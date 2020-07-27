Check Out: Magnesium Pedals, Slim Stash Packs, Fancy Tube Holders, & More

Jul 27, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Occam Designs Apex Strap




Features

• X-Pac fabric
• BOA L6 Fit System
• $34.99 USD
• Weight: 28 grams
• Colors: black, checkered
occamdesigns.com

  
bigquotesThere are all sots of ways to attach a tube, tire lever and a CO2 cartridge to your frame, but Occam Design's Apex strap takes things to the next level. It's constructed from a light and tough material called X-Pac, which was originally developed for use as a sail material for racing sailboats. Attached to the fabric is a Boa dial, which makes installation and removal quick and easy, and allows the strap to work with almost any frame shape. At 28 grams it won't weigh you down, and the clever design is an easy way to stand out from the ski strap and electrical tape crowd.



Camelbak Stash Belt



Features

• 3D ventilated mesh
• Weight: 93 grams
• $35 USD
• 2 zippered pockets, 4 mesh pockets
• Secure phone pocket
camelbak.com

bigquotesI try to go as light as possible when I head out for a ride on a hot summer day, and for the last few weeks Camelbak's Stash Belt has been my go-to gear holder. It's super low profile, with just enough room to hold a phone, energy bar, multi-tool, and maybe a couple other smaller accessories. I'll admit, it feels a little strange stepping through it and pulling it up over my shoes and shorts, sort of like I'm putting on underwear when I'm already dressed, but once it's on it's barely noticeable. It works best if it's positioned in the same spot that a belt would be, a little lower than where you'd wear a hip pack.

It also works well for lift served riding, a minimalist way to hold the bare essentials that doesn't put you in a weird position when you're sitting on the chairlift. For the fast (or slow) and light crowd, the Stash Belt is a handy accessory.


Crankbrothers Stamp 3 V2 Pedals




Features

• Magnesium body
• 10 pins per side
• 5 year warranty
• $119 USD
• 114mm x 111mm (L), 100mm x 100mm (S)
• 386g per pair
crankbrothers.com

  
bigquotesCrankbrothers' Stamp 3 pedals received an update this season, switching from an aluminum body to a magnesium one, a move that saved 100 grams over the original. The pedals spin on an igus bushing and two cartridge bearings, with 10 adjustable pins per side. There are two platform sizes available, allowing riders to pick the dimensions that work best with their foot size. There's also a 5 year warranty, which is impressive for a product that's going to be smashed into rocks and roots over and over again.



Dirt Gloves




Features

• Four way stretch material
• Microfiber thumb
• $24.95 USD
• Sizes: S - XXL
• Colors: red camo, black
dirtgloves.com

  
bigquotesIt's easy to want to leave the gloves at home when the mercury climbs, but somehow whenever I do that I seem to end up off the bike, sliding with my hands on the ground, so I usually go with the lightest gloves I can find instead.

Dirt Gloves' new summer gloves fit the bill, with a synthetic leather palm and mesh fabric over the back of the hand to keep the air flowing. There's no velcro to wear out, or any padding to speak of, and the microfiber material on the thumb is handy for dealing with sweat and snot.




Polar Sport Insulated Bottle




Features

• BPA-free
• Tri-layer insulation
• $11 USD
• 20- and 24-oz versions
• Made in USA
polarbottle.com

  
bigquotesTaking a big swig of warm water isn't all that refreshing, which is why Polar has a whole line of insulated water bottles that are designed to keep liquids cool on those sweltering days. The version shown here is the all-around option, with a handle to make it easy to grab and go. The bite valve works, but I'd pay a little more to get the Surge Valve found on the more bike-specific Breakaway models. Those bottles ditch the handle and get a softer bite valve that's easier to drink from while riding.




Ergon GD1 Evo Factory Lock-On Grips




Features

• Colors: orange, stealth, moss / oil slick
• 44mm overall length, 120mm usable area
• $39.99 USD
• Slim and standard options
• Weight: 145 grams
ergonbike.com

  
bigquotesErgon recently updated the downhill-oriented GD1 grip, tweaking the pattern to provide more cushioning around the thumb. There's also a new softer rubber compound available on the Factory edition for even more comfort.

I have a handful of rides in on the slim Factory edition (no pun intended), and so far they've been treating my hands just right. I liked the previous version too, but the new ones are noticeably more comfortable on long rides thanks to that lower durometer rubber. I'm also a fan of the wider aluminum clamp and the 3mm hex key bolt for extra assurance that they won't ever slip.



17 Comments

  • 8 0
 The Boa tube strap looks nice. I wonder how it works with a normal sized tube.
  • 5 3
 What's a tube?
  • 18 0
 @themostnate: The thing you'll be trying to bum from someone when you cut a sidewall in the middle of nowhere.
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: LOL - brilliant
  • 1 0
 It does. $35 for a strap though.. wow
  • 1 0
 @alexpistachio, it works great - you should be able to fit pretty much any sized tube.
  • 1 0
 @Jamesb15uk: wow is right, seems to me that BOA is overkill fro this application.
  • 8 0
 Camelbak makes a girdle for Dad Bods..... SWEET!!!!
  • 4 0
 Might have to get that stash belt. I hate having to wear a backpack on a short ride to carry my phone when I'm not wearing lycra.
  • 1 0
 Are there any summer gloves that include a bit more protection, like some knuckle padding and a longer cuff? I'm having a hard time finding the right glove. The tougher gloves all appear to use heavier fabric all over and not breathe well. I've had Fox Dirtpaws in the past, but most summer days by me are around or over 100°F and those gloves were a bit much in the heat

I'm just getting back to riding after a month off due to stitches at the bottom of my palm. My gloves were cuff-less like the ones in this article, and the bottom end of the glove just lifted out of the way when my hand slid over a rock and provided no protection to that part of my hand. And the knuckles on my other hand were sliced up too, because a thin layer of lycra does very little.
  • 1 0
 Mechanix MPACT gloves. Not made for biking but are better than any bike specific glove.
  • 1 0
 Check out motocross gloves. They usually have more protection on the top.
  • 4 0
 Just got the Occam Designs Apex Strap. Looks like a cool system
  • 1 1
 That BOA strap tube is the stupidest thing I've ever seen. One crash or lay your bike down wrong and the wheel will snap off. It's called a ski strap folks.
  • 2 0
 Fist rule of buying Componets,never buy anything from CB that rotates
  • 2 1
 Came just for the BOA comments, so far, disappointed
  • 1 1
 so you're saying the Boa can hold a big wad of "fruit by the foot" to your frame...good stuff...

Post a Comment



