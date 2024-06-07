Powered by Outside

Check Out: Kids' Gear, New 7mesh Pants & A Trio of Jerseys

Jun 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Kids Ride Shotgun 2.0 Handlebars

Features

• 250mm wide bars
• Custom 19mm grips
• $49 USD
• Allen key fitting
• Fit 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar diameters, and stems up to 75mm wide
kidsrideshotgun.com

bigquotesThere's no two ways about it, these are the cutest little handlebars you've ever seen at 250mm wide with their 19mm grips. I don't think I've ever got so many compliments on a bike accessory before.

I was impressed by how quickly my 18-month old figured out how to hold onto the bars. He likes to take off a hand to point out trucks and dogs to me occasionally, but otherwise he has his hands firmly in place on his little handlebar. Sometimes he'll get confused and hold both hands on one side, but for the most part, he's got his little hands right in place on the grips and it gives him a good visual cue for where his hands should be so they don't keep wandering around my handlebars. It's a lot less slippery and cold than being directly on carbon or aluminum bars and it also keeps him in a more upright riding position.

The Shotgun 2.0 handlebars are super easy to install and remove in under a minute with an Allen key and they fit 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar diameters, and stems up to 75mm wide. The part of the Shotgun 2.0 handlebar that clamps onto the adult's handlebars is fully rubber and it's suitable for flat or riser handlebars. I haven't seen any scuff marks on my handlebars so far and I've taken these on and off several times. 



Kids Ride Shotgun Pro

Features

• eMTB compatible
• Zero frame contact
• Kids 18 months -5 years* ( up to 60lb / 27kg)
• Zero frame contact
• Adjustable leg widths, saddle position, and 7 leg length options
• Price: $275 USD
kidsrideshotgun.com

bigquotesFirst of all, if you're planning on getting the Shotgun 2.0, make sure that you don't cut your steer tube. That's not an issue with the Shotgun or the Shotgun 2.0 since they're frame mounted, but the Shotgun Pro isn't frame mounted and you need enough space under the stem to install the headset spacer that comes with the seat. When first installing the Shortgun 2.0, I ran into this issue since I'd cut my steer tube so that it would look nice and tidy. Unfortunately, that meant that there wasn't enough space under the stem for the Shotgun 2.0 spacer to fit. Luckily, I was able to put it on the Devinci Kobain hardtail I rode for the Value Bikes Field Test and then the Devinci eTroy that I'm writing a review about (I promise the majority of my riding is not with the Shotgun Devinci!)

Once you get a suitable bike to put the Shotgun 2.0 on, it's easy to install the headset spacer and it's cool how adjustable the setup is. You can move the saddle forward and backwards and tilt the angle of it and the leg pegs can be adjusted in length and width. When I put the seat on the eMTB, I was able to put them in the wider position. When you've got all those things set up, it's really easy to get on and off the bike whenever you go for a ride without your little one. The Kids Ride Shotgun website says 15 seconds and that's not an exaggeration.

The one thing I'd like to see is smaller toe straps because my 18-month old is a strapping young lad, and his feet are still not really big enough for the toe straps unless he's wearing his winter boots. When the toe straps are the main thing holding your child to the bike other than their own hands, you really want them to be secure! Other than that, the system is super intuitive to use and such a fun way to get out with your kid.



Kids Ride Shotgun Pogies

Features

• 10,000mm waterproofing
• 3M Thinsulate filling
• Fleece lining
• Designed for kids 2-5 years
• Can be used with Shotgun handlebars or attached directly to regular handlebars
• Wide cuff and rigid build to stay open
• Price: $59 USD
kidsrideshotgun.com

bigquotesIf your hands are cold, there's a high probability that your kids' hands are cold. It's a heck of a lot easier to put gloves on your own hands though! I can't even put mittens on my one and a half year old, never mind bike gloves, so these pogies make a lot of sense to keep little hands warm. They attach easily to your regular handlebars, or the Shotgun 2.0 handlebars, with velcro and it's easy to put your kids hands straight into them onto the handlebar.

They're also a lot warmer than mittens or gloves, which is why they've gained a lot of popularity with fat bikers in recent years. Bonus, they help keep little hands on the handlebar and you can also put Hot Shots type hand warmers in there if you live somewhere really cold and the 3M Thinsulate filling and fleece lining doesn't cut it. 




Prevelo Alpha Zero Run Bike

Features

• 6061 aluminum frame with custom formed tubing
• Aluminum alloy fork with alloy steerer
• Inseam: 12½" to 16½"
• 12" wheels
• Rear v-brakes with small reach brake lever
• Front and rear hubs with low profile rounded hex bolts and no harsh edged nuts for little legs to knock against
• Minimum saddle height: 11.4 in / 290 mm
• Maximum saddle height: 14.6 in / 370 mm
• 99% assembled. Just install the handlebar.
• ~ 1½ + years
• 7.4 lbs / 3.36kg (claimed)
• $239 USD
prevelo.com

bigquotesThe Prevelo Alpha Zero run bike is on the more expensive side for balance bikes at $239 USD (although it's nothing compared to Specialized's $999 USD carbon Hotwalk!), but it has a lot going for it with its light weight, low saddle height, and a hand brake.

