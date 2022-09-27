Check Out: Late Summer Gear from Race Face, Foehn & Abit

Not all riders fit into simple "small, medium, large, extra-large" size categories so Justin Vander Pol, an invested trail advocate in Washington State, saw the opportunity to create shorts that weren't confined to one set of measurements. The Abit V2 Shorts come in waist sizes between 28 and 40, but in the middle of the spectrum are options to choose from two leg lengths and widths. For example, a lanky rider would opt for, say a 32" waist in the slim, long fit, while a stocky rider could choose the 32" waist in the athletic, short cut.



At 73 kg/160 lbs and 177 cm/5'9", I usually fit a 32" waist and size large knee pads, so I went for the "athletic fit" with the short legs. Those were a little on the baggy side for me, so I also tried the slim/long 32s which ran long as expected, but fit in the hips much better.



Besides the multitude of choices in sizing, the shorts themselves are quite simple. A 4-way stretch, 90% nylon/10% elastane material feels on the lighter side compared to the rest of the market, but makes for a resilient piece of kit for long days adventuring or pedalling in the saddle. There's no velcro to wear out or snap buttons to blow open on the descents. A cam-lock adjusts the waist and a basic jean-style button holds everything closed. Four YKK zip pockets keep all valuables on board; two on upper thigh and two more just below them which double as vents when opened up.



As a sign of his devotion and love for trails, Justin states, "My pledge to you is that I will use the success of Abit Gear to continue supporting nonprofits such as Evergreen that fight for trail development and the protection of our great open spaces."