Check Out - March

Mar 3, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Check-Out is an article that gives you a glimpse at items under $300 that have crossed the desks here at Pinkbike that we've not had a chance to review yet, but we feel that you may want to take a look at.




Problem Solvers Zinger

• Threads onto SRAM XD driver compatible freehubs
• Spacers included to customize chainline
• 18t and 20t interchangeable 6-bolt cog included
• Replacements from 16-22t available
• Price: $74.99 USD
rproblemsolversbike.com
Problem Solvers single speed conversion


bigquotesThe singlespeed conversion is one of our favorite do-it-yourself projects. And there are a lot of products out there to help—for Shimano-splined freehub bodies, that is. We wanted a solution for XD-driver-compatible hubs, so we designed the Zinger. The carrier engages the XD splines and a threaded nut keeps it in place. 6-bolt pattern spacers and cogs slide over the nut and bolt to the carrier to complete the assembly. It sounds complicated, but it ain’t. Trust us.




iSSi Flash III Pedals

• SPD-compatible with adjustable spring tension
• Triple-bearing configuration
• Three CroMoly spindle length options: 52.5mm (standard), 58.5mm (+6) and 64.5mm (+12)
• Spindle rebuild kits available
• Ten color options
• Price: $120 USD
rideissi.com
iSSi Flash III Pedals


bigquotesThis top of the line model in the new iSSi Flash pedal family spins on three sealed cartridge bearings for durable, smooth pedal strokes. At home on the ‘cross course or on the trail, the Flash III provides three spindle length options to customize stance width and ten colors to match riders’ bike setup.




661 Comp Air Glove


661 Comp Air Glove


• Reduced bulk and weight from Spandura® back of hand and cuffless construction
• Enhanced feel from single layer synthetic leather palm
• Increased control from silicone printed finger tips


661 Comp Air Glove


• Mesh finger side panels for increased ventilation
• Micro-fiber sweat wipe on thumb
• Gray/green, gray/teal
• Price: $21.99 USD
sixsixone.com


bigquotesOur Comp gloves have the perfect balance of fit, comfort and style. Historically the Comp range has been some of the best value gloves on the market with no compromise on comfort or durability. We've continued this legacy with the the Comp gloves in a variety of colors and designs.


Dynaplug Racer Tubeless Tire Repair Tool


Dynaplug Racer

• Quickly plugs tubeless tire holes
• Dimensions: 3.75” x .437”
• Weight: .816 ounces
• Two plug sizes - regular and Mega



Dynaplug Racer

• Machined from 6061 aluminum
• Made in USA
• Price: $43.99 USD
dynaplug.com

bigquotesOur newest repair tool for tubeless bicycle tires...the Dynaplug Racer. Why do you need this? It plugs holes, massive holes that sealant won't stand a chance against. 



Chamois Butt'r Skin & Kit Wash

Skin Wash
• Perfect for post ride cleanup when a shower is not available
• Chamois Butt’r Skin Wash is made in the USA
• Clean fresh scent leaves skin feeling cool and refreshed
• Does not leave sticky residue or film on skin after use
•16oz bottle: $15.99 USD


Kit Wash
• Chamois Butt’r Kit Wash is a detergent designed for hand washing technical athletic clothing
• Removes chlorine and is safe to use on swimsuits and wetsuits
• Chamois Butt’r Kit Wash is made in the USA
• Great for use when traveling
•16oz bottle: $15.99 USD
chamoisbuttr.com



Chamois Butt R




Adidas Zonyk Pro Sunglasses

• Photochromic Vario lens changes from clear to dark tint
• Lens Lock system
• Detachable foam bar
• Compatible with prescription lenses
• Different sizes available
• $209 USD
adidassporteyewear.com

Addidas


bigquotesThe Zonyk is built for speed and offers superior technology and a wide field of vision. These functional sunglasses let you personalise the fit and the new lens lock system makes it easy to find the perfect setup. The Pro version includes a removable sweat blocker.


Heat Holders


Head Holders
• Thick, chunky and with a massive tog rating of 2.34, Heat Holders® are made from a specially developed heavy bulk yarn which has extreme thermal qualities.
• Long pile cushioning helps keep feet fully comfortable and supported.
• The inside of each sock has been intensively brushed that not only feels sensationally soft but also traps warm air close to the skin keeping your feet warmer for longer.


Head Holders

• Heat Holders® are non-binding. They are diabetic friendly and provide relief for cold feet due to circulation problems.
• Fiber Composition: 91% Acrylic, 5% Nylon, 3% Polyester, 1% Elastane.
• Price: $15.99 USD
www.heatholders.com


bigquotesKeep feet warm on the coldest of days and pull on this pair of solid color crew length Heat Holders® for men, the warmest thermal sock!


