Check Out - March

The singlespeed conversion is one of our favorite do-it-yourself projects. And there are a lot of products out there to help—for Shimano-splined freehub bodies, that is. We wanted a solution for XD-driver-compatible hubs, so we designed the Zinger. The carrier engages the XD splines and a threaded nut keeps it in place. 6-bolt pattern spacers and cogs slide over the nut and bolt to the carrier to complete the assembly. It sounds complicated, but it ain’t. Trust us.