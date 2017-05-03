Check Out May

Deity Waypoint grips
• Durable rubber compound
• Tapered inner sleeve
• Single clamp design with forward facing bolts that feature loc-tite
• 6061 T6 aluminum clamps
• Seamless transition through the end of the grip
• Diamond pattern wraps around the end of the grip
• 132mm length with 31mm outer diameter
• Colors: black, stealth, red, green, blue and orange
• 91 grams for the set
• Price: $22.00 USD
• deitycomponents.com
9 Comments
they are very good grips though, at first I thought the 32mm felt to big but once I was riding down some rough trails I prefered them to thinner 28mm grips straight away,
