Check Out: MTB Specific Tow Rope, Lightweight Tools, Wind Protection, Hitch Racks & More

VelociRAX are a relative newcomer to the hitch rack world, but they've hit the ground running, with a lineup of options that'll carry anywhere from three to seven bikes. A rubber strap holds the front wheel in one of the hoops at the top of the rack, and another strap holds the rear wheel to the cross bar. For longer trips or on rougher roads I've been using a cut piece of tube to pull the front brake lever of each bike – that makes a noticeable difference in limiting the amount of side-to-side movement, and adds a little peace of mind when I look in the rearview mirror.



There is a latch that can be used to lower the rack for loading or unloading the bikes, which could be handy for shorter riders or when the rack is used on an extra tall vehicle. My van isn't that tall, and I'm not that short, so I haven't really needed to use this feature, but it's there if you need it – just pull it down and a fully loaded rack will slowly tip towards the ground for easy access thanks to two hydraulic dampers.



So far the VelociRax has worked exactly as intended – assembly was straightforward, and the rack and the bikes on it have remained securely in place even when bouncing down pothole filled dirt roads. I went with the 5X since it has the most space between bikes, which helps prevent them from smacking into each other on rough roads. There is a more bike movement than the North Shore rack I recently reviewed – that rack slots over the fork crown versus the front wheel – but the VelociRAX is quicker to load, and the rubber straps make it highly unlikely that a bike could escape. Overall, the VelociRAX hitch rack is a sturdy option worth considering for riders who regularly carry multiple bikes, whether that's for a day of shuttling or a family road trip. — Mike Kazimer