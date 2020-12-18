Check Out: MTB Specific Tow Rope, Lightweight Tools, Wind Protection, Hitch Racks & More

• Designed for mountain bike families
• Shock absorbing stretch tow rope
• Quick to attach and remove (stem loop + carabiner included)
• Combo pack includes the shotgun kids MTB hip pack
• Unisex design featuring rad 'Shred Til Bed' animal print
• Load rated to 500lb / 225kg
• Dual pockets with waterproof zips and outer
• $90 USD
• kidsrideshotgun.com
• 100% recycled polyester wind shell
• Water resistant
• Minimal bulk and a built-in storage pocket
• Under helmet integrated hood with fixed elastic binding
• Relaxed fit
• Comes in black and dusty turquoise
• XS-XXL
• $125 USD
• specialized.com
• Includes two tools: a tire reamer and a tire fork
• Includes 8 x 1.5mm bacon strips
• Made of CNC machined aluminum
• Weighs 25 grams
• Comes in Red, Black, Orange, Purple, Pink, Yellow, Green, Celeste
• $16.99 USD
• komcycling.com
• BOA Fit System with L6 dial
• Seamless, perforated synthetic upper
• Reinforced toe box
• Vibram ECOSTEP rubber outsole EVA heel cushioning
• Nylon composite sole
• 2-bolt SPD cleat compatible
• Sizes 36-43 (no half sizes)
• Comes in Spruce
• $150 USD
• pearlizumi.com
• All steel construction
• Hinge assist dampers for fully loaded hinging
• 230 lb total bike weight capacity
• Price: $819 USD
• 3 to 7 bike options available. Requires 2" hitch
• Hinge assist dampers for fully loaded hinging
• Integrated anti-rattle locking mechanism
• velocirax.com
• 9 function Multi Tool
• Includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm + T25 Torx + Flat Head Screwdriver
• Stored in your steerer tube
• No need to remove your star nut or thread your steerer tube.
