Check Out: Even More Mountain Bike Apparel

May 12, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.

This one is Part 2 of my catch-up game. I published Part 1 a couple weeks ago, but there were still some clothes left over, so they warranted another Check Out. As I mentioned in my last Check Out, I've been taking time off for more than 7 months now because of a bad head injury, and this is my attempt to organize myself and tie up some loose ends before I start thinking about working again. (Still no promises on when I'm actually coming back, but I do miss you people.) So, here are a few more of the things I was testing right before I hurt myself.



Velocio Clothing



Features

• Very lightweight
• No waist closure, just a stretchy band
• Price: $109-$199
• Zippered pockets despite the minimalism
velocio.cc

bigquotesVelocio has its roots in road biking, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. I do prefer when my tires are on dirt compared to pavement, but the roadies have figured out more than we have about soft, lightweight, sleek designs. In some ways, they're worlds ahead of us.

Velocio's foray into mountain bike clothes definitely nods at the company's road roots, with very minimalist fabrics that breathe well and are comfortable. These might be the first bike-focused shorts I've ever worn that don't use a zipper or any other sturdy closure, instead relying on an elastic waistband that can be stretched to pull on before staying in place nicely.

The jersey breathes nicely, with an extremely airy feel that also feels rare in the sturdier mountain bike world. It's comfortable. I'll probably still be wearing it regularly in three years.

I sincerely hope Velocio keeps making these types of clothes because I'm looking forward to seeing what they do in the future.


Kitsbow Madrone Shorts



Features

• Very durable
• Zippered pockets
• Slightly stretchy
• No longer available

bigquotesThe basics are that these shorts are comfortable, seem very durable, have features that makes sense, like zippered pockets and easy-to-pull zipper tabs, and are a little on the short side, so XC riders might like them most.

As you might well have heard, Kitsbow is closing its doors permanently, so I'm tossing these shorts here as a goodbye of sorts. I've always liked Kitsbow's existence, ever since I started riding and saw the company's coffee-making van around at bike events in Northern California, seemingly all the time. Since then, the company has revamped and moved to North Carolina, become employee-owned, and shifted its focus to its made-to-order products. Their streamlined style set a new standard in the bike world, and I'm thankful for that.

Kitsbow, you'll be missed. Also, these shorts are good.




Dharco Clothing




Features

• Comfortable and lightweight
• Price: $66-218
dharco.com

bigquotesI'll start by writing that the amount of leopard print is much, much more than I've worn before and more than I intend to ever wear at once again. That said, the Dharco clothing is well-made. The short-sleeved jersey feels light, the long-sleeved one feels protective, and the rain jacket seems waterproof. The gloves are sized nicely, too: a little snug at first, but stretchy in a form-fitting way.

One thing I need to mention is that the jerseys each have a small pocket, and I'm a big fan of tiny pockets being integrated into clothing with tiny zippers that add almost no weight. Dharco has done well with that, and I need to give the brand credit for stocking a wide range of prints so that almost anyone who likes bright colors and flashy designs can find something to suit their fancy.

The pants are on the thin side for my preferences, which makes me want them to be a bit looser-cut. That said, I know that's a result of my own neuroses way more than a result of any design decisions made by Dharco.



O'Neal Clothing



Features

• Lightweaght, breathable
• Pocket in jersey
• Price: $39.99 (jersey), $89.99 (shorts)
• Adjustable waistband on shorts
• Zippered pockets on shorts
oneal.com

bigquotesThe O'Neal shorts and jersey I tried are comfortable and lightweight, with minimalistic features that make sense. I think O'Neal revamped its clothing lineup semi-recently, and the styles I tried make it seem like a success. I like that the jersey has standard, straightforward styling without too many colors but with a small zippered pocket. The shorts have a nice, form-fitting cut, a zipper-and-snaps closure that isn't too bulky, and ventilation on the inner thighs. Both are available in blue and black at prices that offer fairly good value for our usually expensive industry. 



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out


