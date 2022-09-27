Check Out: Late Summer Gear from Race Face, Foehn & Abit

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Race Face Indy Pants
Features
• Nylon/spandex blend fabric w/DWR coating • Sizes: XS-XXL, with tall MD & LG (unisex) • $140 USD
• Two zippered hand pockets • Colors: black, grey, clay • raceface.com
As worn by the Rocky Mountain Enduro Team, these new unisex Race Face Indy pants use a single nylon/Spandex blend and are lighter than the Ruxton model that has been a staple in their apparel lineup for years. The most notable difference is the thinner material, but if you take a look at the sizing chart you'll notice that in addition to the six sizes there are also tall pant lengths for medium and large riders.
Low-profile is the name of the game with the Indy pants because features are kept to a minimum. Two zippered thigh pockets can fit a large phone and the waist is fastened by a third zip-fly, then covered by a commonly used ratchet buckle. All of the seams are unobtrusive the athletic cut leaves enough room for high volume knee pads. Along the inner thigh and behind the knee are laser cut vents to keep air moving in and out.
Mustard stains from mid-ride sandwich breaks aren't a problem when your pants are the same color, but don't rely on the DWR coating to shed them from the other black and grey shades the Indy bottoms are available in.
• Two zippered hand pockets • Colors: black, grey, clay • raceface.com
For $20 less than the pants, the Indy shorts are basically a copy from the knees up, using all of the same construction methods and colors. The leg length seems like a suitable compromise between catching the cuff on your handlebar controls and avoiding a gap between the shorts and knee pads when pedalling.
Race Face Commit SS/LS Jersey
Features
• Casual fit, polyester material • Sizes: S - XXL • $50 - 60 USD
• Eyewear wiper inside lower hem • Multiple colors in each sleeve length • raceface.com
Cotton T-shirts still appear on the trails and it seems silly to change into a set of clothes just to sweat in them, but a technical top doesn't have to look like a mid-2000's motocross jersey with fifty sponsors and tribal print splattered across it. Race Face's Commit jerseys come in short, 3/4, and long sleeve versions with both bright and neutral color options.
The stretchy polyester blend has less tendency to rip than cotton and won't leave you with a dusty, sweat-stained back. A loose fit should suit the most leisurely rider and the style of the screen-printed logos don't scream "athlete" or "training" either. Inside the waist hem is a wiper for goggles or glasses that seems to have found its way to all of Race Face's latest jerseys.
Race Face Indy LS Jersey
Features
• Eyewear wiper inside lower hem • Sizes: S - XXL • $75 ($70 SS) USD
• Mesh panel on back of arms • Colors: black, charcoal, coral, pine • raceface.com
Are you going racing or do you just run hot? The Indy jersey feels like you're not wearing anything thanks to its mesh panels on the back and under the arms. Compared to the Commit tops, the Indy is much more breathable and trimmed for a tighter fit. As for the graphics, they are sublimated and cannot be felt in comparison to the main fabric layer.
Riders with long torsos might find these jerseys on the shorter side, but that is par for the course with this style of top. Under the front hem, you'll still find the eyewear wiper featured on the Commit jerseys, which definitely comes in handy whether you wear goggles, glasses, or need to clean off your GPS.
• Abrasion resistant front panel • Fixed elastic strap across back of calf • raceface.com
Do downcountry riders wear knee pads? If they did, they’d choose the Covert Knee. This minimalist level of protection replaces the Charge knee sleeve, bringing a new D3O “Ghost” insert that is highly flexible. Between the mesh backing and the aerated foam impact panel, these look to be perfect for the rider who is reluctant to wear any knee pads. On the front is an abrasion resistant material, similar to what you’d find on the other burlier Race Face pads.
There are no straps on this sleeve style pad, so they rely on silicone strips at the top and bottom cuffs, as well as a built-in elastic strap across the calf. I did find the fit to be slightly snug for a size large across the thigh, but they also haven’t had a chance to break in or go through the wash yet. There are six sizes to choose from, which are also available in a loamy, brown colorway.
Wool is a magical fabric; breathable, moisture wicking, and doesn't trap ordors. The price tags associated with quality Merino threads can be shocking, but I've yet to regret pulling on one of these garments. Although the appearance of the Foehn Keats Merino T-shirt could fool you for some polyester material from afar, there is only 11% nylon thrown in to add to the durability.
To further the ventilation, two small ports under each arm keep the air flowing. A nice touch added to the waist hem is a relief cut, with a welded seam, which keeps the shirt from rising up and riding on top of your shorts. Minimal logos and two neutral colors, black and grey, match any pants or shorts, whether they're active or casual wear.
• 2 zippered thigh pockets, two hand pockets • Colors: black, olive • wearfoehn.com
Adapted from their popular active-style Brise Schoeller pants, the Tobin shorts are a mid-weight choice that punch above their class in terms of durability (believe me). The 4-way stretch material came away almost unscathed from a nasty crash I had in the bike park - I wish I was draped in this from head to toe.
The construction is top-notch, with pockets that make sense: two quickdraw, normal hand pockets, two YKK zipper lower thigh pockets for a phone or snack, and a lumber zip closure for credits cards. Another zipper and two snap buttons close up the fly while a built-in belt keeps them secure, but situated high on your waist. The leg is quite lengthy and a little baggier than most MTB shorts these days. For size reference, I had to move down to a 30" pair where typically I find myself in a 32" or size medium, and they still felt larger than normal.
For all of the design that went into the Tobin shorts, Foehn chose the materials wisely. Without greenwashing too hard, they get a 1% For The Planet label and Bluesign approved fabric and are finished with a PFC-free DWR treatment.
Abit V2 MTN Short - Slim Fit & Athletic Fit Shorts
• 4 zippered pockets, 2x hand, 2x thigh (doubles as vent) • Colors: black • abitgear.com
Not all riders fit into simple "small, medium, large, extra-large" size categories so Justin Vander Pol, an invested trail advocate in Washington State, saw the opportunity to create shorts that weren't confined to one set of measurements. The Abit V2 Shorts come in waist sizes between 28 and 40, but in the middle of the spectrum are options to choose from two leg lengths and widths. For example, a lanky rider would opt for, say a 32" waist in the slim, long fit, while a stocky rider could choose the 32" waist in the athletic, short cut.
At 73 kg/160 lbs and 177 cm/5'9", I usually fit a 32" waist and size large knee pads, so I went for the "athletic fit" with the short legs. Those were a little on the baggy side for me, so I also tried the slim/long 32s which ran long as expected, but fit in the hips much better.
Besides the multitude of choices in sizing, the shorts themselves are quite simple. A 4-way stretch, 90% nylon/10% elastane material feels on the lighter side compared to the rest of the market, but makes for a resilient piece of kit for long days adventuring or pedalling in the saddle. There's no velcro to wear out or snap buttons to blow open on the descents. A cam-lock adjusts the waist and a basic jean-style button holds everything closed. Four YKK zip pockets keep all valuables on board; two on upper thigh and two more just below them which double as vents when opened up.
As a sign of his devotion and love for trails, Justin states, "My pledge to you is that I will use the success of Abit Gear to continue supporting nonprofits such as Evergreen that fight for trail development and the protection of our great open spaces."
10 Comments