USER GENERATED

Check Out May

May 3, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Check Out is Pinkbike's place to see what's hot for under $300.

Checkout Logos


Check-Out is an article that gives you a glimpse at items under $300 that have crossed the desks here at Pinkbike that we've not had a chance to review yet, but we feel that you may want to take a look at.






Eskapee Anthology 1

• The Soul of MTB in Print
• 15 stories over 220 pages
• 15 global contributors
• The perfect coffee table read
• Price: $35 USD
eskapee.com
Eskapee Anthology 1 book. Meaningful mountain biking stories and beautiful photography from Eskapee s talented multi-national contributors. Available now and shipped worldwide.


bigquotesFrom the peaks of New Zealand to the fjords of Norway, land protection to mental health, Eskapee Anthology 1 explores the world of mountain biking in glorious photography and meaningful writing. Over the course of 15 stories and 220 pages, Anthology 1’s multi-national scribes and snappers take its reader from peaks to plains and highs to lows, delivering the best curated collection of two-wheeled storytelling on sale this year.






TrailMaps—Designer Art Prints

Check Out May - Trailmaps.co.uk Bike Art

• Stylish & contemporary designer maps of the World’s best trails
• Exquisitely printed on fine matte art paper
• Let your love of riding take pride of place in your home
• Great gifts for mountain bikers


Trail maps

• A proportion of profits are donated to volunteer trail building organizations
• Designed and printed in the UK
• Worldwide shipping available
• Price: Unframed from £15.99
• Price: Framed from £39.99
www.trailmaps.co.uk



bigquotesTake down that poster you got free in a magazine and treat your walls to a professionally printed piece of artwork. TrailMaps.co.uk prints are designed by riders, for riders, and help turn your home into a showcase for your favourite trails. Get in touch if you'd like to request a new trail map, as we are constantly expanding & updating our range of prints and will happily consider your request.



Deity Waypoint grips

• Durable rubber compound
• Tapered inner sleeve
• Single clamp design with forward facing bolts that feature loc-tite
• 6061 T6 aluminum clamps
• Seamless transition through the end of the grip
• Diamond pattern wraps around the end of the grip
• 132mm length with 31mm outer diameter
• Colors: black, stealth, red, green, blue and orange
• 91 grams for the set
• Price: $22.00 USD
deitycomponents.com


Deity Waypoint grips

bigquotesThe perfect complement to our all new Deity line of grips, the Waypoint are a mountain biker’s dream. Built around a smart tapered internal sleeve that eliminates any chance for play once fully tapped onto your handlebar and coupled with the single bolt lock-on clamp, the new Deity line of grips left no detail unexplored. Our TRC rubber blend delivers an incredibly resilient tactile performance for improved durability with an amazing feel right out of the packaging. A diamond pattern is a beloved texture for a MTB grip and is often used, but rarely maximized. Eager to deliver you a diamond pattern grip that was slightly larger in outer diameter to the standard norm, the design of the Waypoint was born. Featuring a 31mm outer diameter, the body of the Waypoint seamlessly transitions to the end of the grip allowing you the room to stretch out on epic climbs, to maximize every mm of available grip, and to avoid having to have your hands on metal clamps. Available in a perfect match to all of our color offerings and featuring a debossed 3D Deity Icon capped end for subtle style, the Waypoint deliver unmatched traction, durability, and class!


Deity Knuckleduster grips

• Durable rubber compound
• Tapered inner sleeve
• Single clamp design
• 6061 T6 aluminum clamps
• Short and wide rib design
• Half waffle recessed design
• Seamless transition through the end of grip
• 132mm length with 32mm outer diameter
• Colors: black, stealth, red, green, blue and orange
• 101 grams for the set​
• Price: $22.00 USD
deitycomponents.com

Deity Knuckleduster grips


bigquotesThe grip of choice for World Cup style assassin and gloveless wonder, Sam Blenkinsop, the Knuckleduster embodies our attention to detail and our focus on function. Taking a risk and thinking outside the box is where Deity thrives and these are certainly case in point! Not only have we developed our TRC rubber blend that gives you remarkable grip with incredible durability, the Knuckleduster also features a tapered internal sleeve that you have to tap onto your handlebar for full engagement. This tapered sleeve feels like it is already locked into place once fully tapped onto the bar and coupled with a single bolt lock-on clamp, you will not develop any play. The body of the grip combines the best elements of a half-waffle, mushroom ribbing, and an ergo feel in a stunning package. Featuring a mushroom pattern to minimize vibration, the true magic of the Knuckleduster lies in the 'V' channel chevron ribs that ergonomically fill the swell of your palm and then seamlessly transition to a recessed half waffle on the underside. Why is this magic? All half waffle patterns are outboard and are notorious for creating hot spots on long rides. By designing the top to seamlessly transition to a recessed half waffle pattern, your fingers sit perfectly into the grip and allow you full control even in the roughest of conditions without being plagued by hot spots or blisters. The Knuckleduster grips truly are an “all day grip” that allow you to keep it Pinned Wide Open at all times.


