Check Out: Magnetic Flat Solutions, Goggles, Shoes, & More





The new color looks good and I can imagine a lot of mountain bikers thinking that they're more than enough to attend a fall wedding or family function...and I think that with a nice fresh (or at least clean) pair of jeans, it could be pulled off. Fortunately, once you're done with that commitment, there's going to be no time wasted in getting back to digging or out on the trails. I reviewed the DBX 3.0 shoes a couple of months ago and was pleased with how they performed. Now they're available in Aaron Chase's signature 'distressed leather' colorway. The shoes feature a lot of support, more than a number of other riding shoes on the market and they provide a good amount of traction as well.The new color looks good and I can imagine a lot of mountain bikers thinking that they're more than enough to attend a fall wedding or family function...and I think that with a nice fresh (or at least clean) pair of jeans, it could be pulled off. Fortunately, once you're done with that commitment, there's going to be no time wasted in getting back to digging or out on the trails.