Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder

Mon's SS23 Women's Collection: Camo & Stripes Are In
VIRAGE PANTS: The ultimate lightweight and durable trail rippers now come in Undercover Camo
Left: REDWOOD MERINO AIR-CON VT Right: ICON MERINO AIR-CON RELAXED TEE
TARN MERINO SHIFT WIND JERSEY: A lightweight windbreaker designed to offer protection from the cold on high output rides. The ultimate bike jersey for all temperatures.Features
• Breathable merino mesh panels
• Mons Royale's Merino Shift fabric is 140gsm. 52% Merino Wool, 35% Recycled Polyester and 13% Nylon
• Hidden sunglasses wipes
• Lightweight and durable trail bottoms with strategically placed inseams for comfort
• Mons belt included with pants and shorts
• Zipped pocket in pants holds your phone so you can forget about it.
Feedback Sports Reflex Fixed Torque Ratchet Kit Features
|From wind and rain to heat and humidity. With all the benefits of Merino, Mons bike jerseys perform to regulate temperature, keeping you pedaling through changing conditions. Check out their Spring Summer collection here.
• Kit includes ratchet handle, 25mm extension, 5Nm click-torque extension, and 10 bits.
• Ratchet wrench for speed; torque extension for precision.
• 5Nm click-torque extension for safe, precise and secure tightening of sensitive parts.
• 2-way ratchet wrench can be used without torque extension for rapid fastener take-up and loosening.
• 6-degree ratchet engagement maneuvers in tight spaces..
• 10 labeled S2 Steel bits covering the most common bicycle applications.
• Hex: 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm; Torx®: T10 , T25, T30; Flat: 3mm.
• Price: $70 CAD at feedbacksports.com
|Introducing the first everyday carry, ride-ready tool kit from Feedback Sports. Featuring a compact, modular ratcheting handle, 25mm extension socket, 5Nm click-torque extension socket, and ten of the most commonly used bits, this mini ratcheting wrench kit is made for making safe and secure mid-ride repairs. The included padded case is ideal for carrying in a jersey pocket, travel kit, or keeping with you at all times, for any occasion.
Smith Momentum Sunglasses: Matte Bone + ChromaPop Black Gold Mirror Lens
Performance takes on a new level of clarity thanks to the dual curvature of the toric lens. Features
• ChromaPop™ lenses enhance contrast and natural color to make the details pop
• Light-sensitive, photochromic lens option adapts to changing light conditions
• Interchangeable lenses
• Smudge and moisture-resistant coatings for easy cleaning and clear optics
• Wraparound fit
• 7x4 toric-shield lens curvature for sharp peripheral vision
• Megol temples and nose pads provide non-slip grip so glasses stay put
• Two-position, adjustable Megol nose pads
• Easy-adjust, QuickFit temples for a customized fit
• Compatible with Smith's optical docking system (ODS4) prescription lens insert
|With a half-frame design, interchangeable lenses, and color-boosting ChromaPop™, Smith’s Momentum sunglasses deliver sharp optics and a whole new level of clarity for all your future rides.
Learn more here
.
Wild Rye Galena Gel Bike Gloves
The Galena was designed from the ground up to keep you cool and protected during those critical moments.Features
• Gel palm padding
• Touch screen compatible
• 4-way stretch shell
• Silicone Finger Grippies
• Synthetic suede palm
• Cotton thumb to wipe drips
|Keep the most important touchpoint on your bike—your hands!—happy. We’ve been there, you’re tackling a technical line and suddenly you find yourself gripping your handles so hard that your fingers are tingling and your palms are sweating. The Galena was designed from the ground up to keep you cool and protected during those critical moments. With gel padding, wicking materials, #PlayWild palm gripper detail and our seasonal prints these gloves will quickly become your favorite bike accessory.
Learn more here
.
Bare Performance Nutrition Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
A whey-casein protein blend containing 25 grams of protein per serving to improve recovery and build muscle.
Features
Editor's Note:
This stuff is bonkers. I've tried and tested a lot of protein powders in my day, but when mixed with milk, this is like drinking Key Lime Pie - and I'm here for it. There's no hint of icky whey flavour or signature powdery texture on the tongue I've resigned myself to over the years. BPN have nailed it, and their other flavours include Cinnamon Roll, Blueberry Muffin & Nut Butter Blast (spoiler: they're all amazing).
• Supports improved recovery and muscle protein synthesis necessary to build lean muscle
• Great mixability, consistency and a variety of delicious flavors
• The perfect blend of protein: 88% fast-acting whey protein and 12% slow-digesting casein protein
• Informed Protein tests and verifies that the protein levels listed on the label are accurate.
• Informed Sport certified products are tested every batch for prohibited substances.
• bareperformancenutrition.com
|Our approach was to create the most effective and best-tasting whey protein powder for athletes like us, starting with premium ingredients that stand up to the test. By using the perfect blend of protein powders (88% whey + 12% casein), it makes for a thicker, more consistent, and better-tasting product. We are confident that our protein powder is the best you will ever try! Not only does the small amount of casein protein powder improve taste and consistency, but it also makes it very easy to use in baking without drying out the end product!
