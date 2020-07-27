Check Out: Magnesium Pedals, Slim Stash Packs, Fancy Tube Holders, & More

I try to go as light as possible when I head out for a ride on a hot summer day, and for the last few weeks Camelbak's Stash Belt has been my go-to gear holder. It's super low profile, with just enough room to hold a phone, energy bar, multi-tool, and maybe a couple other smaller accessories. I'll admit, it feels a little strange stepping through it and pulling it up over my shoes and shorts, sort of like I'm putting on underwear when I'm already dressed, but once it's on it's barely noticeable. It works best if it's positioned in the same spot that a belt would be, a little lower than where you'd wear a hip pack.



It also works well for lift served riding, a minimalist way to hold the bare essentials that doesn't put you in a weird position when you're sitting on the chairlift. For the fast (or slow) and light crowd, the Stash Belt is a handy accessory.