Check Out: Magnetic Flat Solutions, Goggles, Shoes, & More

Jul 3, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

CHECK OUT
Tire Plugs, Goggles, Shoes, and More


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


MUUL Mayday Kit



Features

• Quickdraw Magnetic Plug Mount
• Masterlink Holder
• $20 USD
• Magnetic CO2 Holder
• Plug tool with Valve Core Remover
muulmounts.com

bigquotesMUUL's Mayday Kit combines their Quickdraw Plug and CO2 Mount kits. The small and lightweight tools are intended to be kept nearby for quick access in the event of a puncture.

The magnets on the mounts are strong enough to keep the tools in place, even in rough terrain, and the quickdraw mount also stores a master link at arm's reach. The tools can be mounted anywhere on the bike frame or handlebar. The CO2 mount will work with 16, 20, or 25g cartridges and the plug tool works with small and large size plugs.


SDG Thrice Grip




Features

• Dual density design
• Tapered core to prevent slipping
sdgcomponents.com
• 33mm, 31mm diameter options
• Black, Orange, Red, Turquoise, Purple, Green, Brown colors
• $19.99 USD

  
bigquotesSDG's new Thrice grips use a half mushroom profile for comfort, coupled with the circular designs of their logo to damp vibrations on the front side of the grip, and a different saddle icon on the back to give fingers traction. The grip is ovalized and comes in a 31 or 33 diameter for smaller or larger hands, or personal preference. The ends are also flared out to keep your hands on the bars.

The grips are tapered on the inside to prevent slipping once they're on the bar and weigh 48 grams for the larger 33mm size. As far as grips go, they're some of the more comfortable ones I've had on a bike lately and they're affordable, so that makes them worth a look.


KOO Edge MTB Goggles




Features

• 2-layer foam
• Silicone coated strap
• 100% UV protection
• D:Fog Anti-fog
• £110.00
kooworld.cc

  
bigquotesThe Edge utilize KOO's MTB-Specific lens technology, developed in partnership with Zeiss Optics. The lens is made with scratch-resistant materials and designed to be durable under MTB conditions. The color of the lens is designed to enhance clarity in all weather conditions.

Lenses can be interchanged via a 'slot-in' lens changing system for varied conditions. Frames are designed to produce airflow via ventilation ports built into the goggle to keep everything fog-free and, there's a removable nose guard to aid in stability and keeping stray debris off your face.




Leatt Twenty/Twenty Aaron Chase Signature Shoes




Features

• Custom Aaron Chase leather colorway
• Toe and heel protection
• RideGrip rubber sole/WaffleGrip pattern
• Medium-stiff shank for aggressive riding
• $129.99 USD
leatt.com

  
bigquotesI reviewed the DBX 3.0 shoes a couple of months ago and was pleased with how they performed. Now they're available in Aaron Chase's signature 'distressed leather' colorway. The shoes feature a lot of support, more than a number of other riding shoes on the market and they provide a good amount of traction as well.

The new color looks good and I can imagine a lot of mountain bikers thinking that they're more than enough to attend a fall wedding or family function...and I think that with a nice fresh (or at least clean) pair of jeans, it could be pulled off. Fortunately, once you're done with that commitment, there's going to be no time wasted in getting back to digging or out on the trails.


Bontrager Adventure Frame Bag




Features

• Available in three sizes
• Large main pocket, smaller compartment
• Water-resistant construction
• High-vis lining
• $79.99 - $89.99 USD
trekbikes.com

  
bigquotesIt seems that people are coming up with new solutions for storing gear on the bike and out of a backpack or pocket every week. Bontrager's Adventure Frame Bag is their take on a classic design that works with just about any hardtail or frame where the top tube is accommodating of a bag being lashed on.

The bag is made in three different sizes to fit a variety of frames and straps can be moved and manipulated in various manners to help with fitment of awkward frame shapws. There is a high visibility liner to make finding whatever you stash in the bag easy, along with loops to hold a pump and a smaller pocket for other essentials.