Topeak Ninja TC Bottle Cage

• Engineering grade plastic cage
• Hardened steel tools
• Allen wrenches: 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8/10mm
• Phillips & Flathead screwdrivers
• T10/T25 Torx wrench
• 14G, 15G, Mavic M7, Shimano spoke wrench
• Chain tool, hook & pin breaker
• Bottle opener
• 17.5x10x7.8cm
• Weight: 255g
• Price: £49.99
topeak.com

2017 Topeak Ninja TC Bottle Cage

bigquotesWater bottle cage with stealthy built-in tool case and hidden tool that’s easily accessed with a simple twist. Included precision full metal 23 function mini tool that is comfortable in the hands for trailside repairs.




crankprothers Klic HV w/ gauge + co2 pump

• Material: Polished aluminium
• Valve type: Presta and Schrader
• Mounting bracket: Included
• Warranty: 5 year
• Price: $55.99 USD / £49.99 GBP
crankbrothers.com

2017 crankprothers Klic HV w gauge co2 pump

bigquotesKlic pumps feature a hidden flexible hose which is stored within the pump. The hidden hose uses a unique magnetic interface to attach to pump. The highly polished pump body has an integrated twisting collar to keep the pump free of dirt and debris. An ergonomic t-handle helps make inflating tyres effortless.


Ergon BP1 Pack

• Tailored fit: 5-Position back length adjustment
• Breathable shoulder straps with hose guide
• Waist belt can be individually shortened
• Additional sacrum protection
• Foldout compartment for BH150 bladder
• Key compartment
• Available sizes: S & L
• Weight: 575g
• Price: £99.99 GBP
allmountainstyle.com

2017 Ergon BP1 pack

bigquotesThe minimalistic BP1 Protect was specifically developed for gravity/race use and reduces the risk of injury in the lower back. It offers room for the BP100 back protector, your most important tools and also the BH150 Bladder (sold seperately). It provides a tailored fit due to the self-adjusting shoulder straps, adjustable back length and elastic chest strap. Depending on the preference, it can be carried underneath or over the jersey.




Hiplok Z LOK

• Description: Secured Reusable Armoured Zip Tie for use on car racks, with accessories and other outdoor equipment.
• Security Level: Low Risk
• Security Rating: N/A
• Product Specification: Double sided ratchet design, reinforced steel core, universal release key.
• Weight: 20g
• Locking Size: 40cm locking diameter
• Price: £14.99 GBP
hiplok.com

Reusable zip ties.

bigquotesThe first secured reusable zip style tie provides ultra-convenient added protection for use on car racks, with accessories and other outdoor equipment. A cutting edge concept in security with a multitude of applications, Z-lok is sold in pairs and available in a variety of colours.



Race Face Stash Tool Wrap

Race Face Stash Tool Wrap

• Holds CO2, a small selection of tools and a tube
• Woven label
• Silicone strip to help hold it in place
• MSRP: $22 USD
Tools not included
www.raceface.com


Race Face Stash Tool Wrap



bigquotesYour knight in shining armor and trail fairy all rolled into one. This little gadget allows you to keep a couple of emergency tools, a CO2 inflator and a spare tube conveniently tucked away on your bike in case of disasters. You can mount it in your frame or under your seat allowing maximum versatility and minimum fuss. With a huge velcro securing tab you know your precious tools will be held in place safe and sound till you need them... sometimes it's okay to go full enduro.


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
172288 views
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
120707 views
Norco's New DH Bike – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017
110044 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
99338 views
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check
89338 views
Holy Water: Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 – Finals Photo Epic
83227 views
Tech Randoms - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
79977 views
What's In a World Cup Mechanic's Toolbox?
79129 views

9 Comments

  • + 11
 I would rather tape the whistler trail map to my wall...
  • + 4
 I see myself framing the tattered, well-used map from my first trip to Whistler on the wall in my garage.... I can also see myself wanting a clean, fresh map of the bike park to hang in my living room as "art" my wife approves of.
  • + 1
 I have a framed park map of Åre Bike Park Sweden, next to my bed. Even has all my marks on it from how many runs and where I stopped for photos.
  • + 1
 when are deity going to find a uk supplier for there products, I ordered the knuckle duster grips from jenson cycles, but as I had to pay vat and royal mail handling fees the grips cost me £31..or $40 to import, some times you get lucky and don't get charged but not this time
they are very good grips though, at first I thought the 32mm felt to big but once I was riding down some rough trails I prefered them to thinner 28mm grips straight away,
  • + 2
 Of all the bike stuff they could find and they chose a book... And somehow i want that book.
  • + 3
 who are these crankprothers you speak of?
  • + 1
 Good point, never heard of them.
  • + 1
 only a german.
  • + 2
 Sweet. Now I can hang up my favorite centerfold trail porn without the wife having objections.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032975
Mobile Version of Website