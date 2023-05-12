Check Out: Even More Mountain Bike Apparel

I'll start by writing that the amount of leopard print is much, much more than I've worn before and more than I intend to ever wear at once again. That said, the Dharco clothing is well-made. The short-sleeved jersey feels light, the long-sleeved one feels protective, and the rain jacket seems waterproof. The gloves are sized nicely, too: a little snug at first, but stretchy in a form-fitting way.



One thing I need to mention is that the jerseys each have a small pocket, and I'm a big fan of tiny pockets being integrated into clothing with tiny zippers that add almost no weight. Dharco has done well with that, and I need to give the brand credit for stocking a wide range of prints so that almost anyone who likes bright colors and flashy designs can find something to suit their fancy.



The pants are on the thin side for my preferences, which makes me want them to be a bit looser-cut. That said, I know that's a result of my own neuroses way more than a result of any design decisions made by Dharco.

