're a favorite of my couple pairs of different pants.
and she pretty much stays away from dropper and shifter levers, but I'm not sure it's entirely due to the tiny bar.