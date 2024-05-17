Check Out: Magnetic Glasses, Tacky Grips, Handguards, Protection From YT, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Smith Mag XL Glasses
• Magnetic frame/lens
• Polarized & clear lenses inc.
• Various frame and lens colors
|You only get two eyes, and you need both to get depth perception, which is why I’m all about eye protection. The Smith XL Mag glasses are just that - the frame and lenses are enormous for maximum coverage, but a smaller version of the Mag exists too. The term “mag” in the name comes from the magnet hinge-lock that allows for the lenses to be quickly swapped.
Included is a solid carrying case that makes it convenient to carry the second lens on rides that start or end when the sun is blasting down on you. This gloss black frame comes with one clear lens and one photochromic lens to automatically adjust how much light passes through. That’s perfect for overcast days or trails that dart in and out of the trees.
I found them to fit more loosely, similar to other straight armed glasses like the 100% Speedcraft and less like the face hugging POC Devour. The frames also sat a little further off of my face and let air flow under the lenses. If you’re plagued by your glasses fogging up, these might do the trick.
Rubber grommets on the ear pieces and a two-way adjustable nose piece keep them in place. Those also grasp onto the slots in Smith helmets well, but are flexible enough to poke into vents in other helmets.
Ergon GDH Team Grips
• Raised palm pad
• Waffle pattern on the under side
• Soft and tacky rubber
• Single lock-on clamp w/ 3mm allen bolt
• MSRP: $39.95 USD
• ergonbike.com
|There’s no denying the GDH Team grip looks awfully familiar. It’s not a direct copy of the popular ODI Elite Pro but there are similarities, such as the raised palm pad, waffle pattern on the underside and the flange on the inside.
The main thing is that the GDH Team is extremely comfortable. Ergon derived an extra soft Gravity Control Rubber that is much softer than their other grips. On the eco-friendly scale, they score an SGS certification for being free of PBBs and PBDEs and are manufactured in Germany.
A wide, single clamp locks down on the handlebar with a 3mm allen head bolt. On the outer edge, there’s a press-in plug to shrug off dirt naps.
There’s only one rubber and color choice, black and gunmetal. For the dimensions, the diameter varies but the highest portion in the middle measures 32mm and the thinnest is 30mm. Length-wise, they take up 135mm of space on the handlebar plus the extra 5mm plug sticking out. Measured to the outside of the flanges, the rubber grip surface itself is 122mm wide.
Abit MTN Shorts
• Adjustable waist cams
• 4 zippered pockets
• Mid-weight fabric with DWR coating
• Long, short version and athletic cut available
• MSRP: $115 USD
• Abitgear.com
|Abit Gear’s MTN Short is a mid-weight riding short that is versatile and comes in heaps of sizes with three fits, including two length options.
The Regular fit seen here is offered in black or grey colors and sizes 28-38. I’m wearing a size 32 and found the standard length and fits my 80cm inseam nicely.
There’s also a long version of the shorts that comes in the Regular fit or an Athletic cut with more volume in the glute area. Sizes range from 30-40 in both fits for the MTN Long shorts.
Both versions are cut from the same 4-Way stretch, 90% nylon/10% elastane and are Bluesign approved. The material seems thin, but they’ve withstood serious abuse and are still light enough for XC days. DWR spray adds a thin spray shield without locking in moisture. They’re also covered by a lifetime warranty against defects.
A regular jeans-style button and zipper fly closure can be cinched in at the waist by cam-lock on either side. Two thigh and two hand pockets on each side use YKK zippers and are well-positioned to access while riding. The lower thigh pockets double as vents and have a small sleeve to hold a device in place.
Lewis Prosafe Handguards
• Composite shroud
• Hinged, aluminum clamp with 3mm allen bolt
• 14cm wide shroud
|Handguards aren’t just for channeling your inner moto spirit - they serve valuable protection purposes and you don’t have to be racing to utilize them. The Lewis Prosafe Handguards shrug off small branches that might whip your fingers or unexpectedly grab your brake levers. Tripling up on protection, it’s possible they could reduce the chance of a bent brake lever too.
Lewis designed the aluminum brackets with a useful split, pivoting 22mm clamp, like Shimano and SRAM brake lever mounts. The allen bolt drops in from the top for quick installation and removal.
The composite, bolt-on shrouds are adjustable and replaceable too. The shroud is 14cm wide and a flip-chip allows the shroud to move laterally, but they are fixed 10cm from the bar. That makes them slightly smaller than the Sendhits Nock V1s and there isn’t a cushion on the inside of the shroud. At just 108g, their weight is insignificant for the performance gains.
YT Trail Knee Pads
• D3O Ghost protection
• Elastic calf strap
• Silicone-backed cuffs
|YT Bikes have expanded their wearable goods from apparel to protection, which includes two styles of gloves and a lightweight knee pad. The small logos and neutral colors are subtle enough that you won’t be guilted for not riding a YT bike either.
If you’re looking for a slim and subtle knee pad that will take the edge off mild crashes and allow you to pedal unobstructed, these could be the ticket. They’re seriously lightweight, comfy and breathable.
The key to the breathability is the Ghost D3O orange energy-dissipating foam insert. Unlike regular D3O pads, this pad has a bunch of vented triangular shapes printed on a material backing for ultra mobility and air flow. It’s not as substantial as other solid D3O pads and receives a Level 1 safety certification.
The pads rely on silicone-backed, elastic cuffs and one non-adjustable strap around the calf to hold them in place. There are no velcro straps - just slide them on. An abrasion-resistant material in the main front panel covers the D3O insert down a decent length of the pad, whereas the sides are a lighter lycra material with a vented portion behind the knee.
Four sizes run from S-XL and come in just plain black. I managed to stretch into the medium size, which was surprising, as I usually wear large knee pads. A thorough size guide is available on the product page.
YT Trail and Gravity Gloves
The Trail glove is a lightly padded glove with no velcro cuff or padding.
• Light outer material and palm
• Elastic cuff
• Black or grey outer material color choices
Whereas the Gravity glove has added D3O knuckle and palm padding with a velcro wrist closure.
• D3O knuckle and palm padding
• Durable plam and outer fabric
• Smart phone compatible
|Matching the knee pads are a set of Trail gloves. An elastic cuff leads into a simplistic palm and thin outer material that offer up a choice of grey or solid black.
There’s also the burlier Gravity glove with reinforcements throughout. That earns you D3O knuckle and palm padding, as well as a velcro wrist closure. I noticed that the knuckle padding was a bit off center and the wrist cuff runs tight and short.
Both the Trail and Gravity gloves feature fingertips and have a silicone gripper to operate a smartphone screen.
The glove sizes range from XS-XXL and I found the medium size in both models to fit comparably against other brands like Fox.