Being light weight at 7.4 pounds (3.36 kg) is key for little kids. An average 18 month old is about 26 pounds (11.8 kg) according to US growth charts and so this bike is about a third of their weight. That makes it a lot easier than a heavier bike to maneuver around when they're just learning.

My little guy's 18 months and just figured this bike out after spending time indoors on a Kinderfeet 2-in-1 Tiny Tot trike this winter. He's already decided he's a mountain biker and loves heading out on the Prevelo Alpha Zero on the little dirt path behind our house and lifting his front wheel over roots on the trail. I wasn't sure if the 12" wheels would be too big to start on since there are run bikes with 10" wheels, but they seem to help him roll over roots and rocks and off the curb without OTBing. He hasn't started going fast enough or got the coordination to use the hand brake yet, but it seems relatively easy to pull so I'm sure we'll be doing skids in no time!

Nice touches are that you can get a name sticker and colour matched grips.




7mesh Women's Glidepath Pants

Features

• Two zippered side pockets
• Hand pockets
• Accommodates knee pads
• Body: 85% nylon, 15% elastane with DWR finish
• Bluesign approved fabric
7mesh.com

bigquotes7mesh has updated their Glidepath pants for 2024 with a new fabric, design, and waistband. The material remains lightweight, but is stretchier and even more comfortable than on the previous generation. The knees are now articulated a bit higher so that they fit better and, since many riders complained that the ankles were too tight, the ankles now feature an elastic panel on the back. There’s also a new waistband that uses a continuous belt instead of independently tightening each side using little clips on either side of the waist.

While I've had some issues with 7mesh sizing being inconsistent in the past, these fit true to size and I'm a size Large in them. It's a relaxed, but not oversized, fit and they're comfortable with or without knee pads. They're lightweight enough for cooler summer days, but when things get wet is when they really shine since pants are just the best for keeping your legs and kneepads clean and making clean up way easier. The Glidepath pants are treated with a DWR finish and so they'll resist the rain for a bit, but even when you go out in a downpour and they get soaked through, they don't bag out too much like some pants do. 




7mesh Women's Roam Shirt LS

Features

• Recycled fabric, 100% polyester
• Polygiene antimicrobial treatment
• Relaxed fit
• UPF 50+ fabric
• Colour: Alpine Mist (pictured) or black
• $80 USD
7mesh.com

bigquotesThe 7mesh Women's long-sleeve Roam shirt is a simple yet comfortable relaxed fit jersey. The fabric is super lightweight and dries easily and so I find that I can wear it on warmer days than its long sleeves might suggest. There's also room for elbow pads if you want some added protection. So far, its antimicrobial fabric has been keeping the stench at bay and UPF 50+ fabric is always a good thing when your skin is as fair as mine. Compared to the two Chromag jerseys, it's a bit shorter in the waist, but it's not too short, and the large feels true to size.




Chromag Realm Jersey Women's

Features

• Upper mesh panels on the front and a large one on the back for added breathability
• Zipper pocket for your cash, card or pass
• Goggle wipe
• Colour: Black Heather
• 92% Polyester / 8% Elastane
• $95 CAD
chromagbikes.com

bigquotesThe Realm jersey is a silky smooth and soft long-sleeve jersey that feels a lot nicer against your skin than I thought it would when I first looked at it. The material is slightly stretchy thanks to the elastane for added comfort and there are mesh panels on the front and the back for added breathability. Nice touches are a small zippered pocket for a bike park pass or key and a goggle wipe.

I'm wearing an XL in this jersey since I read a review on the Chromag website that said that the sizing is on the smaller size, but ordering a size up was a mistake. While in years past the sizing has sat on the smaller side of things, the current versions are in line with what I believe is the correct sizing on these jerseys and I would be comfortable in the large. 




Chromag Mission Jersey Women's

Features

• 3/4 sleeves
• Zipper pocket for your cash, card or pass
• Colours: Direct Sage/Black Reflect Turquoise Gradient
• 92% Polyester / 8% Spandex
• $90 CAD
chromagbikes.com

bigquotesThe Mission jersey is made of a slightly different material to the Realm jersey and, although it feels a touch heavier than the Realm, it's also a comfortable and smooth feeling fabric. Personally, I also really like 3/4 sleeves for riding since somehow they make it feel like you've got the extra protection of long sleeves with the breathability of a short sleeve shirt. Spoiler alert: the longer sleeves will actually do nothing to help your elbows when you crash on them.

This colourway is pretty flashy, but there's a less flashy version if you're not into the turquoise gradient. Like the Realm jersey, the Mission jersey has a zipper pocket for your cash, card or pass, although it doesn't have a goggle wipe. The sizing on this is the same as the Realm jersey (ie: I could be wearing a Large in this one as well).



