Check Out: Magnetic Glasses, Tacky Grips, Handguards, Protection From YT, & More

You only get two eyes, and you need both to get depth perception, which is why I’m all about eye protection. The Smith XL Mag glasses are just that - the frame and lenses are enormous for maximum coverage, but a smaller version of the Mag exists too. The term “mag” in the name comes from the magnet hinge-lock that allows for the lenses to be quickly swapped.



Included is a solid carrying case that makes it convenient to carry the second lens on rides that start or end when the sun is blasting down on you. This gloss black frame comes with one clear lens and one photochromic lens to automatically adjust how much light passes through. That’s perfect for overcast days or trails that dart in and out of the trees.



I found them to fit more loosely, similar to other straight armed glasses like the 100% Speedcraft and less like the face hugging POC Devour. The frames also sat a little further off of my face and let air flow under the lenses. If you’re plagued by your glasses fogging up, these might do the trick.



Rubber grommets on the ear pieces and a two-way adjustable nose piece keep them in place. Those also grasp onto the slots in Smith helmets well, but are flexible enough to poke into vents in other helmets.